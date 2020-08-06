Sweet Potato Recipes

Get trusted recipes for sweet potato casserole, sweet potato pie, baked sweet potatoes, and even sweet potato burritos!

Staff Picks

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Simple mashed sweet potatoes flavored with maple syrup and butter.
By RAINSPIRIT

Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole

3841
A delicious mashed sweet potato casserole with a crunchy pecan topping. Easy to make ahead, this recipe bakes in only 30 minutes.
By TINA B

Candied Sweet Potatoes

A delicious, sweet version of candied sweet potatoes.
By Dj

Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes

264
This is a simple side dish recipe for sweet potatoes roasted with sweet onion and garlic and finished with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.
By CATICALIC

How to Bake Sweet Potatoes to Perfection

Get tips and tricks for tender and fluffy sweet potatoes every time.
By Melanie Fincher

Candied Yams

This is a simple and quick way to enjoy a Thanksgiving favorite! Canned yams or sweet potatoes may be used.
By LORIEANN29

8 Sweet Potato Recipes Like Grandma Used to Make

Rival Grandma's sweet potato classics like casseroles, pies, and breads with these nostalgic recipes.
By Hayley Sugg

Air-Fried Sweet Potato Fries

Simple and addicting air-fried sweet potato fries. I bet you can't eat just one.
By Deb C

Louisiana Sweet Potato Pancakes

389
These are a very welcome change from regular pancakes. Great with maple syrup or cranberry sauce.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Addictive Sweet Potato Burritos

Once you've had one, you'll want another. The recipe is a little different from most burrito recipes, but I've had many, many requests for it. Serve these with sour cream, chopped green onions, and salsa.
By Karena

Southern Candied Sweet Potatoes

889
Sweet potatoes are topped with a sugar-and-spice mixture and butter, then slowly cooked on the stovetop until tender, syrupy, and delicious.
By Dj

Sweet Potato Pie I

3106
This recipe was shared with me by a special friend in Atlanta, GA. It has long been a favorite, and everyone who tastes it says it is the best they have ever had.
By COUGAAR
More Sweet Potato Recipes

Baked Sweet Potatoes

715
Very healthy and tasty sweet potatoes that will be a great addition to any meal. Very easy!
By JENNCOOK

Slow Cooker Pork Loin Roast with Brown Sugar and Sweet Potatoes

64
One of my favorite recipes passed on to me from a friend many years ago. This pork loin roast with brown sugar is easy to prepare and when it's done, it's so delicious! Serve with a green vegetable or salad and dinner rolls.
By galet09

Sweet Potato, Carrot, Apple, and Red Lentil Soup

1161
This winter pureed soup will warm you up on the inside while still protecting the waistline.
By zhidaoma

Sweet Potato Casserole II

483
Mmm! Sweet potatoes topped with creamy toasted marshmallows.
By Dj

Oven Baked Sweet Potato Fries

226
Need a side dish? Bake a batch of sweet potato fries that will please your friends and family. Soybean oil, labeled vegetable oil, helps brown evenly. Season as you please!
By United Soybean Board
Sweet Potato Bread I

509
A Southern delight with a 'more-ish' taste. One bite and you want more! This bread freezes well.
By Mary E. Crain

Microwaved Baked Sweet Potatoes

1
Fast sweet potatoes in the microwave.
By Chris Denzer

Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes

235
This creamy sweet potato recipe is a huge hit with everyone. A friend served a version of these at a luncheon, and I absolutely loved it. I found some sweet potatoes in my fridge that I hadn't used and decided to try it. Everyone at work flipped over them! They're great with pork chops or steak, too!
By SDELATORE

Super Simple Sweet Potato Dog Treats

115
I prefer to make my dogs their own treats so I know exactly what is in them. My dogs go crazy for these simple sweet potato treats.
By CookinBug

Sweet and Spicy Sweet Potatoes

623
The spicy mixture covering these sweet potatoes is also good on chicken pieces!
By Erin R Pitman

Everything Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner

1
Delicate salmon with a crunchy topping is paired with tender potatoes and broccoli drizzled with a sweet and spicy mustard glaze in this simple, 30-minute sheet pan dinner. The whole family will love the indulgent taste of this nutritious meal!
By NicoleMcmom

Roasted Vegetable Medley

302
This colorful dish has the perfect blend of sweet and savory. It is simple to prepare and can be served as a side dish, salad, or light meal. Feel free to substitute whatever veggies and herbs you have on hand.
By Lorelei

Air Fryer Baked Sweet Potato

Use your air fryer to make this baked sweet potato for one when you have a craving. It's quick and easy and you don't have to turn on the oven.
By Yoly

Healthy Turmeric Chicken Stew

66
This is one of my favorite 30-minute weeknight recipes. Turmeric (curcuma) is a bright yellow spice primarily found in India and Indonesia, and is one of the main ingredients in curry. It adds an exotic color and flavor to any dish.
By Stephanie

Tuscan Savory Sweet Potato Soup

7
This is a recipe I made up because I love sweet potatoes and soup. Add as much or as little half-and-half as you need. Surprisingly, I use the entire quart and soup is still quite thick.
By Mark D Wilder

Roasted Beets 'n' Sweets

762
This is a great autumn or winter side dish, especially for those who like things sweet and salty. The colors are beautiful and make a nice autumn presentation.
By DRUMNWRITE
Sweet Potato-Pineapple Breakfast Bread

1
When you have tons of sweet potatoes, you can't have enough sweet potato recipes.
By gooeee
