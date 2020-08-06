Nuts and Seeds Appetizer Recipes

Find top-rated appetizer recipes for candied nuts, spicy or sweet roasted nuts, mixed nuts, and toasted seeds.

Sweet, Salty, Spicy Party Nuts

383
Mix walnuts, pecans, almonds, and cashews with a sweet and salty spice mixture before roasting them to crunchy perfection.
By Chef John

Paleo Toasted Maple Pecans

8
These pecans are a delicious healthy treat that is quick and easy to make. It can be served with lamb, over a spinach salad, on tasty muffins or as a snack while reading or watching a show. Kids love these as a snack!
By Tina Turbin

Candied Nuts

10
This is one of my favorites not only to have on hand at home, but to pull together for a last minute hostess gift.
By Rob Tanner

Cinnamon Toast Pumpkin Seeds

72
Excellent Halloween treat. All ingredients are approximate and may be adjusted to individual taste. Serve immediately while warm or later after cooling.
By GMW

Orange Creamsicle Candied Pecans

3
These are a year-round favorite in our house. We've made several variations and still come back to this one as our all-time favorite. Hand-shelled pecans from Grandma's tree, with a vanilla-orange sugar coating that gets its depth from cinnamon, pepper, rosemary, and a bit of Kahlua® and Grand Marnier®.
By itsshellebelle

Festive Nut Bowl

9
Festive Nut Bowl is so easy to make. Dried cranberries add color and a burst of tartness to the mixed nuts. It's always a big hit during cocktail hour.
By Diane K

Rosemary and Garlic Infused Oven Roasted Almonds

7
I get so many compliments on these almonds, and they're fun and simple to make. I leave most of the garlic and rosemary leaves in with the almonds. They add color and taste delicious, too. Salt the almonds to taste. Store in a resealable bag or airtight container. Delicious paired with cheeses or all on their own. I always leave a small dish of them out for snacking and find myself having to refill it often.
By karrint

Honey Roasted Almonds

60
These are great for snacking!
By Behr

Toasted Pumpkin Seeds Teriyaki Cajun Style

3
My family and I have always loved these during the pumpkin season. Over the years I've come to tweak it to our tastes. More flavor and a little more spice, but NOT overdoing it. I hope you love this as much as we do. Trust me on the seasonings. Seems to be a lot, but SO very worth it. I usually get quite a bit out of these with everyone just passing them around. You can make a bigger batch of these (which I have done many times). Just adjust the ingredients to the amount of pumpkin seeds you have. This a great snack for parties or family night.
By littleone302000

Candied Pecans

686
Pecans are baked in a sweet cinnamon coating, creating tasty candied pecans perfect for holiday gifts.
By Alix

Candied Almonds

422
This recipe requires only sugar, cinnamon, and water to make a sweet coating for almonds.
By Darla K

Sugar Coated Pecans

2243
These sweet pecans are wonderful snacks for any occasion.
By Carolyn
8 Ways to Season and Sweeten Pumpkin Seeds
Our 10 Best Pumpkin Seed Recipes Make Perfect Autumn Snacks
Once you've finished carving the pumpkins and baking the pies, what do you do next? Make pumpkin seeds, of course!
Old-Fashioned Roasted Pecans
130
Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
806
Roasted Winter Squash Seeds
191
Dawn's Candied Walnuts
644

These walnuts are a special treat for Christmas, and are well worth the time it takes to make them.

Old-Fashioned Roasted Pecans

130
My ex-mother-in-law lives in the South and has lots of pecan trees. She sends me bags of shelled pecans every year for Christmas. I found out how they make the roasted pecans at the fair. Even though they use big roasters, these turn out just as great.
By Patricia K

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

806
Try this easy recipe for perfectly roasted pumpkin seeds with only 3 ingredients.
By Allrecipes Member

Roasted Winter Squash Seeds

191
Pumpkins aren't the only squash that yield tasty seeds for roasting! Next time you prepare butternut or acorn squash save the seeds and have yourself a nutritious little snack.
By Blancheskid

Honey Roasted Almonds

60
These are great for snacking!
By Behr

Dawn's Candied Walnuts

644
These walnuts are a special treat for Christmas, and are well worth the time it takes to make them.
By Dawn Timmerman

Air Fryer Spicy Roasted Peanuts

These peanuts are crunchy, spicy, salty, and addictive. I like to portion them out into plastic zip bags to take to work as an afternoon snack.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Sweet and Spicy Almonds

126
An addictive snack that's great for parties or just having around the house--you'll be amazed how quickly they disappear!
By katiebecck

Texas Glazed Pecans

117
Glazed cinnamon and vanilla oven-roasted pecan halves.
By Texas Gal

Rachael's Superheated Cajun Boiled Peanuts

179
This is the real deal that is found in the heart of Florida. I made this recipe to resemble the taste of my favorite boiled peanuts found in the Ocala National Forest. My family agreed this recipe was one of the best!
By Rachael N Reed Palmer

Deep-Fried Peanuts

3
A true Southern delicacy. This recipe comes from the peanut capital of the world: Sylvester, Georgia. Passed down through generations, this is sure crowd pleaser. Straight from momma's kitchen.
By Kristi Whittington

Cinnamon Sugared Pecans

19
My grandma makes these every year for the holidays. It's always handy to make extra for later snacking! They are relatively quick and easy to make and taste wonderful. I love the smell of these when they're in the oven.
By Erin

Air Fryer Roasted Chestnuts

I don't have a fireplace to roast my chestnuts, so I grabbed my air fryer. Using the air fryer and water is a perfect solution. Use them in any dish calling for cooked chestnuts, or eat them as is with a mug of vin chaud for a truly autumnal experience.
By Buckwheat Queen

Air Fryer Roasted Almonds

1
Roasted and salted almonds in the air fryer. Store in an airtight container to preserve freshness.
By Paul Tannos

Air Fryer Sugared Pecans

6
Cooked in an air fryer, this is an easy, small-batch recipe for candied pecans. Great for when you're having a craving for these and don't want to make a whole batch or heat up the kitchen by turning on the oven.
By Yoly

Toasted Walnuts

2
Toasted walnuts make a great snack; here how to toast walnuts to a perfect, fragrant nuttiness. Scale the recipe for the amount of walnuts you'll need.
By California Walnuts
Spiced Pumpkin Seeds

1165
These pumpkin seeds make a great tasting and healthy snack.
By Allrecipes Member

Sweet Coated Pecans

172
Sweet flavored pecans with a cinnamon twist.
By Debbie

Sugar Glazed Walnuts

148
These walnuts are wonderful when put on a green salad. That is if you don't let your family taste them...they might not make it to the salad. Wonderful!
By Sharon Sisson

Chipotle Honey Roasted Peanuts

109
Absolutely delicious! This recipe started out as a basic honey-roasted beer nut recipe and evolved into this splendid party treat.
By noogie01

Sugar Peanuts

44
My parents used to make this easy 3-ingredient snack for football parties. They are great to munch on and everyone loves them.
By Melissa
