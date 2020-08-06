Greens Recipes

Roasted potatoes mingle with fresh spinach in a sauce of garlic, butter, sea salt and fresh rosemary. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil and/or a good shredded hard cheese like Parmesan or Pecorino if you like.
This dip is amazing -- so cheesy and fragrant. If you don't like artichokes, don't worry -- you'll never know they're in there! My only question is: Is it okay to just eat it with a spoon right out of the dish?
Delicious and bursting with flavor, Asian lettuce wraps are a great idea for entertaining or a family style meal. Each person can build their own fresh, delicious wrap. Just be sure to have plates or napkins available since the mixture can sometimes drip a little. To serve, allow each person to spoon a portion of the meat into a lettuce leaf. Wrap the lettuce around the meat like a burrito and enjoy!
A vegetarian version of mini sausage rolls but made with a spinach and feta filling. I used frozen spinach because it was a better buy than fresh at the time but the equivalent amount of fresh spinach, chopped and wilted, would do the job.
This recipe doesn't contain mayo or sour cream like most, so it's very cheesy and very delicious. I'm asked for the recipe every time I make it. For those who don't want a strong cheese like Cheddar, you can replace it with anything you like or even leave it out altogether. I like adding the Cheddar because it adds color and a little more flavor.
This is a delicious and easy salad which takes little time and is a great meatless main course. It uses beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts and baby greens. For a main dish salad, add chicken. Feel free to include more of your favorite vegetables too.
I've always enjoyed hot spinach artichoke dip, but it always struck me as a little oily. I decided to try a mayo-less version, and then raised the stakes even higher by excluding the sour cream as well. To counter this, a bit more cheese was added, and the results were amazing. A rich, creamy, cheesy, not greasy dip.
This is a little easier, a little quicker, a little more contemporary, and believe it or not, a little lighter than traditional creamed spinach. Have all your ingredients ready to go ahead of time. It's a classic steak side dish.
This classic Italian-American comfort food works with any kind of sausage, but I like the fennel and anise flavors of sweet Italian sausage with the beans--it's a hearty soup that's fast and easy to put together.
This is a super speedy dinner I like to make when it is getting late and I haven't cooked yet. Chili, corn chips and cheese are topped with lettuce and tomato. Spice it up with your favorite salsa. Vegetarian chili can be found with the regular chili - it is often labeled as 'fat free'. This recipe can easily be doubled, and cooked in a 9x13 inch baking dish.
Beans, greens and chicken come together with tomatoes in a thick and creamy broth. This recipe, as with most chili recipes, doesn't need to be exact and can be altered to fit your taste or what you have on hand. The choice of greens is up to you - my first choice is kale, but you can use spinach, turnip greens, collards or a combination (my favorite)! If you use fresh greens, wash and chop them very fine before adding them to the slow cooker.
This casserole is a way to have healthy fats and delicious veggies without all the bad stuff. There is a punch of flavor in this and you can even package individually to eat throughout the week. One of my favorite go-to recipes. Top with cheese if desired.