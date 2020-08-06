Anise Recipes

This is one of my favorite roll recipes. Everyone gets excited when I tell them I'm making these for Thanksgiving. They are sweet and have just the slightest hint of anise. They're definitely worth the work, and I hope you love these as much as my family does!
I like to add Italian sausage as a topping on my homemade pizza. Came up with this blend after much experimentation. I fry it all and freeze in portions for use as pizza topping. It's ground pork with all fixings to make a simple sausage you can prepare at home.
This is a version of the bread that is made for the November 2 celebration known as the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) in Mexico. You can also mold the bread into different shapes like angels and animals.
An Italian friend of mine had an Italian restaurant and used this recipe for over 30 years. When he retired, he graciously consented to passing it on to me. I will share it with you. It is excellent as meatballs, in spaghetti sauce, hamburger patties, or on pizza. This Recipe was prized by him and revered by many. We are lucky to have gotten this Recipe.
We have made these very traditional German cookies every year since I was a child. My mother remembers her grandmother making them with this recipe that has been in our family for generations. The molds can be hard to find, but check specialty cookware stores and antique shops.
This recipe was given to me by my Grandmother Nancy (Saccuzzo). She was a great little Italian Nana. She taught me how to cook and was an inspiration in my life. Enjoy with your favorite red wine or coffee.
This is a mouthwatering candy recipe that is as close to the Callard and Bowser licorice flavored caramels as you can get. I got this recipe from my sister, and once you have a piece, you can't stop eating them!
This Lebanese cake flavored with anise seeds was one of my favorite treats growing up. It's a beautiful bright yellow thanks to turmeric powder. My grandmother shared her recipe with me so I can finally make it for myself!
This is the old German recipe ... belonged to my mom-in-law at the time. I've been baking these for the past 30+ years! It remains a family favorite!! Look for a springerle rolling pin in antique stores.
My great-grandmother's pizzelle recipe, which my mother has adapted for pizzelle presses or irons (I use a Cuisinart® double pizzelle press). A family must-have at all of our holiday dinners, especially Christmas!
Anise overnight cookie. Drop cookie onto greased cookie sheet and bake the next day. These are traditional in our family. Delicious with coffee! Anise oil can be found in drugstores or at a candy supplier.
Soft at first, these cookies harden into 'dunkers' after about 3 weeks. (Yes, they keep a long time!) They need a mold for the traditional Pennsylvania Dutch cookie, but I bet that they can be made by simply cutting them out. You can substitute other flavorings for anise - lemon and almond are good.