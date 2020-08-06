Herbs and Spices Recipes

Nuoc Cham (Vietnamese Dipping Sauce)

Rating: 4.7 stars 23

My personal take on a traditional dipping sauce. A little bit sweet, but mostly savory with a nice bit of heat. I make this a minimum of 24 hours before I use it to let the flavors mingle. Leftover sauce can be kept for three to four weeks in a sealed container in the refrigerator. If this isn't to your taste as written, experiment! Everyone's tastes are different! Some like their nuoc cham really sweet and mild, some like it tangy with heat. Mine tends to be more towards the tangy heat side. So, before you add the garlic, onion, and vinegar, sample it and adjust the ingredient amounts to suit your liking. Keep in mind that this recipe is LOUD when you first make it. The flavors mingle and mature a bit after the first 24 hours. I hope you enjoy!