Blueberry Recipes

Fresh, plump blueberries are a great addition to muffins, breads, cobblers, pie, pancakes, and more. Browse over 860 blueberry recipes!

Whole Wheat Blueberry Pancakes

768
The blueberries in these whole wheat pancakes are so sweet and moist that they don't even need butter when eaten while hot! This is our Saturday breakfast, healthy for me; yummy for husband and kids.
By brossettelewis

To Die For Blueberry Muffins

14049
These muffins are extra large and yummy with the sugary-cinnamon crumb topping. I usually double the recipe and fill the muffin cups just to the top edge for a wonderful extra-generously-sized deli style muffin. Add extra blueberries too, if you want!
By Colleen

This Simple Trick Keeps Berries Fresh for Longer

Fresh berries have two major enemies: mold and moisture. Here's how to fight them off in two easy steps so you can store berries and keep them fresh for longer. Money saved!
By Vanessa Greaves

Catherine's Pickled Blueberries

50
Think of this as blueberries with a bite. My friend Catherine serves this sweet/tangy sauce spooned over ripened goat cheese for a knock-'em-dead appetizer.
By foodelicious

Chef John's Blueberry Clafoutis

206
This recipe is a great way to enjoy fresh summer fruit, and this technique really lets it play the starring role. I hope you give it a try soon.
By Chef John

Todd's Famous Blueberry Pancakes

My husband makes the most fabulous pancakes I've ever eaten! Well worth the hour wait! We serve them with butter and brown sugar.
By Alison

Refreshing Blueberry Soda

9
Summer favorite that can easily be translated into freezer pops. Fresh mint leaves could also be used instead of basil.
By Summer

Blueberry Shortbread Bars

158
You can use any summer fruit in these bars, as long as you don't use too much and it's not too wet. I hope you give this a try soon. Enjoy!
By Chef John

What Is a Huckleberry and What Does It Taste Like?

Learn all about the fruit made famous from classic literature and cartoons.
By Melanie Fincher

Super Summer Kale Salad

199
Recreated from a deli salad sold at a national grocery. Makes a HUGE bowl, enough to serve a crowd; travels well to a potluck.
By Susan

Lemon Blueberry Pavlova

My favorite way to enjoy lemon meringue is with pavlova. The meringue base cools and dries out slowly, creating a crispy, crunchy crust on the outside which contrasts beautifully with a soft, sticky center. Topped with an intense lemon curd filling, fresh blueberries, and a homemade blueberry sauce, this dessert takes a little bit of time to make but is also simple and easy to pull off!
By Chef John

Blueberry Pie

This is the best when made with fresh picked blueberries! It is a beautiful sight with a lattice top.
By ASHESP
Blueberry Popovers
"Tasty and very easy to make!" – lutzflcat
Blueberry Cream Slushy
44
"I've made this recipe three or four times in the last two weeks. It is so good, I can't get enough! It's just as good left over, when you want a quick treat." – PICANTE
Blueberry Drop Cookies
189
Blueberry Walnut Salad
102
Savory Blueberry Recipes
Top-Rated Blueberry Crisps and Crumbles 
Blueberry Oatmeal Breakfast Bars
18

These breakfast bars are quick and easy to make. They freeze well and can be made with many combinations of fruits and nuts. Make these and freeze them for a quick breakfast on the go.

Best of the Best Blueberry Muffins

948
Big Blueberry muffins with a crusty sugar topping. A recipe I got from my Grandma. The blueberries and the sweet batter are fabulous together. Favorites of all who have tried them. Quick and easy, made with few ingredients. Remember to use paper liners!
By AUNTLYNNIE

Melt In Your Mouth Blueberry Cake

470
This is a nice tender cake - one of my Mom's specialties from years ago. It is a great cake to take along to a picnic.
By IRENED

Blueberry Sour Cream Coffee Cake

1357
One really delicious and really unhealthy Sunday coffee cake. I have no idea where I got this recipe from but it was about thirty years ago and has been a family favorite since. The bake time is a bit longer if you're using frozen berries.
By d newman

Alice's Easy Blueberry Cake

103
This is a delicious and easy blueberry cake to make with things that are usually on hand. My grandmother passed this down to me and now I make it with my kids.
By JLI1108

Easy Small-Batch Blueberry Jam

170
Simple and easy, the delicious flavor of the blueberries takes center stage.
By Deb C

Blueberry Tea Cocktail

9
The combination of amaretto, orange liqueur, and hot orange pekoe tea make this warm drink taste reminiscent of blueberries.
By Allrecipes

The Ultimate Berry Crumble

95
I don't tack the word ultimate onto just any recipe. This berry well may be my favorite summer dessert, with the perfect balance of sweet and tart, tender and crisp, fruit and crumble. Some ice cream on the side is highly recommended.
By Chef John

Protein Powder Overnight Oats with Blueberries and Peanut Butter

Protein powder, blueberries, and peanut butter are combined in these overnight oats for a filling sweet breakfast.
By Yoly

Blueberry Cream Muffins

1732
Rich and delicious blueberry muffins. The secret is the sour cream.
By KK3

Blueberry Loaf

187
An easy-to-make, delicious blueberry loaf that works equally well with fresh or frozen blueberries.
By Meg

Brie, Lemon Curd, and Blueberry Bites

Looking for a quick and easy appetizer/snack made with minimal effort that will WOW your guests? These bites are buttery, creamy, cheesy, and balanced out with tart lemon curd and a sweet pop of flavor from blueberries. Finger food at its best!
By lutzflcat

Easy Batter Fruit Cobbler

1962
Short of serving store-bought ice cream, you won't find a simpler, more delicious dessert than this fruit cobbler. Use any juicy summer fruit: peaches, nectarines, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries. And if you use frozen berries, this dessert can be assembled in less than 10 minutes.
By Ben S.

Blueberry Pie with Frozen Berries

Great pie made from frozen blueberries.
By Cindy Nelson

Easy Blueberry Muffins I

304
These muffins are absolutely delicious. The secret is in NOT mixing the batter too much: the less you mix, the better the muffins are. You can replace the blueberries with chocolate chips to make an even better muffin--so my kids say.
By SKEHLER

Healthy Wild Blueberry Sauce

8
Amazing on top of your favorite pancakes or waffles. This sauce doesn't thicken up much because there is no white sugar, but it does soak wonderfully into warm pancakes.
By Chef V

Oatmeal Blueberry Muffins

431
These have a great texture, and stay moist and tender for days - if they last that long at your house!
By Sue Snow

Blueberry Buckle

1597
I make this at least twice when blueberries are in season. Makes a great coffeecake or dessert.
By JBS BOX

Blueberry Simple Syrup

97
This flavored simple syrup is very versatile and goes with so many things. I especially like to put it on top of French toast, in pancake or waffle batter, and it's very yummy in cornbread or biscuit batter. This can be made in advanced and stored and refrigerated in a glass jar.
By Vanessa Fregoso

Lemon Blueberry Bread

1061
A quick bread that is one of my family's favorites.
By Mama's Cafe

Blueberry Cheesecake

120
Can be made any time of the year, thanks to frozen blueberries.
By JJOHN32

Blueberry Dump Cake

406
By definition, dump cakes are simple and fuss-free to make. Try this recipe using fresh blueberries and cake mix for a dessert everyone will love.
By Debbie

Made from Scratch Blueberry Flapjacks

Delicious, easy and good for you! Blueberries and chia seeds added to a simple pancake recipe boost the goodness and the flavor. That's what's for breakfast! Serve warm with maple syrup.
By Simple Savoury

Streusel Topped Blueberry Muffins

801
This is a really moist muffin if you don't overwork the batter. I'm a 'muffin snob' and I find myself making this same recipe over and over again! You'll never want to make a boxed blueberry muffin again.
By Heather Walker
