Fig Recipes

Versatile figs are delicious in these recipes for cookies, cake, appetizers, and more. Find fig recipes with dried or fresh figs and get cookin'!

Staff Picks

Fig and Arugula Salad

44
So simple and so delicious!
By Serena123

Fig Spice Cake

30
This is a delicious fig cake.
By dakota kelly

Fig and Onion Spread

20
This is delicious spread on crackers or a sliced baguette with a smear of blue cheese. It can also be used as a topping for a wheel of warm brie. It's important to use a good quality aged balsamic vinegar in this recipe.
By Thea McAbbott

Real Fig Preserves

79
Figs are naturally sweet and very flavorful, however, the taste should not be bland. It's okay to spice it up a little.
By Dee

How to Bake With Fresh and Dried Figs

Learn how to use naturally sweet fresh and dried figs in all kinds of baked goods, from breads and cakes to tarts and cookies.
By Sarah Zorn

Vanilla Port Poached Figs with Honey Cream

12
Fresh figs poached in a rich reduction of port wine, spices, and orange zest. Served with honey-scented whipped 'sour' cream.
By e

Fig Smoothie

35
Thick, and that sticky texture of figs, turn this smoothie into a yum-yum smoothie for those who like figs a lot or want to rid their fridge of this perishable fruit fast.
By Sam Nemati
Fig Cake I

47
A cake that makes your whole house smell good.
By MRS.CAJUN COOK

Fig and Olive Tapenade

261
This is an easy gourmet appetizer. I've brought this to several parties and it is always a hit! I often add some chopped green olives to the olive mixture and a little more balsamic. Goat cheese may also be used in place of the cream cheese. Serve with slices of French bread or crackers.
By Allrecipes Member
Fresh Fig Cookies

A good moist cookie.
By Pat Kersteter

Chicken Tenders with Balsamic-Fig Sauce

The balsamic vinegar is a nice contrast to the sweet figs which add great texture, and the thyme provides just a bit of savoriness to this sweet and rich sauce.
By lutzflcat

Italian Fig Cookies I

This recipe has been handed down through my mother's family for years. My grandmother brought it with her from Italy in the early 1900's. My mom taught me the recipe this year. Now I am the designated person in our family to make the Fig Cookies. This is a very high honor. So they must be as good as my Grandmothers' cookies. Some call them Homemade Fig Newtons. They are a tradition at Christmas and are wonderful with a hot cup of coffee. They are lot of work. I make them in stages. First the dough, then a few days later the figs, and finally I will make the cookies. The dough and the figs keep well in the refrigerator and the cookies freeze very well.
By Mary Jo
Inspiration and Ideas

Chef John's Fig and Goat Cheese Tart
This sweet and savory tart is perfect as an appetizer, for a summer brunch, or as a not-too-sweet fruit dessert.
Orange, Fig, and Gorgonzola Salad
"Delicious! I used Mandarin oranges, and they worked out fine. Topped this with raspberry vinaigrette; all of the flavors went wonderfully together." – Christina
Fig and Lemon Chicken
Fresh Fig Recipes
Fabulous Fig Jams and Preserves
Fig Brulee with Burrata Cheese
11
Fig and Chia Breakfast Shake
2

Start your morning with this dairy-free fig and banana smoothie with chia seeds and stay satisfied through lunch.

More Fig Recipes

Fresh Fig Cake

109
This recipe makes a moist cake filled with a mixture of fresh figs, brown sugar, and lemon juice.
By Karin Christian

Fig and Prosciutto Appetizer Bites

5
A simple to make yet impressive appetizer that is sure to make your guests swoon! Prosciutto, honeyed goat cheese, and fresh figs come together in each fabulous bite. When ready to serve, slice and serve with crackers.
By SunnyDaysNora

Figs and Toasted Almonds Brie

107
This has a been a hit every time I have served it. Is a great appetizer for the holidays or when figs are in season.
By Casandra Yaz

Fig-Ricotta Cake

2
Texture is moist and slightly dense, and taste is sweet, buttery, and rich.
By lutzflcat

Fresh Fig Oatmeal Muffins

6
This is a perfect way to eat figs you're not sure what to do with. To last longer, place in freezer.
By Chef Lizzie

Elegant Fig Appetizers with Goat Cheese and Almonds

65
This is a combination of several fresh fig appetizer recipes. The flavors of fresh figs, tangy goat cheese, salty almonds, sweet honey, and balsamic vinegar contrast to make these a delicious and very pretty appetizer. Arrange figs in a circle, tops facing in, for a flower effect and this will be a lovely addition to a bridal shower menu! If you can find Marcona almonds, use them! They are a Spanish almond that tastes like a cross between an almond and a cashew.
By ChristineM

Fig Preserves

44
Make your own fig preserves from scratch with this easy canning recipe.
By Dotti K

Summer Sweet Smoothies

11
Packed full of sweet summer fruity goodness. Great for a breakfast or lunch when you're on the go.
By souplover Sue

Strawberry Fig Preserves

36
Everyone thinks these are strawberry preserves. No one has a clue they are made with figs! You can even use different flavors of gelatin like peach or raspberry. Since this recipe makes so little, you could skip the hot water bath and refrigerate the jars of preserves.
By Paula

Stuffed Leg of Lamb with Balsamic-Fig-Basil Sauce

129
Dried plums and currants tossed with salted, roasted almonds, creme de cassis, and mint is the stuffing for my rolled lamb roast. It's a very easy way to dress up a lamb roast during the holidays. The simple herb rub adds just the right amount of seasoning along with fresh garlic inserted into the top of the roast. My balsamic basil fig sauce creation drizzled over the sliced lamb is the perfect finish touch and extremely flavorful thanks to the fresh basil.
By Barbara E.

Fig and Honey Jam with Walnuts

12
I recently made a meat and cheese board for my family and wanted to make a jam/preserve with it that we normally wouldn't have. Figs came to mind and, after searching around a little and getting a few ideas, I came up with this. It was such a huge hit that I decided to share it. I hope that everyone enjoys it as much as we did! It will last for up to 30 days if you do not can it.
By Rachel Swiger-Imhoff

Fig Cake II

18
This is a very moist cake that doesn't last long in my house. For a different taste, toast the pecans slightly. Dates can be substituted for figs to make a date cake.
By Patsy

Arugula-Fig Salad with Creamy Gorgonzola

1
This easy, low-carb fig salad with creamy Gorgonzola and peppery arugula is a beautiful and elegant dish that's perfect for a light lunch or a summer salad. Makes for easy summer entertaining if you prep everything in advance and assemble just before serving. I didn't feel the need to toss this salad as I was afraid of damaging the gorgeous figs.
By Anastasia

Fresh Fig, Apple, and Pomegranate Salad

Tossed with a creamy vinaigrette and topped with pomegranate seeds, feta, and sliced almonds, there is flavor in every bite of this simple mixed green salad.
By Bibi

August Fig Cookies

27
Thick cookies made with fresh figs and walnuts are not overbearingly sweet, but just right. Taste great in the morning with some tea or lemonade!
By berlinann

Fig Thumbprint Cookies

7
These cookies are a great way to use fresh figs, and kids love them!
By mamabird
