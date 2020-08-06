Clove Recipes

Steve's Bodacious Barbecue Ribs

These make real mouth-watering 'Pig-cicles'! They take a while to cook, and when you eat them, you'll have pork fat smeared from ear to ear! Mmm! Mmm! I like to smoke with hickory wood, but any of your favorite will suffice.
By STEVEC2

Indian Style Basmati Rice

This is a savory Indian style rice dish flavored with whole spices and fried onions. Soaking the basmati rice before cooking makes all the difference. Serve with your favorite Indian curry or dal (lentils). Make sure you warn people not to bite into the whole spices!
By DHANO923

Whole Wheat Ginger Snaps

Spicy and chewy Ginger Snaps made with all whole wheat flour. Yummy!!
By MRSDAYCARE

Sparkling Grilled Ham

A big slice of ham, with a fruity marinade of sparkling grape juice, orange juice and spices.
By Andrew

Spiced Pickled Beets

Sweet and spicy; and the juice makes an excellent marinade for pickled eggs. This recipe is great with freshly cooked beets instead of canned, if you have time.
By Bea Gassman

Authentic Mole Sauce

Hot chiles and rich chocolate make this authentic mole sauce perfect for topping stewed meats or enchiladas.
By Allrecipes

Authentic Cincinnati Chili

This was handed down to me by Mom, a Cincinnati native. Skimming the fat makes this a healthier version than most, and gives it the right consistency. I like mine 4-way, with spaghetti, raw chopped onions, grated mild cheddar, and oyster crackers!
By Melissa Hamilton

Favorite Old Fashioned Gingerbread

This is everyone's holiday favorite, even the busy cook's, because it is so easy to make.
By Charles

Lamb Tagine

When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.
By BenevolentEmpress

Homemade Pickling Spice

An old-time combination from scratch mixture.
By Mooseinthekitchen

Berbere Spice Blend

I love berbere spice, a classic Ethiopian spice blend, but it never occurred to me to make my own. Actually, authentic berbere spice would use whole spice seeds/pods, toasted, and ground. But I usually toast the spices during the cooking process. Berbere is one of the most delicious and versatile spice mixes ever.
By Chef John

Keto Pecan-Crusted Pork Chops in the Air Fryer

This keto-friendly recipe comes together in a snap! In addition, using the air fryer makes easy work of these tasty pork chops. The chops make great leftovers too, because the pecan crust doesn't get soggy!
By Bibi
Mexican Chorizo
A mildly hot, and very delicious, Mexican sausage. Excellent for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Can be made into patties and cooked in a skillet, or stuffed into natural hog or collagen casings and grilled at your next family gathering.
Pork Osso Buco
Pork shank isn't as rich as veal, but I like it better in osso buco. Still, if you want veal you can use it here too.
Mincemeat
Chef John's Baklava
I tend to enjoy a generous ratio between nuts and pastry, as that makes me feel a little bit better about the copious amounts of sugar in this, but above and beyond that, I think this approach produces the best texture. You can use as many layers of filo as you want, but be careful, since too many may not cook through, and the only way to mess this up is to undercook the dough. The top and bottom layers need to dry out, and thoroughly crisp up, otherwise, once the syrup gets ladled over, you'll have a soggy mess.

Vegan African Peanut Stew in the Instant Pot®

One of my go-to favorites; hubby would eat it weekly, and he's not vegan. Serve with cilantro and chopped peanuts.
By Dea

Moroccan Couscous

This dish is great served with my Lamb Tagine and Cucumber Raita also on this site.
By BenevolentEmpress

Traditional Swedish Pepparkakor

These thin, crispy spice cookies are a Christmas tradition in Sweden. They're usually cut into heart, flower or star shapes. Dusting your cookie cutters with flour will make it easier to cut the dough.
By Eal

Duck Cassoulet

A real, old-fashioned cassoulet slow cooked in a 20th century kitchen appliance. Traditional cassoulet has a sprinkling of bread crumbs on top; if you want the bread crumbs, you can finish this dish in the oven, so that the bread crumbs are toasted.
By Syd

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

A delicious pumpkin cookie that can be eaten single or filled with whoopie pie filling to make it even better.
By V. Stogner

Ultimate Turkey Brine

Simple overnight brine that will make any turkey moist and tasty. You can use this recipe for turkeys in the 15 to 20-pound range. Brining works best for fresh turkeys; you should definitely not brine any turkey that is already injected with a 'solution.'
By Eric

Gingerbread Biscotti

These spicy Italian cookies are the perfect accompaniment for cocoa or coffee during the holiday season! Serve with lemon curd or drizzle with lemon flavored almond bark for a special treat.
By CRISTINA GOMEZ

Caribbean-Spiced Roast Chicken

Tropical flavors make this chicken really delicious.
By MICHELLE0011

Fruitcake

This is my 90-year-old grandmother's recipe. Very simple.
By Roxy

Peruvian Chicha Morada Drink

Sweet, cool, purple fruit juice made from purple corn! Indigenous to the Inca Natives of Peru in South America, it has a yummy, refreshing flavor. It's definitely worth the time it takes to prepare it! You'll get rave reviews from friends who try it.
By Kat Negrete

Swedish Christmas Glogg

Glogg is warm served during the Christmas holidays in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries, as it is sweet, spicy, and warming. This is the adult version of the drink, so don't serve it to the kids! Garnish drinks with raisins and slivered almonds. Serve warm with gingerbread cookies.
By Myleen Sagrado Sjödin

Shawarma Seasoning

Mix the Middle Eastern shawarma classic seasoning yourself. This version has a little lighter clove flavor.
By JTCosmo

Grilled Chicken Thighs Tandoori

Moist, luscious, and delicious. Just the right blend of spices make this chicken dish one of my most-requested. Great hot or cold. If using thighs with skin, you can put over direct medium heat for the last few minutes to crisp skin.
By DIANA F
Nana's Southern Pickled Peaches

Old Southern favorite. Great on picnics with cucumber sandwiches or at Sunday supper.
By BLUEROWZE

Chef John's Gingersnap Cookies

The amazing spicy-sweet flavor and irresistible texture of these cookies will please even a non-cookie eater like me. You can adjust the spices to suit your tastes but remember, they're called 'snaps' for reasons other than texture!
By Chef John

Chai Tea Concentrate

Convenient (and relatively inexpensive) way to have chai 'lattes' at home. The cardamom can be a bit expensive; try looking in the bulk section of a health food store. If you need to buy a jar of it, don't worry - it will make several batches!
By ave's4cooking

Spiced Cranberry Jam

I needed to fill some holiday cookies with jam and since raspberries and apricots weren't in season, I opted to use cranberries. This jam is lightly sweetened, fragrant, and has a beautiful color that complemented the cookies perfectly!
By LauraF

Chef John's Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodles

I'm usually not a big fan of snickerdoodles, but I had a feeling the pumpkin spice would work perfectly with the buttery, cinnamon sugar cookie, and it did.
By Chef John

Homemade Dill Pickles

If you make a simple salt brine, add some spices, and submerge Kirby cucumbers in it for about a week, you get some fairly delicious pickles. I'm pretty sure if you measure your salt right and store the fermenting pickles at an appropriate temperature you'll get crunchy pickles.
By Chef John

Mulling Spices

Why go out and buy mulling spices for mulled wine or cider when you probably have all of the ingredients to make it at home? It's so easy to throw it together and so very tasty. Store in an airtight container.
By Yoly

Instant Pot® Beef Pho

The secret to pho, the deeply fragrant Vietnamese noodle soup with meat and flavorful toppings, is all in the stock. Nothing makes a better stock than a pressure cooker. Fairly quickly, a pressure cooker brings together all the flavors of meat bones, aromatics, and, in this case, fish sauce and toasted spices, to make a heady broth. With an Instant Pot®, you can boil the bones, saute the aromatics, and finish the dish with 1 pot. To serve, put small bowls containing thinly sliced onion, bean sprouts, limes, and Thai basil on the table. Give your people each a bowl of pho and let them top the soup as they wish.
By Shauna James Ahern

Baklava

This Near Eastern pastry is made of many layers of paper-thin dough with a filling usually of honey and ground nuts. If you like honey, you'll probably like Baklava.
By Karsta

Apple Refrigerator Pickles

I was trying to come up with a way to use up a bunch of apples we had in our fridge. Eventually I decided to just pickle them refrigerator-style. This is the result.
By Angel_1988

Snacks' Crazy Sweet Corn Pudding

I've made this delicious side dish for many occasions and I always get compliments. This comes in handy around the holidays but really, is a great way to spice up an otherwise boring meal. It also makes a great late-night snack.
By Snacks
