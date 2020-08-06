Raspberry Recipes

Get into raspberry season right with raspberry drinks, chocolate raspberries and raspberry canning recipes. We have just the recipes to get you started!

Community Picks

Summer Fresh Raspberry Pie

35
This pie is best with the big, locally grown raspberries you pick yourself. In a pinch, you can make it with frozen.
By cpchef

Fresh Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

102
Super quick and easy salad dressing to use up those extra berries. I'm sure this would be tasty with other berries too.
By mommy2two

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

3373
This makes an excellent cheesecake, similar to one you would get in a restaurant. Great for special occasions! Garnish with white chocolate curls if desired.
By Cindy Catudal Shank

Duck Breasts with Raspberry Sauce

39
If you want to use frozen raspberries for this recipe, allow them to thaw first.
By Allrecipes Member

Delicious Raspberry Oatmeal Cookie Bars

1906
One of my favorite cookie bar recipes.
By MARBALET

Mango Berry Fruit Salad

21
This is a fantastic light salad, perfect for the dog days of summer. It's gorgeous and delicious! I had it at a wonderful restaurant in Napa, CA and went home to try to duplicate it myself. Have it for lunch or as a beginning to your summer dinner.
By Karin Atkinson Carr

Raspberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast

148
I came up with this recipe one morning while preparing breakfast for guests at my bed and breakfast. It became one of our most requested dishes and I later included it in our inn's cookbook!
By LADYHEN76

Leg of Lamb with Raspberry Sauce

14
This is an very simple recipe if you want to do something a bit different and unusual with a boneless leg of lamb. A boneless leg of lamb is marinated, then roasted and served with a tangy raspberry sauce.
By Emma Officer

Raspberry Syrup for Drinks

22
This syrup is great for flavoring iced tea, but can also be used in cocktails, soda, and other drinks.
By CRYSTALSHOE

Triple Berry Crisp

1355
This is a wonderful berry crisp. I use a triple berry mixture of raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries, but just one works well too! My family loves it! Serve it with whipped cream and it looks great.
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By MyPlate

Raspberry Jam without Pectin

46
This is another 'lucky' situation when things turn for better. While making my raspberry jam, I totally forgot to add pectin. The result: exactly the same that if I did add some. Easier, simpler, and less risky than adding pectin to it.
By Francine Lizotte Club Foody

Raspberry Chipotle Sauce

39
Nice compliment to salmon, chicken, and pork. Can also be used as a sandwich spread or a dipping sauce for pretzels.
By Holly
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Wild Raspberry Sherbet
8
"Made this recipe [and] my husband said the texture and flavors are so good. So good as in I'm going to have to make more tomorrow!" – SuzyQ
Raspberry Icebox Cake
51
"Delicious and refreshing. Everyone asked for the recipe." – NELLESBELLES
Chef John's Fresh Raspberry Sauce
81
Sweet and Tart Lemon Raspberry Treats
Raspberry Salsa
19
Easy Raspberry Desserts to Sweeten Your Summer
Annie's Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips
4521

Easy to make, tasty fruit salsa and cinnamon tortilla chips. Great as an appetizer or a snack. Great for anytime!

More Raspberry Recipes

Berrylicious Frozen Sangria Slush

22
This boozy, fruity frozen sangria is an adult version of the icy slushies we slurped down as kids. So refreshing on a hot summer night. Cheers!
By foodelicious

Raspberry and Almond Shortbread Thumbprints

2774
Tasty thumbprint cookies filled with jam and drizzled with an almond glaze.
By Allrecipes Member

Berry Fruit Salad

21
Mixture of different delicious berries.
By faulknor

Triple Berry Cheesecake Poke Cake

11
Poke a classic yellow cake and fill with homemade berry sauce before topping with a tangy, delicious no-bake cheesecake! This cake is best made the day before, which makes it great to bring to all those summer potlucks!
By Julie Hubert

Fresh Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

100
Super quick and easy salad dressing to use up those extra berries. I'm sure this would be tasty with other berries too.

Raspberry-Cinnamon Muffins

1
Made with applesauce instead of oil or butter, these cinnamon-scented raspberry muffins are a low-fat and dairy-free treat.
By Cora

Three Berry Pie

477
In this recipe you can use blackberries instead of raspberries. Frozen fruit may be used instead of fresh.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Three-Berry Crumble Slab Pie

3
This informal pie is baked on a sheet pan and serves a crowd! Use frozen berries for a fresh flavor any time of year. You may serve this with whipped cream or ice cream, if desired.
By Bibi

Raspberry Jam without Pectin

45
This is another 'lucky' situation when things turn for better. While making my raspberry jam, I totally forgot to add pectin. The result: exactly the same that if I did add some. Easier, simpler, and less risky than adding pectin to it.

Raspberry Iced Tea

19
This is the best, easiest summer drink EVER!
By martibj5

Berry Panna Cotta

2
This panna cotta is like a lemon cream custard. The lemon goes really well with raspberries and strawberries.
By Jennifer

Heavenly Raspberry Dessert

6
Light-tasting and delicious! My mother's famous dessert recipe has completed many holiday meals and makes a stunning summery cake. This works beautifully with strawberries as well.
By Jody

Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

345
This dressing has a mild raspberry flavor. I usually prepare it with canola oil.
By JAN W

Black Raspberry Cobbler

12
This black raspberry cobbler is the best cobbler recipe I have ever tried.
By farmwife92

Rhubarb-Raspberry Crunch

151
Rhubarb summer refresher. A yummy blend of rhubarb and raspberries surrounded by a brown sugar and oats crust. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or pour on some half and half.
By VSCOLE

Raspberry Pie III

124
A wonderful way to use those raspberries growing in the yard.
By Allrecipes Member

INCREDIBLE Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies

175
I created a monster with these raspberry cream cheese cookies. OMG! I found these amazing cookies at a local gas station and had to have the recipe... I finally had some help and came up with this recipe for them. Take that Otis Spunkmeyer, I got ya... The flavor just pops right off the cookie and into your mouth! These aren't as gooey as Otis Spunkmeyer cookies but they are INCREDIBLE!
By Melissa Goff

Berry Rhubarb Pie

124
This pie won First Place in the Fruit and Berry Category at the American Pie Council's 2000 National Pie Championship.
By Allrecipes Member

Strawberry Raspberry Smoothie

51
Basic smoothie made with healthy ingredients. Choose organic, pesticide-free berries, probiotic yogurt and local honey if possible!
By SHAWNDRAM

Easy Raspberry Lemonade

151
We came up with this recipe for my brother's wedding reception. We wanted to serve something that was easy and quick to fix, yet good at the same time. After a few tries, we ended up with this recipe...and a lot of compliments.
By Allrecipes Member

Raspberry Chiffon Pie II

29
Fluffy, creamy, and tart, this is a wonderful and unusual pie.
By Allrecipes Member

Mixed Berry Crostata

A delicious berry crostata dessert - warm and gooey. Perfect with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream.
By Heidi

High-Fiber Breakfast Muffins

8
This delicious muffin makes wholesome eating fun. This muffin is low in fat, and has good carbs and lots of fiber. It's great for heart health and wonderful for diabetics because of the oats, fiber, and low fat. It's also not too heavy like most high-fiber muffins and it tastes great. It just uses one bowl, which make everyone's life easier!
By KC

Berry Trifle

256
This dessert is great for parties. Its presentation is pretty, and it's even better to eat! Any combination of frozen berries may be used. Garnish with chopped nuts.
By IRON CHEF
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com