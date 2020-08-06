Annatto Recipes

Fragrant annato also adds both flavor and yellow-orange color to foods. Browse recipes for yellow rice, cochinita pibil, and other dishes traditionally flavored with annato.

Staff Picks

Gandule Rice

42
A Puerto Rican dish with local Hawaiian flavor. Labor intensive, but also delicious. One ingredient, pigeon pea, is Native to Africa and is also called 'Congo pea' and 'no-eyed pea'; achiote seeds are slightly musky-flavored seeds of the annatto tree, available whole or ground in East Indian, Spanish and Latin American markets. Buy whole seeds when they're a rusty red color; brown seeds are old and flavorless. Achiote seeds are also called 'annatto' which, in its paste and powder form, is used in the United States to color butter, margarine, cheese and smoked fish.
By B. Mason

Dirty Rice

117
This is an easy recipe to make and it's very flavorful and spicy.
By Candice

Ropa Vieja (Cuban Meat Stew)

48
A filling beef meal, Ropa Vieja is a main course of shredded and braised beef with plenty of healthy, tasty vegetables like onions, peppers and olives. Our GOYA® Ropa Vieja recipe is sure to satisfy the hungriest of appetites. Lots of rice adds a fluffy texture to a full plate, too. Serve Ropa Vieja with GOYA® Frozen Ripe Plantains for a classic Latin pairing.
By Goya
Sponsored By Goya

Red Beans

16
Beans with pure Latin flavor. Accented with potatoes, pumpkin, ham, garlic, and cilantro, this side dish could steal the show!
By BAKERSUNLIMITED

Barbecued Pig

1
Annatto oil is made from annatto seed, a pungent Caribbean spice that imparts an orange color to the roast pig.
By Tom Nicolson

Cuban-Style Yellow Rice

28
Yellow rice is a staple in the Caribbean because of its beautiful color and flavor. Being Cuban, our household often served yellow rice. It's traditional to garnish yellow rice with pimentos, but I don't like them so I don't. Serve yellow rice with Cuban-style roast pork, or add cooked chicken pieces while cooking the rice to make Arroz con Pollo.
By Mombabe

Carnitas

23
A crispy dish with a citrus kick--carnitas aren't just for enjoying in Mexican restaurants. The secret to authentic carnitas cooks up at home in three easy steps that combine the savory juiciness of pork shoulder with delicious spices.
By Goya
Sponsored By Goya

Simply Sensational Chili

24
Classic, medium strength chili the whole family will enjoy. The slow-simmer method takes a little longer, but the results are worth the wait. We used pinto beans, but you can substitute red kidney or black beans.
By Goya
Sponsored By Goya

Empanadas (Beef Turnovers)

146
The perfect pastry for all meals! Empanadas, or beef turnovers, are discs of pastry packed with meat. Some turnover recipes call for all manner of fillings, but this GOYA® Empanada recipe features a delicious tomato, onion, garlic and beef mixture. You can enjoy empanadas as an appetizer, a main dish, or even after your main course. Use GOYA® Discos, or frozen pastry rounds, for a flaky beef turnover that will make your mouth water.
By Goya
Sponsored By Goya

Arrachera (Mexican Skirt Steak for Tacos)

7
This is a recipe for traditional arrachera, which is a thinly sliced skirt steak with seasonings. The longer it marinates, the more robust the flavor will be. Heat tortillas on the grill or in the microwave. Serve the arrachera with warmed tortillas and your favorite taco toppings, such as onion, cilantro, hot sauce, lettuce, cheese, etc.
By melodie

Slow Cooker Tacos al Pastor

1
My buddy says it ain't al pastor unless I use a spit. Well, I don't own a spit so there's that. Garnish with lime wedges and crema or sour cream.
By TheElusivePastry

Filipino-Style Congee (Lugaw)

2
This one's for you. Filipinos' all-time favorite food.
By mythloaf
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Achiote Paste
26
This is the recipe for the paste used to make Puerco Pibil...you know, so you don't have to go buy the weak stuff.
Authentic Chicken Adobo
22
Adobo is a simple and hearty Filipino dish. In this version, chicken is marinated in vinegar and soy sauce, then slowly cooked with garlic and spices. Serve over steamed white rice.
Yellow Rice for Rice Cookers
12
Linda's Oxtail and Barley Soup
3

Thick, hearty, and full of flavor--the best oxtail soup you'll ever eat! Lots of prep and takes a long time to cook, but well worth the effort. Great served in deep bowls with fresh hot bread and a glass of red wine Also great reheated, if you have any left over, that is!

More Annatto Recipes

Carne Asada French Fries

French fries topped with my favorite street taco and smothered in queso. Loaded fries don't get much better than this. Don't forget your favorite hot sauce.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Cynthia's Famous Chili

3
This is my family recipe. It's great for kids, potlucks, and it's really flexible. Hope you all enjoy! I would add 1/2 to 1 cup of water to the chili after all the other ingredients to make it a little more like soup. If your kids absolutely do not like spicy things, you could add sour cream and cheese to it. Serve with corn chips or corn bread.
By greatbaker12

Quinoa Chorizo

1
Vegan chorizo substitute made with quinoa. Works well in chili, tacos, tofu scrambles, burritos or any recipe calling for chorizo.
By KCChefDon

Espeto de Coraco de Galinha (Grilled Chicken Heart Skewers)

1
Chicken hearts (available at your local butchers) are marinated, skewered, and cooked on the barbeque. This typical Brazilian barbeque dish is found in restaurants throughout the country.
By Andre
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com