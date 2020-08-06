Deviled Eggs

Find the best deviled egg recipes, from bacon deviled eggs to healthy deviled eggs. Try a recipe with a spicy twist, or stick with the classic version for an easy party treat.

Staff Picks

Avocado Deviled Eggs

73
This is a twist on the traditional deviled egg. I usually use 1 or 2 fewer yolks for the filling.
By thehealthyhousewife

Simple Deviled Eggs

318
The eggs are delicious, and it's easy to make more for larger gatherings. I've added onion and celery for a little more flavor and texture.
By Suzanne EE

Bacon Cheddar Deviled Eggs

These deviled eggs include bacon and shredded cheddar cheese. Better than your ordinary deviled eggs.
By USEREMILY3260

Spicy Deviled Eggs

93
I made these for a holiday party, and have been asked to make them over and over again ever since. I've been told they have a good unique flavor to them. Hope you enjoy them as much as my friends and family!
By karlyz

How to Boil Eggs Perfectly Every Time

We'll show you how to boil eggs so they turn out just the way you want them.
By Vanessa Greaves

Japanese Deviled Eggs

26
Great twist on a old favorite.
By Mya

Classic Savory Deviled Eggs

295
Hard-cooked eggs are stuffed with a creamy blend of mayonnaise, Dijon mustard and rice wine vinegar. Fresh dill and garlic powder add a delightful flavor.
By Jeff Sikes

Our 15 Best Deviled Eggs Taste Simply Divine

These recipes are easy to change up to suit any occasion or appetite. We think they taste heavenly.
By Jen Harwell

Ranch-Style Deviled Eggs

This is a basic deviled egg with a little twist of ranch.
By Kimberly

Tarragon and Spice Deviled Eggs

No holiday meal is complete without deviled eggs. These are a great twist on the classic.
By Jason Warne

Di's Delicious Deluxe Deviled Eggs

571
These tasty deviled eggs are always a BIG hit. I'm constantly asked to share the recipe. You'll love them, too! Add more hot sauce if you really want to make them deviled!
By HIPPS

Fully Loaded Deviled Eggs

My children and husband go nuts over these. I made them for a potluck at work and have been asked for them ever since. (If you can keep people out of them, you're doing better than I ever could.) The time that I spend prepping this depends on how fast you shell your eggs. I have two girls so we knock this out in about 30 minutes (minus cooking time).
By mommyof3
Classic Savory Deviled Eggs

295
Hard-cooked eggs are stuffed with a creamy blend of mayonnaise, Dijon mustard and rice wine vinegar. Fresh dill and garlic powder add a delightful flavor.
By Jeff Sikes

Fully Loaded Deviled Eggs

59
My children and husband go nuts over these. I made them for a potluck at work and have been asked for them ever since. (If you can keep people out of them, you're doing better than I ever could.) The time that I spend prepping this depends on how fast you shell your eggs. I have two girls so we knock this out in about 30 minutes (minus cooking time).
By mommyof3

Easter Deviled Eggs

67
A very easy, special touch for Easter and fun to do at baby showers as well. Do some plain white ones to keep everyone happy.
By NancyClancy

Deviled Eggs

342
These deviled eggs are made with Miracle Whip® instead of mayo.
By Barbara

Avocado Deviled Eggs

73
This is a twist on the traditional deviled egg. I usually use 1 or 2 fewer yolks for the filling.
By thehealthyhousewife

Creamy Jalapeno Deviled Eggs

6
These are creamy deviled eggs with an edge that go well with BBQ chicken on the grill and macaroni salad. You can use piping tips to create a beautiful filling design.
By brandikay1128

St. Patrick's Day Deviled Eggs

4
I wanted a great GREEN recipe for St. Patty's day but couldn't really find one, so I came up with this and hopefully everyone will get into the St. Patty's spirit with green deviled eggs!
By Sabrina

Spicy Deviled Eggs

93
I made these for a holiday party, and have been asked to make them over and over again ever since. I've been told they have a good unique flavor to them. Hope you enjoy them as much as my friends and family!
By karlyz

Creamy Cajun Deviled Eggs

31
The secret ingredient in these creamy eggs is the cream cheese. 'C'est bon,' meaning 'It's so good!'
By Melissa Dommert

Sweet Deviled Eggs

79
These are the best, sweetest deviled eggs around. Very simple to make and always a hit.
By Tim Brewster

Cajun Deviled Eggs

145
Perfectly spicy deviled eggs, I gar-on-tee!
By Denyse

Di's Delicious Deluxe Deviled Eggs

571
These tasty deviled eggs are always a BIG hit. I'm constantly asked to share the recipe. You'll love them, too! Add more hot sauce if you really want to make them deviled!
By HIPPS

Crab-Stuffed Deviled Eggs

34
These eggs are actually also stuffed with crab, not just topped with crab. They are extremely easy to make. This recipe includes my famous 17-minute egg-cooking method.
By Chef John

Easy Deviled Eggs

1
This 1950s standard is back in style and more popular than ever. Set the deviled eggs out on the party buffet and watch them disappear!
By Allrecipes Member

Deviled Eggs I

442
Another recipe passed down to me by my mother. Very good!
By Martin

The Perfect Deviled Eggs

Perfect deviled eggs with a creamy, savory filling and just a hint of tang ready for serving in just minutes. These are the perfect picnic staple!
By NicoleMcmom

Jalapeno Bacon Cheddar Deviled Eggs

66
A spin on an old classic. Deviled eggs with the addition of savory bacon, delicious Cheddar and spicy jalapeno.
By Russell

Special Deviled Eggs

498
Horseradish sauce and sweet relish sets these deviled eggs apart from the rest!
By Sara

Chef John's Deviled Eggs

171
My deviled eggs recipe is fairly standard, except I like to add a little cream cheese. Unlike mayonnaise, cream cheese firms up when chilled, and provides a little more luxurious texture.
By Chef John

Perfect Deviled Eggs

82
These appeared on the table at every holiday and every gathering when I was growing up. My children will stand in front of the refrigerator and eat one after another (if I don't catch them). You can spice these up with country or creole mustard, a few jots of hot sauce (or a bunch of hot sauce!), and a sprig of parsley. It's just pretty.
By Jan Charles

Simply the Best Deviled Eggs

9
This is my favorite deviled eggs recipe. Its simplicity makes it so good.
By ctrit

Stuffed Eggs

4
I made this appetizer with my friends, they love it! Everyone at school knows about it and now I'm selling them at home!
By Raakhee.D
