Cherry Recipes

Sour Cherry Sorbet
When sour cherries are in season, this preparation really shows off their color and flavor. Do not omit the salt as it keeps the sorbet 'scoopable' instead of a solid block of ice. Preparation time does not include time for pitting cherries. I get mine in Door County, Wisconsin, already pitted.
Pork Loin Chops with Cherry-Apple Stuffing
Pork and tart dried cherries make a great meal for a cool fall evening. Prepare your salad or other side while this casserole finishes in the oven.
Cherry Chicken
Lightly floured chicken pieces with the sweet flavoring of dark cherries and orange slices make a great entree that can be served over rice or alone with a salad for a lighter meal. Boneless pieces can be used if desired.
Raspberry and Cherry Smoothie
This delicious, quick, and easy fruit smoothie recipe is super sweet and very tasty and it makes a fantastic breakfast. We've used frozen fruit in this recipe as it helps make the smoothie nice and cold, but fresh fruit also works well too. You can add any greens to the recipe if you like - baby spinach or kale is masked well by the fruity flavors of the raspberry and cherry.
Pork Chops With Black Cherry Sauce
Cherries and pork may sound like a weird combo, but these are amazing, and a great way to use up all those summer cherries.
Manhattan Cherries!
I am a Manhattan fan - on the dry side, please! I came up with this idea when my husband was on a kick of making infused vodkas. Not so sweet as maraschino cherries, for those of us who like the 'dry side'! Use in Manhattans as you would maraschino cherries.
Flathead Cherry Compote
This simple compote is a great accompaniment to roasted lamb or beef. We live in Flathead cherry country so that's what I use, but any sweet dark cherry will work. If using frozen cherries, it usually isn't necessary to add the water.
Crunchy and Delicious Granola
After searching for a healthier granola recipe, I tweaked a few to lessen the sugar. I use seeds instead of nuts due to allergies. Still very crunchy, delicious, and satisfying! Change the dried fruit to fit your tastes (blueberries, cherries, cranberries, apricots, etc.).
Cherry Pie III
This is the 1999 American Pie Council's National Pie Championship first-place winner in the Fruit and Berry Category.
Homemade Old Fashioned Mix
I love a good old fashioned, but making a fresh homemade drink on the spot can be time consuming! I created this easy homemade mix to save time and still have a delicious homemade drink that guests will love! This mix is also makes a great gift!
Cherry Crunch
Cherry pie filling is lovingly sandwiched between 2 layers of crunchy oaty goodness. Substitute apple pie filling and sprinkle a little extra cinnamon over the top if you like.