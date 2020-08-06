Summer Squash Recipes

The good old-fashioned country way. This is definitely NOT diet food. You don't drain the bacon fat off after you brown it. If you really have to, you can substitute butter, but it won't be the same. You can also use this recipe with a combination of yellow and pattypan squash.
We tend to think of summer squash as two main types: zucchini and yellow squash. While these are good starting points, the season has so much more to offer. Before you head to the farmer's market this summer, learn all about the different types of summer squash, including how to choose, store, and cook with them. Plus get our favorite recipes for using up fresh summer squash.
Rarely can you find patty pan (aka scalloped) squash in the grocery store. However, many farmers markets have them. In Texas, it seems that every farmers market is overflowing with squash come June. However, if you can't find them, any summer squash will do. I also have made this recipe using yellow squash and zucchini and it was quite delicious. The freshness of the ingredients scream "summer".
After listening to Stanley Tucci lose his mind about this pasta and calling it life-changing and one of the best things he's ever eaten, I decided I'd give it a try. The results were amazing and the key to getting the toasted sweet taste of the zucchini was deep-frying it!
Air fryers are taking over kitchens nationwide. They're basically mini convection ovens that 'fry' foods with little to no oil, less fat, and fewer calories. A heating element and fan bathe the food in hot air to produce a crispy finished product. Use 3 cups of assorted vegetables, cut into 1-inch pieces. Serve with desired dipping sauce.
Healthy, hearty breakfast muffins. These have a lightly sweet flavor and lots of wholesome ingredients to get your day started. Moist, chewy, and not overly dense. Easily customizable! You can use any flavor of yogurt, but I prefer plain Greek yogurt. Customize with your favorite nuts or seeds, zucchini or squash, cooked sweet potato, raisins or cranberries, etc. Enjoy!
Fresh summer vegetables like zucchini, summer squash, and cherry tomatoes don't need a lot of seasoning to highlight their flavors. Just a few minutes on the grill, and you've got a wonderful side dish or light main course.
My Dad (who's Italian) used to rustle this anytime dish up for himself. When I was in my 20s in 1996, I flipped when I saw it being served in a trendy Greek restaurant as an appetizer. It's a perfect, tasty meal.