Cumin Recipes

This is the chili recipe the gang eats at Purdue Boilermaker football games. I always prep and cook the chili the night before and then reheat the next day. This is a combination of many different tomato-based chili recipes. Good luck and enjoy.
This recipe has fewer calories because of the ground turkey and amazing flavor! It is a little spicy, but our family enjoys it this way. Because it has so much flavor, you cannot even tell it's not ground beef. It tastes great as a topping on baked potatoes as well as tacos. Enjoy!
This dry mix of herbs and spices adds a unique zing to any chicken dish, it has just the right amount of heat and flavor to make all your guests beg for more. Don't be scared by the long list, most of it is spices you will probably have in your cupboard. Note, it also gives chili a great flavor without adding too much heat.
When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.
These fried potatoes are fiercely textured, fiercely flavored, fiercely presented, and fiercely enjoyed. How fierce is really up to you and your inner Spaniard. There are as many patatas bravas recipes as homes in Spain, and this is nothing more than my latest rendition.
A mildly hot, and very delicious, Mexican sausage. Excellent for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Can be made into patties and cooked in a skillet, or stuffed into natural hog or collagen casings and grilled at your next family gathering.
Harissa powder is the ground spice blend of the spicy, earthy North African paste with a base of smoked chili peppers. It can be used as a dry rub on meats or as a spice in place of any other spice blend in your favorite recipe, such as tacos, tagines, braised meats, curries, or even tofu. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 month, or until the expiration date of any of the single ingredients, if earlier.
This North African one-dish-meal is so fast, easy, and delicious. Be sure to cook your sauce until the veggies are nice and soft and sweet. Once the eggs go in, you can finish covered on the stove, or just pop the pan into a hot oven until they cook to your liking.
I decided to not follow any specific recipe from any particular country or culture, but instead I made a simple composite of every peanut curry I've ever come across. I didn't use coconut milk, as I feel that's a little too sweet and rich for the peanut butter. I loved how this came out, and I can't imagine it being any richer.
Starting with a homemade red sauce, these Tex-Mex enchiladas are faster and easier to make than their Mexican forefathers, but still so delicious. This recipe makes 2 1/2 cups sauce, enough for 4 to 6 individual skillet enchiladas or 1 regular baking dish. Garnish with sour cream and guacamole.
This chili is slightly sweet with a touch of heat; the wine gives it a different taste. Everyone in my family loves this chili. I've won a couple of work chili cook-offs with this recipe and done well in some larger cook-offs as well.
Vegetables and spices are rolled up in chicken breasts and air fried for a quick and easy dinner perfect for a busy weeknight. Just over 10 minutes in the air fryer gives you juicy, tender chicken breasts filled with spicy veggies. Serve with fresh pico de gallo and tortillas.
Yummy zucchini corn fritters that my family can't get enough of. These fritters are light and fluffy with lots of zucchini and fresh corn. Cheese is optional, but not in my house. Serve hot with ranch dressing.
This was the first Arabic dish I ever made and it turned out extremely delicious, a new favorite! Serve Al Kabsa with a fresh mixed cucumber, carrot, lettuce, and tomato salad -- preferably with a little lime vinaigrette. Some fresh pita bread on the side would be nice also. Saudis like their Kabsa with a hot sauce called 'Shattah'. Enjoy!
Here is a recipe that uses only fundamental ingredients. Every other recipe I have found for taco seasoning has chili powder in it, which is a mix itself that has many of the same ingredients as taco seasoning, but in different proportions. This recipe takes chili powder out, but puts its ingredients and proportions back in. Now you have full knowledge and control of all of the ingredients. Adjust the red pepper to your heat preference. I would rate the heat level for this at around medium-hot, so adjust the red pepper as you see fit. I hope to see other variations spring out of this one.
This batch curry paste recipe represents the Indian influences of southern Thailand, utilizing plenty of dry spices. The paste will keep in the refrigerator for several weeks. To make the paste, you can use a food processor, but the flavor is much better if you use a mortar and pestle. Use 3 to 4 tablespoons of the Panang curry paste in your curry depending on how spicy you like it.
A healthier alternative to the deep-fried onion bhajis you find in Indian restaurants. These are baked and exceedingly tasty. They are sweet, tender and very Moorish. Serve hot as an appetizer or starter.