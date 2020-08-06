Winter Squash Recipes

Get recipes for how to use acorn squash and butternut squash in desserts, side dish casseroles, soups, and stuffed squash recipes.

Spaghetti Squash I

Rating: 4.49 stars
2226
The flesh of spaghetti squash comes out in long strands, very much resembling the noodles for which it is named. In this recipe, the 'noodles' are tossed with vegetables and feta cheese. You can substitute different vegetables, but be sure to use ones that have contrasting colors.
By Bob Cody

Moroccan-Style Stuffed Acorn Squash

Rating: 4.51 stars
464
Vegetables, garbanzos, raisins and couscous in a lovely Moroccan broth taste delicious inside butter and brown sugar-brushed acorn squash. You can experiment with different vegetables, or add diced chicken. Feel free to be creative with your amounts - I usually freestyle and end up with leftover stuffing mixture, which tastes great on its own the next day. For vegetarians, substitute vegetable broth for the chicken broth.
By TRUCKERDOO

Butternut Squash Bisque

Rating: 4.63 stars
922
Great use for all that early fall vegetable! Nice start for a fall day dinner or lunch.
By PHONELADY55

Pumpkin Stew

Rating: 4.58 stars
95
This is a marvelous autumn potluck dinner. Everyone will be very impressed with this thick beef stew made and served in a pumpkin shell! Use a 10- to-12 pound pumpkin; be sure not to overbake!
By Cathryn Gross

What is Hubbard Squash?

Tasting like a mix between a sweet potato and a pumpkin, this winter squash is a must-try.
By Allrecipes Editors

Grandma's Sweet Hubbard Squash Custard Pie

Rating: 4.87 stars
47
This recipe was handed down from my Grandma. I have tweaked it to spice it up some! It is a unique addition to any Thanksgiving celebration and holds its own against pumpkin pie any day!
By Colleen Mitchell

Baked Delicata Squash with Lime Butter

Rating: 4.49 stars
113
My new favorite squash is Delicata, an heirloom squash happily being rediscovered. Look for them in the winter squash section of your grocery store. They're cream to pale yellow with green stripes, and their flesh is orange, slightly sweet and smooth but not stringy. My sister suggested the lime butter topping (my personal favorite), but a blend of maple syrup and butter is good, too. The squash usually aren't very big, so plan half a squash per person.
By Dave McIntyre

Comfort Food Casseroles Starring Winter Squash

Turn your winter squash into a top-rated winter squash casserole. 
By Carl Hanson

Autumn Squash Casserole

Rating: 4.67 stars
43
This has become a must-have at Thanksgiving. It's so good it tastes like it could be dessert! Even people who don't usually like squash change their mind after trying this. It's a delicious blend of different tastes and textures. I use buttercup squash, but acorn squash can also be used; Jonathan, Rome or other dry apples work best. It can also be made a day ahead of time--just add the cornflake topping and bake the next day.
By NELLIE54914

Acorn Squash

Rating: 4.52 stars
1004
Sweet and buttery squash--this is quick and easy, and my family loves it.
By TERRYLEE51

Kabocha Squash Pie (Japanese Pumpkin Pie)

Rating: 3.67 stars
6
Kabocha, a Japanese winter squash, tastes a bit like sweet potato as well as pumpkin so you can enjoy a bit of both!
By lilyumestar

Perfect Pumpkin Pie

Rating: 4.67 stars
3546
The one and only! EAGLE BRAND® makes this traditional dessert the perfect ending to a Thanksgiving feast.
Parmesan Roasted Acorn Squash
Rating: Unrated
401
"This is as good as acorn squash gets! I'd never had acorn squash that wasn't sweet; I'm not a sweets person, so I'm ecstatic to have found this recipe." – poshlynne
Butternut Squash Risotto
Rating: Unrated
621
"If you like the naturally sweet flavor of butternut squash, you'll love this risotto! It is so creamy and full of flavor." – Andrea Longo Policella
10 Stuffed Winter Squash Recipes
Our 20 Best Pumpkin Recipes of All Time Are a Fall Sensation
Simple Roasted Butternut Squash
Rating: Unrated
1354

Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Dog Treats

Rating: 4.72 stars
1117

Baked dog treats filled with pumpkin and peanut butter.

Double Layer Pumpkin Cheesecake

Rating: 4.77 stars
4363
A great alternative to pumpkin pie, especially for those cheesecake fans out there. Serve topped with whipped cream.
By Stephanie Phillips

Homemade Fresh Pumpkin Pie

Rating: 4.59 stars
817
This recipe is made from fresh pumpkin, not canned. Hope you enjoy it as much as my family does. Happy Thanksgiving.
By Nancy Scott

Pumpkin Pancakes

Rating: 4.57 stars
3107
These are good any season but taste best on cold winter mornings. You can use canned or cooked fresh pumpkin.
Pumpkin Roll I

Rating: 4.81 stars
441
An easy pumpkin roll dessert that tastes great.
By Jackie Smith

Vegetarian Sheet Pan Dinner with Chickpeas and Veggies

Rating: 4.54 stars
13
Adding chickpeas to root vegetables on a sheet pan makes for an easy dinner! Make sure to cut all the vegetables the same size or they won't cook properly!
By Kim

Sheet Pan Vegan Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Butternut Squash

Rating: 4.82 stars
11
These crispy roasted winter vegetables, seasoned with garlic and smoked paprika, are a simple vegan side dish made in a sheet pan in just minutes.
By Fioa

Cheesy Spaghetti Squash Casserole

I had a recipe for a 4-cheese baked spaghetti squash that I really liked, but it was hard to eat. It was baked in the shell of the squash, and then mixed together after baking. I wanted to try it as a casserole, and after a few tries, this is what I came up with.
By Shasta Duplantis

Iced Pumpkin Cookies

Rating: 4.72 stars
4562
Wonderful spicy iced pumpkin cookies that both kids and adults love!
By Gina

Pumpkin Soup

Rating: 4.22 stars
751
This delicious, cream-like soup is served at our family's Thanksgiving dinner every year.
By Lea Ogawa

Chef John's Pumpkin Pie

Rating: 4.77 stars
916
After many years of experimentation, I've finally perfected what I think is the ideal formula for a rich pumpkin pie that's also much less likely to crack on top. Serve garnished with whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg.
By Chef John

Paul's Pumpkin Bars

Rating: 4.73 stars
1516
These are very moist, and so far I haven't found anyone who doesn't love them!
By Deb Martin

Butternut Squash Soup

Rating: 4.6 stars
3347
Delicious and very easy to make. You can use 3 to 4 cups of chicken broth instead of the water and bouillon cubes. Also works well with half as much cream cheese if you don't want it too rich.
By Mary

Roasted Winter Squash Seeds

Rating: 4.63 stars
202
Pumpkins aren't the only squash that yield tasty seeds for roasting! Next time you prepare butternut or acorn squash save the seeds and have yourself a nutritious little snack.
By Blancheskid

Moroccan Lentil Stew

Rating: 4.5 stars
10
This hearty stew is loaded with vegetables, so it's easy on the waistline! I recently re-joined WW, and am searching for ways to incorporate more legumes and veggies in my diet, and this recipe makes that easy. The warm Moroccan spices ensure a flavorful stew. One serving is 4sp on the WW green plan.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Roasted Acorn Squash Soup

Rating: 4.55 stars
191
Mellow acorn squash is roasted and blended with other ingredients to create a smooth and delicious soup.
By FutureChefShay

Microwave Spaghetti Squash

Rating: 5 stars
4
Microwaving spaghetti squash is much easier and quicker than waiting for it to roast in the oven. Once done, it is ready to be topped with your favorite ingredients, or kept simple with just a pat of butter and some salt. For longer strands, cut the squash crosswise instead of lengthwise.
By France C

Pumpkin Fluff Dip

Rating: 4.61 stars
1107
This is a very creamy and yummy vanilla pumpkin dip that is served with graham crackers. I like the cinnamon graham crackers best, but you can decide for yourself.
By Tiera Lesley

Two Ingredient Pumpkin Cake

Rating: 4.5 stars
557
It can't get any easier than this! Just two ingredients and you have a moist delicious cake. Great when frosted with your favorite cream cheese frosting. Plan ahead, tastes best after chilling.
By Chickentarian

Mexican Pumpkin Empanadas

Rating: 4.62 stars
97
My take on a traditional pumpkin empanada! Adjust all spices to your taste.
By Esther Loveall Saunders

Pumpkin French Toast Bake

Rating: 4.26 stars
272
A delicious breakfast indulgence, perfect for those crisp autumn Saturday mornings.
By cinderblock

Vegan Pumpkin Bisque

Rating: 3.5 stars
14
Fast, easy, and delicious. All the flavor of the heavy cream classic but dairy free. A splash of balsamic vinegar and a few toasted almonds crank this soup into high gourmet gear.
Pumpkin Crunch Cake

Rating: 4.66 stars
487
A great tasting cake, and really easy to make!
By Nora LaCroix

Christmas Roasted Vegetables

Rating: 4.55 stars
11
An exquisite dish of roasted winter vegetables, flavored with seasonings. It's a great side dish for beef, as well as pork and poultry.
By Snowbunny

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

Rating: 4.47 stars
1459
Moist and delicious muffins! You may use up to one cup of chocolate chips if you like!
By Donna Breault
