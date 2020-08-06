Pastry Appetizer Recipes

Cheddar Cheese Straws
I won't forget the cheese straws that my mother made for my father. The only difference was that she did not add cayenne pepper. These make wonderful hors d'oevres.
Puff Pastry Shells
These are fairly simple to make, and once baked the real fun begins, as they can hold so many amazing fillings, both sweet and savory. The key is making sure your puff pastry dough is very firm, and very cold, preferably still partially frozen, before you start cutting it. You want nice clean cuts, because if you mash the layers of pastry together, your shells will not rise as high, and they can also bake into some strange shapes.
Pesto Puff Pastry Pinwheel
With three main ingredients you can make this gorgeous giant puff pastry pinwheel in no time. Pesto and ricotta fill layers of puff pastry that are cut and twisted into a pinwheel which begs to be pulled apart!
Cheese Filled Triangles
The only tricky part of this recipe is working with phyllo, and once you get the hang of it, it's fun. Sometimes you get a bad batch of phyllo that rips and tears easily, so I always buy an extra just in case. I have frozen these before baking. Just add a few minutes to cooking time when you cook them in a frozen state. I have also doubled this recipe for large parties.
Beef Samosas
Beef and potatoes are the main ingredients folded inside these wonderful deep fried samosas. Chicken livers may be substituted for beef, if you choose. My friend from Bangladesh gave me this savory, spicy recipe. You just can't buy better in the shops.
Authentic Chinese Egg Rolls (from a Chinese person)
My mom is the best cook ever and I am a picky eater. If I like this, then you will. This is very authentic because my family is Chinese and I am too. This recipe is at least 300 years old in the Ling family.
Gruyere-Mushroom Puff Pastry Bites
These savory Gruyere-mushroom puff pastry bites make an elegant yet easy party appetizer. Substitute fresh thyme leaves instead of dried thyme if you prefer.
Feta Cheese Foldovers
Golden puffed pastries are filled with a feta cheese mixture. These can be made ahead, and popped into the oven after your guests arrive.
Texas Sausage Kolaches (Klobasneks)
I grew up in Central Texas, where kolaches and sausage kolaches (also called klobasneks) were plentiful. Every donut shop and bakery had them. Then I moved to Seattle, where nobody had heard of them! I couldn't find a decent recipe online. Everything I tried didn't turn out as fluffy, sweet, and heavenly as the kolaches I know and love. I cobbled together this recipe for what I think is the perfect sausage kolache.
Fried Empanadas
These fried empanadas are the best! Raisins and eggs make this recipe extra delicious believe it or not!
Jamaican Saltfish Fritters (Stamp and Go)
A popular Jamaican appetizer. Just stamp them out in the kitchen, take some for the road and go! Saltcod can be prepared the day before for a quicker cook time. These are also good served with a spicy dipping sauce.