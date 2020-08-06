Fennel Seed

Fennel seed brings a subtle anise flavor to Italian sausage,  marinated olives, and many other dishes.

Staff Picks

Porketta Roast

Rating: 4.39 stars
59
A spicy, tasty and extremely moist boneless pork roast. This recipe uses a dry rub combination that you rub on the meat before you roast it. The rub includes dill seed, fennel seed, oregano, lemon pepper, garlic and onion powder.
By Dee

Lobster Salad with Red Devil Dressing

Rating: 4 stars
9
This recipe features lobster, the 'Queen of the Sea'. The intensity of the richness of lobster is only amplified by the unique taste of it's dressing. Laid on a bed of fresh salad greens, it's a great summertime luncheon meal.
By LADOLCEVITA

Marinated Olives

Rating: 4.18 stars
17
The marinade for these olives give them a Mediterranean flavor; it's made with fennel seeds, thyme, and rosemary.
By Sir Pellinore

Malaysian Beef Rendang

Rating: 4.05 stars
55
This dish has a unique flavor, and by varying the amounts of sugar and chilies a whole range of effects can be produced. Serve over rice.
By Trevor Hobson
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com