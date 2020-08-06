Pomegranate Recipes

This is a delicious fruit-filled version of cranberry sauce. The pomegranate is cooked separately to facilitate seed removal, then both parts are combined to finish cooking. It's wonderful as an accompaniment for poultry, and can be made into a lovely trifle-type dessert with vanilla pudding and pound cake.
A new use for pomegranate juice! Try using fresh pomegranates, de-seeding them, and whirling the arils in a small food processor, and then straining to remove the pith. Fresh pomegranate juice is sweeter than the store-bought in a bottle.
I tried this recipe at a friend of the family's. It is such a great twist to traditional guacamole. I wanted others to be able to try this. This not only tastes great but it looks nice as well. Don't be scared off by the ingredients, it is great with unsalted tortilla chips!
My own special recipe for white sangria is a real party hit! Start this recipe the night before or early in the day when you need it. Be careful, though. You won't even know it's alcoholic until you're falling all over the floor! It's dangerously delicious!
This is a refreshing salad using all different kinds of vegetables. You can use whatever you like, but the main things that makes it good are the tomatoes and cucumbers. It is much like an Israeli salad. The homemade dressing is very good on it, but so is just plain olive oil.
Pomegranate marinated chicken simmers alongside ginger accented sweet potatoes. This recipe requires very little prep work and minimal attention so you can easily cook it while going about your holiday business! Serve over hot rice.
This traditional Mexican dish is from the area of Puebla. Poblano chiles are stuffed with a flavorful ground pork stuffing, then covered in a creamy walnut sauce and garnished with pomegranate seeds and parsley. The long list of ingredients is deceiving - this make ahead dish is quite easy once you have all your ingredients!
This would be a great way to use leftover Thanksgiving sweet potatoes, but they're even better right on that holiday table with the rest of the feast. By forming and folding dough, we develop beautifully buttery layers and avoid overmixing. These were delicious with the pomegranate spread.
I was sent some pomegranate molasses as a sample to try and loved its sweet and sour, tangy kind of taste. I reckoned that it would work brilliantly in a barbecue sauce -- and our kids agreed. You can use as a barbecue mop in the last 30 minutes of cooking your meat on the barbecue or marinate chicken or other meat in sauce for at least 30 minutes before cooking in oven or on barbecue. Do not grill or bake for longer than 45 minutes, as the sugar syrups and tomato ketchup are likely to burn and make the food taste bitter.
It's tough making dessert for someone cutting back on gluten and dairy. Luckily, pavlovas are gluten free and really easy. The toppings are easy to customize - I made the lemon curd dairy free and served whipped cream on the side.
I ordered this martini at a chain restaurant which we don't have in our area when I was visiting family out of town. I tried one, and fell in love with it. So I wrote down the ingredients and starting playing around with the measurements. I found the perfect amount and it tastes even better than the one at the restaurant! I have used Sugar Free Cranberry Juice with this and it has turned out great!
I loved this recipe so much the first time I decided to make it for Thanksgiving. I doubled the recipe and got some enthusiastic feedback from my family. Hope you enjoy this recipe! Minus the goat cheese it is completely vegan and perfect for someone with lactose intolerance. Check out my blog for more recipes.