Annatto Recipes

Gandule Rice
A Puerto Rican dish with local Hawaiian flavor. Labor intensive, but also delicious. One ingredient, pigeon pea, is Native to Africa and is also called 'Congo pea' and 'no-eyed pea'; achiote seeds are slightly musky-flavored seeds of the annatto tree, available whole or ground in East Indian, Spanish and Latin American markets. Buy whole seeds when they're a rusty red color; brown seeds are old and flavorless. Achiote seeds are also called 'annatto' which, in its paste and powder form, is used in the United States to color butter, margarine, cheese and smoked fish.
Ropa Vieja (Cuban Meat Stew)
A filling beef meal, Ropa Vieja is a main course of shredded and braised beef with plenty of healthy, tasty vegetables like onions, peppers and olives. Our GOYA® Ropa Vieja recipe is sure to satisfy the hungriest of appetites. Lots of rice adds a fluffy texture to a full plate, too. Serve Ropa Vieja with GOYA® Frozen Ripe Plantains for a classic Latin pairing.
Red Beans
Beans with pure Latin flavor. Accented with potatoes, pumpkin, ham, garlic, and cilantro, this side dish could steal the show!
Barbecued Pig
Annatto oil is made from annatto seed, a pungent Caribbean spice that imparts an orange color to the roast pig.
Cuban-Style Yellow Rice
Yellow rice is a staple in the Caribbean because of its beautiful color and flavor. Being Cuban, our household often served yellow rice. It's traditional to garnish yellow rice with pimentos, but I don't like them so I don't. Serve yellow rice with Cuban-style roast pork, or add cooked chicken pieces while cooking the rice to make Arroz con Pollo.
Carnitas
A crispy dish with a citrus kick--carnitas aren't just for enjoying in Mexican restaurants. The secret to authentic carnitas cooks up at home in three easy steps that combine the savory juiciness of pork shoulder with delicious spices.
Simply Sensational Chili
Classic, medium strength chili the whole family will enjoy. The slow-simmer method takes a little longer, but the results are worth the wait. We used pinto beans, but you can substitute red kidney or black beans.
Empanadas (Beef Turnovers)
The perfect pastry for all meals! Empanadas, or beef turnovers, are discs of pastry packed with meat. Some turnover recipes call for all manner of fillings, but this GOYA® Empanada recipe features a delicious tomato, onion, garlic and beef mixture. You can enjoy empanadas as an appetizer, a main dish, or even after your main course. Use GOYA® Discos, or frozen pastry rounds, for a flaky beef turnover that will make your mouth water.
Arrachera (Mexican Skirt Steak for Tacos)
This is a recipe for traditional arrachera, which is a thinly sliced skirt steak with seasonings. The longer it marinates, the more robust the flavor will be. Heat tortillas on the grill or in the microwave. Serve the arrachera with warmed tortillas and your favorite taco toppings, such as onion, cilantro, hot sauce, lettuce, cheese, etc.
Slow Cooker Tacos al Pastor
My buddy says it ain't al pastor unless I use a spit. Well, I don't own a spit so there's that. Garnish with lime wedges and crema or sour cream.