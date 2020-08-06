Chili Powder Recipes

Looking for chili powder recipes? Allrecipes has more than 2,180 trusted chili powder recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Prize Winning Baby Back Ribs

741
A foolproof, simple recipe for the most tender, delectable ribs you've ever had. Follow the directions exactly, and success is guaranteed!
By BONNIE Q.

Fantastic Black Bean Chili

1030
I never knew what I was missing until my mother-in-law made this! Everyone begged her for the recipe. A nice and easy way to feed a crowd. Thanks to my mother-in-law this has become a favorite dish! Can be frozen very well and doubled for a larger crowd. Top with your favorite shredded cheese.
By Rebecca Slone

Southern Made Cheese Ball

59
This delicious cheese ball was developed and modified by me, and every time I serve it I am forced to share the recipe with everyone who tastes it. I roll mine in diced green onion, pecans (or other nuts) or bacon bits before serving. Try experimenting with different types of meats and cheeses. It's a great appetizer for any party. This one will be gone first. Enjoy!
By Christine Corbello

Chili-Lime Chicken Kabobs

1001
I invented this recipe for a quick dinner. I only marinated the chicken for one hour, but I am sure if you marinate longer, it would taste even better.
By Simmi G

What Is Chili Powder and Can You Make Your Own?

This fiery spice blend is a staple in many kitchens, but turns out you can actually make your own using ingredients you likely have in your spice cabinet right now.
By Melanie Fincher

Taco Seasoning I

7641
Depending on how spicy you and your family like your dishes, use as little or as much as you want.
By BILL ECHOLS

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

2897
Slow cooked, Texas-style pulled pork that is served on a buttered and toasted roll. My family's favorite.
By cmccreight

Fajita Seasoning

1010
This is a great recipe to make your own fajita seasoning. No bouillon cubes means this is perfect for vegetarians too! Make up a larger batch and store in an airtight container for future use.
By Traci Meeds

Slow Cooker Steak Fajitas

33
These slow cooker fajitas will melt in your mouth, the steak always comes out soft and tasty! Serve with sour cream, guacamole, and/or salsa. Sour cream helps if the spice is too strong.
By Miguel Ruiz

Easy Homemade Chili

422
Easy homemade chili. Goes great with cornbread or over corn chips for a chili pie! I like to use spicy pinto beans.
By Tobi Hargis

Homemade Chili

29
My boys and husband love this. Add some corn chips or Cheddar cheese and it is to die for. I have made this for my husband's work and for church functions and it is always a winner.
By healthy girl

Air Fryer Potato Wedges

71
Perfectly crisp and seasoned potato wedges straight out of your air fryer. It doesn't get any easier than this!
By Soup Loving Nicole
Emily's Chipotle Chili
104
"This is perfect chili. Not fancy or 'unique' ... just perfectly delicious chili. It's great by itself or with sweet cornbread." – trishy42
Barbequed Ribs
502
"Absolutely incredible - my boyfriend fell out of his chair when he ate these and made me promise never to make another sauce." – MAH70
Vegetarian Green Chile Stew
38
The Best Vegetarian Chili in the World
2151
Baked Chicken Wings
849

Easy, crispy, and delicious. I normally serve with a side of rice, chicken gravy, and a vegetable or salad.

Quick and Easy Refried Beans

305
When you don't have all day to make refried beans and you can't stand the canned ones, these are easy and delicious.
By MarasFlourpower

Baked Tortilla Chips

522
Tasty baked tortilla chips you make at home that are much better than store bought chips. Serve with your choice of salsas and garnishes.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Slow Cooker Chili II

961
The slow cooker is a great way to make chili. This beefy chili is packed with beans, veggies, and spice.
By Danelle

Mexican Quesadilla Casserole

379
This is so easy and yummy!
By Melissa mieske

Classic Slow Cooker Corn Chowder

97
This is a classic corn chowder with a kick. My family likes a little spice, and this sure does it. Of course, you can make it without the spicy stuff and still get a really good chowder. Play with the flavors and create your own version.
By Michelle Kline

Ten Minute Enchilada Sauce

1492
A super speedy enchilada sauce with a truly authentic taste.
By BRANDI T

Ultimate Creamy Chicken Enchiladas

This is like a creamy, cheesy, full-of-flavor-in-every-bite dish. The chicken is tender and moist and the tortillas are soft. The enchilada sauce is tangy and pungent and complements the creamy, rich filling so well. This is also great for entertaining because it can be fully assembled ahead of time or even frozen and cooked later. Serve with toppings such as salsa, sour cream, avocado, cilantro, and jalapenos.
By NicoleMcmom

Laura's Quick Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

1608
This is an easy chili recipe that you can throw in the slow cooker and forget about all day. Great topped with Cheddar cheese, crushed corn chips, and a dollop of sour cream.
By LauraKKH
Mexican Chicken Taco Casserole

This is flavorful way to deconstruct your tacos and make serving them up a little easier on you! Serve tacos casserole-style, and top them with your favorite toppings - shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream, etc. as desired! Adjust the seasonings to your preference - you can start with less than called for and add more if you're worried it will be too strong of a flavor profile. Add your favorite taco toppings such as shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, salsa, etc. if desired to serve!
By Rebekah Rose Hills

Ground Turkey Taco Meat

168
This recipe has fewer calories because of the ground turkey and amazing flavor! It is a little spicy, but our family enjoys it this way. Because it has so much flavor, you cannot even tell it's not ground beef. It tastes great as a topping on baked potatoes as well as tacos. Enjoy!
By adnerb78

Pinto Beans With Mexican-Style Seasonings

171
Pinto beans are simmered with onion, tomatoes, chili powder, cumin and garlic. I love making these beans just because they make the whole house smell so good, and the longer they simmer the better they taste. You could add 1/2 can of beer to make 'borracho' beans. I personally taste-test throughout the entire cooking process and add extra seasoning as I feel it needs it. These beans could simmer all day long; just make sure they have plenty of water to keep the beans covered.
By Lyndsay

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

5545
A quick, no-fuss version of chicken tortilla soup! All you do is put everything into the slow cooker, and turn it on. Then garnish with baked corn tortilla strips!
By Elena

Easy Taco Casserole

181
Quick and easy taco entree for a last minute meal. Top with chopped tomato, onion, and lettuce if desired.
By charmed71

Sarah's Easy Shredded Chicken Taco Filling

121
I put this together one day, wanting tacos, but I did not want ground beef. It is fast to make, as no slow cooker is needed. Serve warmed as a substitute for ground beef in tacos, and serve in a taco shell, with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, or other favorite toppings.
By Holiday Baker

Sloppy Joe Sandwiches

145
This sloppy joe recipe is quick and inexpensive. In addition to putting it on rolls, try this slightly sweet beef mixture over rice, biscuits, or baked potatoes.
By twinkleinyouri

Best Beef Enchiladas

415
These enchiladas are absolutely amazing! Truly a recipe your family will love.
By country_cooker

Slow Cooker 3-Bean Chili

77
This is so easy and so tasty. Freezes great for meals later in the week. If you want it a little thinner add an extra can of tomato sauce. Also the green chiles are not hot but add a wonderful flavor, so don't be afraid of them.
By lmyrato

Chicken Enchiladas I

3048
This is a quick and easy recipe. Good for quick suppers.
By Debbie Donham

Chicken Makhani (Indian Butter Chicken)

1328
Chicken Makhani is one of my favorite Indian dishes. It is a full flavored dish that complements the chicken well. It can be made as mild or spicy as you wish by adjusting the cayenne. Serve with basmati rice and naan bread.
By MITCHMAN21

Lisa's Favorite Carne Asada Marinade

573
I've tried many marinade recipes for carne asada, and this is our family favorite!
By Lisa Arlotti

Philly Steak Sandwich

409
These sandwiches are delicious. I purchase steak that has been sliced for making stir-fry, which takes a little less time, but achieves the same results.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Sheet Pan Turkey Chili with Cornbread "Dumplings"

4
A different way to prepare chili and cornbread! This is a bit on the spicier side, so go easy on the chili powder and jalapenos for a milder version. This really fills up the sheet pan to the top, but don't worry, it will fit! If you're worried about spills, place aluminum foil on the oven rack before baking.
By Kim

Oven BBQ Chicken Drumsticks

574
A wonderful chicken recipe that can either be nice and gentle, or have a bit of a kick!
By Nichole S

Jeff's Hot Dog Chili

358
A really good chili sauce like I had as a kid. This took me many years to get the ingredients just right. Hope you enjoy.
By orion3
