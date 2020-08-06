Clove Recipes

Steve's Bodacious Barbecue Ribs
These make real mouth-watering 'Pig-cicles'! They take a while to cook, and when you eat them, you'll have pork fat smeared from ear to ear! Mmm! Mmm! I like to smoke with hickory wood, but any of your favorite will suffice.
Indian Style Basmati Rice
This is a savory Indian style rice dish flavored with whole spices and fried onions. Soaking the basmati rice before cooking makes all the difference. Serve with your favorite Indian curry or dal (lentils). Make sure you warn people not to bite into the whole spices!
Sparkling Grilled Ham
A big slice of ham, with a fruity marinade of sparkling grape juice, orange juice and spices.
Spiced Pickled Beets
Sweet and spicy; and the juice makes an excellent marinade for pickled eggs. This recipe is great with freshly cooked beets instead of canned, if you have time.
Authentic Mole Sauce
Hot chiles and rich chocolate make this authentic mole sauce perfect for topping stewed meats or enchiladas.
Authentic Cincinnati Chili
This was handed down to me by Mom, a Cincinnati native. Skimming the fat makes this a healthier version than most, and gives it the right consistency. I like mine 4-way, with spaghetti, raw chopped onions, grated mild cheddar, and oyster crackers!
Favorite Old Fashioned Gingerbread
This is everyone's holiday favorite, even the busy cook's, because it is so easy to make.
Lamb Tagine
When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.
Berbere Spice Blend
I love berbere spice, a classic Ethiopian spice blend, but it never occurred to me to make my own. Actually, authentic berbere spice would use whole spice seeds/pods, toasted, and ground. But I usually toast the spices during the cooking process. Berbere is one of the most delicious and versatile spice mixes ever.
Keto Pecan-Crusted Pork Chops in the Air Fryer
This keto-friendly recipe comes together in a snap! In addition, using the air fryer makes easy work of these tasty pork chops. The chops make great leftovers too, because the pecan crust doesn't get soggy!