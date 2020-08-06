Winter Squash Recipes

The flesh of spaghetti squash comes out in long strands, very much resembling the noodles for which it is named. In this recipe, the 'noodles' are tossed with vegetables and feta cheese. You can substitute different vegetables, but be sure to use ones that have contrasting colors.
Vegetables, garbanzos, raisins and couscous in a lovely Moroccan broth taste delicious inside butter and brown sugar-brushed acorn squash. You can experiment with different vegetables, or add diced chicken. Feel free to be creative with your amounts - I usually freestyle and end up with leftover stuffing mixture, which tastes great on its own the next day. For vegetarians, substitute vegetable broth for the chicken broth.
My new favorite squash is Delicata, an heirloom squash happily being rediscovered. Look for them in the winter squash section of your grocery store. They're cream to pale yellow with green stripes, and their flesh is orange, slightly sweet and smooth but not stringy. My sister suggested the lime butter topping (my personal favorite), but a blend of maple syrup and butter is good, too. The squash usually aren't very big, so plan half a squash per person.
This has become a must-have at Thanksgiving. It's so good it tastes like it could be dessert! Even people who don't usually like squash change their mind after trying this. It's a delicious blend of different tastes and textures. I use buttercup squash, but acorn squash can also be used; Jonathan, Rome or other dry apples work best. It can also be made a day ahead of time--just add the cornflake topping and bake the next day.
I had a recipe for a 4-cheese baked spaghetti squash that I really liked, but it was hard to eat. It was baked in the shell of the squash, and then mixed together after baking. I wanted to try it as a casserole, and after a few tries, this is what I came up with.
After many years of experimentation, I've finally perfected what I think is the ideal formula for a rich pumpkin pie that's also much less likely to crack on top. Serve garnished with whipped cream and freshly grated nutmeg.
This hearty stew is loaded with vegetables, so it's easy on the waistline! I recently re-joined WW, and am searching for ways to incorporate more legumes and veggies in my diet, and this recipe makes that easy. The warm Moroccan spices ensure a flavorful stew. One serving is 4sp on the WW green plan.
Microwaving spaghetti squash is much easier and quicker than waiting for it to roast in the oven. Once done, it is ready to be topped with your favorite ingredients, or kept simple with just a pat of butter and some salt. For longer strands, cut the squash crosswise instead of lengthwise.