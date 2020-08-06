Citrus Recipes

We have more than 4,030 trusted recipes using citrus fruits - browse the best of our lemon, orange, grapefruit, lime, and other citrus recipes here.

Eggs Benedict

Hot buttered English muffins, Canadian-style bacon, and poached eggs are topped with a heavenly drizzle of hollandaise sauce. Wonderful for Easter, Mother's Day, or anytime you want to treat yourself to the best brunch in the world! Serve with roasted potatoes for mopping up the extra egg yolk and hollandaise. If you prefer, you can substitute ham for the Canadian bacon in this recipe.
By jenn

Mama's Asian Chicken and Rice

A great orange chicken dish!
By scarlett

Broiled Grapefruit

Sweeten up your morning with this nifty way to prepare grapefruit! This is the only way my mother could convince me to eat my grapefruit, and I still eat it this way.
By LAURA_G123

Margarita Cake

A margarita - tequila, lime juice, triple sec - is baked into a cake mix.
By Carol

Vietnamese Style Vegetarian Curry Soup

Vietnamese style curry powder can be found in Asian markets - especially in cities that have a large Vietnamese population. If you can't find it, use Madras curry powder. This spicy soup can be made into a thick stew by reducing the vegetable stock and water by half. Serve with rice and French bread.
By shaggy

Easy Garlic-Lemon Scallops

Scallops sauteed in butter and garlic will melt in your mouth. Lemon juice gives it a nice kick.
By Button

Perfect Lemon Curd

Wonderfully tart, classic English lemon curd...perfect with scones and tea.
By TAWNIE44

Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie

This is a very fun recipe to follow, because Grandma makes it sweet and simple. This pie is thickened with cornstarch and flour in addition to egg yolks, and contains no milk.
By Emilie S.

Greek Lemon Chicken Soup

This soup is perfect as an introduction to a full Greek meal, or a hearty bowlful for a meal in itself. Serve with fresh pita triangles, and you'll be sure to please your guests!!
By Shelley Ross

Easy Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings

My family and I love chicken wings, especially during football season. I just got tired of spending so much money on wings for our party that I decided to whip up my own version of Wing Stop's® lemon pepper chicken wings. The ending result was an empty platter and pleased bellies.
By FleurSweetLoves

Greek-Style Lemon Roasted Potatoes

A great complement with souvlaki. I often cook this on the BBQ with the souvlaki. All you need is a great Greek salad for a full meal!
By koko

Air Fryer Lobster Tails with Lemon-Garlic Butter

Don't wait for your next Maine vacation to indulge in lobster tails! You can enjoy meaty lobster tails at home--cooked in your air fryer--with a lemon-garlic butter sauce.
By Allrecipes
Famous Chicken Francaise
Tangy Lemon-Garlic Shrimp

This simple shrimp dish can be used as a pre-meal snack or the appetizer course. It's easy and quick to make on the stovetop, especially when the lemon juice, zest, and garlic are measured ahead of time.

More Citrus Recipes

Lemon Drop Shots

A yummy alcoholic shot perfect for parties... tastes just like the candy!
By KATESWIFT

Hot Toddy

A great evening relaxer when you need something to help relieve that irritating cold.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Gluehwein

Gluehwein is a German/Austrian winter-holiday drink that most tourists know as an after-ski drink. After you come in out of the snow, it is supposed to make you glow with warmth again. Watch it: Since you drink this wine warm, the alcohol goes to your head extra quick! Drink when you really have come in, and do not have to go out again! This is the one my father used to make for New Year's Eve.
By ELSE

Perfect Summer Fruit Salad

The perfect fruit salad for a backyard bbq or any occasion. There are never leftovers! This is one of my favorite fruit salad recipes, as I think the sauce really makes it. This salad is tastier the longer you can let it soak in its juices. I prefer 3 to 4 hours in the refrigerator before I serve it. Enjoy.
By Nicole Graham Holley

Cranberry Orange Bread

This cranberry orange bread is great for breakfast or a snack. You can also make muffins; just spoon the batter into greased muffin cups and bake at 375 degrees F (190 C) for 15 to 20 minutes.
By LaurasFaves

Tom Collins Cocktail

Created in the late 1800s, the Tom Collins is said to be named after a wide-spread practical joke that swept the country. This cocktail, however, is no joke.
By Allrecipes

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Inspired by Panera Bread's version, this soup delivers on flavor. Tender chicken in a lemony broth with orzo pasta, carrots, onions, celery, and baby spinach. This has quickly become one of my family's very favorite soup recipes.
By ReneePaj

Lemon Cream Cheese Bars

Nothing brings a recipe to life like fresh lemons! For a change of pace from the standard Southern-style lemon bars, you need to look no further! This recipe is easy and the taste is divine. I have also made this with Splenda® and low-fat cream cheese and they were just as wonderful.
By Pamela Souza LeBlanc

Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob

My mother-in-law gave me this quick and easy recipe for the sweetest, tastiest corn cobs!
By heatherjane

Lemony Mediterranean Chicken

This is one of my most favorite family recipes. I can remember my mom would always make this when people would come over.
By joecraig

Sangria! Sangria!

The BEST sangria recipe I've been able to hone to perfection! If you like a sweeter Sangria, use ginger ale in place of club soda.
By HJACOBY

Amazing Spicy Grilled Shrimp

This is an amazing spicy grilled shrimp recipe. It has become my family's new favorite.
By Pat Rota

Limoncello

Truly worth the time required to create this distinguished ice cold refreshing drink.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Easy Lemon Cookies

The basic cake mix cookie with a twist.
By Lissa

Easy Cranberry Orange Relish

A delightful change from the ordinary...the only relish most of my family will eat! Relish can be chilled up to 3 days.
By TXGIRLSX3

Mediterranean Lemon Chicken

This goes nicely with roasted potatoes! Mmm mmm Mediterranean! The recipe uses chicken legs, but works for any chicken parts.
By NIBLETS

Copycat of Starbucks® Lemon Bread

A Starbucks® favorite that you can copycat in your own kitchen. Recipe shared with me by a friend. Delicious with a cup of fresh-brewed coffee.
By SB

Lemon Meringue Cheesecake

Love lemon meringue pie and cheesecake? Well this is the best of both worlds. Great any time of year and sure to impress your guests.
By Michelle Berger

Lemon Cookies from Scratch

This is a fantastic lemon cookie recipe from scratch, making a batch of delicious, soft cookies with just a few lemons.
By mushdg02

Frog Eye Salad

An acini di pepe (or couscous) pasta salad with coconut, pineapple, Mandarin oranges, and marshmallows.
By Judy Awe

Warm Lemon, Honey, and Ginger Soother

This tangy infusion was inspired by a combination of Indian, Egyptian, and Costa Rican wisdom for soothing the common cold. Make a pot in the morning when you are not feeling well and drink throughout the day, reheating by the mugful as needed. My husband and I keep these ingredients on hand throughout the winter just because we like it. For children, add a splash of orange juice to cool it down.
By LoveNCyprus

Lemon Snowflake Cookies

Easy and very lemony!
By Jennifer
