Cinnamon Recipes

My daughter and I came up with this recipe and it is absolutely wonderful. Several of my children who typically don't care for granola, loved it. I've tried many granola recipes and this tops them all. Enjoy!
I love hot cinnamon doughnuts, but don't like or have all the oil to make the recipes. This version uses an air fryer. By using less oil, I can use tastier oil, thus my choice is butter. Serve and eat hot. Like traditional doughnuts they are much better hot than cold.
After testing many recipes for cinnamon rolls I found that just about any home-made roll can be good if you have the right icing. In too many recipes the cream cheese flavor overpowers the icing. Use this recipe for decadent cream cheese icing on your favorite cinnamon roll and you won't be disappointed!
This is a lovely way to start off your morning when you want a little something different than your usual. Note: If you don't have buttermilk you may substitute milk with 1 tablespoon vinegar to measure 1 cup.
I first tried this when I was visiting my sister in West Virginia. After trying it, I loved it, however I neglected to ask her for the recipe. 10 years later, I have it, and I still love it! The kids can help make it if you use an air popper (which I did to reduce fat and calories...there's enough in the butter!) I used my deep dish lasagna pan to cook it in the oven. You can use a roasting pan or any other large, deep dish pan. It makes a lot, so either invite your friends or store it in an airtight container for later.
This recipe is absolutely delicious. I make them the night before, take them out in the morning and let them rise. I have also made sticky buns with this recipe using a coconut/pecan frosting for the bottom of my pan.
If you have been looking for a healthier way of making doughnuts, this recipe is for you. Air-fried and dusted in cinnamon-sugar or dipped in a glaze--all the flavors are there, but the calories of frying are not!