Curry Powder Recipes

An authentic Jamaican curry powder without hot pepper, which should be added separately to any dish. You can also use powdered versions of any of the ingredients, but for better flavor use whole seed. For authentic Jamaican flavor, you will usually add Scotch Bonnet or Habanero peppers to your recipes. However, if you want to add heat directly to the powder, add 2-4 tablespoons cayenne powder to the mix, depending on your taste.
Vietnamese style curry powder can be found in Asian markets - especially in cities that have a large Vietnamese population. If you can't find it, use Madras curry powder. This spicy soup can be made into a thick stew by reducing the vegetable stock and water by half. Serve with rice and French bread.
This is a French-style spinach salad that should satisfy even the meat-lovers at the table. Features bacon lardons, which are simply crouton-size pieces of slab bacon, fried until crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside.
This awesome homemade curry recipe blend is so delicious, you will never buy a store-bought blend again! Loaded with turmeric, garlic, ginger, mustard seed, cayenne, ginger, cloves, coriander, cardamom, cumin, and real ground chili peppers make this curry a blend to behold! Add more spices, such as fennel, fenugreek, sage, thyme, or others to bring out your own personal curry flavor! Enjoy!
A healthy and tasty chicken salad with a fruity twist - great on a croissant or in a honey pita. The salad is best if eaten the day after preparation. This allows the ingredients time to mingle, giving a fuller flavor.
A classic curry-stand recipe. This is not haute cuisine; this is the kind of nuclear-orange tikka masala that you crave when you stumble out of a pub at 2 a.m. I make vast quantities of the sauce at one time, and it freezes very well. I also added much more cayenne pepper than 1 teaspoon, but I give out the recipe like this for people who don't like heat.
This is a rich, creamy coconut curry dish that comes together quickly in an Instant Pot®. Customize the taste by using more or less curry powder and sugar. Delicious over jasmine or basmati rice! Garnish with chopped chives, if desired.
Very filling and even a little naughty, this butternut squash soup is a decadent appetizer. Butternut squash is hearty on its own, but the coconut milk makes the mixture truly rich. Serve with a warm baguette.
A vegetable-full curry! Serve this curry over your favorite rice and you're sure to have a tasty meal. If you have carrot-ginger juice available to you, try using it in place of the orange juice - either one is delicious!
Delicious Indian butter chicken at home. It is so flavorful and easy to prepare. Add your favorite veggies to make it a complete meal. The entire family loves it. Serve over warm basmati rice along with some naan bread.
Warming Indian spices kick up cabbage a few notches for a quick, easy, and healthy side dish. I like to serve this with garlic naan bread, placing a bit of cabbage between the naan, to make a sandwich.
This is an adaptation of a recipe I found that has been changed to make it a little quicker and easier. It tastes just like the sauce served on the fried bratwurst at my favorite local German restaurant. Use hot curry powder if you like it a bit spicier or add some cayenne for a kick.