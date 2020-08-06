Chili Powder Recipes

I never knew what I was missing until my mother-in-law made this! Everyone begged her for the recipe. A nice and easy way to feed a crowd. Thanks to my mother-in-law this has become a favorite dish! Can be frozen very well and doubled for a larger crowd. Top with your favorite shredded cheese.
This delicious cheese ball was developed and modified by me, and every time I serve it I am forced to share the recipe with everyone who tastes it. I roll mine in diced green onion, pecans (or other nuts) or bacon bits before serving. Try experimenting with different types of meats and cheeses. It's a great appetizer for any party. This one will be gone first. Enjoy!
This is a classic corn chowder with a kick. My family likes a little spice, and this sure does it. Of course, you can make it without the spicy stuff and still get a really good chowder. Play with the flavors and create your own version.
This is like a creamy, cheesy, full-of-flavor-in-every-bite dish. The chicken is tender and moist and the tortillas are soft. The enchilada sauce is tangy and pungent and complements the creamy, rich filling so well. This is also great for entertaining because it can be fully assembled ahead of time or even frozen and cooked later. Serve with toppings such as salsa, sour cream, avocado, cilantro, and jalapenos.
This is flavorful way to deconstruct your tacos and make serving them up a little easier on you! Serve tacos casserole-style, and top them with your favorite toppings - shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream, etc. as desired! Adjust the seasonings to your preference - you can start with less than called for and add more if you're worried it will be too strong of a flavor profile. Add your favorite taco toppings such as shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, salsa, etc. if desired to serve!
This recipe has fewer calories because of the ground turkey and amazing flavor! It is a little spicy, but our family enjoys it this way. Because it has so much flavor, you cannot even tell it's not ground beef. It tastes great as a topping on baked potatoes as well as tacos. Enjoy!
Pinto beans are simmered with onion, tomatoes, chili powder, cumin and garlic. I love making these beans just because they make the whole house smell so good, and the longer they simmer the better they taste. You could add 1/2 can of beer to make 'borracho' beans. I personally taste-test throughout the entire cooking process and add extra seasoning as I feel it needs it. These beans could simmer all day long; just make sure they have plenty of water to keep the beans covered.
I put this together one day, wanting tacos, but I did not want ground beef. It is fast to make, as no slow cooker is needed. Serve warmed as a substitute for ground beef in tacos, and serve in a taco shell, with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, or other favorite toppings.
This is so easy and so tasty. Freezes great for meals later in the week. If you want it a little thinner add an extra can of tomato sauce. Also the green chiles are not hot but add a wonderful flavor, so don't be afraid of them.
Chicken Makhani is one of my favorite Indian dishes. It is a full flavored dish that complements the chicken well. It can be made as mild or spicy as you wish by adjusting the cayenne. Serve with basmati rice and naan bread.
A different way to prepare chili and cornbread! This is a bit on the spicier side, so go easy on the chili powder and jalapenos for a milder version. This really fills up the sheet pan to the top, but don't worry, it will fit! If you're worried about spills, place aluminum foil on the oven rack before baking.