Porketta Roast
A spicy, tasty and extremely moist boneless pork roast. This recipe uses a dry rub combination that you rub on the meat before you roast it. The rub includes dill seed, fennel seed, oregano, lemon pepper, garlic and onion powder.
Lobster Salad with Red Devil Dressing
This recipe features lobster, the 'Queen of the Sea'. The intensity of the richness of lobster is only amplified by the unique taste of it's dressing. Laid on a bed of fresh salad greens, it's a great summertime luncheon meal.
Marinated Olives
The marinade for these olives give them a Mediterranean flavor; it's made with fennel seeds, thyme, and rosemary.
Malaysian Beef Rendang
This dish has a unique flavor, and by varying the amounts of sugar and chilies a whole range of effects can be produced. Serve over rice.