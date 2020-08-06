Raspberry Recipes

This is a fantastic light salad, perfect for the dog days of summer. It's gorgeous and delicious! I had it at a wonderful restaurant in Napa, CA and went home to try to duplicate it myself. Have it for lunch or as a beginning to your summer dinner.
This is an very simple recipe if you want to do something a bit different and unusual with a boneless leg of lamb. A boneless leg of lamb is marinated, then roasted and served with a tangy raspberry sauce.
This is a wonderful berry crisp. I use a triple berry mixture of raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries, but just one works well too! My family loves it! Serve it with whipped cream and it looks great.
This is another 'lucky' situation when things turn for better. While making my raspberry jam, I totally forgot to add pectin. The result: exactly the same that if I did add some. Easier, simpler, and less risky than adding pectin to it.
Poke a classic yellow cake and fill with homemade berry sauce before topping with a tangy, delicious no-bake cheesecake! This cake is best made the day before, which makes it great to bring to all those summer potlucks!
This is another 'lucky' situation when things turn for better. While making my raspberry jam, I totally forgot to add pectin. The result: exactly the same that if I did add some. Easier, simpler, and less risky than adding pectin to it.
I created a monster with these raspberry cream cheese cookies. OMG! I found these amazing cookies at a local gas station and had to have the recipe... I finally had some help and came up with this recipe for them. Take that Otis Spunkmeyer, I got ya... The flavor just pops right off the cookie and into your mouth! These aren't as gooey as Otis Spunkmeyer cookies but they are INCREDIBLE!
We came up with this recipe for my brother's wedding reception. We wanted to serve something that was easy and quick to fix, yet good at the same time. After a few tries, we ended up with this recipe...and a lot of compliments.
This delicious muffin makes wholesome eating fun. This muffin is low in fat, and has good carbs and lots of fiber. It's great for heart health and wonderful for diabetics because of the oats, fiber, and low fat. It's also not too heavy like most high-fiber muffins and it tastes great. It just uses one bowl, which make everyone's life easier!