Pomegranate Recipes

With over 120 pomegranate recipes, you're sure to find your new favorite pomegranate salad. Try one of our fresh pomegranate drinks, or put a new spin on dinner with pomegranate seeds.

Staff Picks

Spinach Pomegranate Salad

130
A very quick and nutritious salad made with pomegranate seeds and feta cheese.
By SarieNickle

Cranberry Pomegranate Sauce

15
This is a delicious fruit-filled version of cranberry sauce. The pomegranate is cooked separately to facilitate seed removal, then both parts are combined to finish cooking. It's wonderful as an accompaniment for poultry, and can be made into a lovely trifle-type dessert with vanilla pudding and pound cake.
By Carolyn Bunkley

Mustard Pomegranate Pork Tenderloin

44
A new use for pomegranate juice! Try using fresh pomegranates, de-seeding them, and whirling the arils in a small food processor, and then straining to remove the pith. Fresh pomegranate juice is sweeter than the store-bought in a bottle.
By LINDA W

Holiday Guacamole

19
I tried this recipe at a friend of the family's. It is such a great twist to traditional guacamole. I wanted others to be able to try this. This not only tastes great but it looks nice as well. Don't be scared off by the ingredients, it is great with unsalted tortilla chips!
By GINGERLY88

Lisa's Super Sangria

7
My own special recipe for white sangria is a real party hit! Start this recipe the night before or early in the day when you need it. Be careful, though. You won't even know it's alcoholic until you're falling all over the floor! It's dangerously delicious!
By MOOLATTE

The Best Vegetable Salad

11
This is a refreshing salad using all different kinds of vegetables. You can use whatever you like, but the main things that makes it good are the tomatoes and cucumbers. It is much like an Israeli salad. The homemade dressing is very good on it, but so is just plain olive oil.
By DUSTYDO157

Blushing Pomegranate Chicken

9
Pomegranate marinated chicken simmers alongside ginger accented sweet potatoes. This recipe requires very little prep work and minimal attention so you can easily cook it while going about your holiday business! Serve over hot rice.
By hannahjo27

How to Cut and Seed a Pomegranate the No-Mess Way

Get over your pomegranate intimidation once and for all with this easy, mess-free method for cutting and seeding them.
By Vanessa Greaves

Lebanese Fattoush

7
Fattoush is a flavorful, rich, and healthy Lebanese salad. Pomegranate adds a sweet-and-sour flavor. Yummy!
By 3azza

Pomosa

12
A twist on the traditional, pomegranate juice stars in this version of the classic mimosa drink.
By Barb the Bee

Pomegranate Ambrosia Salad

6
This is a traditional Southern salad that makes Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas dinner great. Kids love this stuff!
By Alexis

Cosmo-Style Pomegranate Martini

44
Similar to a Cosmopolitan, but uses pomegranate juice.
By Kim
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

8 Pomegranate Cocktail Recipes With Fresh, Fruity Flavor
You'll find a fruity new favorite in this collection of our best pomegranate cocktail recipes. 
14 Festive Pomegranate Recipes for the Holidays
Beautiful and vibrant, ruby red pomegranate arils bedazzle dishes with a touch of seasonally appropriate color.
Chiles en Nogada (Mexican Stuffed Poblano Peppers in Walnut Sauce)
2
Heart Healthy Blueberry Smoothie
8
Chef John's Sweet Potato Biscuits
10
Lamb Braised in Pomegranate
35

This pomegranate braised lamb shoulder is about as seasonally appropriate as it gets, and one of the best things I've tasted in a long time.

More Pomegranate Recipes

Cosmo-Style Pomegranate Martini

44
Similar to a Cosmopolitan, but uses pomegranate juice.
By Kim

Spinach Pomegranate Salad

130
A very quick and nutritious salad made with pomegranate seeds and feta cheese.
By SarieNickle

Chiles en Nogada (Mexican Stuffed Poblano Peppers in Walnut Sauce)

2
This traditional Mexican dish is from the area of Puebla. Poblano chiles are stuffed with a flavorful ground pork stuffing, then covered in a creamy walnut sauce and garnished with pomegranate seeds and parsley. The long list of ingredients is deceiving - this make ahead dish is quite easy once you have all your ingredients!
By mega2408

Heart Healthy Blueberry Smoothie

8
This is a fantastic smoothie if you're searching for something that is heart-healthy and antioxidant-rich!
By SCOTTH

Chef John's Sweet Potato Biscuits

10
This would be a great way to use leftover Thanksgiving sweet potatoes, but they're even better right on that holiday table with the rest of the feast. By forming and folding dough, we develop beautifully buttery layers and avoid overmixing. These were delicious with the pomegranate spread.
By Chef John

Lamb Braised in Pomegranate

35
This pomegranate braised lamb shoulder is about as seasonally appropriate as it gets, and one of the best things I've tasted in a long time.
By Chef John

Pear and Pomegranate Salad

71
A fall and winter favorite--I am always eager for pomegranates to come in season so I can make this again. I make my own pomegranate juice by pressing the seeds against a metal sieve.
By JPMJ

Homemade Grenadine

5
It's extremely easy to make homemade grenadine. It's a two-ingredient operation. Your cocktails will thank you.
By Lorem Ipsum

Pomegranate Molasses Barbecue Sauce

6
I was sent some pomegranate molasses as a sample to try and loved its sweet and sour, tangy kind of taste. I reckoned that it would work brilliantly in a barbecue sauce -- and our kids agreed. You can use as a barbecue mop in the last 30 minutes of cooking your meat on the barbecue or marinate chicken or other meat in sauce for at least 30 minutes before cooking in oven or on barbecue. Do not grill or bake for longer than 45 minutes, as the sugar syrups and tomato ketchup are likely to burn and make the food taste bitter.
By Axel Steenberg

Pavlova with Winter Fruits

1
It's tough making dessert for someone cutting back on gluten and dairy. Luckily, pavlovas are gluten free and really easy. The toppings are easy to customize - I made the lemon curd dairy free and served whipped cream on the side.
By LauraF

Yummy Pomegranate Vinaigrette Dressing

11
This tangy dressing goes great on any salad. It's addictive!
By mel

Middle Eastern Rice Pilaf with Pomegranate

2
This rice pilaf with pomegranate seeds and pistachios tastes great with grilled fish or meat, especially lamb. Make sure the rice does not get sticky. It is supposed to be light and fluffy.
By Afiyet_olson

Spiced Pears and Pomegranate

98
An easy fruit dessert made with fall fruit that can be served with a cheese selection.
By misslisa
Sponsored By MyPlate

Brenda's Apple and Pomegranate Crisp

101
This is a crisp using apples and pomegranate seeds for a festive fall dessert.
By BRENOLA

Pomegranate Martini II

18
I ordered this martini at a chain restaurant which we don't have in our area when I was visiting family out of town. I tried one, and fell in love with it. So I wrote down the ingredients and starting playing around with the measurements. I found the perfect amount and it tastes even better than the one at the restaurant! I have used Sugar Free Cranberry Juice with this and it has turned out great!
By Caroline's Momma

Cranberry-Pomegranate Mimosa

1
These cranberry-pomegranate mimosas are great for your holiday get-togethers and cocktail parties, or for just spreading holiday cheer!
By Melinda

Pomegranate Chicken

6
Whole roast chicken stuffed with lime, rosemary, and more seasonings, basted with a homemade pomegranate syrup.
By SandyG

Pomegranate Jelly

51
This unusual jelly has a variety of purposes. It can replace cranberry jelly with turkey for the holidays. It is lovely for breakfast toast and biscuits. Try it on pancakes!
By MARBALET

Khoresht Fesenjaan (Chicken with Pomegranate Sauce)

25
This is a well-known Persian dish of chicken with a pomegranate and walnut sauce. Khoresht Fesenjan should be served with white rice.
By PFEIFFER

8 Pomegranate Cocktail Recipes With Fresh, Fruity Flavor

You'll find a fruity new favorite in this collection of our best pomegranate cocktail recipes. 
By Corey Williams

Tangy Pomegranate Martini

4
Citron vodka and pomegranate juice make a simple and delicious martini.
By Tyler Mitchell

Pomegranate Holiday Cocktail

1
This festive cocktail is perfect for Thanksgiving or any holiday.
By ERIKIM21

Smokey Butternut Squash Soup

3
I loved this recipe so much the first time I decided to make it for Thanksgiving. I doubled the recipe and got some enthusiastic feedback from my family. Hope you enjoy this recipe! Minus the goat cheese it is completely vegan and perfect for someone with lactose intolerance. Check out my blog for more recipes.
By TheStarvingMusiciansKitchen

Fresh Fig, Apple, and Pomegranate Salad

Tossed with a creamy vinaigrette and topped with pomegranate seeds, feta, and sliced almonds, there is flavor in every bite of this simple mixed green salad.
By Bibi
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com