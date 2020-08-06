Pear Recipes

Pears are a popular choice for pie, bread, and cake, but they are also excellent in salads, soups, and on pizza. Browse over 350 pear recipes.

Staff Picks

15 Savory Pear Recipes

Enjoy all the flavors of fall with these savory pear recipes that pair bold ingredients like blue cheese and balsamic vinegar.
By Hayley Sugg

Scandinavian Pear Tart

This luscious dessert combines the flavors of almond, cinnamon, cardamom, cream cheese, and pear to create a tart that will not soon be forgotten!
By larkspur

Beet and Pear Puree

28
This is the perfect side dish to a holiday meal. It works well with roast turkey or pork. Can be made one day ahead, and preheated in double boiler.
By JULIEFAY

Pear and Pomegranate Salad

73
A fall and winter favorite--I am always eager for pomegranates to come in season so I can make this again. I make my own pomegranate juice by pressing the seeds against a metal sieve.
By JPMJ

6 Pear Bread Recipes You'll Love

Have an abundance of pears to use up before they go bad? We've got you covered!
By Corey Williams

Pear Clafoutis

14
It sounds odd to say that a recipe's biggest problem is that it looks too good, but that's sort of the case with this pear clafoutis, a crustless custard fruit tart that often looks a lot sweeter and richer that it actually is. Usually made with cherries, this rustic French dessert adapts easily to any kind of seasonal fruit. If desired, brush top with warmed fruit preserves and honey and garnish with whipped cream, creme fraiche, or ice cream.

Moroccan Chicken Tagine with Caramelized Pears

24
Chicken cooked in a tagine is always meltingly tender. Adding sweet, caramelized pears at the end makes this Moroccan dish irresistible.
By Natasha Titanov

Curried Butternut Squash and Pear Soup

516
My family loves this creamy and satisfying soup with the comforting flavors of butternut squash and curry. Serve topped with frizzled onions.
By blancdeblanc

Apple, Cranberry, and Pear Crisp

340
This is a variation of the traditional Apple Crisp that I dreamed up one day when I didn't have enough apples, and there were pears in the fruit bowl, and leftover toasted walnuts from something else. We love it. Cranberries can be substituted with raisins or dried cherries. Comice pears taste best with this recipe.

Roquefort Pear Salad

2107
This is the best salad I've ever eaten and I make it all the time. It is tangy from the blue cheese, fruity from the pears, and crunchy from the caramelized pecans. The mustard vinaigrette pulls it all together.
By Michelle Krzmarzick

Pears Panos

30
Bosc Pears make their own light syrup right on the stove top. Add a touch of vanilla and orange liqueur, and you have an autumn dessert that won't weigh you down.
By steve

Baked Brie with Caramelized Pears, Shallots and Thyme

44
Brie baked in a round sourdough bread bowl makes this ultimately easy! You could substitute a sweet chutney for the topping for even easier prep. I microwaved the final product for a few minutes to speed up the cooking (couldn't wait for it to be ready!)
By Heidi T
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

18 Pear Salad Recipes To Make the Most of Pear Season
Pair sweet in-season pears with sharp blue cheese, peppery arugula, and more for a winning autumn salad.
10 Pear Cake Recipes to Make This Fall
Cake has to be the most delicious way to showcase seasonal pears.
Crostini with Pear, Parmesan, and Caramelized Shallots
3
8 Great Recipes for Pear Preserves
Air Fryer Pear Crisp for Two
2
6 Easy Pear Butter Recipes
Roquefort Pear Salad
2076

This is the best salad I've ever eaten and I make it all the time. It is tangy from the blue cheese, fruity from the pears, and crunchy from the caramelized pecans. The mustard vinaigrette pulls it all together.

More Pear Recipes

Almond and Pear Cake

22
This moist cake is a perfect winter dessert when pears are in season. Change it up for other seasons using raspberries, peaches, or apples instead of the pears. Optional garnish: sift confectioners' sugar on top and/or serve with a dollop of whipped cream.
By eatcookdream

Instant Pot® Butternut Squash and Pear Soup

14
Peeling and chopping butternut squash can be quite a chore, but not using this method! By precooking the squash in your Instant Pot®, the skin will slip right off, allowing you to make this quick and flavorful soup in just minutes! The pears add just the perfect amount of sweetness with no need to add in extra sugar. Garnish with a light drizzle of cream to serve.
By France C

11 Poached Pear Recipes

Poached pears put an elegant finishing touch to a meal. Find your favorite poached pear recipes, from ruby-red blushing cranberry poached pears to flambeed vanilla-poached pears with apricot sauce.
By Ita Mac Airt

Winter Fruit Salad with Lemon Poppyseed Dressing

848
Wonderful salad for the holiday seasons. Great to serve for dinner at home or to take to a family gathering during the holidays.

Summer Fruit Salad with a Lemon, Honey, and Mint Dressing

24
A simply elegant fruit salad paired with a sweet and tangy lemon-mint dressing
By TimTanguay

Pear Vinaigrette

56
This is a light and lovely salad dressing that lends itself well to a simple and elegant salad. I love to use it on a salad of butter lettuce, arugula, goat cheese, and caramelized pecans - simply delicious!
By Jill Tall

Pear and Blue Cheese Salad

288
This salad brings together ingredients that really enhance each other, and the dressing packs a perfect punch with maple syrup, brown sugar, and apple cider vinegar. It's a favorite in my family!
By SPERL25

Pear Jam

38
This has been my favorite jam since I was a little girl. We moved around a lot when I was young; my Grandmother would send this jam to us so that we still felt we were close to 'Grandma's house.' I love it on warm homemade bread or peanut butter and jam sandwiches. Enjoy!
By foodinmybelly

Grandma's Pear Preserves

114
Grandma grew up in rural NC and always made these for the family. They are so good ... I hope you enjoy these as much as we have.
By Allrecipes Member

Pear and Gorgonzola Cheese Pizza

240
A very interesting appetizer pizza. Sounds strange, but everyone will love the unique combination of fragrant pears and distinctive Gorgonzola.
By Brian Golden

Grilled Brie and Pear Sandwich

23
This grilled Brie and pear sandwich is dedicated to National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, which happens every April 12, thanks mostly to bored food bloggers and cheese-industry marketing cartels. I'm looking at you, Wisconsin.

Blue Cheese and Pear Tartlets

192
Tasty, hot appetizers that take little time to prepare but will impress your guests!
By BOLLIVEB

Pear or Apple Cobbler

111
A baked pear or apple recipe with a crunchy oatmeal cobbler-like topping. Simple and tasty. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream. Yummy!
By STRAUSSY816

Cranberry Pear Salad

15
This delicious salad works well as a side or on its own. Especially good in fall and winter months when fresh summer salad fare is harder to come by.
By ChrissyCoole

Pear Bread I

226
This bread is great lightly toasted for breakfast or anytime!
By ANGIEGAIL

Pear Honey

165
This tastes so much like honey, your friends will never believe that the bees did not make it. Great on hot biscuits and to give as gifts. This was my grandmother's recipe that she made every fall. Hope you love it!
By VICKSEXT

Curried Cashew, Pear, and Grape Salad

342
Whenever I make this salad for guests, I'm always asked for the recipe and my family always requests this. We call it 'The Good Salad.'
By CHRISTYG

Fabulously Sweet Pear Cake

181
This is a recipe of my great-great grandmother's. It is wonderfully sweet and fresh. It's so delicious, it never lasts long!

Mashed Sweet Potatoes and Pears

23
This busy diva does not have time for a complicated side dish -- so out of my kitchen came these mashed sweet potatoes and pears. I may never make sweet potatoes any other way ever again.
By Chardonnay Queen

Classic Pear Crisp

68
Pears and crystallized ginger are baked under a crispy golden oat crust.
By JAYDA

Blue Cheese, Walnut, and Pear Pizza

13
A fresh and tasty appetizer pizza.
By MJW
Sponsored By MyPlate

Prickly Pear Jelly

10
This is my grandmother's recipe. It is good on anything grape jelly is good on! Handle prickly pears carefully, wearing gloves. Store jelly in a cool, dark area.
By Jennifer Simons

Apple-Cranberry Salad

24
Great salad you can serve on the side of a main dish or add roasted chicken and have as a meal! Chopped Belgian endive and radicchio can be substituted for the baby greens if you prefer a more exotic twist on salad recipes.
By Lisawas

Authentic Korean Bulgogi

46
This is the Korean Bul-Go-Gi recipe I've learned from my mother who lives in Korea. I've made this dish many times and got raves every time. Yummy!
By Minyoung
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com