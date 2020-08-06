Cinnamon Recipes

Browse cinnamon recipes including cinnamon rolls, granola, apple pie, cookies, chai tea, and even some savory recipes.

Carrot Spice and Walnut Pie

I modified the wonderfully creative recipe submitted by P.L. Weiss with terrific results. A new autumn favorite with my vegetarian friends. The fresh carrots really make a difference. Enjoy!
By DJKD

Megan's Granola

My daughter and I came up with this recipe and it is absolutely wonderful. Several of my children who typically don't care for granola, loved it. I've tried many granola recipes and this tops them all. Enjoy!
By annie9

Coconut Pumpkin Nut Bread

This bread takes pumpkin bread to a whole new realm. I invented this one day when thinking of how to make pumpkin bread retain its moistness even longer. Solution: coconut milk!
By Kevin Ryan

Coffeebar Chai

A delicious Chai tea that is easy to make at home. Serve hot or over ice.
By Heather

Cinnamon Cranraisin Bread

Excellent breakfast bread to be made in bread machine with cinnamon and dried cranberries.
By Tammy

Quick Cinnamon Rolls

Quick and easy cinnamon rolls from scratch, with no yeast, proofing, or kneading necessary!
By shaunawillman

Air-Fried Cinnamon and Sugar Doughnuts

I love hot cinnamon doughnuts, but don't like or have all the oil to make the recipes. This version uses an air fryer. By using less oil, I can use tastier oil, thus my choice is butter. Serve and eat hot. Like traditional doughnuts they are much better hot than cold.
By MumAndMe

The Perfect Cinnamon Roll Icing

After testing many recipes for cinnamon rolls I found that just about any home-made roll can be good if you have the right icing. In too many recipes the cream cheese flavor overpowers the icing. Use this recipe for decadent cream cheese icing on your favorite cinnamon roll and you won't be disappointed!
By Cara McGuire

Easy Cinnamon Rolls

The first time I made these, I made a mess and they STILL turned out! They are gone in 2 days at my house. Simple to make and super yummy.
By Chris Martin

Cinnamon Toast

Yummy cinnamon toast makes a great breakfast meal or a snack!
By Melodi

Mom's Good Cinnamon Rolls

Easy to make yeasted cinnamon rolls that are tied into bow shapes and baked in a pan.
By MISS_MARSH

Cinnamon Swirl Bread

This is a super quick batter bread that is wonderfully moist and yummy!
By bettina
Cinnamon Bread I

This is a lovely way to start off your morning when you want a little something different than your usual. Note: If you don't have buttermilk you may substitute milk with 1 tablespoon vinegar to measure 1 cup.
By Carol

Delicious Cinnamon Baked Apples

These baked apples taste simply great on a cold winter evening or any other evening. Plus the house smells just divine while cooking them.
By imagination_co

Low-Carb Almond Cinnamon Butter Cookies

My quick and easy go-to keto and gluten-free cookie recipe whenever I want to have something sweet, with very few net carbs per cookie!
By Fioa

Cinnamon Rolls III

Here's an easy alternative to buying those famous cinnamon rolls in the mall. They taste exactly the same, and the dough is made in the bread machine.
By MISS ALIX

Skillet Apples with Cinnamon

Easy fried apples make a great side dish for breakfast or dinner.
By pielord90

Cinnabon® Cinnamon Roll Cake

My mom always gets a ton of compliments and recipe requests when she brings this cake to a gathering.
By CJ

Cinnamon-Sugar Popcorn

I first tried this when I was visiting my sister in West Virginia. After trying it, I loved it, however I neglected to ask her for the recipe. 10 years later, I have it, and I still love it! The kids can help make it if you use an air popper (which I did to reduce fat and calories...there's enough in the butter!) I used my deep dish lasagna pan to cook it in the oven. You can use a roasting pan or any other large, deep dish pan. It makes a lot, so either invite your friends or store it in an airtight container for later.
By MACCO

Cinnamon-Roasted Almonds

Here is an easy snack idea to serve at any holiday party.
By BJ

Buttery Cinnamon Cake

This cake is the best cinnamon cake I have ever made. Every time I serve it, the compliments never end. Serve it warm, about 45 minutes out of the oven, for an even greater pleasure.
By Leta Harris

Easy Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Garnish this cinnamon roll casserole with powdered sugar and serve with additional maple syrup, if desired.
By savta

Cinnamon Raisin Bread I

This was my dad's recipe. A yummy moist bread loaded with raisins and cinnamon. The best raisin cinnamon bread I've ever had! Great plain, toasted, or with a light glaze of buttercream frosting!
By Faye Salisbury

Brown Sugar-Cinnamon Butter

A butter spread that gives great flavor to sweet potatoes, squash, carrots, French toast, plain toast, pancakes, or waffles. Keep butter covered and refrigerated between uses.
By SHORECOOK

Cinnamon-Accented French Toast

Very quick, easy, and tasty french toast.
By grumpybutt

Cake Mix Cinnamon Rolls

This recipe is absolutely delicious. I make them the night before, take them out in the morning and let them rise. I have also made sticky buns with this recipe using a coconut/pecan frosting for the bottom of my pan.
By ARVILLALAR

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

A cinnamon-brown sugar filling is swirled over a pancake and topped with icing in this clever cinnamon roll pancake recipe the kids will love.
By squeeziebrb

Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Rice Pudding

This rice pudding is tasty and a very easy to make for breakfast or dessert. It is also gluten-free.
By Jaja Million

Air Fryer Cinnamon-Sugar Doughnuts

If you have been looking for a healthier way of making doughnuts, this recipe is for you. Air-fried and dusted in cinnamon-sugar or dipped in a glaze--all the flavors are there, but the calories of frying are not!
By Yoly

Soft, Moist and Gooey Cinnamon Buns

I tried long and hard to find the ultimate cinnamon bun recipe for bread machines...this is it. They are so soft and yummy!
By FIONASMOM

Caramel Cinnamon Rolls

This is our special-occasion breakfast that has been passed down for 3 generations. The gooey caramel topping makes this a scrumptious alternative to an ordinary cinnamon roll. Serve warm.
By Heather

Buttermilk Cinnamon Rolls

Easy, yeasted cinnamon rolls. A crowd always gathers when they come out of the oven. Favorite activity: scraping the goo off the bottom of the pan.
By Amy

Cinnamon Apples

I created this recipe last fall, and my family loved it! It is a nice warm side dish for those chilly autumn nights.
By ilovebaking!

Stuffed Cinnamon Rolls

These are so simple to make and great for a quick breakfast or a nice dessert.
By Mama Squirl

Cinnamon Raisin Bread II

This is a moist, delicious, not too sweet bread. It is a favorite with family and friends.
By MARYLYN PISSERI

Biscuit Cinnamon Rolls

These biscuit cinnamon rolls are a simple, quick, inexpensive breakfast, dessert, or late night treat that even the kids will love.
By SportzGuy
