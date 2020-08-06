Apple Recipes

Staff Picks Apple Squares
Apples, nuts and cinnamon make these bars delicious. They hardly last a day at my house!
By BarbiAnn
Easy Apple Coleslaw
This is our favorite cole slaw recipe, a yummy combo of fruit and veggies in a sweet dressing.
By Allrecipes Member Apple Chips
These yummy cinnamon apple chips will disappear almost as quickly as you make them! They're perfect for healthy snacks and easy to take on the road. The secret is baking at a very low temperature for a long time, which dehydrates the apples.
Caramel Apple Pork Chops
Warm, spicy, and sweet, this wonderful Fall recipe is a guaranteed favorite for kids, and is great with smashed potatoes and buttered green beans.
By Allrecipes Member
Apple Stuffed Chicken Breast
This is a great dish for the fall. Golden Delicious, Granny Smith, Newtown Pippin, Rome Beauty and/or Winesap apples may be used.
Fruity Curry Chicken Salad
A healthy and tasty chicken salad with a fruity twist - great on a croissant or in a honey pita. Note: This salad is best if eaten the day after preparation. This allows the ingredients time to mingle, giving a fuller flavor. If desired, use nonfat mayonnaise.
By Karen L. Baker Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings
These are the apple dumplings my grandmother used to make: warm, flaky, sweet, and drizzled with a sauce that bakes right with them. These are not difficult to make, just a little time-consuming.
By MICKI WOOD Sarah's Applesauce
Make your own applesauce at home with just apples, sugar, cinnamon, and this recipe.
By PHATCAT Sauteed Apples
This is great for any meal, but is great for breakfast. The syrup from the apples is great on homemade waffles. You may add raisins to the sauce if you wish.
By 356 Glazed Apple Cream Pie
A friend who NEVER bakes gave me this recipe recently. I think she's made this pie once a week for the past 6 weeks now! This one is great!
By Kathy Air Fryer Apple Pies
Mini hand pies filled with a buttery apple-cinnamon mixture and topped with a sweet powdered sugar glaze. They bake in less than 10 minutes in an air fryer.
Mom's Applesauce Pancakes
This was passed down from my mother. I don't know where she got it, but it was always a special request at brunches. Serve with maple syrup or apple butter.
By Shirley Smith Inspiration and Ideas Our 15 Best Apple Pie Recipes of All Time Are Perfect for Any Season
Not much compares to eating a slice of warm apple pie with its sweet and spicy flavors and the feeling of nostalgia one bite can bring.
Southern Fried Apples
"Simple, basic, but spot-on! The only change I made was swapping brown sugar for the white to get a little of that 'caramel' flavor." – tiny6ft10
a plated slice of apple pie is topped with a melting scoop of vanilla ice cream. Apple Pie by Grandma Ople
A unique and popular recipe. Sliced apples under a lattice crust get bathed with a sweet buttery sauce before baking.
By PHATCAT Apple Crisp II
Cinnamon-spiced apples are baked with a sweet oat crumble topping in this easy apple crisp. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Apple Crisp with Oat Topping
Sliced fresh apples tossed with cinnamon bake under a topping with oats, flour, brown sugar, and butter in this simple fall dessert idea.
German Apple Cake I
This German Apple Cake is a moist dense cake that keeps well. It has been a family favorite for twenty years.
By Barbara Apple Crumble Pie
Yummy variety of apple pie that is quick and easy. It was a hit with my boyfriend's pals in university whenever I made this favorite!
By LEHOUX Southern Fried Apples
Just a few basic pantry items are all you need to turn plain apples into a tasty, sweet side dish for meats or to serve with breakfast.
Apple Turnovers
Delicious, yet so easy to make. Anyone can do these classic apple turnovers!
Mulligatawny Soup I
This recipe combines chicken breast, curry powder, rice, chopped apple, and cream for lovely, Indian-inspired soup. You will need about an hour to prepare this soup.
By Allrecipes Member
Apple Hand Pies
These hand pies, also known as turnovers, look too perfect to be homemade. Any of your favorite pie fillings, both sweet and savory, will work. I hope you give this easy technique a try soon. Enjoy!
Applesauce Cake I
A quick and easy cake--we eat it for breakfast at our house.
By 356 Delicious Cinnamon Baked Apples
These baked apples taste simply great on a cold winter evening or any other evening. Plus the house smells just divine while cooking them.
By MICKI WOOD Grandma's Old-Fashioned Apple Crisp
Simple, old-fashioned apple crisp. If you want something simple and homemade on hand, you can double the filling recipe (I use a 5-pound bag of Granny Smith apples) and freeze half of it.
Easy Morning Glory Muffins
These easy and tasty muffins are a glorious way to start any day. They combine the great taste and chewy texture of carrots with the wonderful flavors of apple, raisins, coconut, walnuts, and cinnamon.
By Debbie Clarke Debbie's Amazing Apple Bread
I was given this recipe years ago by my friend Debbie. I've had it written down on a torn piece of paper for years and decided today that this recipe needs to be on AllRecipes. It is a moist, sweet, and delicious bread with a crispy crust. By far my favorite bread recipe!
Air Fryer Apple Fritters
These yummy apple fritters can be made in under 30 minutes with the help of an air fryer! Serve with vanilla ice cream if desired.
