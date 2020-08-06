Strawberry Recipes

Whether you're looking for cakes, smoothies, or ice cream, we have just the perfect recipes for fresh strawberry season.

Staff Picks

Spicy Strawberry Kiwi Peach Salsa

12
A good summertime salsa that hits your taste buds twice. Can substitute canned peaches or frozen strawberries, but best to go with all fresh fruit.
By adamyosim

Buttermilk Strawberry Shortcake

241
A light biscuit topped with delicious strawberries.
By Emmie4life

Fragola Pazzo (Crazy Strawberry)

14
This is an Italian dessert that goes great with pasta. As the name suggests, it's a crazy combination but surprisingly excellent. Someone always asks me for the recipe when I make it. Be sure to use a good quality balsamic vinegar with this dish or you will not have as good results.
By Sunny

This Simple Trick Keeps Berries Fresh for Longer

Fresh berries have two major enemies: mold and moisture. Here's how to fight them off in two easy steps so you can store berries and keep them fresh for longer. Money saved!
By Vanessa Greaves

Spinach and Strawberry Salad

My family loves this all year round if we can find strawberries. Even the grandchildren love this salad. Quick and easy.
By JerJer

Simple Strawberry Sauce

93
This simple tasty strawberry sauce requires no cooking and is great for summer!
By bluegirl

Strawberry Cobbler I

253
Serve with cream or ice cream.
By JJOHN32

Mexican Strawberry Water (Agua de Fresa)

91
Fresh fruit waters, or Aguas de Frutas, made with crushed or blended fruit are a common and popular drink all over Mexico. This recipe is extremely flavorful and refreshing, especially when fresh strawberries are in season.
By Olivia

Best Strawberry Daiquiri

207
These frosty, frozen strawberry daiquiris are the best addition to a hot summer day.
By TBOND

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

534
Layers of fresh fruit are soaked a citrusy sauce in this colorful salad.
By Nicole Graham Holley

How to Freeze Strawberries: A Step-by-Step Guide

Follow these simple steps to easily freeze your berries.
By Corey Williams

Strawberry Freezer Jam

180
This strawberry freezer jelly is quick, easy and delicious on toast, ice cream or even in milkshakes! Keep jars of this in the freezer and take them out when you are ready to use them. Once thawed, they will last approximately 1 month in the refrigerator. If it lasts that long!
By JORDAN76
1210

Everyone loves chocolate-covered fruit, right? Make your own chocolate-covered strawberries simply and quickly with this recipe.

More Strawberry Recipes

