Mango Recipes

This is the best mango salsa I have ever tasted! It's a refreshing, cool and spicy salsa that adds excitement to fish, poultry, pork or tortilla chips! You'll love it! If you're feeling adventurous, use fresh cilantro instead of basil--wonderful!
My son's girlfriend, Nicole, named this 'mango-licous'. The mango salsa is great over the tilapia, as a dip or on cottage cheese. Try serving the tilapia over brown basmati rice or lightly dressed salad greens for a complete meal. Then generously top with the salsa. Mango-licious!!
The air fryer does a fine job with these larger shrimp, about 21 to 25 per pound. Butterflying them makes quick work of the cooking time. Serve with this delicious, fruity salsa, or with your favorite dipping sauce.
Don't let the list of ingredients fool you: this is super-easy, and gets rave reviews whenever I serve it. The salsa can be made the day ahead to save time. Strawberries can be substituted for the mango if you prefer--both are excellent! Combine leftover salsa with some drained black beans the next day for lunch.
Don't let the list of ingredients fool you: this is super-easy, and gets rave reviews whenever I serve it. The salsa can be made the day ahead to save time. Strawberries can be substituted for the mango if you prefer--both are excellent! Combine leftover salsa with some drained black beans the next day for lunch.
Being a big fan of restaurant-style mango-habanero wings, I set out to create something similar. I found multiple recipes online, but none seemed up to my standards. After about a year of making a few and combining different ideas, I came up with this one. Every time I've made this, it's been a huge hit and people are always asking me for the recipe, so here it is. The cornstarch absorbs extra moisture and forms a very thin crispy crust on the wings. It's not a heavy breading, it just adds a bit of crunch.
If you like mangos, you must try this luscious and creamy smoothie. It is both light and filling. You can use fresh or frozen mango chunks. There's no better way to get some calcium and fruit in for the day! Enjoy!!! If you love other fruit, add bananas, raspberries, or strawberries, if you wish.
I love Indian food, this recipe developed after falling in love with the dish at a small family owned Indian restaurant near my home. After tweaking a few things, I think I have come up with a great copy-cat version. The curry paste can easily be substituted with the mild version for those with more sensitive palates. Serve over Basmati rice. I hope it meets your liking. Enjoy!
A complex fruity hot sauce highlighting the superb pairing of the Caribbean habanero alongside the wonderful succulent flavors of the mango. This recipe is not for the faint at heart; it has a very sweet beginning with a kick at the end. This golden sauce is delectable.
Do not use a blender or a food processor to mince your mango in this recipe. There is more damage done to the cellular structure in a blender, which can create a noticeably different taste and texture. I'll always believe my spicy mango sauce tastes better because I cut it by hand.
If you like peach pie, you will love this dreamy tropical pie. It has a brighter flavor with the added beauty of this luscious island fruit. This recipe came about after I was gifted with a large bag of mangoes by an anonymous Maui neighbor. I was determined to use every single one of them and by adapting an apple pie recipe, I came up with this delicious pie. Another bonus.....the sweetness of the mangoes reduces the need for added sugar.