Cardamom Recipes

Beef and potatoes are the main ingredients folded inside these wonderful deep fried samosas. Chicken livers may be substituted for beef, if you choose. My friend from Bangladesh gave me this savory, spicy recipe. You just can't buy better in the shops.
Normally Chai has tea in it, but this beverage doesn't miss it at all. When I lived in Holland, this drink was a staple in the diet of a bunch of hippies who lived in and around a squatted building known as 'De Elf.' Sadly, the building was closed a year after I left the country, but if you combine the taste of this drink with the smell of musky smoke and Nag Champa incense, you're halfway to recreating the atmosphere. Enjoy...
This is a savory Indian style rice dish flavored with whole spices and fried onions. Soaking the basmati rice before cooking makes all the difference. Serve with your favorite Indian curry or dal (lentils). Make sure you warn people not to bite into the whole spices!
When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.
I love berbere spice, a classic Ethiopian spice blend, but it never occurred to me to make my own. Actually, authentic berbere spice would use whole spice seeds/pods, toasted, and ground. But I usually toast the spices during the cooking process. Berbere is one of the most delicious and versatile spice mixes ever.
This is a delicious Pakistani/Indian rice dish which is often reserved for very special occasions such as weddings, parties, or holidays such as Ramadan. It has a lengthy preparation, but the work is definitely worth it. For biryani, always use long grain rice. Basmati rice with its thin, fine grains is the ideal variety to use. Ghee is butter that has been slowly melted so that the milk solids and golden liquid have been separated and can be used in place of vegetable oil to yield a more authentic taste.
This keto-friendly recipe comes together in a snap! In addition, using the air fryer makes easy work of these tasty pork chops. The chops make great leftovers too, because the pecan crust doesn't get soggy!
These amazingly soft triangle-shaped donuts are very famous in East Africa where I come from. They are excellent with a cup of tea or coffee. The dash of cardamom adds an authentic taste which makes it different from regular donuts. You can serve it with either honey or jam. Could be also served with curry - that is how we like it...
There is nothing quite like authentic Indian food prepared using a traditional recipe. This authentic chicken Madras dish is a must for those of you who enjoy a good old curry. You can cook this curry in the morning and leave it to infuse throughout the day to make it even more delicious.
This was the first Arabic dish I ever made and it turned out extremely delicious, a new favorite! Serve Al Kabsa with a fresh mixed cucumber, carrot, lettuce, and tomato salad -- preferably with a little lime vinaigrette. Some fresh pita bread on the side would be nice also. Saudis like their Kabsa with a hot sauce called 'Shattah'. Enjoy!
These thin, crispy spice cookies are a Christmas tradition in Sweden. They're usually cut into heart, flower or star shapes. Dusting your cookie cutters with flour will make it easier to cut the dough.
Literally meaning pepper water. Mulligatawny Soup is an Anglo-Indian invention. Created by servants for the English Raj who demanded a soup course from a cuisine that had never produced one. You can make this soup a day ahead and you can add chicken pieces in the soup as well.
There are a hundred different ways to cook chicken curry, but Bengalis (from the eastern part of India) make something called Kosha (or kawshaa) which is very good with either rice or any kind of flat bread. This recipe is called moorgi kosha (or chicken kosha), but my friend Jennie calls it Chicken Chicken Curry!
Kulfi is best described as Indian-style ice cream. However, unlike ice cream, kulfi is not churned. This is a fantastic summer dessert. This is a quick and easy version of kulfi. I almost never make kulfi the old way any more.
A complex and intense baharat spice blend infuses roast chicken and basmati rice. I have made this like the combinations from the Gulf region by adding spices like loomi (dried lime). Keep this spice mix handy to add to soups, too.
Add some zing to your chocolate chip cookies with a bit of espresso and cardamom flavor! These are somewhat thin and chewy cookies, which makes them perfect for dunking into your morning cup of coffee.
Convenient (and relatively inexpensive) way to have chai 'lattes' at home. The cardamom can be a bit expensive; try looking in the bulk section of a health food store. If you need to buy a jar of it, don't worry - it will make several batches!
Curry has always been a passion of mine, especially Japanese Curry. After years of searching I have discovered the perfect Japanese Curry. Many of these spices can be found at your local Asian, Hispanic, or Middle Eastern markets, or substituted with S&B® Oriental Curry Powder. Well worth the effort - your family will love this! Serve over steamed rice or noodles.
This lamb shank is tender, juicy, and so flavorful. It is an authentic Persian recipe passed down from my father who was born in Tehran, Iran. It does take a lot of time to prepare but it's worth it. My friends and family say it's comparable to something served in a 5-star restaurant. Serve with seasoned lentils, white rice, dill rice, or rice with lima beans. This is a dish to impress, perfect for the holidays!
Why go out and buy mulling spices for mulled wine or cider when you probably have all of the ingredients to make it at home? It's so easy to throw it together and so very tasty. Store in an airtight container.
This is hands down the easiest and most delicious curry I have ever made. It's my own personal twist on Aloo Gobi, a traditionally dry Indian dish consisting of potatoes and cauliflower. The coconut milk adds the extra sauciness; my favorite part of curry. Serve with basmati rice or, better, with breads such as roti, naan, or pita.
This is a delicious Swedish coffee bread recipe converted for use with a bread maker! My family is Swedish, and ever year we make this recipe just in time for Christmas. We always enjoy it especially on Christmas morning. We used to make a long, drawn out version that was my great-grandmother's recipe, but thanks to modern conveniences like the bread maker it takes much less time and work! I hope your family enjoys this as much as mine has.
These delicately-spiced, rose-scented cookies are the perfect treat for Passover since they contain no flour. They are nutty and rich, slightly chewy with a crunchy exterior. Pistachios or almonds can be substituted for the walnuts.