Fruits, Vegetables and Other Produce Recipes

Roasted Melting Potatoes
These roasted potatoes are simply amazing; crispy on the outside and melting on the inside, this quick and easy side dish will not disappoint you!
Our 10 Best Butternut Squash Recipes of All Time Will Get You Through the Cold Months
Butternut squash's sweet, nutty flavors make it the perfect vegetable to eat all fall and winter long.
Persimmon Bread II
This quick bread has a mild persimmon flavor with a hint of nutmeg. Chopped walnuts add crunch.
23 Ways to Eat Root Vegetables During Peak Season
Turnips, garlic, carrots, potatoes, and the rest of the roots get a star turn in this list of delicious recipes.
Chef John's Apple Butter
Move over, apple sauce. Apple butter is basically a spreadable apple pie filling, only better. Though cooking time is long, it's super easy and pretty hands-free. Pair it with some sharp Cheddar on a cheese plate, or slather it onto cheesy biscuits (see footnote). Other approved uses include spreading between the layers of a spice cake, filling seasonably appropriate thumbprint cookies, or even as a condiment for pork chops.
Easy and Delicious Ham and Potato Soup
This is a delicious recipe for ham and potato soup that a friend gave to me. It is very easy and the great thing about it is that you can add additional ingredients, more ham, potatoes, etc., and it still turns out great.
Loaded Cauliflower
A great way to add some zip to your cauliflower. This recipe is low-carb and resembles a loaded potato! Very unique and down right tasty!
Sauteed Mushrooms
Excellent as a side dish or use on steaks or chicken as a sauce. Flavored with butter and dry ranch mix, these are just too easy for as good as they are. Any mushroom will work but Portabellas are outstanding
Oven-Roasted Asparagus
Parmesan cheese adds a salty, savory component to sweet, tender asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.
Banana Banana Bread
This banana bread recipe is moist and delicious, with loads of banana flavor. It's wonderful toasted!
Oven-Roasted Greek Potatoes
A delicious blend of potatoes, garlic, lemon, and herbs marinated overnight in olive oil and white wine. This is a nice way to dress up the potatoes and is always a hit at my dinner parties.
Sponsored By MyPlate