Apple Recipes

It's still an apple-a-day, even when it's in one of these sweet apple pie, muffin, coffeecake, or applesauce recipes.

Staff Picks

Apple Squares

1525
Apples, nuts and cinnamon make these bars delicious. They hardly last a day at my house!
By BarbiAnn

Easy Apple Coleslaw

791
This is our favorite cole slaw recipe, a yummy combo of fruit and veggies in a sweet dressing.
By Allrecipes Member

Apple Chips

98
These yummy cinnamon apple chips will disappear almost as quickly as you make them! They're perfect for healthy snacks and easy to take on the road. The secret is baking at a very low temperature for a long time, which dehydrates the apples.
By walkerkr

Caramel Apple Pork Chops

2429
Warm, spicy, and sweet, this wonderful Fall recipe is a guaranteed favorite for kids, and is great with smashed potatoes and buttered green beans.
By Allrecipes Member
Sponsored By Walmart

Apple Stuffed Chicken Breast

777
This is a great dish for the fall. Golden Delicious, Granny Smith, Newtown Pippin, Rome Beauty and/or Winesap apples may be used.
By Behr

Fruity Curry Chicken Salad

996
A healthy and tasty chicken salad with a fruity twist - great on a croissant or in a honey pita. Note: This salad is best if eaten the day after preparation. This allows the ingredients time to mingle, giving a fuller flavor. If desired, use nonfat mayonnaise.
By Karen L. Baker

Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings

387
These are the apple dumplings my grandmother used to make: warm, flaky, sweet, and drizzled with a sauce that bakes right with them. These are not difficult to make, just a little time-consuming.
By MICKI WOOD

Sarah's Applesauce

3132
Make your own applesauce at home with just apples, sugar, cinnamon, and this recipe.
By PHATCAT

Sauteed Apples

1759
This is great for any meal, but is great for breakfast. The syrup from the apples is great on homemade waffles. You may add raisins to the sauce if you wish.
By 356

Glazed Apple Cream Pie

299
A friend who NEVER bakes gave me this recipe recently. I think she's made this pie once a week for the past 6 weeks now! This one is great!
By Kathy

Air Fryer Apple Pies

13
Mini hand pies filled with a buttery apple-cinnamon mixture and topped with a sweet powdered sugar glaze. They bake in less than 10 minutes in an air fryer.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Mom's Applesauce Pancakes

436
This was passed down from my mother. I don't know where she got it, but it was always a special request at brunches. Serve with maple syrup or apple butter.
By Shirley Smith
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Our 15 Best Apple Pie Recipes of All Time Are Perfect for Any Season
Not much compares to eating a slice of warm apple pie with its sweet and spicy flavors and the feeling of nostalgia one bite can bring.
Southern Fried Apples
220
"Simple, basic, but spot-on! The only change I made was swapping brown sugar for the white to get a little of that 'caramel' flavor." – tiny6ft10
Apple Crisp
Kale and Feta Salad
Sweet 'n Creamy Peanut Butter Apple Sandwich
Savory Main Dish Recipes Starring Sweet Apples
Apple Pie by Grandma Ople
11968

A unique and popular recipe. Sliced apples under a lattice crust get bathed with a sweet buttery sauce before baking.

More Apple Recipes

Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

11968
A unique and popular recipe. Sliced apples under a lattice crust get bathed with a sweet buttery sauce before baking.
By MOSHASMAMA

Sarah's Applesauce

3132
Make your own applesauce at home with just apples, sugar, cinnamon, and this recipe.
By PHATCAT

Apple Crisp II

7820
Cinnamon-spiced apples are baked with a sweet oat crumble topping in this easy apple crisp. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Apple Cinnamon Chimichangas

12
Best Mexican-inspired breakfast or dessert! If you like, drizzle with honey.
By 80percentgray

Apple Crisp with Oat Topping

947
Sliced fresh apples tossed with cinnamon bake under a topping with oats, flour, brown sugar, and butter in this simple fall dessert idea.
By realnakedchef

German Apple Cake I

1534
This German Apple Cake is a moist dense cake that keeps well. It has been a family favorite for twenty years.
By Barbara

Apple Crumble Pie

1128
Yummy variety of apple pie that is quick and easy. It was a hit with my boyfriend's pals in university whenever I made this favorite!
By LEHOUX

Southern Fried Apples

220
Just a few basic pantry items are all you need to turn plain apples into a tasty, sweet side dish for meats or to serve with breakfast.
By lscrisp

Apple Turnovers

796
Delicious, yet so easy to make. Anyone can do these classic apple turnovers!
By Maureen O'leary

Mulligatawny Soup I

1863
This recipe combines chicken breast, curry powder, rice, chopped apple, and cream for lovely, Indian-inspired soup. You will need about an hour to prepare this soup.
By Allrecipes Member

Citrus, Turmeric, and Ginger Juice

6
Apples, oranges, ginger, and turmeric bring wholesome flavor to this easy juice that's perfect when you're on-the-go.
By Ety Deutsch

Apple and Brown Sugar Corned Beef

200
I make this every year for my family on St. Patrick's Day. Delicious and filling!
By tonmeilleurami

Apple Hand Pies

147
These hand pies, also known as turnovers, look too perfect to be homemade. Any of your favorite pie fillings, both sweet and savory, will work. I hope you give this easy technique a try soon. Enjoy!
By Chef John

Applesauce Cake I

308
A quick and easy cake--we eat it for breakfast at our house.
By Joanna

Apple Crisp - Perfect and Easy

298
Butter, flour, sugar, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt make a quick and simple topping for fresh sliced apples.
By JoAnn Hague

Sauteed Apples

1759
This is great for any meal, but is great for breakfast. The syrup from the apples is great on homemade waffles. You may add raisins to the sauce if you wish.
By 356

Delicious Cinnamon Baked Apples

90
These baked apples taste simply great on a cold winter evening or any other evening. Plus the house smells just divine while cooking them.
By imagination_co

Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings

387
These are the apple dumplings my grandmother used to make: warm, flaky, sweet, and drizzled with a sauce that bakes right with them. These are not difficult to make, just a little time-consuming.
By MICKI WOOD

Easy Apple Cinnamon Muffins

682
A really easy apple cinnamon muffin recipe.
By Allrecipes Member

Grandma's Old-Fashioned Apple Crisp

Simple, old-fashioned apple crisp. If you want something simple and homemade on hand, you can double the filling recipe (I use a 5-pound bag of Granny Smith apples) and freeze half of it.
By longjasonoutlookcom

Easy Morning Glory Muffins

1113
These easy and tasty muffins are a glorious way to start any day. They combine the great taste and chewy texture of carrots with the wonderful flavors of apple, raisins, coconut, walnuts, and cinnamon.
By Debbie Clarke

Applesauce Pork Chops

214
Pork chops with applesauce glaze.
By Shelli

Debbie's Amazing Apple Bread

290
I was given this recipe years ago by my friend Debbie. I've had it written down on a torn piece of paper for years and decided today that this recipe needs to be on AllRecipes. It is a moist, sweet, and delicious bread with a crispy crust. By far my favorite bread recipe!
By Melissa Jennings Lake

Air Fryer Apple Fritters

12
These yummy apple fritters can be made in under 30 minutes with the help of an air fryer! Serve with vanilla ice cream if desired.
By thedailygourmet
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com