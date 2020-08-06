Coriander Recipes

Coriander adds notes of pine and lemon to savory tagines, curries, and is an essential part of many spice mixes.

Staff Picks

Brazilian Chicken with Coconut Milk

461
This simple chicken in a vibrant coconut milk sauce will fill your kitchen with the enticing aromas of South American cooking. It's great served over pasta or rice.
By MLYIN

Stovetop Moroccan Tagine

449
An exotic warm stew that is loved by all and is very easy to make. Also delicious as a vegetarian dish, without chicken. Serve over couscous.
By JRLJACKSON

Spicy Potatoes and Scrambled Eggs

61
Spicy fried potatoes and a classic egg scramble combine to make a hearty and zesty breakfast.
By Anju

Garlic, Spinach, and Chickpea Soup

80
This exciting combination of ingredients is easy to make! Garbanzo beans, spinach, and potatoes are blended in a richly spiced, creamy vegetable broth base.
By Dale Penny

California-Thai Flank Steak

45
This Thai-inspired marinated steak is a family favorite. Serve with basmati rice, a fresh salad and/or soup, and fresh fruit for desert!
By Karyn Ulriksen

Crispy Roasted Chicken

121
This oven-roasted chicken is inspired by the Brathaehnchen served commonly in Bavarian Biergartens, small shops, and food carts. You can serve this chicken with many side dishes, but favorites are fried potatoes or spaetzle and a nice garden salad. Weiss beer doesn't hurt at all!
By Doc Simonson

Basic Curry Sauce

52
This is a very versatile Indian curry sauce that can be served as a main course with meats and/or vegetables or as a sauce for dipping or to spice up veggie side dishes. It's great over baked potatoes.
By Lom

Air Fryer Pakoras

2
All the things you love about pakoras but without the guilt by air frying instead of deep frying. Don't forget the yogurt dipping sauce!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Tandoori Masala Spice Mix

20
I needed this mix for a butter chicken recipe. Rather than another trip to the store, I decided to make my own!
By TheBritishBaker

Homemade Pickling Spice

20
An old-time combination from scratch mixture.
By Mooseinthekitchen

Ras el Hanout

38
This spice mix is often called for in many Moroccan dishes.
By NATHALIE1

Mexican Chorizo

32
A mildly hot, and very delicious, Mexican sausage. Excellent for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Can be made into patties and cooked in a skillet, or stuffed into natural hog or collagen casings and grilled at your next family gathering.
By James
Inspiration and Ideas

Harissa Powder
1
Harissa powder is the ground spice blend of the spicy, earthy North African paste with a base of smoked chili peppers. It can be used as a dry rub on meats or as a spice in place of any other spice blend in your favorite recipe, such as tacos, tagines, braised meats, curries, or even tofu. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 month, or until the expiration date of any of the single ingredients, if earlier.
Authentic Chicken Tikka Masala
253
This authentic chicken tikka masala dish follows an old family recipe.
Chef John's Peanut Curry Chicken
528
Indian Style Sheekh Kabab
131

This is a spicy and extremely flavorful recipe which will surely be a hit at any BBQ party.

More Coriander Recipes

Turkey Kofta Kabobs

5
My Persian neighbor introduced me to kofta about 20 years ago. His were made of beef and I never actually got his recipe but I'm pretty good at replicating flavors and these came pretty close...and of course using turkey instead of beef makes these a lot lighter.
By Susan

Panang Curry Paste

2
This batch curry paste recipe represents the Indian influences of southern Thailand, utilizing plenty of dry spices. The paste will keep in the refrigerator for several weeks. To make the paste, you can use a food processor, but the flavor is much better if you use a mortar and pestle. Use 3 to 4 tablespoons of the Panang curry paste in your curry depending on how spicy you like it.
By Wiley

Baked Onion Bhajis

1
A healthier alternative to the deep-fried onion bhajis you find in Indian restaurants. These are baked and exceedingly tasty. They are sweet, tender and very Moorish. Serve hot as an appetizer or starter.
By honeyandspice

Indian Chicken Rub

14
Chicken rub with Indian flavor. Serve with white rice or vegetables.
By Armando Sepulveda-Sheffield

Instant Pot® Indian Chicken Curry

8
This quick and easy Indian chicken curry comes together faster than you'd expect with your Instant Pot®. Ginger, garlic, coriander, garam masala, and chili powder make it absolutely fragrant. Serve with naan bread and basmati rice.
By Fioa

Moroccan Couscous

149
This dish is great served with my Lamb Tagine and Cucumber Raita also on this site.
By BenevolentEmpress

Chef John's Sausage Rolls

21
People often bake the sausage roll whole, then cut it up. But I've found that if you cut them into individual rounds first, the crispier results more than make up for the extra work. I like to eat mine dipped in a bit of mustard.
By Chef John

Jamaican Curry Powder

9
An authentic Jamaican curry powder without hot pepper, which should be added separately to any dish. You can also use powdered versions of any of the ingredients, but for better flavor use whole seed. For authentic Jamaican flavor, you will usually add Scotch Bonnet or Habanero peppers to your recipes. However, if you want to add heat directly to the powder, add 2-4 tablespoons cayenne powder to the mix, depending on your taste.
By Monty

Traditional Chicken Curry

30
This is a traditional North Indian (Punjabi) chicken curry dish. Serve with basmati rice or fresh Indian roti or naan.
By Simmi G

Authentic Bangladeshi Beef Curry

88
This spicy beef curry is best served with plain basmati rice or eaten with naan or pita bread.
By Maisha Dewan

Thai Beef

102
A delicious marinade for flank steak blending the flavors of crushed coriander seed, lime juice, and soy sauce. This marinade can be used well with other meats as well. Serve over rice or shredded Chinese cabbage and red pepper slices.
By BadLittleChef

Ed's Favorite Beer Can Chicken Rub

29
This recipe is a tribute to my Uncle who is by far one the best pit masters I have ever known. Feel free to put this on chicken, pork, or just about anything else you can think of. To cover a typical 5-pound chicken, I normally measured the spices in tablespoons. However, feel free to mix a larger batch to keep some finished product on hand. One thing's for sure, you will be the hit of the party!
By rharejr

Slow Cooker Red Curry Beef Pot Roast

162
When you cross Southeast Asia and Midwest America, you get comfort food on the exotic side.
By Chef John

Lentil Tacos

20
This vegan version of classic tacos uses lentils instead of ground beef, along with other flavors so good you'll never miss the meat!
By isachandra

Moroccan-Spiced Pork Roast

24
Serving a gorgeous, fancy-looking holiday roast doesn't have to be complicated, time-consuming, or expensive. This pork loin proves exactly that. This is fast, easy, and affordable, but when you bring it to the table, it looks like a million dollars. The beautifully warming and aromatic spices really work so well with a pork roast - I hope you give it a try soon!
By Chef John

Indian Barbeque Chicken

32
Marinate the chicken overnight for a deliciously flavorful and tender chicken dish. This is an adaptation of Tandoori style chicken, minus the red coloring.
By SHECOOKS2

Aloo Gobi

64
Traditional Indian dish made of spiced cauliflower and potatoes. This dish is steamed and then fried in oil making it intentionally dry and somewhat crispy. WARNING: This dish is extremely spicy, which is the way I like it. However, if you don't like your food that spicy, feel free to cut down on the serrano pepper and/or cayenne pepper. Also, I would recommend serving this with a side of raita or plain yogurt to cool the mouth down after eating.
By LUNACITY

Traditional Rub for St. Louis Ribs

18
A brown sugar, paprika, dry mustard, and coriander make a savory dry rub for these slowly grilled, tender St. Louis-style spareribs.
By Smithfield(R)
Red Split Lentils (Masoor Dal)

14
Indian-inspired lentils the whole family will love and babies, too. Once the dal and rice are at the desired consistency, it's ready to eat or freeze. Make sure mixture is completely cool before freezing. I use freezer ice trays and small individual glass bowls with lids.
By katie

Spicy Indian Dahl

151
A spicy Indian lentil soup that can be enjoyed with rice or Naan, the Indian bread. A very healthy dish.
By Rachel

Indian Kale with Chickpeas

1
This is a delicious way to cook kale if you are running out of ideas, and it goes great with Indian dishes like dal. Make sure not to overcook the greens!
By Lady Laff

Indian Masala Chicken Wings

3
Marinate chicken wings ahead of time in a simple homemade masala paste for an explosion of spicy Indian flavors. Serve with lemon wedges and steamed basmati rice.
By MICHELLE CHEN

Bob's Kabobs

14
Most people think of chunks of meat on a skewer when they think of kabobs, but here I'm showing the other style of kabob, also known as kofta. Now that grilling season is upon us, this is definitely something you're going to work into the rotation. Serve with grilled pita bread and a blend of diced tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions sprinkled with salt and olive oil, all topped with freshly chopped parsley and dried sumac.
By Chef John

Spicy Air Fryer Salmon

This air-fried salmon invokes a spicy yet sweet seasoning. The more seasoning you add to the salmon the spicier it will be, so I recommend starting with 2 teaspoons of seasoning per salmon fillet. You may use less salmon if desired. If you use the full amount you will need to cook in batches. You may have extra seasoning leftover, which can be stored in a jar and kept in a cool, dark place.
By thedailygourmet
