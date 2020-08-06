Fruits, Vegetables and Other Produce Recipes

Find recipes for all kinds of fruits and vegetables, including broccoli, apples, butternut squash, zucchini...we have it all! Mushrooms, beans and peas, too.

Staff Picks

Roasted Melting Potatoes

19
These roasted potatoes are simply amazing; crispy on the outside and melting on the inside, this quick and easy side dish will not disappoint you!
By Fioa

Our 10 Best Butternut Squash Recipes of All Time Will Get You Through the Cold Months

Butternut squash's sweet, nutty flavors make it the perfect vegetable to eat all fall and winter long.
By Bailey Fink

Persimmon Bread II

163
This quick bread has a mild persimmon flavor with a hint of nutmeg. Chopped walnuts add crunch.
By Allrecipes Member

23 Ways to Eat Root Vegetables During Peak Season

Turnips, garlic, carrots, potatoes, and the rest of the roots get a star turn in this list of delicious recipes.

Chef John's Apple Butter

63
Move over, apple sauce. Apple butter is basically a spreadable apple pie filling, only better. Though cooking time is long, it's super easy and pretty hands-free. Pair it with some sharp Cheddar on a cheese plate, or slather it onto cheesy biscuits (see footnote). Other approved uses include spreading between the layers of a spice cake, filling seasonably appropriate thumbprint cookies, or even as a condiment for pork chops.
By Chef John

Easy and Delicious Ham and Potato Soup

59
This is a delicious recipe for ham and potato soup that a friend gave to me. It is very easy and the great thing about it is that you can add additional ingredients, more ham, potatoes, etc., and it still turns out great.
By cara burtis

Loaded Cauliflower

477
A great way to add some zip to your cauliflower. This recipe is low-carb and resembles a loaded potato! Very unique and down right tasty!
By BOOKCHICKADEE

Sauteed Mushrooms

138
Excellent as a side dish or use on steaks or chicken as a sauce. Flavored with butter and dry ranch mix, these are just too easy for as good as they are. Any mushroom will work but Portabellas are outstanding
By Perri Pender

Oven-Roasted Asparagus

3027
Parmesan cheese adds a salty, savory component to sweet, tender asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.
By swedishmilk

Guacamole

7425
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member

Banana Banana Bread

15523
This banana bread recipe is moist and delicious, with loads of banana flavor. It's wonderful toasted!
By Shelley Albeluhn

Oven-Roasted Greek Potatoes

69
A delicious blend of potatoes, garlic, lemon, and herbs marinated overnight in olive oil and white wine. This is a nice way to dress up the potatoes and is always a hit at my dinner parties.
By MADDIE
Sponsored By MyPlate
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

22 Comforting Vegetable Casseroles for Fall
Cozy weather calls for casseroles.
Persimmon Recipes That Will Make the Season Sweeter
Let's turn our attention to persimmon, an often forgotten fruit with boundless flavor potential.
Our 10 Best Apple Cakes of All Time
10 Roasted Parsnip Recipes
Our Best Scalloped Potato Recipes
11 Simple One-Pot Meals Starring Brussels Sprouts
Best Beef Enchiladas
437

These easy enchiladas are stuffed with a savory filling of ground beef, Cheddar cheese, black beans, and black olives.

More Fruits, Vegetables and Other Produce Recipes

What's Fresh

Wondering what's in season? Get our seasonal produce guides for each month of the year plus tips on buying, storing, and cooking with seasonal produce.

How to Cut and Seed a Pomegranate the No-Mess Way

Get over your pomegranate intimidation once and for all with this easy, mess-free method for cutting and seeding them.
By Vanessa Greaves

How to Freeze Fruits and Vegetables to Preserve Freshness

Learn how to freeze fruits and vegetables to preserve their freshness for months to come.
By Allrecipes Editors

Oven-Roasted Asparagus

3027
Parmesan cheese adds a salty, savory component to sweet, tender asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.
By swedishmilk

Guacamole

7425
Cilantro and cayenne give this classic guacamole a tasty kick. Serve it smooth or chunky.
By Allrecipes Member

Banana Banana Bread

15523
This banana bread recipe is moist and delicious, with loads of banana flavor. It's wonderful toasted!
By Shelley Albeluhn

Oven-Roasted Greek Potatoes

69
A delicious blend of potatoes, garlic, lemon, and herbs marinated overnight in olive oil and white wine. This is a nice way to dress up the potatoes and is always a hit at my dinner parties.
By MADDIE
Sponsored By MyPlate

Best Beef Enchiladas

437
These easy enchiladas are stuffed with a savory filling of ground beef, Cheddar cheese, black beans, and black olives.
By country_cooker

Melt-In-Your-Mouth Meat Loaf

954
This recipe is anything but regular old meatloaf! Everyone will love this moist version made in the slow cooker, with milk, mushrooms, and a little sage for extra flavor.
By Rodney B Wiebe

Chicken Marsala Milanese

16
Chef John cooks chicken cutlets Milanese-style, then tops them with the same amazing mushroom sauce that goes on chicken Marsala.
By Chef John

California Melt

183
A satisfying open-face vegetarian sandwich with avocado, almonds and mushrooms.
By ORNERY

Chicken, Broccoli, and Cheddar Casserole

23
Super comfort food, but kinda healthy because it has broccoli in it, right? My grandmother passed this chicken and Cheddar recipe down and it is a family favorite. After the first time I made it, I went on a casserole kick and made it twice a week for 3 months straight! I typically serve this over rice, but it is just as great by itself. Last time I didn't make rice, but served it with bread.
By jamanleyx

Basic Mashed Potatoes

565
Potatoes are blended with warmed butter and milk to create those perfect, smooth mashed potatoes everyone loves.
By Esmee Williams

Easy Smashed Brussels Sprouts

8
These smashed Brussels sprouts are par-boiled and then roasted in the oven with olive oil and Pecorino cheese, creating a delicious side for any occasion.
By Jonathan Charbz

To Die For Blueberry Muffins

14095
Extra big blueberry muffins are topped with a sugary-cinnamon crumb mixture in this souped-up blueberry muffin recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

Microwave Baked Potato

359
This microwave baked potato tastes like it was slow-roasted in the oven.
By CJME

Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

1900
Slow cook your St. Patrick's Day corned beef dinner, and celebrate the easy way.
By LUSYRSGIRL

Corned Beef and Cabbage

1256
Corned beef and cabbage make a great centerpiece for St. Patrick's Day.
By Allrecipes Member

Copycat Panera® Broccoli Cheddar Soup

1508
Enjoy your favorite restaurant's broccoli Cheddar soup any time with this delicious recipe!
By gildawen

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

410
Jalapeno peppers are stuffed with a blend of cream cheese and Cheddar cheese in this crowd-pleasing, bacon-wrapped appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member

The Best Lemon Bars

3381
These tart, rich lemon bars need just seven common ingredients you probably already have, and are done in 55 minutes!
By Allrecipes Member

Gourmet Mushroom Risotto

3286
Authentic Italian-style mushroom risotto goes with any main course.
By Myleen Sagrado Sjdin

Slow Cooker Pineapple Pulled Pork

8
Slow-cooker-made-easy pineapple pulled pork recipe.
By Feth Family

Slow Cooker Cream of Broccoli Soup

31
This is a most excellent soup and very easy to make. The kids love it.
By Jeremy Weidig
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com