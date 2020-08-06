Pumpkin Recipes

We have recipes for just about everything that can be made with pumpkin, canned or fresh!

Community Picks

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins

888
You'll be glad you made this recipe for pumpkin muffins with a cream cheese filling and a streusel topping.
By Barb

Pumpkin Soup

748
A deliciously creamy pumpkin soup flavored with garlic, parsley, and thyme.
By Lea Ogawa

Pumpkin Pancakes

3109
These are good any season but taste best on cold winter mornings. You can use canned or cooked fresh pumpkin.
By Allrecipes Member

Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake

876
This is a wonderful pumpkin cheesecake with a gingersnap crust. The gingersnap really does make a difference.
By Renee

20 Recipes That Prove Pumpkin and Cream Cheese Are Meant to Be

Earthy pumpkin and dreamy cream cheese make such a perfect pair.
By Sarra Sedghi

Creamy Pumpkin Sauce

25
This sauce is great over pumpkin or cheese ravioli!
By MegChaseWal

Pumpkin Sandwich Rolls

3
I came up with this recipe when I wanted something seasonal for sloppy joes. Mix the dough in the morning and then refrigerate it until a couple hours before you want to serve the rolls. The technique for stenciling on a design using rye flour will work for any holiday. Rye flour doesn't get absorbed into the dough like regular bread flour would.
By Gremolata

Chef John's 12 Best Pumpkin Recipes

By Carl Hanson

Spicy Pumpkin Spice Latte

15
I don't normally drink pumpkin spice lattes, but when I do, I make my own and don't drop 5 dollars at the corner coffee stand. And this version, with a spicy kick, actually has pumpkin in it! Cooking the pumpkin and the spices in the saucepan eliminates any raw squash flavor and makes the spices toastier. And the black pepper gives this latte a nice kick.
By The Gruntled Gourmand

Pumpkin Roll Cake

537
A thin pumpkin cake, rolled around in a white cream filling, then in nuts. Can be frozen and served chilled. Dust with confectioners' sugar, if desired.
By Stephanie

Homemade Fresh Pumpkin Pie

817
This recipe is made from fresh pumpkin, not canned. Hope you enjoy it as much as my family does. Happy Thanksgiving.
By Randy Scott

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies III

1830
If you like pumpkin pie and chocolate, you'll love these cookies. I think they taste best when they are cold from the refrigerator.
By Jennifer
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Savory Pumpkin Recipes
Who says pumpkin has to get all sweetened up to be good? Not us!
Pumpkin: Breakfast Squash of Champions
For breakfast treats, it's clear: pumpkin's the yum king.
10 Best Pumpkin Soups for Sweater Weather
Chef John's Pumpkin Pancakes
336
Epic Pumpkin Breads to Spice up Your Day
Pumpkin Fluff Dip
1107
Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Dog Treats
1155

These tasty, homemade pumpkin dog treats are easy to make for your dog.

More Pumpkin Recipes

Iced Pumpkin Cookies

4544
Soft, spiced pumpkin cookies drizzled with icing for a cozy fall treat.
By Gina

Double Layer Pumpkin Cheesecake

3930
Easy. two-layer spiced pumpkin cheesecake baked in a graham cracker crust.
By Stephanie Phillips

Libby's Famous Pumpkin Pie

1320
Classic pumpkin pie recipe, straight from the can with excellent results!
By Nestle Toll House
Sponsored By Nestle Toll House

Two Ingredient Pumpkin Cake

553
A super quick and easy way to bake a pumpkin cake with just 2 ingredients!
By Chickentarian

Pumpkin Dump Cake

195
Flavored with spice cake mix, this pumpkin dessert is a tasty fall treat.
By Carolyn Busch

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

1822
These delicious cake-like cookies are perfect for fall and full of flavor.

Pumpkin Fluff Dip

1104
Creamy and yummy vanilla-spiced pumpkin dip is easy to make in 5 minutes.

Simple Pumpkin Pie

105
Simple, no-fail pumpkin pie made with 4 ingredients and a pre-made crust.
By BobAltman

Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

585
Deliciously spiced homemade cupcakes with cinnamon cream cheese frosting.
By Javaru

Pumpkin Roll

435
An easy moist, spiced pumpkin cake roll filled with cream cheese frosting.
By Jackie

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

1461
Taste the flavors of fall in these simple, easy, yet delicious muffins.
By Donna

Banana Pumpkin Bread

539
Spiced pumpkin bread baked with mashed bananas, raisins, and walnuts.
By matzahball

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

495
A delicious pumpkin cookie that can be eaten single or filled with whoopie pie filling to make it even better.
By V Stogner

Pumpkin Cake

1024
Delicious pumpkin spice cake baked in a sheet pan. Very moist and great for potlucks. When cool, top with your favorite cream cheese frosting.
By SUE CASE

Easy Pumpkin Muffins

853
Enjoy this great pumpkin muffin recipe. These muffins stay very moist and fresh for at least a week. They taste good even when frozen and defrosted.
By Cindy Costa

Mexican Pumpkin Empanadas

96
My take on a traditional pumpkin empanada! Adjust all spices to your taste.
By Esther Loveall Saunders

Pumpkin Shortbread Bars

65
These are exactly like lemon bars but made with pumpkin instead of lemon. it will become a new tradition every Thanksgiving!
By stephaniestennes

Caribbean Fish Soup

6
Not just a healthy soup, it's very tasty too. I always loved this soup while growing up in the Caribbean. To my surprise it turned out to be a good warm-up drink too. Long story short, as I waited for a bus on a very cold and windy winter evening in NYC, I noticed a West Indian restaurant across the street. I ran in to get a cup of coffee or tea. The last thing on my mind was a bowl of soup. They were about to close and the only thing they had was fish soup. I took a small cup and went back to the bus stop. It warmed me up so much and reached such a good place inside me that I ran back for more.
By Toney P

Chef John's Pumpkin Pie

896
Rich, custard-filled pie made with sweetened condensed milk and egg yolks.
By Chef John

Pumpkin Apple Streusel Muffins

1217
What better way to celebrate fall than with delicious muffins that combine the wonderful texture of apples with the warm taste of pumpkin. A simple streusel topping gives them a little something extra.
By Jan Sticka

Pumpkin Butter

289
This pumpkin butter is an excellent hostess present, and is a wonderful spread for toast and muffins. It can also be used to make a spectacular holiday dessert, Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake.
By Eleanor Johnson

Pumpkin Crunch Cake

375
A great tasting cake, and really easy to make!
By Nora LaCroix

Pumpkin Ginger Cupcakes

967
Delicious, light and fluffy! These taste of Fall, and the crystallized ginger gives then a lovely little zing. Even people who don't like pumpkin love these cupcakes. These disappear as fast as I can set them out!
By Lisa Lewis

Pumpkin Spice Cookie

345
I received this recipe from a good friend of mine. It is low in fat and tastes great.
By CARRUTH
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com