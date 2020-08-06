Vegetable Appetizer Recipes

Classic combos are classic because the flavors go well together! Dill, cucumber, and smoked fish are combined with a bit of lemon to perk things up. Small pieces of smoked trout would be a good substitute for the salmon in this pretty, easy, no-cook hors d'oeuvre. Cucumber cups can be assembled and kept chilled in an airtight container 1 day ahead of time.
If you enjoy the gut-bombs that are classic, bacon-wrapped, jalapeno poppers, I think you'll love these shockingly light puffs. All the same flavors are there, especially when served with the easy cream cheese dip, and the prep is much easier.
These might only be half as tall as Tater Tots®, but personally I think they're twice as good! With just a handful of ingredients and no messy stovetop frying, get ready to enjoy these crispy, caramelized potato pancake poppers. Pipe sour cream on top and sprinkle with chives to serve, or arrange on a platter and serve alongside an amazing dip, like a garlicky pesto aioli. They also make for truly fantastic breakfast potatoes to serve with bacon and eggs.
These fried potatoes are fiercely textured, fiercely flavored, fiercely presented, and fiercely enjoyed. How fierce is really up to you and your inner Spaniard. There are as many patatas bravas recipes as homes in Spain, and this is nothing more than my latest rendition.
These low-carb mushrooms are easy to make and cook in under 10 minutes in your air fryer. They make the perfect game-day snack, but also impress as a first course when having friends over for an elegant dinner.
After a number of unsatisfactory attempts at making deep-fried poppers, I modified a recipe by Emeril that is much easier than frying and everyone in our family agrees that these are at least as good as -- if not better than -- any fried poppers they have had! We love hot peppers and always make a lot of these from the ones we grow in our garden every year.
These are very yummy, and if any of you have ever had Japanese tempura coated veggies, you'll love this recipe. It's similar, yet it is unique in it's taste. Serve with a chili sauce, mint yogurt sauce, or sweet and sour sauce. Try other vegetables for dipping, such as sweet potatoes, broccoli and asparagus.