Melon Recipes

Allrecipes has more than 220 melon recipes including bitter melon, cantaloupe, honeydew and more. Our melon recipes are complete with ratings, reviews and serving tips.

Honeydew Blueberry Soup

24
A cold soup of honeydew and blueberries. Top with whipped topping, if desired.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Cantaloupe Salsa

7
This is the best salsa ever! The recipe was given to me by a friend and it always goes quickly. It's easy to double, and people always ask for the recipe so have extras on hand! I prefer fresh tomatoes, but the recipe calls for canned. You can also substitute any fruit to adjust it to your tastes. If you have a food processor or mini chopper, this recipe is much quicker and easier. Serve with Tostitos® Scoops!® chips. Enjoy!
By LEASTMAN

Honeydew and Cucumber Salad

9
Refreshing flavors and textures make this salad a delight!
By EDYTHE

Watermelon Fruit Bowl

31
All of your favorite fruits, lightly sweetened, served in a watermelon 'bowl'.
By CINDY N.

Watermelon Vodka Slush

49
This is from a friend of mine. It is so good!
By Allrecipes Member

Refreshing Watermelon Salad

121
Surprising yet delicious combination of ingredients that can be had as a starter salad, healthy snack or a light meal.
By CHICA3578

Watermelon Agua Fresca

82
This is a drink served throughout Mexico. It is made with several different fruits. This is a watermelon drink.
By Sherbear1

Mojito Fruit Salad

127
Unique! Refreshing, minty salad with a sensational flavor! Big hit!
By Harht4God

Watermelon Ice Pops

12
Cool and refreshing, with no artificial colors or flavors! If you don't have ice pop molds, you can use paper cups and wooden sticks.
By Mama Alanna

Melon Smoothie

28
This one is great when melons are in season.
By Allrecipes Member

Watermelon Caprese Appetizer

12
A refreshing appetizer for the summer, my family loved this so much they ate more than a serving each. Also great for those who love the flavor of caprese but aren't huge fans of tomatoes.
By Nicole Cox

Green Gazpacho

52
A cold, no-cook soup packed with fresh vegetables!
By MrsFisher0729
Watermelon Salsa
56
"Just grab the nearest spoon and eat this right out of the bowl. Yes, this is that good." – bd.weld
Prosciutto e Melone (Italian Ham and Melon)
32
"A very easy and elegant appetizer—perfect for entertaining guests." – Jillian
Watermelon Sherbet
55
Savory Ways to Eat Watermelon
Refreshing Ways with Watermelon
Our Best Agua Fresca Recipes
Refreshing Cucumber Watermelon Salad
75

I make this for all of my summer picnics, a huge hit!

Summer Watermelon Gazpacho

1
This refreshing watermelon gazpacho is the perfect soup for summer.
By France C

Watermelon Martini

28
Best summer drink ever!
By Victoria Brown Absten

Watermelon Sangria

84
This is one of my favorite recipes I have borrowed from a friend. If you love watermelon, this is the perfect drink for a hot summer day!
By bewitched

Refreshing Watermelon Lemonade Slush

20
Whenever I have excess seasonal fruit, I freeze it in chunks for fast and easy slushes and smoothies. Here's a delicious way to use up some watermelon.
By Terri Myers

Simple Watermelon Sorbet

17
If you love watermelon and love sorbet, you're bound to love this simple recipe!
By CookinginFL

Herb Watermelon Feta Salad

125
This is a delicious summer salad. The ingredients really go well together.
By Michelle English
Jewel's Watermelon Margaritas

100
This is the non-frozen version of my watermelon margaritas. These are so amazing and refreshing on hot summer days. To make a virgin version, omit the tequila and use a lemon-lime soda.
By RainbowJewels

Watermelon Feta Salad

20
Sweet watermelon, spicy arugula, and salty feta cheese prove that contrasting flavors can be quite delicious.
By Allrecipes Member

Watermelon and Cucumber Juice with a Spritz of Lime

20
Cool and refreshing juice — this is a mellow cucumber and watermelon juice recipe with a touch of tartness from the lime.
By Alyse Ellienne

Watermelon Rind Preserves

24
This is an old recipe. Select melons with thick rinds. You will need to check with your local extension office for processing times.
By Dave McIntyre

Simple Cantaloupe Smoothie

27
This is a very simple recipe! A sweet, healthy way to start your day with a delicious, unique flavor.
By Beth

Watermelon Basil Salad

11
A quick salad of watermelon and basil. The chili powder plays well with the sweetness of the melon.
By Chefthompsoncom

Tomato Watermelon Salad

48
The quintessential summer salad with lots of lycopene. Tomatoes and watermelon are a match made in heaven! Perfect with grilled meat on a hot day! This is best served at room temperature. Dress the salad right before you eat it.
By 1insa

Watermelon and Strawberry Lemonade

189
This recipe makes for fresh fruit that you can drink! It's best served cold over ice.
By MaryAnn Rajczewski

Strawberry-Melon Summer Salad

29
This salad is perfect for summer BBQs. The fruit makes it tasty.
By Drizzler

Watermelon and Feta Salad with Arugula and Spinach

67
Sweet, salty, and refreshing salad with a little bite.
By BamaHaole
Watermelon Soup

36
What could be better on a hot summer day than a cool soup made with fresh watermelon and mint?
By lillpup

Summer Fruit Salad with a Lemon, Honey, and Mint Dressing

24
A simply elegant fruit salad paired with a sweet and tangy lemon-mint dressing
By TimTanguay

Cucumber and Cantaloupe Salad

15
Sweet, crunchy, delicious! This salad is easy to make and easy to eat. It's great as a snack or side-dish.
By Seyet

Chef John's Watermelon Agua Fresca

35
This is my all-time favorite summertime drink. When it's hot and humid and you're totally parched, there's nothing as refreshing, as revitalizing, and as restorative as ice-cold watermelon agua fresca. It's one of life's great drinkable pleasures.
By Chef John

Watermelon Milkshake

22
A cold refreshing drink on a hot summer day.
By Dolphin Panda

Watermelon Cooler Slushy

158
This watermelon slushy is just perfect for hot summer days! Watermelon, ice, and a bit of lime juice are simply blended together in this quick treat.
By Olivia

Watermelon Summer Salad

123
This is a recipe I stumbled upon one hot lazy afternoon. Don't be scared by the ingredients, they work together to make a very tasty and refreshing salad. Go ahead and try it - be prepared for a pleasant surprise!
By Jessica Mayo
