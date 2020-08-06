Vegetable Appetizer Recipes

Baked Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers

Rating: 4.5 stars 36

After a number of unsatisfactory attempts at making deep-fried poppers, I modified a recipe by Emeril that is much easier than frying and everyone in our family agrees that these are at least as good as -- if not better than -- any fried poppers they have had! We love hot peppers and always make a lot of these from the ones we grow in our garden every year.