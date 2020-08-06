Fig Recipes

This is delicious spread on crackers or a sliced baguette with a smear of blue cheese. It can also be used as a topping for a wheel of warm brie. It's important to use a good quality aged balsamic vinegar in this recipe.
This is an easy gourmet appetizer. I've brought this to several parties and it is always a hit! I often add some chopped green olives to the olive mixture and a little more balsamic. Goat cheese may also be used in place of the cream cheese. Serve with slices of French bread or crackers.
This recipe has been handed down through my mother's family for years. My grandmother brought it with her from Italy in the early 1900's. My mom taught me the recipe this year. Now I am the designated person in our family to make the Fig Cookies. This is a very high honor. So they must be as good as my Grandmothers' cookies. Some call them Homemade Fig Newtons. They are a tradition at Christmas and are wonderful with a hot cup of coffee. They are lot of work. I make them in stages. First the dough, then a few days later the figs, and finally I will make the cookies. The dough and the figs keep well in the refrigerator and the cookies freeze very well.
A simple to make yet impressive appetizer that is sure to make your guests swoon! Prosciutto, honeyed goat cheese, and fresh figs come together in each fabulous bite. When ready to serve, slice and serve with crackers.
This is a combination of several fresh fig appetizer recipes. The flavors of fresh figs, tangy goat cheese, salty almonds, sweet honey, and balsamic vinegar contrast to make these a delicious and very pretty appetizer. Arrange figs in a circle, tops facing in, for a flower effect and this will be a lovely addition to a bridal shower menu! If you can find Marcona almonds, use them! They are a Spanish almond that tastes like a cross between an almond and a cashew.
Everyone thinks these are strawberry preserves. No one has a clue they are made with figs! You can even use different flavors of gelatin like peach or raspberry. Since this recipe makes so little, you could skip the hot water bath and refrigerate the jars of preserves.
Dried plums and currants tossed with salted, roasted almonds, creme de cassis, and mint is the stuffing for my rolled lamb roast. It's a very easy way to dress up a lamb roast during the holidays. The simple herb rub adds just the right amount of seasoning along with fresh garlic inserted into the top of the roast. My balsamic basil fig sauce creation drizzled over the sliced lamb is the perfect finish touch and extremely flavorful thanks to the fresh basil.
I recently made a meat and cheese board for my family and wanted to make a jam/preserve with it that we normally wouldn't have. Figs came to mind and, after searching around a little and getting a few ideas, I came up with this. It was such a huge hit that I decided to share it. I hope that everyone enjoys it as much as we did! It will last for up to 30 days if you do not can it.
This easy, low-carb fig salad with creamy Gorgonzola and peppery arugula is a beautiful and elegant dish that's perfect for a light lunch or a summer salad. Makes for easy summer entertaining if you prep everything in advance and assemble just before serving. I didn't feel the need to toss this salad as I was afraid of damaging the gorgeous figs.