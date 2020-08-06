Nuts and Seeds Appetizer Recipes

These pecans are a delicious healthy treat that is quick and easy to make. It can be served with lamb, over a spinach salad, on tasty muffins or as a snack while reading or watching a show. Kids love these as a snack!
These are a year-round favorite in our house. We've made several variations and still come back to this one as our all-time favorite. Hand-shelled pecans from Grandma's tree, with a vanilla-orange sugar coating that gets its depth from cinnamon, pepper, rosemary, and a bit of Kahlua® and Grand Marnier®.
I get so many compliments on these almonds, and they're fun and simple to make. I leave most of the garlic and rosemary leaves in with the almonds. They add color and taste delicious, too. Salt the almonds to taste. Store in a resealable bag or airtight container. Delicious paired with cheeses or all on their own. I always leave a small dish of them out for snacking and find myself having to refill it often.
My family and I have always loved these during the pumpkin season. Over the years I've come to tweak it to our tastes. More flavor and a little more spice, but NOT overdoing it. I hope you love this as much as we do. Trust me on the seasonings. Seems to be a lot, but SO very worth it. I usually get quite a bit out of these with everyone just passing them around. You can make a bigger batch of these (which I have done many times). Just adjust the ingredients to the amount of pumpkin seeds you have. This a great snack for parties or family night.
My ex-mother-in-law lives in the South and has lots of pecan trees. She sends me bags of shelled pecans every year for Christmas. I found out how they make the roasted pecans at the fair. Even though they use big roasters, these turn out just as great.
This is the real deal that is found in the heart of Florida. I made this recipe to resemble the taste of my favorite boiled peanuts found in the Ocala National Forest. My family agreed this recipe was one of the best!
My grandma makes these every year for the holidays. It's always handy to make extra for later snacking! They are relatively quick and easy to make and taste wonderful. I love the smell of these when they're in the oven.
I don't have a fireplace to roast my chestnuts, so I grabbed my air fryer. Using the air fryer and water is a perfect solution. Use them in any dish calling for cooked chestnuts, or eat them as is with a mug of vin chaud for a truly autumnal experience.
Cooked in an air fryer, this is an easy, small-batch recipe for candied pecans. Great for when you're having a craving for these and don't want to make a whole batch or heat up the kitchen by turning on the oven.