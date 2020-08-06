Allspice Recipes

This is one of my nephew's favorite grilled recipes. Jerk means Jamaican barbecue. This well rounded flavor of sweet, hot, herbal and spicy chicken can be served with rice, beans or pasta. Or just make a chicken sandwich out of it! I also add garlic and a kiwi to the marinade.
Tired of the same old, boring carrot cake? THIS is the Carrot cake you'll love forever! A little different because some of the ingredients aren't what you'd find in a 'normal' carrot cake. My own MOTHER, who despises anything coconut, had two helpings for dessert and took some home!! Don't knock it until you try it!! You'll never go back to that boring recipe again.
This was handed down to me by Mom, a Cincinnati native. Skimming the fat makes this a healthier version than most, and gives it the right consistency. I like mine 4-way, with spaghetti, raw chopped onions, grated mild cheddar, and oyster crackers!
I love berbere spice, a classic Ethiopian spice blend, but it never occurred to me to make my own. Actually, authentic berbere spice would use whole spice seeds/pods, toasted, and ground. But I usually toast the spices during the cooking process. Berbere is one of the most delicious and versatile spice mixes ever.
This is a blend of more than 12 herbs and spices combined in a delicious array of spicy superb-ness! Cinnamon, thyme, cayenne pepper, garlic, onion, allspice, and so much more is so good that you will never buy a store-bought version of jerk seasoning again!
This was the first Arabic dish I ever made and it turned out extremely delicious, a new favorite! Serve Al Kabsa with a fresh mixed cucumber, carrot, lettuce, and tomato salad -- preferably with a little lime vinaigrette. Some fresh pita bread on the side would be nice also. Saudis like their Kabsa with a hot sauce called 'Shattah'. Enjoy!
Mincemeat is a traditional English treat that is usually used as filling for mince pies during Christmas, but it tastes great mixed with vanilla ice cream, as well. This recipe uses butter instead of the traditional suet, which makes this mincemeat suitable for vegetarians. Store in the refrigerator for up to 6 weeks.
Simple spiced apple cider! I used to buy the spices already mixed at the grocery store, and they stopped carrying it this year, so I just made my own. This is great for a shower or get together and the slow cooker keeps it warm, so guests can enjoy it through the night. When it's done, it's great mixed with spiced rum and/or a slice of orange! Leftover cider is great cold too!
I created this recipe when frustrated by the packets of glaze that came with spiral hams bought at the grocery store. It is sweet, with the perfect amount of spice, and makes a nice crust on the outside of the ham, similar to the famous ham store's. This recipe makes enough to cover a 3 to 5 pound ham. Store in an airtight tin if not using immediately.
This delicious vegetarian borscht is made with beets and dried mushrooms and is a traditional dish in Poland on Christmas Eve. For extra flavor, add some garlic if you like. For a heartier soup, you can add dumplings.
This is a dry Jamaican Jerk seasoning I use mostly on grilled chicken! You may want to give some away to friends because this recipe makes a lot! Use it as a dry rub on grilled chicken, fish, steak, or just about anything else.
I have searched far and wide for a recipe that compares to Goldstar or Skyline chili, to no avail. Finally, I took a number of decent recipes and blended them together with the help of a former Goldstar Chili employee. It's still not the same, but it feeds my cravings. The most important things about the chili is how you prepare the beef and the cinnamon and chocolate. I recommend refrigerating the chili overnight. It always tastes better the next day.