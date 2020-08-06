Pomegranate Recipes

Pomegranate Molasses Barbecue Sauce

I was sent some pomegranate molasses as a sample to try and loved its sweet and sour, tangy kind of taste. I reckoned that it would work brilliantly in a barbecue sauce -- and our kids agreed. You can use as a barbecue mop in the last 30 minutes of cooking your meat on the barbecue or marinate chicken or other meat in sauce for at least 30 minutes before cooking in oven or on barbecue. Do not grill or bake for longer than 45 minutes, as the sugar syrups and tomato ketchup are likely to burn and make the food taste bitter.