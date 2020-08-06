Strawberry Recipes

This is an Italian dessert that goes great with pasta. As the name suggests, it's a crazy combination but surprisingly excellent. Someone always asks me for the recipe when I make it. Be sure to use a good quality balsamic vinegar with this dish or you will not have as good results.
Fresh fruit waters, or Aguas de Frutas, made with crushed or blended fruit are a common and popular drink all over Mexico. This recipe is extremely flavorful and refreshing, especially when fresh strawberries are in season.
This strawberry freezer jelly is quick, easy and delicious on toast, ice cream or even in milkshakes! Keep jars of this in the freezer and take them out when you are ready to use them. Once thawed, they will last approximately 1 month in the refrigerator. If it lasts that long!
This is a fast vegan smoothie with a deep pink color and a rich, creamy texture. VERY filling, and perfect for people in a rush in the morning. You don't have to give up a good breakfast when it's this fast to make! I use vitamin fortified soy milk.
It is hard to find scratch strawberry cakes, so this one is worth it weight in gold to me as a caterer. I made this cake for a child's birthday party. It was a major hit! Frost with cream cheese or vanilla frosting - or for a treat, use a chocolate glaze!
Someone brought this salad to a pot luck dinner and I had to have the recipe. I have made it many, many times since then and I have been asked for the recipe every time I bring it somewhere. It is also a great way to get kids to eat spinach!
I wanted REAL strawberry frosting for my Real Strawberry Cupcakes and could not find an acceptable recipe. I wanted an intense strawberry taste without using an extract or gelatin. I came up with this recipe using a strawberry puree reduction that is truly the strawberry-est. If you love strawberries, you'll LOVE THIS!!!