Bean and Pea Appetizer Recipes

Browse 430+ appetizers made with beans and peas, like taco dip, hummus, green pea mockamole, and cowboy caviar.

Staff Picks

Spiced Sweet Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

724
Serve with pita bread-you can cut pita bread into wedges and toast it for a different taste sensation. Tahini is a sesame paste, you can usually find it in the Mediterranean section of your grocery store.
By MARBALET
Hot Bean Dip

669
This bean dip is sooooo good. It is easy to make and is always a hit. I make it for my Super Bowl party each year and it is always gone before half time!! Two cheeses and refried beans are baked with mild spices to create a creamy dip. Serve with tortilla chips.
By J Van Liere

Fava Bean Breakfast Spread

82
A deliciously seasoned fava bean, onion, and tomato dip recipe! Traditionally served with pita bread for breakfast in Egypt.
By Beverly Estes

Roasted Chickpeas

518
A delicious, high fiber snack, these roasted chickpeas are a crispy, crunchy alternative to bland, mushy chickpeas.
By akcpa

Black Bean Avocado Salsa

181
This has to be my favorite summer salsa. It's colorful and fresh tasting. It makes a bunch, so invite some friends over. I like to take the lime after it's been juiced and rub down the bowl I will be serving the salsa in. I also rub the lime on the plastic wrap this will help keep the avocados from turning brown. Don't forget the tortilla chips!
By Dawn Logterman

Sweet Pea Mockamole

55
Delicious and slightly sweet dip to serve with tortilla chips, crackers or fresh veggies.
By CACTUSUE

Deep Fried Black Eyed Peas

15
Fun, funky and full of flavor! Think 'far out bar goodies' or your next full-fledged addiction. There's a crazy depth to the flavor and a buttery afterburn. Precooking the peas can be done a day in advance, making serving quick and easy. Enjoy!
By FatDogLane

White Bean Dip with Pine Nuts

24
I made this as an alternative to tomato sauce for a pizza topping, but I think it was even better the next day as a dip. The amount of ingredients I used only makes about a cup, so you may want to double or triple the amounts if making for a party.
By KellyCo

Roasted Green Beans

244
Simply roast fresh green beans with olive oil, salt, and black pepper until browned to bring out their nutty flavor.
By samanathon

Seven Layer Taco Dip

2790
Seven layer taco dip made with refried beans, sour cream, and salsa is the perfect platter for parties and family get-togethers.
By SUE CASE

Cowboy Caviar

259
Black beans absorb other flavors superbly, so try to leave this for at least 20 minutes before serving to allow the different flavors to blend together.
By Ben S.

Real Hummus

1181
This hummus is a family recipe passed down from many generations. Eat with warm pita bread.
By ROYHOBBS
Beef Samosas

235
Beef and potatoes are the main ingredients folded inside these wonderful deep fried samosas. Chicken livers may be substituted for beef, if you choose. My friend from Bangladesh gave me this savory, spicy recipe. You just can't buy better in the shops.
By sassyangelkiwi Donna-Maree Aus

Seven Layer Dip II

395
My mom's Seven Layer Dip is a big hit at all small gatherings! Refried beans are layered with guacamole, seasoned sour cream, veggies and cheese. It's perfect for dipping tortilla chips! The dip traditionally takes less time to disappear into bellies than it does to prepare.
By Dinah

First Baby Food: Peas

7
Great for busy moms and dads to make a bunch on a Sunday and freeze for the weeks ahead. This can be used with other first foods for your baby! Apples or pears are fun or even green beans. Make sure it is mild enough for your baby's developing digestive system. Brussels sprouts or broccoli probably aren't the best first foods. You can also use fresh peas instead of frozen if you have them.
By Brenda Michelle Ratliff

Thai Chicken Spring Rolls

53
This Vietnamese dish is adapted with Thai flavors. These spring rolls make an excellent appetizer or light entree. Colorful, crunchy vegetables contrast nicely with the soft, translucent wrapper.
By Rebecca V

The Best Dry-Roasted Chickpea Recipe

81
This is a tasty, crunchy snack and you can customize your seasoning based on your preferences. Dry-roasting is the key. Enjoy!
By thefmw

Mexican Layered Dip

269
A no-bake Tex-Mex dip for chips done in layers in a shallow dish.
By Rusty

Spiced Sweet Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

724
Serve with pita bread-you can cut pita bread into wedges and toast it for a different taste sensation. Tahini is a sesame paste, you can usually find it in the Mediterranean section of your grocery store.
By MARBALET
Texas Caviar I

342
Here's a spicy Texas favorite. Black-eyed peas and black beans are marinated in a fiery, flavorful mixture. This is great with tortilla chips or bread -- and plenty of cold iced tea!
By ELKINSMEG

Easiest Falafel

50
Super quick and easy - you will probably have all the ingredients in your pantry already! Serve with your favorite sauce! I served mine with spicy mayo, made by mixing 3 tablespoons mayo with 1/2 tablespoon sriracha. It would also be great with tzatziki or spicy mustard.
By jaclyncady

Deep Fried Green Beans

21
Fresh green beans blanched, then deep-fried to a golden crispness that nobody could resist. Best served with ranch dressing.
By Tonya1982

Crispy Edamame

221
Green soybeans (edamame) are baked under a Parmesan cheese crust, turning a frozen food into a delicious snack!
By Sophia Candrasa

Best-Ever Texas Caviar

224
This is a yummy Texas caviar made with black beans and pinto beans instead of black-eyed peas. Serve with scoop-style tortilla chips as a great party appetizer.
By Cassie Cooper
Black Bean Hummus

731
This is the absolute best hummus I have ever had. It goes great with some toasted pita bread. Add more lemon juice if this hummus tastes like it needs a little extra kick.
By Allrecipes Member
Hot Bean Dip

669
This bean dip is sooooo good. It is easy to make and is always a hit. I make it for my Super Bowl party each year and it is always gone before half time!! Two cheeses and refried beans are baked with mild spices to create a creamy dip. Serve with tortilla chips.
By J Van Liere

Super Deluxe Steak Nachos

17
This is one of my all-time favorite party foods. For big games or special events, these nachos should get serious consideration for formulating your snack line-up. I recommend serving this with hot sauce on the side, and lots of beer.
By Chef John
