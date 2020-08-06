Anise Recipes

Staff Picks

Biscotti

Rating: 4.67 stars
1118
This is a simple, no frills biscotti. My friend at work gave this recipe to me. It's quick, easy and one of my favorite Italian cookie recipes.
By JANDEE

Anise Seed Rolls

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
This is one of my favorite roll recipes. Everyone gets excited when I tell them I'm making these for Thanksgiving. They are sweet and have just the slightest hint of anise. They're definitely worth the work, and I hope you love these as much as my family does!
By Nurit Cusack

Italian Style Sausage

Rating: 4.69 stars
155
I like to add Italian sausage as a topping on my homemade pizza. Came up with this blend after much experimentation. I fry it all and freeze in portions for use as pizza topping. It's ground pork with all fixings to make a simple sausage you can prepare at home.
By Lee Fogle

Pan de Muertos (Mexican Bread of the Dead)

Rating: 4.57 stars
155
This is a version of the bread that is made for the November 2 celebration known as the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) in Mexico. You can also mold the bread into different shapes like angels and animals.
By Althea

What Is Anise and How Do I Use It?

What it tastes like, how to pronounce it, how to substitute for it, and everything in between — here's what you need to know about the famously licorice-flavored spice.
By David McCann

Oysters Rockefeller

Rating: 4.37 stars
30
A traditional recipe for oysters Rockefeller.
By Barrett

Anise Bread

Rating: 4.63 stars
8
A dark, slightly sticky, sweet bread. You MUST like the anise flavor to like this bread.
By Sonoran Sweetheart

Hot Italian Sausage

Rating: 4.41 stars
117
An Italian friend of mine had an Italian restaurant and used this recipe for over 30 years. When he retired, he graciously consented to passing it on to me. I will share it with you. It is excellent as meatballs, in spaghetti sauce, hamburger patties, or on pizza. This Recipe was prized by him and revered by many. We are lucky to have gotten this Recipe.
By Jim Wyllie

Traditional Springerle

Rating: 4.5 stars
28
We have made these very traditional German cookies every year since I was a child. My mother remembers her grandmother making them with this recipe that has been in our family for generations. The molds can be hard to find, but check specialty cookware stores and antique shops.
By Adrienne Belaire

Italian Anisette Cookies

Rating: 4.46 stars
172
Old Italian recipe.
By Heather

Inspiration and Ideas

Italian Biscotti
Rating: Unrated
218
A traditional biscotti recipe. Great for dunking in coffee or tea.
Anise Biscotti
Rating: Unrated
180
Delicious, with a hint of licorice flavor. You can store these in an airtight container for over a month.
Italian Cookies with Anise
Rating: Unrated
5

Pizzelles II

Rating: 4.72 stars
203

An thin traditional anise flavored Italian cookie made with a pizzelle iron.

More Anise Recipes

Chole (Vegetarian Indian Chickpeas)

Rating: 5 stars
4
A popular vegetarian Indian dish made of chickpeas and spices. Serve with white rice or naan.
By Van Dana

Pizzelles I

Rating: 4.82 stars
60
You must have a pizzelle iron to make these wafer thin cookies. My pizzelle iron is the single cookie iron that you break into 4 triangles.
By Ed

Biscochitos I

Rating: 4.22 stars
49
This cookie is traditional in Taos, New Mexico. This particular recipe was given to me by my mother, Margaret Miera Romero.
By Patricia Romero

Italian Anise Cookies

Rating: 5 stars
2
Delicious anise cookies.
By ajv2001

Grandma's Italian Pizzelle Cookies

Rating: 4 stars
2
An Italian waffle cookie made with a pizzelle iron. Sprinkled with powdered sugar. Once completely cooled, store in a container with a well-fitting lid.
By Elaine K

Anise Walnut Biscotti

Rating: 4.82 stars
22
This recipe was given to me by my Grandmother Nancy (Saccuzzo). She was a great little Italian Nana. She taught me how to cook and was an inspiration in my life. Enjoy with your favorite red wine or coffee.
By Michele Flannery

Super Fajita Marinade

Rating: 4.34 stars
166
This is best when prepared a day ahead. Makes zesty flavorful fajitas every time. Great for beef OR chicken.
By SUNEDAN

Licorice Caramels

Rating: 4.56 stars
57
This is a mouthwatering candy recipe that is as close to the Callard and Bowser licorice flavored caramels as you can get. I got this recipe from my sister, and once you have a piece, you can't stop eating them!
By Paula

German Anise Christmas Cookies (Springerle)

Rating: 3 stars
7
This are an old favorite made during holidays. They are very crisp, almost hard; good dunking cookies
By MARBALET

Anise Seed Borrachio Cookies

Rating: 4.48 stars
29
You must find some time to make these cookies because are simply delicious; one of my best friend's favorites. They are classic sugar cookies with the blended flavors of vanilla, anise and rum.
By Ruben Jerez

Sfouf (Lebanese Turmeric Cake)

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
This Lebanese cake flavored with anise seeds was one of my favorite treats growing up. It's a beautiful bright yellow thanks to turmeric powder. My grandmother shared her recipe with me so I can finally make it for myself!
By LauraF

Springerle IV

Rating: 4.92 stars
13
This springerle cookie recipe is made with anise oil.
By Ginny

Springerle I

Rating: 4.44 stars
27
This is the old German recipe ... belonged to my mom-in-law at the time. I've been baking these for the past 30+ years! It remains a family favorite!! Look for a springerle rolling pin in antique stores.
By Rosemarie Magee

Walnut Biscotti

Rating: 4.42 stars
26
Little and fat and delicious with coffee, tea, etc.
By Rosina

Chombolini (Italian Anise Cake)

Very quick and easy Italian anise lemon cake just like Mama used to make! Serve with a thin icing of milk and confectioners' sugar.
By East Village Girl

Kourambiathes (Greek Cookies)

Rating: 3.45 stars
11
A traditional Greek shortbread cookie. Adds a good flavor to any holiday!
By Becky Marti

Moroccan Semolina Soup with Milk, Anise Seeds, and Honey

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
This simple Moroccan soup is easy to prepare and can be served in the evening or as a breakfast porridge. Serve warm, garnished with cinnamon, with honey for sweetening on the side.
By Wendy E. Boles

Easy Anise Cookies

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
Easy and delicious cookies. They have a nice crunchy outside and are chewy on the inside.
By Gary Atashkarian

Pizzelles IV

Rating: 4.61 stars
33
You will need a pizzelle iron to make these traditional Italian cookies.
By DIANE HARP

Sesame Seed Cookies I

Rating: 4.54 stars
13
Italian cookies rolled in sesame seeds
By Connie Lombardo

Nonna's Pizzelle

Rating: 4 stars
3
My great-grandmother's pizzelle recipe, which my mother has adapted for pizzelle presses or irons (I use a Cuisinart® double pizzelle press). A family must-have at all of our holiday dinners, especially Christmas!
By tcasa

Anise Overnight Cookies

Rating: 4.45 stars
11
Anise overnight cookie. Drop cookie onto greased cookie sheet and bake the next day. These are traditional in our family. Delicious with coffee! Anise oil can be found in drugstores or at a candy supplier.
By Darlene Tchirkow

Polish Christmas Cookies

Rating: 4.53 stars
32
My mother in law has a polish name for these but my husband and brothers always just called them "Polish Christmas Cookies". They are very easy to make and have a nice anise flavor to them.
By Darlene

Springerle VI

Rating: 5 stars
3
Soft at first, these cookies harden into 'dunkers' after about 3 weeks. (Yes, they keep a long time!) They need a mold for the traditional Pennsylvania Dutch cookie, but I bet that they can be made by simply cutting them out. You can substitute other flavorings for anise - lemon and almond are good.
By Dana Campbell
