Cherry Recipes

Enjoy juicy red cherries in tarts, drinks and more. Whether you're fresh in cherry season or using canned cherries, these cherry recipes are sure to please!

Staff Picks

Sour Cherry Sorbet

8
When sour cherries are in season, this preparation really shows off their color and flavor. Do not omit the salt as it keeps the sorbet 'scoopable' instead of a solid block of ice. Preparation time does not include time for pitting cherries. I get mine in Door County, Wisconsin, already pitted.
By xvc

Pork Loin Chops with Cherry-Apple Stuffing

7
Pork and tart dried cherries make a great meal for a cool fall evening. Prepare your salad or other side while this casserole finishes in the oven.
By Bibi

Cherry Chicken

27
Lightly floured chicken pieces with the sweet flavoring of dark cherries and orange slices make a great entree that can be served over rice or alone with a salad for a lighter meal. Boneless pieces can be used if desired.
By Daveeda

Raspberry and Cherry Smoothie

2
This delicious, quick, and easy fruit smoothie recipe is super sweet and very tasty and it makes a fantastic breakfast. We've used frozen fruit in this recipe as it helps make the smoothie nice and cold, but fresh fruit also works well too. You can add any greens to the recipe if you like - baby spinach or kale is masked well by the fruity flavors of the raspberry and cherry.
By MyNutriCounter

Pork Chops With Black Cherry Sauce

29
Cherries and pork may sound like a weird combo, but these are amazing, and a great way to use up all those summer cherries.
By almondjoy2807

Manhattan Cherries!

4
I am a Manhattan fan - on the dry side, please! I came up with this idea when my husband was on a kick of making infused vodkas. Not so sweet as maraschino cherries, for those of us who like the 'dry side'! Use in Manhattans as you would maraschino cherries.
By JJOYB53

Flathead Cherry Compote

5
This simple compote is a great accompaniment to roasted lamb or beef. We live in Flathead cherry country so that's what I use, but any sweet dark cherry will work. If using frozen cherries, it usually isn't necessary to add the water.
By DarlisJ

Crunchy and Delicious Granola

5
After searching for a healthier granola recipe, I tweaked a few to lessen the sugar. I use seeds instead of nuts due to allergies. Still very crunchy, delicious, and satisfying! Change the dried fruit to fit your tastes (blueberries, cherries, cranberries, apricots, etc.).
By cait713

Cherry Pie III

This is the 1999 American Pie Council's National Pie Championship first-place winner in the Fruit and Berry Category.
By Beth Campbell

Sweet Polish Cherry Cake

30
A delicious homemade Polish cake with cherries for the whole family.
By Plvic-52

Homemade Old Fashioned Mix

11
I love a good old fashioned, but making a fresh homemade drink on the spot can be time consuming! I created this easy homemade mix to save time and still have a delicious homemade drink that guests will love! This mix is also makes a great gift!
By Lonavasma

Cherry Crunch

317
Cherry pie filling is lovingly sandwiched between 2 layers of crunchy oaty goodness. Substitute apple pie filling and sprinkle a little extra cinnamon over the top if you like.
By Timothy S. Lindabury
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Cocoa-Rubbed Pork with Cherry Sauce
Cherry preserves, Mexican spices, and cocoa powder dress up Chef John's easy pork tenderloin recipe.
Brandied Cherry Clafouti
A French classic! Tart cherries are baked in a rich custard.
Best Cherry Pie
169
Fresh Cherry Cobbler
447
Ways to Use Maraschino Cherries
Luscious Desserts to Make With Fresh Cherries
Old Fashioned Cocktail
17

The earliest version of this cocktail was simply water, sugar, bitters, and booze. Over time, the water became ice, the booze became whiskey, and the drink became an old fashioned.

© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com