Pastry Appetizer Recipes

Get the best recipes for appetizer pastries. Wrapped in pastry and baked or fried, these little pockets of 5-star flavor make the party.

Staff Picks

Cheddar Cheese Straws

182
I won't forget the cheese straws that my mother made for my father. The only difference was that she did not add cayenne pepper. These make wonderful hors d'oevres.
By Carol

Puff Pastry Shells

9
These are fairly simple to make, and once baked the real fun begins, as they can hold so many amazing fillings, both sweet and savory. The key is making sure your puff pastry dough is very firm, and very cold, preferably still partially frozen, before you start cutting it. You want nice clean cuts, because if you mash the layers of pastry together, your shells will not rise as high, and they can also bake into some strange shapes.
By Chef John

Pesto Puff Pastry Pinwheel

30
With three main ingredients you can make this gorgeous giant puff pastry pinwheel in no time. Pesto and ricotta fill layers of puff pastry that are cut and twisted into a pinwheel which begs to be pulled apart!
By Magda

Cheese Filled Triangles

88
The only tricky part of this recipe is working with phyllo, and once you get the hang of it, it's fun. Sometimes you get a bad batch of phyllo that rips and tears easily, so I always buy an extra just in case. I have frozen these before baking. Just add a few minutes to cooking time when you cook them in a frozen state. I have also doubled this recipe for large parties.
By Kathleen

Beef Samosas

235
Beef and potatoes are the main ingredients folded inside these wonderful deep fried samosas. Chicken livers may be substituted for beef, if you choose. My friend from Bangladesh gave me this savory, spicy recipe. You just can't buy better in the shops.
By sassyangelkiwi Donna-Maree Aus

Prosciutto and Parmesan Pinwheels

106
Very easy appetizer. Absolutely delicious.
By Claire Mooney Gillen

Authentic Chinese Egg Rolls (from a Chinese person)

232
My mom is the best cook ever and I am a picky eater. If I like this, then you will. This is very authentic because my family is Chinese and I am too. This recipe is at least 300 years old in the Ling family.
By Mendy L

Gruyere-Mushroom Puff Pastry Bites

These savory Gruyere-mushroom puff pastry bites make an elegant yet easy party appetizer. Substitute fresh thyme leaves instead of dried thyme if you prefer.
By fabeveryday

Feta Cheese Foldovers

323
Golden puffed pastries are filled with a feta cheese mixture. These can be made ahead, and popped into the oven after your guests arrive.
By Christine L.

Texas Sausage Kolaches (Klobasneks)

11
I grew up in Central Texas, where kolaches and sausage kolaches (also called klobasneks) were plentiful. Every donut shop and bakery had them. Then I moved to Seattle, where nobody had heard of them! I couldn't find a decent recipe online. Everything I tried didn't turn out as fluffy, sweet, and heavenly as the kolaches I know and love. I cobbled together this recipe for what I think is the perfect sausage kolache.
By Krissi Abbott

Fried Empanadas

186
These fried empanadas are the best! Raisins and eggs make this recipe extra delicious believe it or not!
By CNCOOK

Jamaican Saltfish Fritters (Stamp and Go)

35
A popular Jamaican appetizer. Just stamp them out in the kitchen, take some for the road and go! Saltcod can be prepared the day before for a quicker cook time. These are also good served with a spicy dipping sauce.
By Monique C
Inspiration and Ideas

Our 14 Best Empanada Recipes
These portable finger foods can be stuffed with sweet or savory fillings. Try one of these five-star recipes.
10 Fancy Appetizers That Start With Phyllo Cups
Elevate phyllo cups into amazing appetizers with an explosion of flavor in every bite.
Spinach Rolls with Puff Pastry
11
Empanada Dough
45
Sambusa
41
Empanadas (Beef Turnovers)
146

The perfect pastry for all meals! Empanadas, or beef turnovers, are discs of pastry packed with meat. Some turnover recipes call for all manner of fillings, but this GOYA® Empanada recipe features a delicious tomato, onion, garlic and beef mixture. You can enjoy empanadas as an appetizer, a main dish, or even after your main course. Use GOYA® Discos, or frozen pastry rounds, for a flaky beef turnover that will make your mouth water.

More Pastry Appetizer Recipes

Sausage and Cream Cheese Pinwheels

55
Good for breakfast or parties.
By brandi03

Yummy Pizza Cupcakes

All the yummy things in pizza rolled in with a biscuit to make one tasty little pizza cupcake.
By Rebecca Van

Chicken and Broccoli Braid

929
Beautiful braided crescent roll with chicken and broccoli.
By Kelly Grimes

King Crab Appetizers

359
These crab tartlets have long since been a family favorite and are requested often at holiday get togethers.
By 102183

How to Make Cheese Sticks

41
These super-simple breadsticks are easy, cheesy, and there's no dough to make because we're going to use frozen puff pastry for this. They're very cool for entertaining.
By Chef John

Pumpkin Fritters

66
Plump little pumpkin fritters with a hint of curry.
By dakota kelly

Samosas

41
These stuffed savory pastries are a traditional Indian favorite. Lamb meat and spices are cooked together to create a mouthwatering filling for the easy to make dough. The recipe may seem complex, but it's actually fairly simple. Enjoy!
By Kimber

Brie Cups

40
If you are looking for a quick, easy, delicious appetizer, this is for you. I've served them many times and my friends always gobble them up. Even cheese haters love this. You can find the phyllo cups in the freezer section.
By EHS

Baked Brie in Puff Pastry

247
This wonderful, light puff pastry is filled with melted Brie cheese. Serve with crackers on the side.
By Nancy Vejvoda

Jalapeno Popper Cups

228
Mini phyllo cups filled with a creamy, cheesy jalapeno filling are a more sophisticated version of the jalapeno popper.
By Jessina

Easy 3-Ingredient Cheese Pinwheels

6
This is my go-to finger food for any party - it's super quick and easy to make and all you need is puff pastry, cheese, and herbed cream cheese.
By superchef

Spanakopita II

342
The recipe for these spinach and feta appetizer triangles came from a Greek family friend. They may be frozen prior to baking.
By MARY KESSLER

Puff Pastry Shells

9
These are fairly simple to make, and once baked the real fun begins, as they can hold so many amazing fillings, both sweet and savory. The key is making sure your puff pastry dough is very firm, and very cold, preferably still partially frozen, before you start cutting it. You want nice clean cuts, because if you mash the layers of pastry together, your shells will not rise as high, and they can also bake into some strange shapes.
By Chef John
