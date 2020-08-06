Caraway Recipes

This is a hearty bread. Mix it in the bread machine (or stand mixer) but bake it in the oven. I recommend baking in the oven instead of the machine because the loaf is fuller and the top is much nicer. I hope you enjoy it.
This is a really good lentil soup recipe I created based on the favorite German Lentil Soup which has been served for years at Karl Ratzsch's in Milwaukee. Serves a small crowd, tastes great the next day, and freezes well. Garnish with croutons.
An elderly lady residing in Turkey served this to a friend of ours while he was in that country several years ago. She has since passed away, but her recipe lives on. It is the best Borscht recipe I've ever enjoyed. Serve topped with sour cream, extra dill weed, chopped fresh tomatoes.
This oven-roasted chicken is inspired by the Brathaehnchen served commonly in Bavarian Biergartens, small shops, and food carts. You can serve this chicken with many side dishes, but favorites are fried potatoes or spaetzle and a nice garden salad. Weiss beer doesn't hurt at all!
Harissa powder is the ground spice blend of the spicy, earthy North African paste with a base of smoked chili peppers. It can be used as a dry rub on meats or as a spice in place of any other spice blend in your favorite recipe, such as tacos, tagines, braised meats, curries, or even tofu. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 month, or until the expiration date of any of the single ingredients, if earlier.
This smoked Polish sausage dish is great for company, but quick enough for a weeknight! It is super good and easy, and can be prepared well in advance. Complete your meal by adding a baked potato, fruit salad, and bread.
Roasting cabbage brings out a sweet, nutty flavor from the caramelization that you don't get from other methods. Add fragrant caraway seeds and melted butter and you have the perfect pairing for corned beef or pot roast.
Roast pork (veprova pecene) is a traditional Czech meal usually served on Sundays. Be sure to serve it with Knedliky - Czech Dumpling with Sauerkraut (Zeli) from this site, and a nice Czech pilsner. Don't skip the caraway or the beer. They make this dish what it is!
Zwiebelkuchen is an onion pie from Swabia, in south-central Germany. It is a special time of year, in the fall, when the mom & pop winemakers will open a BasinWirtschaft in their barn or garage. They serve the new wine, fresh zwiebelkuchen, and perhaps some wurst, for a minimal fee. A few tables are set up, and they are open when they have time to serve. To indicate they are serving, they will hang a straw broom over the doorway. The combination of the onions and the 'green' wine can have explosive consequences later on!
This was my grandmothers recipe and it has remained a family favorite... It should be served with roast pork, sauerkraut and a nice glass of beer. A very traditional way to eat the leftover dumplings the next day for breakfast or brunch is to chop them up into cubes, pan fry in a little butter; then add eggs and milk, and cook as if you are making scrambled eggs. It's great.
This is a delicious pork loin and cabbage recipe, topped with mashed potatoes! Well worth the effort that needs to go into it. Make sure you have a meat thermometer handy for this one! Substitute sauerkraut for the cabbage for that Old World touch!