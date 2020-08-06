Curry Powder Recipes

Looking for curry powder recipes? Find recipes for aromatic homemade curry powder blends, plus recipes for using your spice mixes.

What Is Curry Powder?

This turmeric-based spice blend gives aromatic edge to everything it touches.

Jamaican Curry Powder

Rating: 5 stars
9
An authentic Jamaican curry powder without hot pepper, which should be added separately to any dish. You can also use powdered versions of any of the ingredients, but for better flavor use whole seed. For authentic Jamaican flavor, you will usually add Scotch Bonnet or Habanero peppers to your recipes. However, if you want to add heat directly to the powder, add 2-4 tablespoons cayenne powder to the mix, depending on your taste.
By Monty

Raghavan's Curry Blend

Rating: 5 stars
4
Try this easy blend in place of curry powder for brighter flavors.
By Raghavan Iyer

Easy Garam Masala

Rating: 4.78 stars
244
This is a quick Garam Masala (Indian spice) mix. Garam Masala is better when made with whole spices that have been roasted and ground, but this is a quick and easy substitute that's pretty good.
By KitchenBarbarian

Tandoori Masala Spice Mix

Rating: 4.9 stars
21
I needed this mix for a butter chicken recipe. Rather than another trip to the store, I decided to make my own!
By TheBritishBaker

Vietnamese Style Vegetarian Curry Soup

Rating: 4.38 stars
105
Vietnamese style curry powder can be found in Asian markets - especially in cities that have a large Vietnamese population. If you can't find it, use Madras curry powder. This spicy soup can be made into a thick stew by reducing the vegetable stock and water by half. Serve with rice and French bread.
By shaggy

Spinach Salad with Curry Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.52 stars
25
This is a French-style spinach salad that should satisfy even the meat-lovers at the table. Features bacon lardons, which are simply crouton-size pieces of slab bacon, fried until crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside.
By JENNIFERT

Diva Curry Blend

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
This awesome homemade curry recipe blend is so delicious, you will never buy a store-bought blend again! Loaded with turmeric, garlic, ginger, mustard seed, cayenne, ginger, cloves, coriander, cardamom, cumin, and real ground chili peppers make this curry a blend to behold! Add more spices, such as fennel, fenugreek, sage, thyme, or others to bring out your own personal curry flavor! Enjoy!
By awakenedone

Fruited Curry Chicken Salad

Rating: 4.74 stars
582
A healthy and tasty chicken salad with a fruity twist - great on a croissant or in a honey pita. The salad is best if eaten the day after preparation. This allows the ingredients time to mingle, giving a fuller flavor.
By Karen L. Baker

Kashmiri Garam Masala

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
A good friend of mine gave me her recipe for Kashmiri Garam Masala some years ago. I am more than happy to be able to share it with all of you.
By Richard Willey

Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)

Rating: 4.75 stars
1101
This is a really good recipe for spicy Indian chicken curry. It's pretty easy to make and tastes really good!
By Ayshren

Indian Chicken Curry II

Rating: 4.28 stars
1437
This is an adaptation of yellow chicken curry from India. The aromas and flavors are a delight to the senses! It is best served with fresh Naan bread and Jasmine or Basmati rice.
By Amanda Fetters
Essential Ingredients in the Indian Pantry
Here are key ingredients to stock in your pantry for delicious DIY Indian recipes.
6 Spicy Goan Indian Curry Recipes
These Goan curry recipes feature the spicy hot side of Indian cuisine, including beef, fish, chicken, and goat curries. If you like spicy food, you'll love these curry recipes from Goa.
15 Creative Curry Recipes
Mild Curry Powder
Rating: Unrated
49
Real Thai Green Curry Paste (Nam Prik Gen Kayo Wan)
Rating: Unrated
1
Everything You Need to Know About Curry Paste

Curry Stand Chicken Tikka Masala Sauce

Rating: 4.91 stars
2268

A classic curry-stand recipe. This is not haute cuisine; this is the kind of nuclear-orange tikka masala that you crave when you stumble out of a pub at 2 a.m. I make vast quantities of the sauce at one time, and it freezes very well. I also added much more cayenne pepper than 1 teaspoon, but I give out the recipe like this for people who don't like heat.

These 7 Simple Techniques from World Cuisines Will Make You a Better Cook

From tadkas to finishing sauces. 
By Stacey Ballis

Indian Chicken Tikka Masala

Rating: 4.59 stars
29
This Indian chicken tikka masala is an easy but flavorful version of everyone's favorite mild-medium curry! Serve with naan bread and mango chutney. Garnish with additional cilantro leaves.
By Keri

Curry Turkey Burgers

Change up your burger routine with these ground turkey burgers. Curry powder and mango chutney add a pop of flavor to these lean burgers.
By lutzflcat

Instant Pot® Coconut Curry Chicken

Rating: 4.53 stars
127
This is a rich, creamy coconut curry dish that comes together quickly in an Instant Pot®. Customize the taste by using more or less curry powder and sugar. Delicious over jasmine or basmati rice! Garnish with chopped chives, if desired.
By Helene Choi

Cream Of Carrot Soup

Rating: 4.84 stars
291
This is my little picky eater's favorite soup.
By Miss Tyckle

Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup

Rating: 4.83 stars
87
Very filling and even a little naughty, this butternut squash soup is a decadent appetizer. Butternut squash is hearty on its own, but the coconut milk makes the mixture truly rich. Serve with a warm baguette.
By Mint&Mangos

Easy Chicken Curry

Rating: 3.78 stars
100
Chicken breasts sauteed and simmered with onion, olive oil and curry powder. Simplest chicken curry you'll ever make! Serve over hot cooked rice with a little side of mango chutney, if desired.
By Aurelie Stalnaker

Easy Sheet Pan Roasted Cauliflower with Curry

Rating: 4.53 stars
17
Try this simple, melt-in-your-mouth, roasted spicy cauliflower, with just a hint of curry. Perfect as a vegan side dish or even as a quick and easy main dish.
By Fioa

Chicken Curry and Potatoes

Rating: 4.5 stars
28
This is the best curry chicken you will ever have. It is also very good with a side of basmati rice! This recipe comes from my Assyrian grandma! Hope you enjoy it.
By sharon younan

Curried Butternut Squash and Pear Soup

Rating: 4.74 stars
524
My family loves this creamy and satisfying soup with the comforting flavors of butternut squash and curry. Serve topped with frizzled onions.
By blancdeblanc

Curried Carrot Soup

Rating: 4.33 stars
368
Quick, easy, and light. Plus it's the only way to get my niece to eat carrots.
By Doug Matthews

Pakistani Ground Beef Curry

Rating: 4.53 stars
88
This Pakistani beef curry has been a family favorite for years. It's super easy and everyone loves it. Serve over steamed white rice.
By danie

Candied Curried Pecans

Rating: 5 stars
9
These pecans are a standard nibble at our house during the holiday season. Pecans can be made 1 week ahead. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.
By JennG

Marrakesh Vegetable Curry

Rating: 4.58 stars
656
A vegetable-full curry! Serve this curry over your favorite rice and you're sure to have a tasty meal. If you have carrot-ginger juice available to you, try using it in place of the orange juice - either one is delicious!
By NIBLETS

Sri Lankan Chicken Curry

Rating: 4.68 stars
25
Based on a traditional Sri Lankan family recipe, this curry is spicy and full of flavor. Try this recipe and you will love it! Serve with basmati or jasmine rice and any other curried dish.
By Sriyani

Indian Butter Chicken (Chicken Makhani)

Rating: 4.9 stars
41
Delicious Indian butter chicken at home. It is so flavorful and easy to prepare. Add your favorite veggies to make it a complete meal. The entire family loves it. Serve over warm basmati rice along with some naan bread.
By RFalgout

South Asian-Style Ground Beef (Keema)

Rating: 4.54 stars
140
Simple desi (South Asian) recipe.
By farabi

Spicy Pork Curry

Rating: 4.75 stars
16
This delicious curry has just the right amount of heat but it can be adjusted to any taste. Delicious served over lemon-coconut scented rice.
By Lillithmaximus

Crazy Creamy Chickpea Curry

Rating: 4.62 stars
147
Coconut milk adds creaminess to this vegan dish, while enhancing the spicier notes.
By isachandra

Indian Fried Cabbage

Rating: 3.88 stars
8
Warming Indian spices kick up cabbage a few notches for a quick, easy, and healthy side dish. I like to serve this with garlic naan bread, placing a bit of cabbage between the naan, to make a sandwich.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Quick and Easy Vegetable Curry

Rating: 4.12 stars
117
A very quick and easy curry to serve up with rice and a salad.
By Mai Forrester

Spicy Beef Curry Stew for the Slow Cooker

Rating: 4.27 stars
296
This hearty, spicy beef stew is only for those that can handle the heat. I prefer to make it in the slow cooker, but it can be made stove top also. Great served over mashed potatoes or rice.
By NANCIG

Pan-Fried Salmon in Curry Cream Sauce

Rating: 4.4 stars
15
This is a very easy and yummy salmon recipe for 2. I usually serve it with basmati rice and salad. Perfect for during the week.
By heidi_k

Currywurst Sauce

Rating: 4.25 stars
4
This is an adaptation of a recipe I found that has been changed to make it a little quicker and easier. It tastes just like the sauce served on the fried bratwurst at my favorite local German restaurant. Use hot curry powder if you like it a bit spicier or add some cayenne for a kick.
By nogoer
