Spices Recipes

I am a salmon lover. This is a great recipe for a slightly exotic flavor of Indian inspiration with a maple twist. The flavor is exceptional, delicious, and unique. Orange zest may be added for an extra flavor twist.
While this is a pretty straightforward grilled chicken recipe, the vinaigrette at the end was a last minute touch that worked out nicely. I really like oil and vinegar-based sauces on grilled meats. They work beautifully with the smoky, caramelized exterior.
A Lebanese dessert that is not overly sweet. It is pleasing to the American palate due to its lack of rose water and orange blossom essence, found in most Middle Eastern desserts. Sahteyn! (Bon appetit!)
This is a popular Tunisian condiment. It's a homemade pepper paste that is sure to add an extra kick to just about anything and it is widely used in Tunisian cuisine. I add it to anything I want to spice up; in my home we use this just about everyday.
Americans would call these cinnamon rolls--but this version is the original Danish version and it's absolutely wonderful. They are traditionally served with coffee or tea at Christmas time, and they are to die for!
Gluehwein is a German/Austrian winter-holiday drink that most tourists know as an after-ski drink. After you come in out of the snow, it is supposed to make you glow with warmth again. Watch it: Since you drink this wine warm, the alcohol goes to your head extra quick! Drink when you really have come in, and do not have to go out again! This is the one my father used to make for New Year's Eve.
After many many trips to different Chinese restaurants looking for a good bowl of egg drop soup, I decided to take it upon myself to create what I feel is the ultimate in egg drop soup. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!
These Christmas wreaths are made using corn flakes and cinnamon candies. They're fun to make and eat. If the mixture is cooling too quickly, set the pan in a skillet with one inch of very hot water to keep the dough manageable.
After constant tinkering with this recipe, I have come up with soup which is the definitive cream of potato soup. Rich with vegetables and wonderfully spiced, you will find yourself doubling this recipe often!
Nothing beats a mug of hot cider on a cold winter day. This recipe is great as it calls for fresh apple cider and pure maple syrup. Start with only 6 strips each of the orange and lemon peel, and adjust to taste.