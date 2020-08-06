Summer Squash Recipes

What to do with all that summer squash? Get top-rated recipes for zucchini bread, casseroles, quesadillas, and more.

Staff Picks

Garlicky Summer Squash and Fresh Corn

133
A delicious and different way serve two favorite summer vegetables, squash and corn!
By Mindy

Summer Squash Bread

283
Transform your summer squash into a moist, delicious loaf of bread!
By UNFORGETABLE

Squash Casserole

2327
This squash casserole features gooey cheese and crunchy crackers.
By ROSECART

Skillet Summer Squash

22
The good old-fashioned country way. This is definitely NOT diet food. You don't drain the bacon fat off after you brown it. If you really have to, you can substitute butter, but it won't be the same. You can also use this recipe with a combination of yellow and pattypan squash.
By Clotho98

10 Types of Summer Squash and How to Cook With Them

We tend to think of summer squash as two main types: zucchini and yellow squash. While these are good starting points, the season has so much more to offer. Before you head to the farmer's market this summer, learn all about the different types of summer squash, including how to choose, store, and cook with them. Plus get our favorite recipes for using up fresh summer squash.
By Melanie Fincher

Sauteed Patty Pan Squash

38
Rarely can you find patty pan (aka scalloped) squash in the grocery store. However, many farmers markets have them. In Texas, it seems that every farmers market is overflowing with squash come June. However, if you can't find them, any summer squash will do. I also have made this recipe using yellow squash and zucchini and it was quite delicious. The freshness of the ingredients scream "summer".
By Tastyeatsathome

Zesty Zucchini and Squash

136
This is an extremely easy and fast side dish. It is even good served over pasta.
By LORACUS

Yellow Squash Patties

211
Top these delicious, cheesy squash patties with sour cream and a dash of hot sauce. Everyone will love them!
By RS787878

Roasted Corn and Vegetable Salad

This lovely salad captures the best of vegetables and doesn't heat up to kitchen!
By thedailygourmet

Chocolate Zucchini Bread I

A moist scrumptious bread with chocolate and spices that even the kids will love. It's a great way to use up all of those extra zucchinis in your garden!
By Diane

Air Fryer Zucchini Chips

Crunchy, cheesy fried zucchini chips without the guilt of deep frying. This is the perfect way to make use of those abundant zucchini from the garden! Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Momma's Healthy Meatloaf

143
This is a super healthy and simplified version of a family favorite.
By NOLAMom
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

The Best Summer Squash Casseroles
When summer gives you so much squash, transform your fresh bounty of yellow squash and zucchini into these top-rated recipes.
Tasty New Ways To Cook Yellow Squash
Check out these top-rated recipes and put a new spin on your squash.
Cheesy Squash and Zucchini Casserole
Yellow Squash and Corn Saute
82
Baked Zucchini Recipes for Sides and Snacks
Our Best Zucchini Boats
Mom's Zucchini Bread
10620

A moist and delicious zucchini bread flavored with walnuts and cinnamon. Easy to bake and freeze, this recipe makes two loaves.

More Summer Squash Recipes

Mom's Zucchini Bread

10620
A moist and delicious zucchini bread flavored with walnuts and cinnamon. Easy to bake and freeze, this recipe makes two loaves.
By Diane

That Zucchini Spaghetti Stanley Tucci Loves (Spaghetti alla Nerano)

8
After listening to Stanley Tucci lose his mind about this pasta and calling it life-changing and one of the best things he's ever eaten, I decided I'd give it a try. The results were amazing and the key to getting the toasted sweet taste of the zucchini was deep-frying it!
By Chef John

Chicken Zucchini Enchiladas

17
A low-carb approach to enchiladas with zucchini tortillas.
By bdweld

No-Noodle Zucchini Lasagna

643
Thin slices of zucchini stand in for noodles in this lasagna. It is perfect in the summer with your garden-fresh veggies and herbs, or in the winter when you need a comforting meal.
By Jill Welch

Air-Fryer Roasted Veggies

10
Air fryers are taking over kitchens nationwide. They're basically mini convection ovens that 'fry' foods with little to no oil, less fat, and fewer calories. A heating element and fan bathe the food in hot air to produce a crispy finished product. Use 3 cups of assorted vegetables, cut into 1-inch pieces. Serve with desired dipping sauce.
By Juliana Hale

Squash Casserole

2327
This squash casserole features gooey cheese and crunchy crackers.
By ROSECART

Zucchini Patties

2553
These cheesy zucchini patties are an excellent way to use up that abundance of zucchini from the garden. Serve with a bit of tomato sauce or sour cream dabbed on top.
By Diane

Hearty Breakfast Muffins

274
Healthy, hearty breakfast muffins. These have a lightly sweet flavor and lots of wholesome ingredients to get your day started. Moist, chewy, and not overly dense. Easily customizable! You can use any flavor of yogurt, but I prefer plain Greek yogurt. Customize with your favorite nuts or seeds, zucchini or squash, cooked sweet potato, raisins or cranberries, etc. Enjoy!
By KatieTries2Cook

Easy Zucchini Fritters

193
These cheesy zucchini fritters are unbelievably easy to make and the perfect way to sneak some veggies into dinner!
By Amy Gonzalez

Zucchini-Chocolate Chip Muffins

959
These muffins are packed with zucchini, chocolate chips, and walnuts and make a perfect on-the-go snack.
By Eva Howard

Ultimate Low-Carb Zucchini Lasagna

91
Zucchini slices step in for pasta in this low-carb and gluten-free beef lasagna that is delicious and satisfying; such a crowd pleaser!
By Fioa

Korean Ground Beef Stir-Fry

2
Skip the takeout order and prepare this tasty Korean ground beef stir-fry with vegetables at home in under an hour.
By Cyndi Welch

Momma's Healthy Meatloaf

143
This is a super healthy and simplified version of a family favorite.
By NOLAMom

Stuffed Zucchini

736
This is good served with French bread and a salad.
By LTHASKINS

Zucchini Pizza Bake

134
This is a recipe my entire family loves. You can also use turkey instead of ground beef.
By Christina

Grilled Veggie Skewers

31
Fresh summer vegetables like zucchini, summer squash, and cherry tomatoes don't need a lot of seasoning to highlight their flavors. Just a few minutes on the grill, and you've got a wonderful side dish or light main course.
By audrey

Chocolate Zucchini Cake III

976
This is a moist fudgy type cake. Sweet but not extremely sweet and makes good use of zucchini! You can frost it with chocolate frosting or cream cheese icing.
By Sandy

Air Fryer Zucchini Chips

49
An air fryer guarantees crunchy, cheesy zucchini chips without the guilt of deep-frying in lots of oil.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Scrambled Eggs with Zucchini

125
My Dad (who's Italian) used to rustle this anytime dish up for himself. When I was in my 20s in 1996, I flipped when I saw it being served in a trendy Greek restaurant as an appetizer. It's a perfect, tasty meal.
By LinH

Vegetarian Moussaka

382
Eggplant, zucchini, potatoes and onion are layered with tomatoes and lentils, and baked with a béchamel white sauce.
By Anne Buchanan

Banana-Zucchini Bread

402
A combination of two favorites: banana nut bread and zucchini bread. The flavors combine and in each bite you get just a hint of both flavors.
By heather duncan

Blueberry Zucchini Bread

3164
Blueberries and zucchini baked up into delicious little summertime bread loaves!
By Laura Moody
Sponsored By MyPlate

Ratatouille

1147
This terrific dish is loaded with succulent Mediterranean vegetables.
By LYNETTE MARIE

Sweet Zucchini Relish

279
My mother's sweet zucchini relish is a family favorite. It's delicious on hamburgers and hot dogs.
By Gail
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com