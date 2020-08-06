Blueberry Recipes

These muffins are extra large and yummy with the sugary-cinnamon crumb topping. I usually double the recipe and fill the muffin cups just to the top edge for a wonderful extra-generously-sized deli style muffin. Add extra blueberries too, if you want!
My favorite way to enjoy lemon meringue is with pavlova. The meringue base cools and dries out slowly, creating a crispy, crunchy crust on the outside which contrasts beautifully with a soft, sticky center. Topped with an intense lemon curd filling, fresh blueberries, and a homemade blueberry sauce, this dessert takes a little bit of time to make but is also simple and easy to pull off!
Big Blueberry muffins with a crusty sugar topping. A recipe I got from my Grandma. The blueberries and the sweet batter are fabulous together. Favorites of all who have tried them. Quick and easy, made with few ingredients. Remember to use paper liners!
One really delicious and really unhealthy Sunday coffee cake. I have no idea where I got this recipe from but it was about thirty years ago and has been a family favorite since. The bake time is a bit longer if you're using frozen berries.
I don't tack the word ultimate onto just any recipe. This berry well may be my favorite summer dessert, with the perfect balance of sweet and tart, tender and crisp, fruit and crumble. Some ice cream on the side is highly recommended.
Looking for a quick and easy appetizer/snack made with minimal effort that will WOW your guests? These bites are buttery, creamy, cheesy, and balanced out with tart lemon curd and a sweet pop of flavor from blueberries. Finger food at its best!
Short of serving store-bought ice cream, you won't find a simpler, more delicious dessert than this fruit cobbler. Use any juicy summer fruit: peaches, nectarines, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries. And if you use frozen berries, this dessert can be assembled in less than 10 minutes.
These muffins are absolutely delicious. The secret is in NOT mixing the batter too much: the less you mix, the better the muffins are. You can replace the blueberries with chocolate chips to make an even better muffin--so my kids say.
This flavored simple syrup is very versatile and goes with so many things. I especially like to put it on top of French toast, in pancake or waffle batter, and it's very yummy in cornbread or biscuit batter. This can be made in advanced and stored and refrigerated in a glass jar.
This is a really moist muffin if you don't overwork the batter. I'm a 'muffin snob' and I find myself making this same recipe over and over again! You'll never want to make a boxed blueberry muffin again.