Prickly Pear and Nopales Recipes

Call it nopales or prickly pear, both the fruits and leaves of this cactus make delicious dishes.

Staff Picks

Mexican Pintos with Cactus

An honest Mexican recipe for pinto beans using bacon, chilies and cactus.
By KATZ002

7 Prickly Pear Recipes That Are Full of Fruity Flavor

Prickly pears (A.K.A. cactus figs), the edible fruits that grow on the nopales cactus, are as delicious as they are gorgeous.
By Corey Williams

Nopalitos Con Papas

An authentic Mexican dish; tender cactus with potatoes. Cactus tastes like cooked green beans.
By Arianna

Lentil and Cactus Soup (Mom's Recipe)

This is an authentic Mexican recipe from Cueva Grande, Valparaiso, Zacatecas, Mexico. The only thing I changed was the addition of the potatoes.
By ralph512

What Is a Prickly Pear and What Do You Do With It?

Don't be fooled by its thorny exterior, this desert fruit has an intensely sweet flavor. 
By Melanie Fincher

Southwestern Cactus Salad

A delicious spicy salad, made from tender cactus, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cilantro, and lemons. This is hot and spicy, so beware!

Slow Cooker Cactus Chili

A savory Southwestern chili.
By Denise D

Mexican-Style Pork and Beans

This recipe is from the Allrecipes Allstar team that competed to create the most innovative, best-tasting recipe in a BUSH'S® Beans cook-off. Team members included Allrecipes community members Yoly (Yolanda Gutierrez), Chef Roy (Roy Denno), and TheDailyGourmet (Sarah Stone).
Sponsored By BushsBeans

Pollo con Nopales (Chicken and Cactus)

Don't let the cactus part fool you! They already sell it canned or peeled whichever you prefer. One of my bff's mom taught me this recipe and it goes great with just about anything. Not for the faint of heart if you're not into spicy things.
By Chef Kiki

Tortas de Camaron

This is another recipe from my mother-in-law. She likes to serve this during Lent. It is shrimp patties fried and smothered in sauce and nopales. You may serve this with rice and tortillas (also some like to top it with cilantro), or I just eat it like a soup!
By Sherbear1

Pueblo Stew

Sliced cactus and spicy peppers are simmered with cubed pork and vegetables in this rich, south-of-the-border stew.
By JOEBOB22
Inspiration and Ideas

Mexican Lasagna with Cactus
This is the Italianization of a stacked enchilada. Great for a party where you need to bring something, and easy to make. Canned nopalitos (cactus) can be found in the Hispanic foods section of grocery stores.
Guacamole with Nopales (Mexican Cactus)
Guacamole is served in many variations in Mexico - here it is combined with nopales, Mexican cactus paddles. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
Tortillas with Cactus and Cheese
Arizona Cactus and Beans
Being surrounded by land filled with wild prickly pear cactus in Arizona, I was inspired to find different ways to enjoy this local plant. This is a simple but tasty recipe that is best if served with warm cornbread.

