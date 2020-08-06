Coriander Recipes

Brazilian Chicken with Coconut Milk
This simple chicken in a vibrant coconut milk sauce will fill your kitchen with the enticing aromas of South American cooking. It's great served over pasta or rice.
Stovetop Moroccan Tagine
An exotic warm stew that is loved by all and is very easy to make. Also delicious as a vegetarian dish, without chicken. Serve over couscous.
Spicy Potatoes and Scrambled Eggs
Spicy fried potatoes and a classic egg scramble combine to make a hearty and zesty breakfast.
Garlic, Spinach, and Chickpea Soup
This exciting combination of ingredients is easy to make! Garbanzo beans, spinach, and potatoes are blended in a richly spiced, creamy vegetable broth base.
California-Thai Flank Steak
This Thai-inspired marinated steak is a family favorite. Serve with basmati rice, a fresh salad and/or soup, and fresh fruit for desert!
Crispy Roasted Chicken
This oven-roasted chicken is inspired by the Brathaehnchen served commonly in Bavarian Biergartens, small shops, and food carts. You can serve this chicken with many side dishes, but favorites are fried potatoes or spaetzle and a nice garden salad. Weiss beer doesn't hurt at all!
Basic Curry Sauce
This is a very versatile Indian curry sauce that can be served as a main course with meats and/or vegetables or as a sauce for dipping or to spice up veggie side dishes. It's great over baked potatoes.
Air Fryer Pakoras
All the things you love about pakoras but without the guilt by air frying instead of deep frying. Don't forget the yogurt dipping sauce!
Tandoori Masala Spice Mix
I needed this mix for a butter chicken recipe. Rather than another trip to the store, I decided to make my own!
Mexican Chorizo
A mildly hot, and very delicious, Mexican sausage. Excellent for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Can be made into patties and cooked in a skillet, or stuffed into natural hog or collagen casings and grilled at your next family gathering.