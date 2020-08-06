Prickly Pear and Nopales Recipes

Mexican Pintos with Cactus
An honest Mexican recipe for pinto beans using bacon, chilies and cactus.
7 Prickly Pear Recipes That Are Full of Fruity Flavor
Prickly pears (A.K.A. cactus figs), the edible fruits that grow on the nopales cactus, are as delicious as they are gorgeous.
Nopalitos Con Papas
An authentic Mexican dish; tender cactus with potatoes. Cactus tastes like cooked green beans.
Lentil and Cactus Soup (Mom's Recipe)
This is an authentic Mexican recipe from Cueva Grande, Valparaiso, Zacatecas, Mexico. The only thing I changed was the addition of the potatoes.
What Is a Prickly Pear and What Do You Do With It?
Don't be fooled by its thorny exterior, this desert fruit has an intensely sweet flavor.
Southwestern Cactus Salad
A delicious spicy salad, made from tender cactus, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, and lemons. This is hot and spicy, so beware!
Mexican-Style Pork and Beans
This recipe is from the Allrecipes Allstar team that competed to create the most innovative, best-tasting recipe in a BUSH'S® Beans cook-off. Team members included Allrecipes community members Yoly (Yolanda Gutierrez), Chef Roy (Roy Denno), and TheDailyGourmet (Sarah Stone).
Pollo con Nopales (Chicken and Cactus)
Don't let the cactus part fool you! They already sell it canned or peeled whichever you prefer. One of my bff's mom taught me this recipe and it goes great with just about anything. Not for the faint of heart if you're not into spicy things.
Tortas de Camaron
This is another recipe from my mother-in-law. She likes to serve this during Lent. It is shrimp patties fried and smothered in sauce and nopales. You may serve this with rice and tortillas (also some like to top it with cilantro), or I just eat it like a soup!
Pueblo Stew
Sliced cactus and spicy peppers are simmered with cubed pork and vegetables in this rich, south-of-the-border stew.