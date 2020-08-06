Vegetable Appetizer Recipes

Top-rated recipes for easy vegetable appetizers. Find healthy snacks kids will ask for again and again!

Staff Picks

Escargot Mushrooms

15
Snails are sauteed in garlic butter and stuffed in mushroom caps. When microwaving the mushroom caps, be careful they don't shrivel. Serve with garlic bread to lap up the running juices.
By MADCOW_COOK

Mushroom Toast Cups

17
These are divine hot appetizers that are unusual and fun for many occasions. The toast cups can be made ahead and frozen to make party day easier. :)
By LKOSLOWSKI

Pepper Vodka Cherry Tomatoes

8
Very easy and delicious appetizer, like a bite-size bloody mary!
By Cpeltz

Cucumber Cups with Dill Cream and Smoked Salmon

38
Classic combos are classic because the flavors go well together! Dill, cucumber, and smoked fish are combined with a bit of lemon to perk things up. Small pieces of smoked trout would be a good substitute for the salmon in this pretty, easy, no-cook hors d'oeuvre. Cucumber cups can be assembled and kept chilled in an airtight container 1 day ahead of time.
By RuthE

Gluten-Free Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms (Fior di Zucca Ripieni)

2
A delicious, traditional spring recipe from Italy made gluten-free, but great for everyone. These will be a hit at any table!
By Buckwheat Queen

Bacon Jalapeno Popper Puffs

32
If you enjoy the gut-bombs that are classic, bacon-wrapped, jalapeno poppers, I think you'll love these shockingly light puffs. All the same flavors are there, especially when served with the easy cream cheese dip, and the prep is much easier.
By Chef John

Mini Twice-Baked Potatoes

1
Made with butter and two kinds of cheese, these mini twice-baked potatoes topped with Creole-seasoned shrimp are an impressive appetizer.
By Holly Haines

Chef John's Eggplant Escabeche

13
This spicy preserved eggplant is a refreshing and vibrantly-flavored side dish or appetizer served on grilled bread.
By Chef John

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

410
Jalapeno peppers are stuffed with a blend of cream cheese and Cheddar cheese in this crowd-pleasing, bacon-wrapped appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member

Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms

4233
A restaurant-worthy appetizer stuffed with cream cheese, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and a hint of heat.
By Angie Gorkoff

Stuffed Cream Cheese Mushrooms

176
Stuffed mushroom caps are always a party favorite. This version of the appetizer classic features creamy and garlicky cheese filling.
By Lindsay Smith

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

336
A crab stuffing seasoned with thyme, oregano, and savory fills mushrooms for a tasty appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

12 Hearty Stuffed Portobello Mushroom Recipes
Browse these marvelous stuffed mushroom recipes to discover just how versatile the mighty Portobello can be.
13 Vegetarian Stuffed Mushroom Recipes
If you're looking for a crowd-pleasing, impressive, and meatless appetizer to serve at your next event, your search ends with this collection of our very best vegetarian stuffed mushroom recipes.
12 Wow-Worthy Crab-Stuffed Mushroom Recipes
Best Ever Jalapeno Poppers
1163
Crispy (No-Fry) Potato Pancake Poppers
1
Texas Twinkies
Gruyere-Mushroom Puff Pastry Bites

These savory Gruyere-mushroom puff pastry bites make an elegant yet easy party appetizer. Substitute fresh thyme leaves instead of dried thyme if you prefer.

More Vegetable Appetizer Recipes

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

410
Jalapeno peppers are stuffed with a blend of cream cheese and Cheddar cheese in this crowd-pleasing, bacon-wrapped appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member

Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms

4233
A restaurant-worthy appetizer stuffed with cream cheese, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and a hint of heat.
By Angie Gorkoff

Stuffed Cream Cheese Mushrooms

176
Stuffed mushroom caps are always a party favorite. This version of the appetizer classic features creamy and garlicky cheese filling.
By Lindsay Smith

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

336
A crab stuffing seasoned with thyme, oregano, and savory fills mushrooms for a tasty appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Ever Jalapeno Poppers

1163
This crowd-pleasing jalapeno poppers recipe is made with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and bacon.
By HLSANDS

Crispy (No-Fry) Potato Pancake Poppers

1
These might only be half as tall as Tater Tots®, but personally I think they're twice as good! With just a handful of ingredients and no messy stovetop frying, get ready to enjoy these crispy, caramelized potato pancake poppers. Pipe sour cream on top and sprinkle with chives to serve, or arrange on a platter and serve alongside an amazing dip, like a garlicky pesto aioli. They also make for truly fantastic breakfast potatoes to serve with bacon and eggs.

Texas Twinkies

Brisket- and cream cheese-stuffed, bacon-wrapped jalapenos with a BBQ glaze. This recipe requires pre-cooked brisket. It is a great recipe to use up any leftover brisket.
By burtvilla

Gruyere-Mushroom Puff Pastry Bites

These savory Gruyere-mushroom puff pastry bites make an elegant yet easy party appetizer. Substitute fresh thyme leaves instead of dried thyme if you prefer.
By fabeveryday

Baked Jalapeno Poppers

90
Jalapenos are stuffed with Cheddar cheese and cream cheese, with bread crumbs for a crunch. Baked to keep them healthier than the fried ones!
By cheryl

Chef John's Patatas Bravas

71
These fried potatoes are fiercely textured, fiercely flavored, fiercely presented, and fiercely enjoyed. How fierce is really up to you and your inner Spaniard. There are as many patatas bravas recipes as homes in Spain, and this is nothing more than my latest rendition.
By Chef John

Sausage Stuffed Jalapenos

1040
Jalapeno pepper halves are stuffed with cheese and sausage. You will love this spicy appetizer treat!
By MERLOT_58

Blooming Onion

92
A delicious onion sliced to bloom, then coated and deep-fried. The recipe for the dipping sauce is also included.
By Joanne Bruck

Air Fryer Stuffed Mushrooms

3
These low-carb mushrooms are easy to make and cook in under 10 minutes in your air fryer. They make the perfect game-day snack, but also impress as a first course when having friends over for an elegant dinner.
By France C

Easy Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

51
We have these at most of our neighborhood gatherings. Everyone always asks for them.
By DRFHRLAW

Baked Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers

36
After a number of unsatisfactory attempts at making deep-fried poppers, I modified a recipe by Emeril that is much easier than frying and everyone in our family agrees that these are at least as good as -- if not better than -- any fried poppers they have had! We love hot peppers and always make a lot of these from the ones we grow in our garden every year.
By SANDYBREIT

Air Fryer Zucchini Chips

50
An air fryer guarantees crunchy, cheesy zucchini chips without the guilt of deep-frying in lots of oil.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Air Fryer Fried Mushrooms

3
Air-fried mushrooms that are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Don't forget the ranch dressing for dipping!
By Soup Loving Nicole

Artichoke Hearts Gratin

78
This easy, all-veggie appetizer idea is proof you don't have to make a dish, to reinvent it.
By Chef John

Spinach Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

254
Mix together spinach, pepperoni, and cheese for delicious easy appetizer.
By jen22

Kalamata Olive Tapenade

226
An olive tapenade without anchovies.
By TERESITA79

Vicki's Hush Puppies

643
This is a simple, no-fuss recipe for hushpuppies - a great side for seafood.
By VICKI C

Crispy Vegetable Pakoras

110
These are very yummy, and if any of you have ever had Japanese tempura coated veggies, you'll love this recipe. It's similar, yet it is unique in it's taste. Serve with a chili sauce, mint yogurt sauce, or sweet and sour sauce. Try other vegetables for dipping, such as sweet potatoes, broccoli and asparagus.
By veggigoddess

Easy Garlic Escargots

49
These tender escargots in mushroom caps are smothered with wine sauce and cheese. Nothing big and fancy, but I liked how it turned out, so I thought I'd share. They're easy to make too!
By CraZee A

Simple Hush Puppies

48
Simple and easy hush puppies.
By myka
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com