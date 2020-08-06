Pumpkin Recipes

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins
You'll be glad you made this recipe for pumpkin muffins with a cream cheese filling and a streusel topping.
Pumpkin Pancakes
These are good any season but taste best on cold winter mornings. You can use canned or cooked fresh pumpkin.
Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake
This is a wonderful pumpkin cheesecake with a gingersnap crust. The gingersnap really does make a difference.
20 Recipes That Prove Pumpkin and Cream Cheese Are Meant to Be
Earthy pumpkin and dreamy cream cheese make such a perfect pair.
Pumpkin Sandwich Rolls
I came up with this recipe when I wanted something seasonal for sloppy joes. Mix the dough in the morning and then refrigerate it until a couple hours before you want to serve the rolls. The technique for stenciling on a design using rye flour will work for any holiday. Rye flour doesn't get absorbed into the dough like regular bread flour would.
Spicy Pumpkin Spice Latte
I don't normally drink pumpkin spice lattes, but when I do, I make my own and don't drop 5 dollars at the corner coffee stand. And this version, with a spicy kick, actually has pumpkin in it! Cooking the pumpkin and the spices in the saucepan eliminates any raw squash flavor and makes the spices toastier. And the black pepper gives this latte a nice kick.
Pumpkin Roll Cake
A thin pumpkin cake, rolled around in a white cream filling, then in nuts. Can be frozen and served chilled. Dust with confectioners' sugar, if desired.
Homemade Fresh Pumpkin Pie
This recipe is made from fresh pumpkin, not canned. Hope you enjoy it as much as my family does. Happy Thanksgiving.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies III
If you like pumpkin pie and chocolate, you'll love these cookies. I think they taste best when they are cold from the refrigerator.