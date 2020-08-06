Allspice Recipes

Browse recipes for dishes that include allspice, like jerk chicken, chai, carrot cake, mincemeat, and more.

Staff Picks

Jay's Jerk Chicken

735
This is one of my nephew's favorite grilled recipes. Jerk means Jamaican barbecue. This well rounded flavor of sweet, hot, herbal and spicy chicken can be served with rice, beans or pasta. Or just make a chicken sandwich out of it! I also add garlic and a kiwi to the marinade.
By KIBADA22

What Is Allspice?

This multitalented spice has all the deep flavor you'll need for desserts, beverages, and more.

Allspice Cream Cheese Frosting

162
Cream cheese frosting with a little extra something. This is a good frosting for spice cakes that contain allspice.
By v monte

A Plus Carrot Cake

109
Tired of the same old, boring carrot cake? THIS is the Carrot cake you'll love forever! A little different because some of the ingredients aren't what you'd find in a 'normal' carrot cake. My own MOTHER, who despises anything coconut, had two helpings for dessert and took some home!! Don't knock it until you try it!! You'll never go back to that boring recipe again.
By HEATHERINPUYALLUP

Spiced Butternut Squash Soup

272
My boys LOVE this soup! It's a 'stick to your ribs' soup that everyone will enjoy. Sherry helps to deepen the flavor while half-and-half cream gives an added richness to the soup.
By LuvMyFamily

Shemakes Instant Chai Tea

52
I have searched for an instant chai recipe on the net, but could not find one. This is what I made up, hope you enjoy it. Please feel free to modify it or adapt it.
By Nancy T. Smith

Authentic Mole Sauce

72
Hot chiles and rich chocolate make this authentic mole sauce perfect for topping stewed meats or enchiladas.
By Allrecipes

Authentic Cincinnati Chili

245
This was handed down to me by Mom, a Cincinnati native. Skimming the fat makes this a healthier version than most, and gives it the right consistency. I like mine 4-way, with spaghetti, raw chopped onions, grated mild cheddar, and oyster crackers!
By Melissa Hamilton

Berbere Spice Blend

11
I love berbere spice, a classic Ethiopian spice blend, but it never occurred to me to make my own. Actually, authentic berbere spice would use whole spice seeds/pods, toasted, and ground. But I usually toast the spices during the cooking process. Berbere is one of the most delicious and versatile spice mixes ever.
By Chef John

Chili Sauce

103
This made-in-minutes chili sauce is a great substitute for bottled chili sauce.
By ELLENMEL

Jamaican Fried Snapper

18
We cooked this traditional 'escovitch' dish of fried fish with my grandmother the night before church, so we could serve it after the service the next day at a large communal meal.
By Chef Robert

Jerk Marinade Seasoning Rub

36
This is a blend of more than 12 herbs and spices combined in a delicious array of spicy superb-ness! Cinnamon, thyme, cayenne pepper, garlic, onion, allspice, and so much more is so good that you will never buy a store-bought version of jerk seasoning again!
By awakenedone
Inspiration and Ideas

Al Kabsa - Traditional Saudi Rice and Chicken
50
This was the first Arabic dish I ever made and it turned out extremely delicious, a new favorite! Serve Al Kabsa with a fresh mixed cucumber, carrot, lettuce, and tomato salad -- preferably with a little lime vinaigrette. Some fresh pita bread on the side would be nice also. Saudis like their Kabsa with a hot sauce called 'Shattah'. Enjoy!
Mincemeat
3
Mincemeat is a traditional English treat that is usually used as filling for mince pies during Christmas, but it tastes great mixed with vanilla ice cream, as well. This recipe uses butter instead of the traditional suet, which makes this mincemeat suitable for vegetarians. Store in the refrigerator for up to 6 weeks.
Brown Sugar and Spice Dry Ham Rub
53
Easy Apple Cider
110

Simple spiced apple cider! I used to buy the spices already mixed at the grocery store, and they stopped carrying it this year, so I just made my own. This is great for a shower or get together and the slow cooker keeps it warm, so guests can enjoy it through the night. When it's done, it's great mixed with spiced rum and/or a slice of orange! Leftover cider is great cold too!

More Allspice Recipes

Moroccan Couscous

149
This dish is great served with my Lamb Tagine and Cucumber Raita also on this site.
By BenevolentEmpress

Chow Chow I

11
A way to use all those fresh summer veggies.
By SLT

Shawarma Seasoning

5
Mix the Middle Eastern shawarma classic seasoning yourself. This version has a little lighter clove flavor.
By JTCosmo

Fruitcake

85
This is my 90-year-old grandmother's recipe. Very simple.
By Roxy

Gomen Wat

53
Traditional Ethiopian vegetarian dish. I've cut down the amount of oil that is used in the dish and added some different spices to complement the collards.
By hidinginahoodie

Polish Borscht

6
This delicious vegetarian borscht is made with beets and dried mushrooms and is a traditional dish in Poland on Christmas Eve. For extra flavor, add some garlic if you like. For a heartier soup, you can add dumplings.
By Jola

Malooba

31
This authentic traditional Arabic recipe consists of chicken, cauliflower, and potato. Serve with plain yogurt and a salad to mix with the rice dish. This is very easy, it just has a lot of work.
By IMANKAY

Jamaican Jerk Dry Rub

81
This is a dry Jamaican Jerk seasoning I use mostly on grilled chicken! You may want to give some away to friends because this recipe makes a lot! Use it as a dry rub on grilled chicken, fish, steak, or just about anything else.
By LOVINLIFE

Lauren's Cincinnati Chili

35
I have searched far and wide for a recipe that compares to Goldstar or Skyline chili, to no avail. Finally, I took a number of decent recipes and blended them together with the help of a former Goldstar Chili employee. It's still not the same, but it feeds my cravings. The most important things about the chili is how you prepare the beef and the cinnamon and chocolate. I recommend refrigerating the chili overnight. It always tastes better the next day.
By Lauren

Portuguese Sopas

5
This has been a favorite of my family's for a long time. Don't expect any leftovers. Serve over sliced French bread.
By j clifton

Best Banana Yogurt Bread

This bread is different because I use banana-flavored yogurt and sliced bananas instead of mashed. The consistency is lighter, not dense - definitely different and delicious!
By betsysmom

Apple Pie Spice Recipe

3
This a recipe that my aunt fixed up to create a substitute for apple pie spice. I normally double this recipe.
By rlt11_NMC

Pumpkin Spice Coffee

23
Why spend extra money on seasonal flavored coffee when you can easily make your own?
By Monica

Blue Ribbon Mincemeat Pie Filling

16
An old-time delicious mincemeat pie filling. I have frozen this filling in zip-lock baggies, since I don't use a pressure canner. Apple cider can be used in place of brandy if preferred.
By Cali
