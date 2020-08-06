Cumin Recipes

Cumin is essential to chili, taco seasoning, tikka masala, and so much more. Find the recipes here.

Staff Picks

Curried Cumin Potatoes

93
A flavorful side dish of Indian cuisine. This dish blends the mild flavor of cumin with the unrelenting spice of curry. A truly engaging dish.
By DRAGONSBANE

Chili Cumin Stuffed Chicken Breasts

46
This is a Tex-Mex twist on stuffed chicken breasts. Chicken breasts are slow cooked with green and red peppers, tomato, cilantro, and cheese.
By MMTAYLOR2

Grilled Spicy Lamb Burgers

176
Something new for all the grill-daddies! An EASY burger to make, and guests rave over this one.
By Alan Hollister

Coriander and Cumin Rubbed Pork Chops

208
Chops rubbed with a simple but flavorful spice and garlic mixture. For an even more potent result, toast and grind the spices yourself.
By DARLA

Boilermaker Tailgate Chili

7794
This is the chili recipe the gang eats at Purdue Boilermaker football games. I always prep and cook the chili the night before and then reheat the next day. This is a combination of many different tomato-based chili recipes. Good luck and enjoy.
By MIGHTYPURDUE22

Authentic Mole Sauce

72
Hot chiles and rich chocolate make this authentic mole sauce perfect for topping stewed meats or enchiladas.
By Allrecipes

Ground Turkey Taco Meat

170
This recipe has fewer calories because of the ground turkey and amazing flavor! It is a little spicy, but our family enjoys it this way. Because it has so much flavor, you cannot even tell it's not ground beef. It tastes great as a topping on baked potatoes as well as tacos. Enjoy!
By adnerb78

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

5545
A quick, no-fuss version of chicken tortilla soup! All you do is put everything into the slow cooker, and turn it on. Then garnish with baked corn tortilla strips!
By Elena

Chicken Seasoning Blend

173
This dry mix of herbs and spices adds a unique zing to any chicken dish, it has just the right amount of heat and flavor to make all your guests beg for more. Don't be scared by the long list, most of it is spices you will probably have in your cupboard. Note, it also gives chili a great flavor without adding too much heat.
By Patrick

Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers

3701
You will never want to eat frozen veggie burgers again. These are so easy, and you'll be proud to have created such a vegetarian delight.
By LAURENMU
Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

741
A foolproof, simple recipe for the most tender, delectable ribs you've ever had. Follow the directions exactly, and success is guaranteed!
By BONNIE Q.

Taco Bell® Seasoning Copycat

105
Taco Bell® copycat taco seasoning.
By FoodUnl.com
Inspiration and Ideas

Vegan Black Bean Soup
959
Easy to make, thick, hearty soup with a zesty flavor.
Lamb Tagine
355
When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.
Easy Taco Seasoning Mix
42
Tandoori Masala Spice Mix
20

I needed this mix for a butter chicken recipe. Rather than another trip to the store, I decided to make my own!

More Cumin Recipes

Insanely Easy Vegetarian Chili

692
This chili is SO easy to make. You can pretty much throw whatever you have into the pot and it'll be great. (I added some leftover salsa once.) It's very colorful, not to mention delicious.
By Tia the Baker

Chef John's Patatas Bravas

70
These fried potatoes are fiercely textured, fiercely flavored, fiercely presented, and fiercely enjoyed. How fierce is really up to you and your inner Spaniard. There are as many patatas bravas recipes as homes in Spain, and this is nothing more than my latest rendition.
By Chef John

Mexican Chorizo

32
A mildly hot, and very delicious, Mexican sausage. Excellent for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Can be made into patties and cooked in a skillet, or stuffed into natural hog or collagen casings and grilled at your next family gathering.
By James

Refried Beans Without the Refry

2554
Refried beans are simple to make when cooked in a slow cooker. This recipe will yield flavorful, fat-free refried beans seasoned with garlic, jalapeno, and cumin.
By CHEFCLAUDE
Harissa Powder

1
Harissa powder is the ground spice blend of the spicy, earthy North African paste with a base of smoked chili peppers. It can be used as a dry rub on meats or as a spice in place of any other spice blend in your favorite recipe, such as tacos, tagines, braised meats, curries, or even tofu. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 month, or until the expiration date of any of the single ingredients, if earlier.
By Buckwheat Queen

Chef John's Shakshuka

251
This North African one-dish-meal is so fast, easy, and delicious. Be sure to cook your sauce until the veggies are nice and soft and sweet. Once the eggs go in, you can finish covered on the stove, or just pop the pan into a hot oven until they cook to your liking.
By Chef John

Fall-Off-the-Bone 30-Minute Instant Pot® Ribs

64
These Instant Pot® ribs fall right off the bone and are ready in just 30 minutes! In this family of seven I had zero complaints and these sweet and spicy ribs, that's a win for me!
By Cambria_Mae

Tex-Mex Turkey Soup

591
Not only is this soup yummy, it sure beats leftover turkey sandwiches for days on end following a holiday!
By SSTRAWDER

Authentic Chicken Tikka Masala

253
This authentic chicken tikka masala dish follows an old family recipe.
By Allrecipes

Chef John's Peanut Curry Chicken

528
I decided to not follow any specific recipe from any particular country or culture, but instead I made a simple composite of every peanut curry I've ever come across. I didn't use coconut milk, as I feel that's a little too sweet and rich for the peanut butter. I loved how this came out, and I can't imagine it being any richer.
By Chef John

Easy Red Chicken Enchiladas

20
Starting with a homemade red sauce, these Tex-Mex enchiladas are faster and easier to make than their Mexican forefathers, but still so delicious. This recipe makes 2 1/2 cups sauce, enough for 4 to 6 individual skillet enchiladas or 1 regular baking dish. Garnish with sour cream and guacamole.
By Chef John

Lebanese Seven Spices

14
The secret for good Middle Eastern food. Actually it's a mix of 8 spices.
By orayeena

Chuck's Super Chili

5
This chili is slightly sweet with a touch of heat; the wine gives it a different taste. Everyone in my family loves this chili. I've won a couple of work chili cook-offs with this recipe and done well in some larger cook-offs as well.
By CEM61565

Mexican-Style Air Fryer Stuffed Chicken Breasts

6
Vegetables and spices are rolled up in chicken breasts and air fried for a quick and easy dinner perfect for a busy weeknight. Just over 10 minutes in the air fryer gives you juicy, tender chicken breasts filled with spicy veggies. Serve with fresh pico de gallo and tortillas.
By Buckwheat Queen

Pork Chili Verde (Green Pork Chili)

110
This chili verde was one of the first recipes I ever learned. It comes out great even if you don't brown the meat, but I think doing so always adds extra flavor so I usually do it.
By Chef John

Zucchini Corn Fritters

172
Yummy zucchini corn fritters that my family can't get enough of. These fritters are light and fluffy with lots of zucchini and fresh corn. Cheese is optional, but not in my house. Serve hot with ranch dressing.
By Danni Hughes

Al Kabsa - Traditional Saudi Rice and Chicken

50
This was the first Arabic dish I ever made and it turned out extremely delicious, a new favorite! Serve Al Kabsa with a fresh mixed cucumber, carrot, lettuce, and tomato salad -- preferably with a little lime vinaigrette. Some fresh pita bread on the side would be nice also. Saudis like their Kabsa with a hot sauce called 'Shattah'. Enjoy!
By EmiratiWife2010

Restaurant-Style Taco Meat Seasoning

291
This tastes very close to the taco seasoning favored by a very popular fast-food taco restaurant. You can make this at home, and let your family prepare tacos the way they like.
By GVSWIFE

Lentil Soup with Lemon

816
Includes chicken broth, carrot, onion, some spices, and a splash of lemon. Flexible and very delicious!!
By Jodi

Taco Seasoning (without the chili powder)

78
Here is a recipe that uses only fundamental ingredients. Every other recipe I have found for taco seasoning has chili powder in it, which is a mix itself that has many of the same ingredients as taco seasoning, but in different proportions. This recipe takes chili powder out, but puts its ingredients and proportions back in. Now you have full knowledge and control of all of the ingredients. Adjust the red pepper to your heat preference. I would rate the heat level for this at around medium-hot, so adjust the red pepper as you see fit. I hope to see other variations spring out of this one.
By hungry

Three-Bean Vegetarian Chili

40
Hearty, meatless chili with plenty of veggies.
By ChefBillT

Panang Curry Paste

2
This batch curry paste recipe represents the Indian influences of southern Thailand, utilizing plenty of dry spices. The paste will keep in the refrigerator for several weeks. To make the paste, you can use a food processor, but the flavor is much better if you use a mortar and pestle. Use 3 to 4 tablespoons of the Panang curry paste in your curry depending on how spicy you like it.
By Wiley

Baked Onion Bhajis

1
A healthier alternative to the deep-fried onion bhajis you find in Indian restaurants. These are baked and exceedingly tasty. They are sweet, tender and very Moorish. Serve hot as an appetizer or starter.
By honeyandspice

Mexican Deep-Dish Pizza

1
A spicy, deep-dish Mexican-style pizza originally whipped together from leftovers. A family favorite!
By Mindar
