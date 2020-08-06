Bean and Pea Appetizer Recipes

Serve with pita bread-you can cut pita bread into wedges and toast it for a different taste sensation. Tahini is a sesame paste, you can usually find it in the Mediterranean section of your grocery store.
This bean dip is sooooo good. It is easy to make and is always a hit. I make it for my Super Bowl party each year and it is always gone before half time!! Two cheeses and refried beans are baked with mild spices to create a creamy dip. Serve with tortilla chips.
This has to be my favorite summer salsa. It's colorful and fresh tasting. It makes a bunch, so invite some friends over. I like to take the lime after it's been juiced and rub down the bowl I will be serving the salsa in. I also rub the lime on the plastic wrap this will help keep the avocados from turning brown. Don't forget the tortilla chips!
Fun, funky and full of flavor! Think 'far out bar goodies' or your next full-fledged addiction. There's a crazy depth to the flavor and a buttery afterburn. Precooking the peas can be done a day in advance, making serving quick and easy. Enjoy!
I made this as an alternative to tomato sauce for a pizza topping, but I think it was even better the next day as a dip. The amount of ingredients I used only makes about a cup, so you may want to double or triple the amounts if making for a party.
Beef and potatoes are the main ingredients folded inside these wonderful deep fried samosas. Chicken livers may be substituted for beef, if you choose. My friend from Bangladesh gave me this savory, spicy recipe. You just can't buy better in the shops.
My mom's Seven Layer Dip is a big hit at all small gatherings! Refried beans are layered with guacamole, seasoned sour cream, veggies and cheese. It's perfect for dipping tortilla chips! The dip traditionally takes less time to disappear into bellies than it does to prepare.
Great for busy moms and dads to make a bunch on a Sunday and freeze for the weeks ahead. This can be used with other first foods for your baby! Apples or pears are fun or even green beans. Make sure it is mild enough for your baby's developing digestive system. Brussels sprouts or broccoli probably aren't the best first foods. You can also use fresh peas instead of frozen if you have them.
Super quick and easy - you will probably have all the ingredients in your pantry already! Serve with your favorite sauce! I served mine with spicy mayo, made by mixing 3 tablespoons mayo with 1/2 tablespoon sriracha. It would also be great with tzatziki or spicy mustard.
This is one of my all-time favorite party foods. For big games or special events, these nachos should get serious consideration for formulating your snack line-up. I recommend serving this with hot sauce on the side, and lots of beer.