Cardamom Recipes

Cardamom flavors dishes across the world--think chai tea, Indian curries, Afghan stews, Swedish holiday cookies--and everywhere it takes you is delicious.

Spicy Indian Chicken Curry Yummy

This chicken curry recipe is totally diner style. The chicken thighs make it very soft and melt in your mouth! It's so easy to make too. Serve with rice, puri, naan or chappathi.
By JRapuriS

Beef Samosas

Beef and potatoes are the main ingredients folded inside these wonderful deep fried samosas. Chicken livers may be substituted for beef, if you choose. My friend from Bangladesh gave me this savory, spicy recipe. You just can't buy better in the shops.
By sassyangelkiwi Donna-Maree Aus

Amsterdam Hippie Soymilk Chai

Normally Chai has tea in it, but this beverage doesn't miss it at all. When I lived in Holland, this drink was a staple in the diet of a bunch of hippies who lived in and around a squatted building known as 'De Elf.' Sadly, the building was closed a year after I left the country, but if you combine the taste of this drink with the smell of musky smoke and Nag Champa incense, you're halfway to recreating the atmosphere. Enjoy...
By Joshi

Finnish Nissua

Nissua is a tender Finnish sweet bread made with cardamom. This bread is formed into braided loaves or wreaths, and topped with a simple frosting.
By Judy

Moroccan Lentil Soup

Thick, delicious and nutritious, especially in the winter!
By Grace and Mae

Indian Style Basmati Rice

This is a savory Indian style rice dish flavored with whole spices and fried onions. Soaking the basmati rice before cooking makes all the difference. Serve with your favorite Indian curry or dal (lentils). Make sure you warn people not to bite into the whole spices!
By DHANO923

Lamb Tagine

When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.
By BenevolentEmpress

Berbere Spice Blend

I love berbere spice, a classic Ethiopian spice blend, but it never occurred to me to make my own. Actually, authentic berbere spice would use whole spice seeds/pods, toasted, and ground. But I usually toast the spices during the cooking process. Berbere is one of the most delicious and versatile spice mixes ever.
By Chef John

Chicken Biryani

This is a delicious Pakistani/Indian rice dish which is often reserved for very special occasions such as weddings, parties, or holidays such as Ramadan. It has a lengthy preparation, but the work is definitely worth it. For biryani, always use long grain rice. Basmati rice with its thin, fine grains is the ideal variety to use. Ghee is butter that has been slowly melted so that the milk solids and golden liquid have been separated and can be used in place of vegetable oil to yield a more authentic taste.
By Nazia

Keto Pecan-Crusted Pork Chops in the Air Fryer

This keto-friendly recipe comes together in a snap! In addition, using the air fryer makes easy work of these tasty pork chops. The chops make great leftovers too, because the pecan crust doesn't get soggy!
By Bibi

Mandazi (African Donuts)

These amazingly soft triangle-shaped donuts are very famous in East Africa where I come from. They are excellent with a cup of tea or coffee. The dash of cardamom adds an authentic taste which makes it different from regular donuts. You can serve it with either honey or jam. Could be also served with curry - that is how we like it...
By chiakitchen

Authentic Chicken Madras

There is nothing quite like authentic Indian food prepared using a traditional recipe. This authentic chicken Madras dish is a must for those of you who enjoy a good old curry. You can cook this curry in the morning and leave it to infuse throughout the day to make it even more delicious.
By Myree
Lebanese Seven Spices
The secret for good Middle Eastern food. Actually it's a mix of 8 spices.
Kheer (Rice Pudding)
197
Afghani Kabli Pulao
Al Kabsa - Traditional Saudi Rice and Chicken
This was the first Arabic dish I ever made and it turned out extremely delicious, a new favorite! Serve Al Kabsa with a fresh mixed cucumber, carrot, lettuce, and tomato salad -- preferably with a little lime vinaigrette. Some fresh pita bread on the side would be nice also. Saudis like their Kabsa with a hot sauce called 'Shattah'. Enjoy!

Traditional Swedish Pepparkakor

These thin, crispy spice cookies are a Christmas tradition in Sweden. They're usually cut into heart, flower or star shapes. Dusting your cookie cutters with flour will make it easier to cut the dough.
By Eal

Authentic Bangladeshi Beef Curry

This spicy beef curry is best served with plain basmati rice or eaten with naan or pita bread.
By Maisha Dewan

Chicken Korma

This is an Indian chicken recipe my mom makes. I love it! Serve with rice or naan bread.
By NAJWA ..

Mulligatawny Soup II

Literally meaning pepper water. Mulligatawny Soup is an Anglo-Indian invention. Created by servants for the English Raj who demanded a soup course from a cuisine that had never produced one. You can make this soup a day ahead and you can add chicken pieces in the soup as well.
By MC

Indian Masala Chicken Wings

Marinate chicken wings ahead of time in a simple homemade masala paste for an explosion of spicy Indian flavors. Serve with lemon wedges and steamed basmati rice.
By MICHELLE CHEN

Shawarma Seasoning

Mix the Middle Eastern shawarma classic seasoning yourself. This version has a little lighter clove flavor.
By JTCosmo

Kashmiri Garam Masala

A good friend of mine gave me her recipe for Kashmiri Garam Masala some years ago. I am more than happy to be able to share it with all of you.
By Richard Willey

Fereni Starch Pudding

A delightful pudding that can be eaten hot or cold, during Ramadan, particularly on sohur or iftar. Adjust both the sugar and the rosewater to taste.
By Zahra

Chicken Chicken Curry

There are a hundred different ways to cook chicken curry, but Bengalis (from the eastern part of India) make something called Kosha (or kawshaa) which is very good with either rice or any kind of flat bread. This recipe is called moorgi kosha (or chicken kosha), but my friend Jennie calls it Chicken Chicken Curry!
By madhu

Easy Malai Kulfi

Kulfi is best described as Indian-style ice cream. However, unlike ice cream, kulfi is not churned. This is a fantastic summer dessert. This is a quick and easy version of kulfi. I almost never make kulfi the old way any more.
By SUSMITA

Baharat Chicken and Rice

A complex and intense baharat spice blend infuses roast chicken and basmati rice. I have made this like the combinations from the Gulf region by adding spices like loomi (dried lime). Keep this spice mix handy to add to soups, too.
By Buckwheat Queen

Cardamom and Espresso Chocolate Chip Cookies

Add some zing to your chocolate chip cookies with a bit of espresso and cardamom flavor! These are somewhat thin and chewy cookies, which makes them perfect for dunking into your morning cup of coffee.
By Kim

Chai Tea Concentrate

Convenient (and relatively inexpensive) way to have chai 'lattes' at home. The cardamom can be a bit expensive; try looking in the bulk section of a health food store. If you need to buy a jar of it, don't worry - it will make several batches!
By ave's4cooking

Malooba

This authentic traditional Arabic recipe consists of chicken, cauliflower, and potato. Serve with plain yogurt and a salad to mix with the rice dish. This is very easy, it just has a lot of work.
By IMANKAY

Biriyani

One of the most well-known Indian-Pakistani dishes made. A spicy chicken and rice dish.
By NICOL ZAHRA

Homemade Japanese Curry

Curry has always been a passion of mine, especially Japanese Curry. After years of searching I have discovered the perfect Japanese Curry. Many of these spices can be found at your local Asian, Hispanic, or Middle Eastern markets, or substituted with S&B® Oriental Curry Powder. Well worth the effort - your family will love this! Serve over steamed rice or noodles.
By partumvir

Flavorful Persian Braised Lamb Shanks

This lamb shank is tender, juicy, and so flavorful. It is an authentic Persian recipe passed down from my father who was born in Tehran, Iran. It does take a lot of time to prepare but it's worth it. My friends and family say it's comparable to something served in a 5-star restaurant. Serve with seasoned lentils, white rice, dill rice, or rice with lima beans. This is a dish to impress, perfect for the holidays!
By Andraya Winters

Mulling Spices

Why go out and buy mulling spices for mulled wine or cider when you probably have all of the ingredients to make it at home? It's so easy to throw it together and so very tasty. Store in an airtight container.
By Yoly

Alicia's Aloo Gobi

206
This is hands down the easiest and most delicious curry I have ever made. It's my own personal twist on Aloo Gobi, a traditionally dry Indian dish consisting of potatoes and cauliflower. The coconut milk adds the extra sauciness; my favorite part of curry. Serve with basmati rice or, better, with breads such as roti, naan, or pita.
By Alicia

Mahalabia (Middle Eastern-Style Milk Pudding)

This was a favorite of mine during Ramadan! Serve pudding on small plates with chopped nuts on the top.
By Amel

Bread Machine Swedish Coffee Bread

This is a delicious Swedish coffee bread recipe converted for use with a bread maker! My family is Swedish, and ever year we make this recipe just in time for Christmas. We always enjoy it especially on Christmas morning. We used to make a long, drawn out version that was my great-grandmother's recipe, but thanks to modern conveniences like the bread maker it takes much less time and work! I hope your family enjoys this as much as mine has.
By Staci Plonsky

Pakistani Lamb Chops

This lamb chop dish has a delicious sweet and savory gravy made of caramelized onions. Goes great with some naan or rice.
By Zulfiqar Ali

Apple Pie Spice Recipe

This a recipe that my aunt fixed up to create a substitute for apple pie spice. I normally double this recipe.
By rlt11_NMC

The Rebbetzin Chef's Persian Walnut Cookies

These delicately-spiced, rose-scented cookies are the perfect treat for Passover since they contain no flour. They are nutty and rich, slightly chewy with a crunchy exterior. Pistachios or almonds can be substituted for the walnuts.
By The Rebbetzin Chef
