Pineapple Recipes

Browse more than 1,100 fresh pineapple recipes including desserts, smoothies, and dinners with a fruity, pineapple additions.

Staff Picks

Pineapple Cheesecake Squares

63
This recipe requires a little more time because of the refrigeration required, but it's not difficult and the results are well worth it!
By SUZYL

Cuban Grilled Chicken Salad

26
I came up with this recipe to use leftover chicken in a way that combines all of the delicious Cuban flavors I grew up with.
By COCOADAWN

Carrot Pineapple Cake I

658
The carrots and pineapple work together to keep this cake moist and wholesome.
By Linda

Pineapple Grilled Pork Chops

572
These are a delightful and quick meal for the grill. I usually serve with a baked potato, but my daughter loves them with wild rice.
By jhopkins

Ham with Pineapple

233
A classic baked ham with a simple but tasty sweet brown sugar and pineapple glaze. This main dish will receive applause for its beautiful presentation as well as the irresistible flavor. You will definitely want to have some leftovers!
By NODIETSFORME

Pineapple Stuffing

295
A scrumptious pineapple and bread cube stuffing that is great as a side dish with ham. I often make this dish for the holidays.
By BBHEALY

Fresh Pineapple Dessert

16
This is my own combination of desserts I've had in Hawaii and a Japanese steakhouse. It's delicious, impressive, and easy to prepare ahead for quick cooking at the last minute. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
By LEWIKE01

How to Grill Pineapple to Perfection

By Melanie Fincher

Tropical Salad with Pineapple Vinaigrette

244
An easy salad to make with a bag of salad greens, pineapple, bacon bits, nuts and toasted coconut. Use fresh pineapple, if you can, and substitute toasted almonds for the macadamia nuts, if desired.
By Marianne G

Pineapple Angel Food Cake I

532
This three-ingredient recipe is delicious and so very easy due to the use of a cake mix and canned pineapple, and whipped cream dessert topping.
By Donna

Air Fryer Butterflied Shrimp with Pineapple and Mango Salsa

The air fryer does a fine job with these larger shrimp, about 21 to 25 per pound. Butterflying them makes quick work of the cooking time. Serve with this delicious, fruity salsa, or with your favorite dipping sauce.
By Bibi

Hawaiian Chicken Kabobs

797
These kabobs are tender, sweet, and delicious. They're easy to make and only require a few ingredients.
By dailyn2003
Inspiration and Ideas

Pineapple-Mango Chutney
"This was very tasty! I served it over grilled jerk chicken. The only change I made was using cilantro instead of mint." – Kim'sCookingNow!
How To Make Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
130
Watch Chef John make his version of this iconic American dessert, using fresh pineapple and a hint of ground cardamom.
Grilled Chicken Pineapple Sliders
126
Best Pineapple Desserts
Grilled Pineapple Recipes
Best Savory Main Dish Recipes Starring Sweet Pineapple
Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

533
Layers of fresh fruit are soaked a citrusy sauce in this colorful salad.
By Nicole Graham Holley

Blue Hawaiian Cocktail

51
Invented in Hawaii in the 1950s, the Blue Hawaiian will have you crooning like Elvis.
By Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Hawaiian Chicken

110
Delicious chicken. Serve over rice. Smells amazing.
By SammiB

Old Fashioned Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

490
This old-fashioned cake recipe delivers a really good take on the dessert classic: pineapple upside-down cake.
By Cathy

Pineapple Chicken Tenders

871
Delicious little bites for an appetizer or a light meal with a salad!
By HJR

Easy Pineapple Cake

237
A very easy pineapple cake with a cream cheese frosting.
By Catherine Dallas

Pineapple Upside Down Cupcakes

248
Love to make these little guys for family gatherings or just as treats for home to pack into lunches. Easy recipe to make. Adaptations can be made to make this completely from scratch. This is just a yummy simplified version!
By Bri

Pineapple Crisp

180
This crisp is excellent served warm with vanilla ice cream.
By Bea Gassman

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake V

607
This recipe makes a two-layer pineapple upside-down cake using cake mix and canned pineapple.
By Donna

Pineapple and Banana Smoothie

168
A gorgeous and indulgent smoothie, but totally healthy!
By VERITY78

Tropical Pineapple Banana Bread

The addition of crushed pineapple and chopped macadamia nuts takes this banana bread recipe on a delightful trip to the tropics. It's perfect for breakfast or afternoon snacking.
By Bibi

Easy Pineapple Chicken

115
An easy weeknight dinner, this quick chicken stir-fry with pineapple is as delicious as it is colorful! Serve with rice for a complete meal, or fried rice for a treat. Add red chile flakes to the mix if you want something sweet and spicy!
By Natasha

Frog Eye Salad

265
An acini di pepe (or couscous) pasta salad with coconut, pineapple, Mandarin oranges, and marshmallows.
By Linda

Brazilian Grilled Pineapple

86
Favorite at a Brazilian steakhouse in Dallas. Not sure if this is the exact recipe they use but it tastes very close. Great side for kabobs and steak.
By SoccerNut

Pineapple Cream-Filled Crepe Cake

Instead of making a boxed cake mix, try this interesting crepe cake with multiple layers of orange-flavored crepes and a creamy pineapple pudding.
By Sugar Blessings

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake in a Glass

54
Cake-flavored vodka just may be the best thing in a bottle; it tastes great mixed with just about anything. This yummy cocktail combines the flavored vodka with pineapple juice for a sweet treat. Fresh pineapple also makes a great garnish.
By CookinBug

Hawaiian Meatballs

21
Hawaiian-style meatballs in a sweet, somewhat tangy sauce.
By Jennifer Murray

Sweet and Sour Pork Tenderloin

287
I thoroughly enjoyed this plate of florescent food, and if you're a fan of the Chinese take-out version, I believe you will enjoy this too.
By Chef John

Brown Sugar and Pineapple Glazed Ham

51
This easy but delicious ham glaze has been a family holiday favorite for years!
By Lex

Grandma's Skillet Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

8
This skillet pineapple upside-down cake is baked in a cast iron skillet and served warm. It is wonderful!
By Jen S

Sheet Pan Sweet and Sour Chicken

7
Inspired by the flavors of our favorite Asian takeout, here's a recipe that uses canned pineapple tidbits, with the usual veggies. In order to make it sheet-pan friendly, the chicken is not breaded or fried. Add as much of the delicious sauce as you like, and if there is any left, store the sauce in the fridge in a sealed container, up to one week. It's also a great dipping sauce for Asian-style appetizers. Serve over hot steamed rice.
By Bibi
