Caraway Recipes

Find ways to season with caraway in recipes including borscht, Hungarian goulash, Irish soda bread, and rye bread.

Staff Picks

Bohemian Pork Roast

49
When I lived in Chicago used to go to Cicero for a treat like this, served with steamed dumplings and mashed potatoes. Use the drippings to make an incredible gravy.
By JFG

Pumpernickel Rye Bread

103
This is a hearty bread. Mix it in the bread machine (or stand mixer) but bake it in the oven. I recommend baking in the oven instead of the machine because the loaf is fuller and the top is much nicer. I hope you enjoy it.
By Rodney

German Lentil Soup

120
This is a really good lentil soup recipe I created based on the favorite German Lentil Soup which has been served for years at Karl Ratzsch's in Milwaukee. Serves a small crowd, tastes great the next day, and freezes well. Garnish with croutons.
By CLAIRELLEN

Russian Cabbage Borscht

227
An elderly lady residing in Turkey served this to a friend of ours while he was in that country several years ago. She has since passed away, but her recipe lives on. It is the best Borscht recipe I've ever enjoyed. Serve topped with sour cream, extra dill weed, chopped fresh tomatoes.
By Puma

Irish Soda Bread Cookies

126
All the flavors of Irish Soda Bread in a quick and easy cookie!
By Laria Tabul

Crispy Roasted Chicken

121
This oven-roasted chicken is inspired by the Brathaehnchen served commonly in Bavarian Biergartens, small shops, and food carts. You can serve this chicken with many side dishes, but favorites are fried potatoes or spaetzle and a nice garden salad. Weiss beer doesn't hurt at all!
By Doc Simonson

Chef John's Beef Goulash

475
This Hungarian-style goulash is a thick beef stew that is great served over buttered noodles and garnished with sour cream.
By Chef John

Braised Cabbage

21
Braised cabbage is a tasty side dish with any meal.
By Mark

Harissa Powder

1
Harissa powder is the ground spice blend of the spicy, earthy North African paste with a base of smoked chili peppers. It can be used as a dry rub on meats or as a spice in place of any other spice blend in your favorite recipe, such as tacos, tagines, braised meats, curries, or even tofu. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 month, or until the expiration date of any of the single ingredients, if earlier.
By Buckwheat Queen

Kielbasa and Cabbage

824
This smoked Polish sausage dish is great for company, but quick enough for a weeknight! It is super good and easy, and can be prepared well in advance. Complete your meal by adding a baked potato, fruit salad, and bread.
By KITKATY

Authentic Hungarian Goulash

60
This recipe was given to me by my sister, who got it from a lady visiting from Hungary in 1961.
By SUSANNAH

Russian Black Bread

218
I have been looking for a good Russian Black Bread recipe. This one is the closest I have come. The vinegar adds a bit of a bite, but believe me, with cheese it is marvelous.
By Mary
Inspiration and Ideas

Caraway Rye Bread (for the bread machine)
33
A nice-flavored light rye loaf with lots of caraway seeds. Sweetened with both brown sugar and molasses. Allow to cool before slicing.
Wild Goose Breasts with Orange Glaze
26
This is a great recipe for that wild bird you're not sure what to do with. Sweet and tangy at the same time.
Chef John's Kummelweck Rolls
25
Dark Rye Bread
154

Very good!!! The extra sugar makes for a better rise.

More Caraway Recipes

Sweet and Sour Red Cabbage

57
Red cabbage side dish that is sooo addictive.
By LAURA NASON

Roasted Cabbage Wedges

3
Roasting cabbage brings out a sweet, nutty flavor from the caramelization that you don't get from other methods. Add fragrant caraway seeds and melted butter and you have the perfect pairing for corned beef or pot roast.
By France C

Dutch Oven Caraway Rye Bread

23
No-fail and easy to make, no kneading, no double-rise. Caraway rye bread the way you like it! Perfect every time.
By chalkie

Irish Soda Bread

791
A delicious and easy recipe.
By Penguin Lady

Noni Afghani

40
This is an easy bread recipe that results in a soft, tender flatbread. My native Afghani friend says that this bread tastes better than the traditional bread she buys at the store. Enjoy!
By ladyheather06

Sourdough Rye

29
This bread takes a bit of time, but your effort is repaid with two chewy, flavorful loaves.
By JACLYN

Czech Roast Pork

204
Roast pork (veprova pecene) is a traditional Czech meal usually served on Sundays. Be sure to serve it with Knedliky - Czech Dumpling with Sauerkraut (Zeli) from this site, and a nice Czech pilsner. Don't skip the caraway or the beer. They make this dish what it is!
By none

German Zwiebelkuchen (Onion Pie)

76
Zwiebelkuchen is an onion pie from Swabia, in south-central Germany. It is a special time of year, in the fall, when the mom & pop winemakers will open a BasinWirtschaft in their barn or garage. They serve the new wine, fresh zwiebelkuchen, and perhaps some wurst, for a minimal fee. A few tables are set up, and they are open when they have time to serve. To indicate they are serving, they will hang a straw broom over the doorway. The combination of the onions and the 'green' wine can have explosive consequences later on!
By Bill Whitford

Reuben Pizza

119
This is a great recipe that I got from a friend. If you can't find whole wheat bread dough, I've used white and I've also made my own.
By FITZWIFE

Mom Sykes' Hungarian Goulash

35
The lemon flavor gives you a pleasant surprise in this tender goulash served over egg noodles.
By Gail Laulette

Swedish Limpa Rye Bread

3
Wonderful dark bread.
By Allrecipes Member

Irish Soda Bread Muffins

39
One bowl, mix, bake for 20 minutes, and you have tasty muffins!
By joaniecny

German Beet Salad with Caraway Seeds

5
This is a traditional German beet salad with a simple apple cider vinegar dressing and caraway seeds. You can also make it with roasted beets, but in Germany the beets are usually boiled.
By Naschkatze

Totally Rye Bread

18
This flavorful rye bread is heavier than most rye breads because it has no wheat flour. It also takes some time but its worth the wait!
By Andi

Knedliky - Czech Dumpling with Sauerkraut (Zeli)

34
This was my grandmothers recipe and it has remained a family favorite... It should be served with roast pork, sauerkraut and a nice glass of beer. A very traditional way to eat the leftover dumplings the next day for breakfast or brunch is to chop them up into cubes, pan fry in a little butter; then add eggs and milk, and cook as if you are making scrambled eggs. It's great.
By none

Basic Rye Bread

51
A basic rye bread made in a bread machine. The extra sugar added makes for a better rise.
By Kathy Nowell

Sauerkraut Rye Bread

74
This bread is very moist and tasty. Who doesn't love the mouth-watering aroma of sauerkraut?
By CAMPRNL

NY Style Rye Crackers

29
Looking for an alternative to the preservatives in commercial crackers, I began the quest to make my own.
By BigShotsMom

Lithuanian Krupnikas

27
Lithuanian spiced honey liqueur. Serve warm as a traditional Eastern European cold remedy - a quick heat-up in the microwave works great.
By JOENAUJOKAS

Norwegian Christmas Cabbage

32
Norwegian Christmas Cabbage is essentially a kind of sweet and sour sauerkraut, spiced with caraway seeds.
By Finn Roed

Uncle Wynn's Bread Machine Rye

57
Very healthy, very good, very easy to make in the bread machine.
By Wynn Richards

Warm Brussels Sprout, Bacon and Spinach Salad

32
The warm bacon dressing makes this Brussels sprouts and spinach salad very tasty. You'll be surprised how eager your family will become to eat their veggies!
By Barrett

Overnight Pork Roast With Cabbage

51
This is a delicious pork loin and cabbage recipe, topped with mashed potatoes! Well worth the effort that needs to go into it. Make sure you have a meat thermometer handy for this one! Substitute sauerkraut for the cabbage for that Old World touch!
By MARBALET

Gulaschsuppe

22
This recipe was translated for me from a recipe I got from a Hungarian restaurant in Idar Oberstein, Germany in 1972. I've been making it ever since! Serve over wide egg noodles. Delicious!
By Kimber
