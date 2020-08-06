Mango Recipes

From mango chicken to mango desserts, we have more than 380 trusted mango recipes so you can make the most of mango season.

Staff Picks

Strawberry-Mango Mesclun Salad

85
A fresh fruit alterative to everyday salad.
By scoopnana

Avocado-Mango Salsa

178
This salsa is quick and easy to make, plus it's delicious! Once you taste it, you won't be able to stop eating it!
By julie

Spicy Mango Salsa

122
This is the best mango salsa I have ever tasted! It's a refreshing, cool and spicy salsa that adds excitement to fish, poultry, pork or tortilla chips! You'll love it! If you're feeling adventurous, use fresh cilantro instead of basil--wonderful!
By TDAVIN

Macadamia-Crusted Sea Bass with Mango Cream Sauce

184
My husband and I fell in love with sea bass after we made this recipe.
By Deanna Passero Suppes

Mango Salsa

502
This is a very tasty mango salsa that is great served over fish. My favorite is any fish blackened with Cajun seasoning and then topped with this salsa. Also great for dipping chips.
By IYENGAR21

Mahi Mahi with Coconut Rice and Mango Salsa

226
A Caribbean-inspired dish with dimensions of sweet, spice and tanginess. Delicious!
By SYRAH4689

Mango Blueberry Muffins With Coconut Streusel

151
These muffins are very moist and delicious!
By geranium

Mango-licious Tilapia

234
My son's girlfriend, Nicole, named this 'mango-licous'. The mango salsa is great over the tilapia, as a dip or on cottage cheese. Try serving the tilapia over brown basmati rice or lightly dressed salad greens for a complete meal. Then generously top with the salsa. Mango-licious!!
By Allrecipes Member
Mango Sorbet

110
This a great summer sorbet. Hope you enjoy this as much as my family.
By Cindy Chaney

Cream of Mango Soup

60
A refreshing cool and creamy soup made with mango. You may add blueberries or sliced strawberries as a garnish when in season. Fat free sour cream may be substituted for the half-and-half cream.
By SUZISULZER

Air Fryer Butterflied Shrimp with Pineapple and Mango Salsa

The air fryer does a fine job with these larger shrimp, about 21 to 25 per pound. Butterflying them makes quick work of the cooking time. Serve with this delicious, fruity salsa, or with your favorite dipping sauce.
By Bibi

Thai Sweet Sticky Rice With Mango (Khao Neeo Mamuang)

273
Sweetened coconut milk flavors sticky rice, which is then served with fresh mango in this deliciously refreshing take on the traditional Thai treat.
By Michelle
Inspiration and Ideas

How To Pick & Cut A Mango
See our tricks for cubing, slicing and cutting mango, as well as how to know when it's ripe. Soon, you'll be adding mango to everything!
Chef John's Salmon Mango Bango
107
"This was fabulous! Will make again. The mango and the salmon go so well together." – Liz Dalton 'Lizzie'
Mango Watermelon Smoothie
12
Mango Chicken Recipes
Mango Cheesecakes for Dessert With a Tropical Twist
How to Choose a Mango
More Mango Recipes

Grilled Tilapia with Mango Salsa

933
Don't let the list of ingredients fool you: this is super-easy, and gets rave reviews whenever I serve it. The salsa can be made the day ahead to save time. Strawberries can be substituted for the mango if you prefer--both are excellent! Combine leftover salsa with some drained black beans the next day for lunch.
By Naomi Witzke

Easy Mango Banana Smoothie

40
As a babysitter, I always look for quick, easy, healthy, and delicious recipes. Here is a great one!
By babysitter5

Mango-Habanero Chicken Wings

17
Being a big fan of restaurant-style mango-habanero wings, I set out to create something similar. I found multiple recipes online, but none seemed up to my standards. After about a year of making a few and combining different ideas, I came up with this one. Every time I've made this, it's been a huge hit and people are always asking me for the recipe, so here it is. The cornstarch absorbs extra moisture and forms a very thin crispy crust on the wings. It's not a heavy breading, it just adds a bit of crunch.
By Jeff Reddy

Mango Jam

67
Mango Jam can be made with any variety of mangoes. Semi-ripe mangoes work best, but either raw or ripe mangoes may be used.
By RADHIKA GHATAGE

Jicama Mango Salad with Cilantro and Lime

67
A crisp and refreshing jicama salad, this salad goes really well with any Mexican or Asian dish.
By GF mama

Jicama and Mango Salad

1
Had a jicama salad at a salad bar and tried to replicate it.
By Herbivore

Healthy Fish Tacos with Mango Salsa

52
A very healthy and Hawaiian-style fish taco. For a heartier taco add some coleslaw on top of the mango salsa. If you don't have Mahi-Mahi, substitute any firm, thick white fish.
By David3141

Blackened Tuna Steaks with Mango Salsa

334
This delicious and simple dish will make your dinner guests think you're a true gourmet chef! It works great with fresh or frozen fish.
By AcadiaBoi

Creamy Mango Smoothie

60
If you like mangos, you must try this luscious and creamy smoothie. It is both light and filling. You can use fresh or frozen mango chunks. There's no better way to get some calcium and fruit in for the day! Enjoy!!! If you love other fruit, add bananas, raspberries, or strawberries, if you wish.
By PARADISO

Mango Oatmeal Breakfast Smoothie

22
A great way to start off your day! For a creamier taste, use milk in place of orange juice. You can use vanilla yogurt instead of plain yogurt, if desired.
By maggiemai

Lela's Protein Mango Smoothie

20
Whip up a refreshing protein vanilla mango shake.
By Lela

Mango Guacamole

35
A delicious guacamole that my mom used to make during the summer days when mangos were all over our hometown. It's sweet, tangy, and, like any good Mexican guacamole, spicy.
By gem

Spicy Indian Chicken and Mango Curry

213
I love Indian food, this recipe developed after falling in love with the dish at a small family owned Indian restaurant near my home. After tweaking a few things, I think I have come up with a great copy-cat version. The curry paste can easily be substituted with the mild version for those with more sensitive palates. Serve over Basmati rice. I hope it meets your liking. Enjoy!
By KIKI810

Mango-Banana Smoothie

82
I love mangoes and fresh fruit. This is awesome to make and pack to have with you around town in a bottle, or just have for breakfast anytime.
By Sixx

Sweet and Kickin' Mango-Habanero Hot Sauce

2
A complex fruity hot sauce highlighting the superb pairing of the Caribbean habanero alongside the wonderful succulent flavors of the mango. This recipe is not for the faint at heart; it has a very sweet beginning with a kick at the end. This golden sauce is delectable.
By DBWood

Easy Mango Salad

9
The salad ingredients came from a cooking class I went to, but the dressing came from a friend. Make sure you use firm mangos or they will be impossible to julienne.
By abcgirl

Spicy Mango Sauce

24
Do not use a blender or a food processor to mince your mango in this recipe. There is more damage done to the cellular structure in a blender, which can create a noticeably different taste and texture. I'll always believe my spicy mango sauce tastes better because I cut it by hand.
By Chef John

Maui Girl's Mango Pie

39
If you like peach pie, you will love this dreamy tropical pie. It has a brighter flavor with the added beauty of this luscious island fruit. This recipe came about after I was gifted with a large bag of mangoes by an anonymous Maui neighbor. I was determined to use every single one of them and by adapting an apple pie recipe, I came up with this delicious pie. Another bonus.....the sweetness of the mangoes reduces the need for added sugar.
By mauigirl

Fresh Mango Salsa

101
I love this recipe and it tastes good with tortilla chips.
By Spence

Easy Mango Cake

8
A box cake modified to include fresh mango, topped with a homemade glaze. Serve with whipped cream for an easy, summery dessert!
By SIOBANM

Mango Bread

63
This is an old family favorite I got from my grandmother.
By YummyMum
