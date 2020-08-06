Pineapple Recipes

A classic baked ham with a simple but tasty sweet brown sugar and pineapple glaze. This main dish will receive applause for its beautiful presentation as well as the irresistible flavor. You will definitely want to have some leftovers!
This is my own combination of desserts I've had in Hawaii and a Japanese steakhouse. It's delicious, impressive, and easy to prepare ahead for quick cooking at the last minute. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
The air fryer does a fine job with these larger shrimp, about 21 to 25 per pound. Butterflying them makes quick work of the cooking time. Serve with this delicious, fruity salsa, or with your favorite dipping sauce.
Love to make these little guys for family gatherings or just as treats for home to pack into lunches. Easy recipe to make. Adaptations can be made to make this completely from scratch. This is just a yummy simplified version!
An easy weeknight dinner, this quick chicken stir-fry with pineapple is as delicious as it is colorful! Serve with rice for a complete meal, or fried rice for a treat. Add red chile flakes to the mix if you want something sweet and spicy!
Cake-flavored vodka just may be the best thing in a bottle; it tastes great mixed with just about anything. This yummy cocktail combines the flavored vodka with pineapple juice for a sweet treat. Fresh pineapple also makes a great garnish.
Inspired by the flavors of our favorite Asian takeout, here's a recipe that uses canned pineapple tidbits, with the usual veggies. In order to make it sheet-pan friendly, the chicken is not breaded or fried. Add as much of the delicious sauce as you like, and if there is any left, store the sauce in the fridge in a sealed container, up to one week. It's also a great dipping sauce for Asian-style appetizers. Serve over hot steamed rice.