Pear Recipes

It sounds odd to say that a recipe's biggest problem is that it looks too good, but that's sort of the case with this pear clafoutis, a crustless custard fruit tart that often looks a lot sweeter and richer that it actually is. Usually made with cherries, this rustic French dessert adapts easily to any kind of seasonal fruit. If desired, brush top with warmed fruit preserves and honey and garnish with whipped cream, creme fraiche, or ice cream.
This is a variation of the traditional Apple Crisp that I dreamed up one day when I didn't have enough apples, and there were pears in the fruit bowl, and leftover toasted walnuts from something else. We love it. Cranberries can be substituted with raisins or dried cherries. Comice pears taste best with this recipe.
This is the best salad I've ever eaten and I make it all the time. It is tangy from the blue cheese, fruity from the pears, and crunchy from the caramelized pecans. The mustard vinaigrette pulls it all together.
Brie baked in a round sourdough bread bowl makes this ultimately easy! You could substitute a sweet chutney for the topping for even easier prep. I microwaved the final product for a few minutes to speed up the cooking (couldn't wait for it to be ready!)
This moist cake is a perfect winter dessert when pears are in season. Change it up for other seasons using raspberries, peaches, or apples instead of the pears. Optional garnish: sift confectioners' sugar on top and/or serve with a dollop of whipped cream.
Peeling and chopping butternut squash can be quite a chore, but not using this method! By precooking the squash in your Instant Pot®, the skin will slip right off, allowing you to make this quick and flavorful soup in just minutes! The pears add just the perfect amount of sweetness with no need to add in extra sugar. Garnish with a light drizzle of cream to serve.
This is a light and lovely salad dressing that lends itself well to a simple and elegant salad. I love to use it on a salad of butter lettuce, arugula, goat cheese, and caramelized pecans - simply delicious!
This has been my favorite jam since I was a little girl. We moved around a lot when I was young; my Grandmother would send this jam to us so that we still felt we were close to 'Grandma's house.' I love it on warm homemade bread or peanut butter and jam sandwiches. Enjoy!
This grilled Brie and pear sandwich is dedicated to National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, which happens every April 12, thanks mostly to bored food bloggers and cheese-industry marketing cartels. I'm looking at you, Wisconsin.
This tastes so much like honey, your friends will never believe that the bees did not make it. Great on hot biscuits and to give as gifts. This was my grandmother's recipe that she made every fall. Hope you love it!
Great salad you can serve on the side of a main dish or add roasted chicken and have as a meal! Chopped Belgian endive and radicchio can be substituted for the baby greens if you prefer a more exotic twist on salad recipes.