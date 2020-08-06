Melon Recipes

This is the best salsa ever! The recipe was given to me by a friend and it always goes quickly. It's easy to double, and people always ask for the recipe so have extras on hand! I prefer fresh tomatoes, but the recipe calls for canned. You can also substitute any fruit to adjust it to your tastes. If you have a food processor or mini chopper, this recipe is much quicker and easier. Serve with Tostitos® Scoops!® chips. Enjoy!
The quintessential summer salad with lots of lycopene. Tomatoes and watermelon are a match made in heaven! Perfect with grilled meat on a hot day! This is best served at room temperature. Dress the salad right before you eat it.
This is my all-time favorite summertime drink. When it's hot and humid and you're totally parched, there's nothing as refreshing, as revitalizing, and as restorative as ice-cold watermelon agua fresca. It's one of life's great drinkable pleasures.
This is a recipe I stumbled upon one hot lazy afternoon. Don't be scared by the ingredients, they work together to make a very tasty and refreshing salad. Go ahead and try it - be prepared for a pleasant surprise!