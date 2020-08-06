Peach Recipes

Fresh peaches are perfect in desserts like cobbler and pies, but there's so much more you can do with them. Get inspired with over 600 peach recipes.

Staff Picks

Peach Pie the Old Fashioned Two Crust Way

703
This is a simple, quick, old fashioned, baked, two crust peach pie made with fresh peaches and simple ingredients. It's great during summer peach season.
By BERNIERONE

Peach Avocado Salsa

41
Fresh peaches with creamy avocado, bell pepper, onions, and jalapeno make a great summertime salsa. Use as a topper for grilled fish or chicken, or just dip tortilla chips in it. Not a fan of avocados? The salsa is just as great without it. The longer it can marinate, the better it is.
By Sherri
Sponsored By MyPlate

Roasted Beet, Peach and Goat Cheese Salad

69
This salad is a bit of work, but it's so delicious and always impresses guests. Mache can be hard to find, so you may omit it and just use arugula, but it adds a great nutty flavor if you can find it.
By Megancake

Peach Gelee Candy

9
This is an old fashioned, handcrafted candy that takes a little time and finesse to pull off. It's simple and sweet, but looks and tastes like something you're only suppose to enjoy a few times a year.
By Chef John

Peach Cobbler Dump Cake I

1004
Yellow cake mix and peaches canned in heavy syrup are the primary components in this simple dump cake recipe.
By karen

Juicy Peach Crisp

334
This recipe takes the simplicity of fresh peaches and turns them into a scrumptious dessert!
By CLYN

Spiced Blackberry and Peach Compote

3
A nutritious fruit compote that feels like fall. Serve over frozen yogurt or waffles or grain-free Dutch babies!
By Angela Sackett Superhotmama

How to Peel and Slice Peaches

Need to peel and slice peaches for a pies, cobblers, and other recipes? Here's how to do it.
By Vanessa Greaves

Fresh Southern Peach Cobbler

3863
Sweet Georgia peaches are topped with homemade biscuits creating a bubbling Southern-style peach cobbler perfect for summer nights.
By aeposey

Georgia Peach Homemade Ice Cream

This is the best peach ice cream you'll ever eat!!!
By Allrecipes Member

White Peach Sangria

A refreshing white wine sangria that is always a hit at parties.
By FOODINC5

Peach and Tomato Caprese Salad

Heirloom tomatoes, peaches, and fresh mozzarella are layered and topped with a simple balsamic vinaigrette in this peach Caprese salad.
By Julie Hubert
Inspiration and Ideas

Peach Cobbler
536
"So easy and loved by all—including a classroom full of fourth-graders." – c globalgem
How To Buy, Store, And Eat Peaches
With peaches in season, here’s what you need to know to buy, store, ripen, and feast on peaches all summer long and beyond.
Finish on the Fire
Peach Salsa with Cilantro and Lime
Savory Recipes Starring Sweet Peaches & Plums
Our Favorite Peach Dessert Recipes
Quick and Easy Peach Cobbler
452

This easy-to-make dessert features canned peaches, so it can be enjoyed year-round.

More Peach Recipes

Basic Fruit Smoothie

80
This is a great smoothie consisting of strawberries, banana, peaches, fruit juice and ice. Feel free to substitute or add any of your favorite fruits or juices.
By STARGIRL577

Mom's Peach Crisp

587
Quick and easy peach crisp is the perfect dessert for any night of the week.
By Stephanie

Slow Cooker Moroccan Chicken

120
Tasty, easy, and impressive! Serve with couscous or rice.
By juliebu

Classic Bisquick™ Peach Cobbler

151
Whether you use canned, fresh or frozen peaches will probably depend on the time of year. Whatever the season, this homey dessert will bring you praises. Try this favorite from the Betty Crocker Kitchens tonight.
By Bisquick
Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler

670
I was searching for a peach cobbler recipe that reminded me of the yummy dessert I ate as a young girl in Southeast Missouri. No shortcuts here. Fresh peaches and homemade crust...but worth every minute! Absolutely delicious served warm with vanilla ice cream! Never any leftovers with this dessert!
By ELETA

3-Ingredient Cake Mix Cobbler

28
Yummy peach cobbler made with cake mix. It makes you feel as though you are in the South on a warm sunny day. This recipe is inexpensive, easy, and surprisingly delicious!
By Kristi Ford

Easy Batter Fruit Cobbler

1962
Short of serving store-bought ice cream, you won't find a simpler, more delicious dessert than this fruit cobbler. Use any juicy summer fruit: peaches, nectarines, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries. And if you use frozen berries, this dessert can be assembled in less than 10 minutes.
By Ben S.

Easy Peach Cobbler with Canned Peaches

1
Simply delicious and easy Southern peach cobbler. Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped topping and drizzle with caramel topping.
By cardiacrn1

Easy Peach Cobbler

353
This is a great peach cobbler--so easy a child can make it! It is great right out of the oven served with vanilla ice cream.
By PNLewis

Award Winning Peaches and Cream Pie

1245
I am always asked for the recipe when I take this anywhere. Plus I won 5 blue ribbons and Best Pie of Show for this pie. It's a great pie.
By Debbi Borsick

Peach Pie with Frozen Peaches

I will be the first to tell you that I am not a baker. That being said, occasionally I will attempt to bake a pie. For this pie, I used purchased, refrigerated pie crusts and frozen sliced peaches. My family had no questions for me when I served them a piece of this pie, topped with vanilla ice cream. Their only comment was, "Wow!"
By Bibi

Crisp Peach Cobbler

251
This recipe was inspired by one from Renee Erickson's in cookbook, 'A Boat, a Whale, and a Walrus.' It's a lot crispier than a regular cobbler, and you can use the technique for other fruit cobblers. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.
By Chef John

Peach Dump Cake

72
A friend gave me this recipe and it has always been a pleaser. This is a very quick and easy dessert. It's a recipe friends and family ask me to make for gatherings.
By Marie

Easy Fruit Cobbler

485
This cobbler can be made with peaches, apples, cherries, or berries.
By Rosemarie Reeher

Absolute Stress

86
One is enough to relieve most stress levels!
By David

Southern Peach Cobbler

323
Everybody loves this recipe, even my friends who do not like sweets. Excellent with fresh whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
By SLOANF

Slow Cooker Easy Peach Cobbler

Delightfully sweet and rich. The crust is buttery with bits of crumbly bits on the top and the peaches are super juicy and bursting with flavor. It reminds me of the dump cake-version of peach cobbler that we would enjoy after long days on the lake in the summer. Serve warm, topped with cold vanilla ice cream.
By NicoleMcmom

Butter Biscuit Peach Cobbler

53
This is my grandmother's Southern homemade peach cobbler recipe, handed down to my mother in Louisiana. It's made with cinnamon, nutmeg, and buttery morsels of biscuit bits. It tastes great on its own, but even better with vanilla ice cream, a la mode.
By mistachy
