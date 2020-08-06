Herbs and Spices Recipes

You may want a recipe for taco seasoning, Greek seasoning, or to learn what is in Chinese five spice powder. We have a world of herb and spice recipes for you to try.

Staff Picks

Cajun Spice Mix

Rating: 4.76 stars
434
This is a mildly hot Cajun spice mix you make yourself with common spices from your pantry. For those who like it hotter, add the optional crushed red pepper. This makes a great oven Cajun hashbrowns!
By DiamondLil

Italian Seasoning II

Rating: 4.72 stars
115
Better than already prepared types because you can make it to your taste. I use the bulk baggie spices in the Mexican food aisle, they're so much less expensive and taste great!
By Denyse

Taco Seasoning I

Rating: 4.82 stars
7837
Depending on how spicy you and your family like your dishes, use as little or as much as you want.
By BILL ECHOLS

Chili Seasoning Mix II

Rating: 4.74 stars
584
This chili seasoning features flour, chili powder, red pepper, onion, garlic and cumin.
By sal

What Is Himalayan Salt?

Learn all about this pretty pink salt that has taken millennial kitchens by storm.
By Melanie Fincher

Garam Masala Spice Blend

Rating: 4.69 stars
35
I am always buying garam masala and it is very expensive, so finally I found this recipe. It is much less expensive than buying the premade product.
By Michelle

What Is Italian Seasoning?

Find out what herbs are in Italian seasoning and the best recipes for using it.
By Nadia Hassani

All-Purpose Rub for Meat

Rating: 4.17 stars
78
This is a tastier alternative to marinating meat. A rub gives a fuller flavor to any meat. This rub can be used for just about any meat (I personally favor it on chicken!). This recipe makes enough for about four servings of meat.
By Sarah

Nuoc Cham (Vietnamese Dipping Sauce)

Rating: 4.7 stars
23
My personal take on a traditional dipping sauce. A little bit sweet, but mostly savory with a nice bit of heat. I make this a minimum of 24 hours before I use it to let the flavors mingle. Leftover sauce can be kept for three to four weeks in a sealed container in the refrigerator. If this isn't to your taste as written, experiment! Everyone's tastes are different! Some like their nuoc cham really sweet and mild, some like it tangy with heat. Mine tends to be more towards the tangy heat side. So, before you add the garlic, onion, and vinegar, sample it and adjust the ingredient amounts to suit your liking. Keep in mind that this recipe is LOUD when you first make it. The flavors mingle and mature a bit after the first 24 hours. I hope you enjoy!
By Calamity in the kitchen

Greek Seasoning Blend

Rating: 4.6 stars
111
This is meant to substitute for that rather expensive Greek seasoning in the yellow and red can.
By Misty Jane Pilgrim

Apple Pie Spice Mix

Rating: 4.87 stars
52
Making your own spice mix is simple, and usually economical. Scale to make a batch as large or small as you like.
By ROBERTAJ

Chinese-Style Five Spice Rub

Rating: 4.75 stars
8
This simple mixture of five spices commonly used in Chinese cooking works great as a rub or in a marinade. The ingredients may be a little more difficult to obtain, but the effort is well worth the result. This is probably one of the easiest recipes to assemble. I hope you enjoy.
By Casey Krajenka
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Enjoy Global Flavors With Homemade Spice Blends from Around the World
You may already have the basics in your spice cabinet.
What Is Curry Powder?
This turmeric-based spice blend gives aromatic edge to everything it touches.
How to Maximize the Flavor of Dried Herbs
25 Ways with Turmeric
What Is Arugula and How Do You Use It?
5 Essential North African Spice Blends

World's Best Lasagna

Rating: 4.8 stars
19637

It takes a little work, but it is worth it.

More Herbs and Spices Recipes

6 Easy Ethiopian Recipes to Make With One Simple Spice Blend

If you have 5 minutes to spare and a love of spicy foods, whisk up your own batch of berbere.
By Carl Hanson

Compound Butter Recipes

Finish steaks with savory herb butter, or create a sweet compound butter for your morning English muffin. Look beyond garlic butter with these compound butter recipes.

10 Unexpected Ways to Use Spicy Chile Paste

This spicy recipe collection celebrates some of the more unexpected ways to enjoy fiery chile paste.
By Carl Hanson

Spice Rub Recipes

Change up your grilling or roasting game with spice rub recipes for ribs, chicken, beef, and fish, complete with ratings, reviews and storage tips.

What Is Fennel Pollen and How Do You Use It? 
Known as "the spice of angels," this highly potent ingredient is one of the world's most expensive spices. 
By Melanie Fincher

Manda's Taco Casserole

Rating: 4 stars
17
This recipe was made in my best friend's family for years. She has since passed it on to me. The children love it!
By erica

Chicken Pot Pie IX

Rating: 4.81 stars
13058
A delicious chicken pie made from scratch with carrots, peas and celery.
By Robbie Rice

Best Steak Marinade in Existence

Rating: 4.59 stars
4436
This is a family recipe that has been developed only over the last 5 years. In this short time it's made me famous in our close circle, but until now I've never shared it with anyone.
By Kookie

Gourmet Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 4.8 stars
3431
Authentic Italian-style risotto cooked the slow and painful way, but oh so worth it. Complements grilled meats and chicken dishes very well. Check the rice by biting into it. It should be slightly al dente (or resist slightly to the tooth but not be hard in the center).
By Myleen Sagrado Sjödin

Reverse-Sear Prime Rib Roast

Rating: 4.86 stars
92
This dry-brined prime rib roast is cooked low and slow for maximum flavor. A high-heat sear at the very end gives it a crispy herb crust.
By hello angie

Delicious Ham and Potato Soup

Rating: 4.84 stars
14725
This is a delicious recipe for ham and potato soup that a friend gave to me. It is very easy and the great thing about it is that you can add additional ingredients, more ham, potatoes, etc and it still turns out great.
By ELLIE11

Turkey Brine

Rating: 4.83 stars
1371
This is a tasty brine for any poultry. It will make your bird very juicy, and gravy to die for!! This is enough brine for a 10 to 18 pound turkey.
By SHERI GAILEY

Simple Teriyaki Sauce

Rating: 4.44 stars
263
This simple but amazing teriyaki sauce will take your chicken and rice to the next level!
By Goat Berry Kitchen

Cream Cheese Squares

Rating: 4.66 stars
1527
Cream cheese squares. Very easy, and very good.
By Ann

Fajita Seasoning

Rating: 4.77 stars
1093
This is a great recipe to make your own fajita seasoning. No bouillon cubes means this is perfect for vegetarians too! Make up a larger batch and store in an airtight container for future use.
By Traci Meeds

Apple Crisp II

Rating: 4.7 stars
8025
A simple dessert that's great served with ice cream.
By Diane Kester

Sugar Coated Pecans

Rating: 4.91 stars
2296
These sweet pecans are wonderful snacks for any occasion.
By Carolyn

Favorite Old Fashioned Gingerbread

Rating: 4.35 stars
1399
This is everyone's holiday favorite, even the busy cook's, because it is so easy to make.
By Charles

Cornish Game Hens with Garlic and Rosemary

Rating: 4.52 stars
1202
Crusty garlic bread and a nice light Chianti wine complement this meal very well.
By MOONANDBACK

Gluehwein

Rating: 4.76 stars
311
Gluehwein is a German/Austrian winter-holiday drink that most tourists know as an after-ski drink. After you come in out of the snow, it is supposed to make you glow with warmth again. Watch it: Since you drink this wine warm, the alcohol goes to your head extra quick! Drink when you really have come in, and do not have to go out again! This is the one my father used to make for New Year's Eve.
By ELSE

Seven Layer Taco Dip

Rating: 4.73 stars
2820
I am continuously asked to bring this dip for parties and family get-togethers. People gather around the platter until it's gone.
By SUE CASE

Indian Chicken Curry (Murgh Kari)

Rating: 4.75 stars
1101
This is a really good recipe for spicy Indian chicken curry. It's pretty easy to make and tastes really good!
By Ayshren

Quick Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: 3.72 stars
476
Quick and easy cinnamon rolls from scratch, with no yeast, proofing, or kneading necessary!
By shaunawillman

The Best Vegetarian Chili in the World

Rating: 4.7 stars
2247
Break out your soup pot and fix up a batch of this delicious, spicy vegetarian chili today! It's ready in no time, and packed with vegetables, beans - and flavor!
By calead910
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com