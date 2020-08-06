Staff Picks Avocado Deviled Eggs
This is a twist on the traditional deviled egg. I usually use 1 or 2 fewer yolks for the filling.
Simple Deviled Eggs
The eggs are delicious, and it's easy to make more for larger gatherings. I've added onion and celery for a little more flavor and texture.
Bacon Cheddar Deviled Eggs
These deviled eggs include bacon and shredded cheddar cheese. Better than your ordinary deviled eggs.
By USEREMILY3260 Spicy Deviled Eggs
I made these for a holiday party, and have been asked to make them over and over again ever since. I've been told they have a good unique flavor to them. Hope you enjoy them as much as my friends and family!
Classic Savory Deviled Eggs
Hard-cooked eggs are stuffed with a creamy blend of mayonnaise, Dijon mustard and rice wine vinegar. Fresh dill and garlic powder add a delightful flavor.
Di's Delicious Deluxe Deviled Eggs
These tasty deviled eggs are always a BIG hit. I'm constantly asked to share the recipe. You'll love them, too! Add more hot sauce if you really want to make them deviled!
By HIPPS Fully Loaded Deviled Eggs
My children and husband go nuts over these. I made them for a potluck at work and have been asked for them ever since. (If you can keep people out of them, you're doing better than I ever could.) The time that I spend prepping this depends on how fast you shell your eggs. I have two girls so we knock this out in about 30 minutes (minus cooking time).
By mommyof3 Inspiration and Ideas Deviled Eggs I
"Deviled eggs are my signature. Whenever we have a get together at my place...rest assured these eggs are on my appetizer table." -- JOSIE
Hard Boiled Eggs in the Instant Pot
What we love most about hard boiled eggs is how simple they are to make, especially if you're cooking them in the Instant Pot.
By mommyof3 Easter Deviled Eggs
A very easy, special touch for Easter and fun to do at baby showers as well. Do some plain white ones to keep everyone happy.
Deviled Eggs
These deviled eggs are made with Miracle Whip® instead of mayo.
Creamy Jalapeno Deviled Eggs
These are creamy deviled eggs with an edge that go well with BBQ chicken on the grill and macaroni salad. You can use piping tips to create a beautiful filling design.
St. Patrick's Day Deviled Eggs
I wanted a great GREEN recipe for St. Patty's day but couldn't really find one, so I came up with this and hopefully everyone will get into the St. Patty's spirit with green deviled eggs!
Creamy Cajun Deviled Eggs
The secret ingredient in these creamy eggs is the cream cheese. 'C'est bon,' meaning 'It's so good!'
Sweet Deviled Eggs
These are the best, sweetest deviled eggs around. Very simple to make and always a hit.
By HIPPS Crab-Stuffed Deviled Eggs
These eggs are actually also stuffed with crab, not just topped with crab. They are extremely easy to make. This recipe includes my famous 17-minute egg-cooking method.
Easy Deviled Eggs
This 1950s standard is back in style and more popular than ever. Set the deviled eggs out on the party buffet and watch them disappear!
By Allrecipes Member Deviled Eggs I
Another recipe passed down to me by my mother. Very good!
The Perfect Deviled Eggs
Perfect deviled eggs with a creamy, savory filling and just a hint of tang ready for serving in just minutes. These are the perfect picnic staple!
Special Deviled Eggs
Horseradish sauce and sweet relish sets these deviled eggs apart from the rest!
Chef John's Deviled Eggs
My deviled eggs recipe is fairly standard, except I like to add a little cream cheese. Unlike mayonnaise, cream cheese firms up when chilled, and provides a little more luxurious texture.
Perfect Deviled Eggs
These appeared on the table at every holiday and every gathering when I was growing up. My children will stand in front of the refrigerator and eat one after another (if I don't catch them). You can spice these up with country or creole mustard, a few jots of hot sauce (or a bunch of hot sauce!), and a sprig of parsley. It's just pretty.
Stuffed Eggs
I made this appetizer with my friends, they love it! Everyone at school knows about it and now I'm selling them at home!
