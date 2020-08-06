Herbs and Spices Recipes

This is a tastier alternative to marinating meat. A rub gives a fuller flavor to any meat. This rub can be used for just about any meat (I personally favor it on chicken!). This recipe makes enough for about four servings of meat.
My personal take on a traditional dipping sauce. A little bit sweet, but mostly savory with a nice bit of heat. I make this a minimum of 24 hours before I use it to let the flavors mingle. Leftover sauce can be kept for three to four weeks in a sealed container in the refrigerator. If this isn't to your taste as written, experiment! Everyone's tastes are different! Some like their nuoc cham really sweet and mild, some like it tangy with heat. Mine tends to be more towards the tangy heat side. So, before you add the garlic, onion, and vinegar, sample it and adjust the ingredient amounts to suit your liking. Keep in mind that this recipe is LOUD when you first make it. The flavors mingle and mature a bit after the first 24 hours. I hope you enjoy!
This simple mixture of five spices commonly used in Chinese cooking works great as a rub or in a marinade. The ingredients may be a little more difficult to obtain, but the effort is well worth the result. This is probably one of the easiest recipes to assemble. I hope you enjoy.
Authentic Italian-style risotto cooked the slow and painful way, but oh so worth it. Complements grilled meats and chicken dishes very well. Check the rice by biting into it. It should be slightly al dente (or resist slightly to the tooth but not be hard in the center).
This is a delicious recipe for ham and potato soup that a friend gave to me. It is very easy and the great thing about it is that you can add additional ingredients, more ham, potatoes, etc and it still turns out great.
Gluehwein is a German/Austrian winter-holiday drink that most tourists know as an after-ski drink. After you come in out of the snow, it is supposed to make you glow with warmth again. Watch it: Since you drink this wine warm, the alcohol goes to your head extra quick! Drink when you really have come in, and do not have to go out again! This is the one my father used to make for New Year's Eve.