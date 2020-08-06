Spices Recipes

Looking for ways to use spices in recipes? We have recipes and tips for every spice in your cabinet, and even for some you may never have tried before.

Cardamom Maple Salmon

Rating: 4.53 stars
59
I am a salmon lover. This is a great recipe for a slightly exotic flavor of Indian inspiration with a maple twist. The flavor is exceptional, delicious, and unique. Orange zest may be added for an extra flavor twist.
By rhardoon

Good Frickin' Paprika Chicken

Rating: 4.5 stars
52
While this is a pretty straightforward grilled chicken recipe, the vinaigrette at the end was a last minute touch that worked out nicely. I really like oil and vinegar-based sauces on grilled meats. They work beautifully with the smoky, caramelized exterior.
By Chef John

Coriander and Cumin Rubbed Pork Chops

Rating: 4.34 stars
212
Chops rubbed with a simple but flavorful spice and garlic mixture. For an even more potent result, toast and grind the spices yourself.
By DARLA

What Is Urfa Biber?

This distinctive Turkish pepper adds flavor, heat, and texture to an array of dishes.
By Nadia Hassani

Semolina Turmeric Cake (Sfoof)

Rating: 4.21 stars
24
A Lebanese dessert that is not overly sweet. It is pleasing to the American palate due to its lack of rose water and orange blossom essence, found in most Middle Eastern desserts. Sahteyn! (Bon appetit!)
By Lara

Big James' Pork Rub

Rating: 4.63 stars
41
My all-purpose rub I use when smoking ribs and pork shoulders. Store in a cool dry place. Sprinkle liberally on ribs and pork shoulder prior to smoking.`
By James Purcell

Cumin and Coriander Chickpea Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
36
This is a wonderful garbanzo bean salad with cumin and coriander (cilantro) that my grandmother used to make!
By Mrs_Mike

Tunisian Harissa

Rating: 4.63 stars
8
This is a popular Tunisian condiment. It's a homemade pepper paste that is sure to add an extra kick to just about anything and it is widely used in Tunisian cuisine. I add it to anything I want to spice up; in my home we use this just about everyday.
By Asma Khalfaoui

Cajun Spice Mix

Rating: 4.76 stars
434
This is a mildly hot Cajun spice mix you make yourself with common spices from your pantry. For those who like it hotter, add the optional crushed red pepper. This makes a great oven Cajun hashbrowns!
By DiamondLil

Easy Garam Masala

Rating: 4.78 stars
244
This is a quick Garam Masala (Indian spice) mix. Garam Masala is better when made with whole spices that have been roasted and ground, but this is a quick and easy substitute that's pretty good.
By KitchenBarbarian

Stacey's Hamburger Seasoning

Rating: 4.73 stars
316
This is what I use to season my hamburger patties before cooking them. It gives them a wonderful flavor that makes a so-so hamburger extraordinary.
By staceywatts

Danish Cinnamon Snails

Rating: 4.48 stars
65
Americans would call these cinnamon rolls--but this version is the original Danish version and it's absolutely wonderful. They are traditionally served with coffee or tea at Christmas time, and they are to die for!
By malene_2
Sweet Potato Pie I

Rating: 4.79 stars
3262

This recipe was shared with me by a special friend in Atlanta, GA. It has long been a favorite, and everyone who tastes it says it is the best they have ever had.

More Spices Recipes

Simple Teriyaki Sauce

Rating: 4.41 stars
266
This simple but amazing teriyaki sauce will take your chicken and rice to the next level!
By Goat Berry Kitchen

Turkey Brine

Rating: 4.83 stars
1371
This is a tasty brine for any poultry. It will make your bird very juicy, and gravy to die for!! This is enough brine for a 10 to 18 pound turkey.
By SHERI GAILEY

Cream Cheese Squares

Rating: 4.66 stars
1527
Cream cheese squares. Very easy, and very good.
By Ann

Apple Crisp II

Rating: 4.7 stars
8027
A simple dessert that's great served with ice cream.
By Diane Kester

Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)

Rating: 4.75 stars
1103
This is a really good recipe for spicy Indian chicken curry. It's pretty easy to make and tastes really good!
By Ayshren

Quick Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: 3.72 stars
476
Quick and easy cinnamon rolls from scratch, with no yeast, proofing, or kneading necessary!
By shaunawillman

Sugar Coated Pecans

Rating: 4.91 stars
2297
These sweet pecans are wonderful snacks for any occasion.
By Carolyn

Carrot Cake III

Rating: 4.69 stars
7232
I've tried many carrot cakes, and this is my favorite recipe. If you don't like pecans, feel free to leave them out.
By Tammy Elliott

Air Fryer Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4.73 stars
119
Tasty, quick, chicken thighs, with juicy meat and a crispy skin; you will love this chicken that is ready for the table in less than 30 minutes!
By Bibi

Gluehwein

Rating: 4.76 stars
312
Gluehwein is a German/Austrian winter-holiday drink that most tourists know as an after-ski drink. After you come in out of the snow, it is supposed to make you glow with warmth again. Watch it: Since you drink this wine warm, the alcohol goes to your head extra quick! Drink when you really have come in, and do not have to go out again! This is the one my father used to make for New Year's Eve.
By ELSE

Egg Drop Soup (Better than Restaurant Quality!)

Rating: 4.48 stars
738
After many many trips to different Chinese restaurants looking for a good bowl of egg drop soup, I decided to take it upon myself to create what I feel is the ultimate in egg drop soup. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!
By Darren

Sopapilla Cheesecake Pie

Rating: 4.78 stars
2636
I make this to take to pot luck dinners and get rave reviews! Easy to make, smells great while cooking and tastes wonderful!
By CandelB

Favorite Old Fashioned Gingerbread

Rating: 4.35 stars
1400
This is everyone's holiday favorite, even the busy cook's, because it is so easy to make.
By Charles

Pfeffernüsse (German "Pepper-Nut" Christmas Cookies)

These soft and chewy Pfeffernüsse cookies have a thin, crisp icing and the perfect combination of warming winter spices. Perfect for sharing with family and friends!
By Chef John

Basic Bechamel Sauce

Rating: 4.55 stars
154
This is a quick and easy bechamel sauce.
By MATHIEUDAIGLE

Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon Buns

Rating: 4.7 stars
1406
These buns are sooo good hot from the oven when they're gooey and warm.
By dakota kelly

Simple Chicken Brine

Rating: 4.74 stars
281
This simple chicken brine will help make the meat more tender and juicy.
By Jay

Christmas Wreaths

Rating: 4.39 stars
237
These Christmas wreaths are made using corn flakes and cinnamon candies. They're fun to make and eat. If the mixture is cooling too quickly, set the pan in a skillet with one inch of very hot water to keep the dough manageable.
By CANADAKATE

Hot Buttered Rum Batter

Rating: 4.73 stars
426
This is THE batter to use for absolutely delicious and buttery Hot Buttered Rums! You can keep this in the freezer for up to 3 months.
By SHERIMA1

Best Cream of Potato Soup

Rating: 4.54 stars
226
After constant tinkering with this recipe, I have come up with soup which is the definitive cream of potato soup. Rich with vegetables and wonderfully spiced, you will find yourself doubling this recipe often!
By Kevin Ryan

Hot Apple Cider

Rating: 4.78 stars
277
Nothing beats a mug of hot cider on a cold winter day. This recipe is great as it calls for fresh apple cider and pure maple syrup. Start with only 6 strips each of the orange and lemon peel, and adjust to taste.
By Angel

Bananas Foster II

Rating: 4.8 stars
1110
On Father's Day we all tried this delicious dessert, which everyone loved. Bananas warmed in buttery rum sauce over vanilla ice cream.
By BUTTERMEBREAD

Mom's Ginger Snaps

Rating: 4.67 stars
1168
Fabulous, spicy cookies.
By Elaine
