Greens Recipes

Vegetarian Kale Soup

Rating: 4.66 stars
677
This wonderful soup will warm your insides, delight your taste buds, and fill your stomach on a cold winter's night. It is full of dark green kale, potatoes, and cannellini beans.
By Donna B

Kickin' Collard Greens

Rating: 4.75 stars
1787
If you like greens you will love this recipe. The bacon and onions give them a wonderful flavor. Add more red pepper for a little more spice.
By Ken Adams

Roasted Beets and Sauteed Beet Greens

Rating: 4.6 stars
500
This is a great way to use every part of the fresh beets you buy. You can get two delicious side dishes out of this one vegetable.
By BN61079
Spinach Roll-Ups

Rating: 4.33 stars
177
I got this recipe from a co-worker after having them at a baby shower. They are absolutely wonderful, even if you're like me and NOT fond of spinach. They are so easy to make.
By MS K

Baked Kale Chips

Rating: 4.48 stars
2614
These are a low calorie nutritious snack. Like potato chips, you cannot stop at just eating one. They are great for parties and a good conversation topic.
By LucyDelRey
Spinach Enchiladas

Rating: 4.35 stars
1442
If you like spinach and Mexican food, you'll love these easy vegetarian enchiladas made with ricotta cheese and spinach.
By SADONIA2

Easy Arugula Salad

Rating: 4.71 stars
357
So easy even I could make it, and I am a beginning cook! It looks very presentable for guests and takes only minutes
By KELLID26

Caesar Salad Supreme

Rating: 4.77 stars
1873
A wonderful, rich, anchovy dressing makes this salad a meal. Serve with crusty Italian Bread.
By Karen Weir

Red Chard and Caramelized Onions

Rating: 4.38 stars
173
This dish is good hot or at room temperature. I serve it as a side when the kids want mac and cheese for dinner. They do not eat it, but it makes me feel grown-up. It is very tasty.
By Syd

Roasted Potatoes with Greens

Rating: 4.61 stars
425
Roasted potatoes mingle with fresh spinach in a sauce of garlic, butter, sea salt and fresh rosemary. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil and/or a good shredded hard cheese like Parmesan or Pecorino if you like.
By Lisa Nichols

Baby Greens with a Warm Gorgonzola Dressing

Rating: 4.86 stars
110
This was the result of an attempt to imitate a salad dressing at a restaurant. I did modify it to include bacon and I serve it warm. The dressing is also fantastic over gnocchi or tortellini.
By Cheri

Spanakopita (Greek Spinach Pie)

Rating: 4.52 stars
856
This is an authentic, really rich pie stuffed with spinach, onions, cheeses and herbs that are all enfolded by crispy, flaky phyllo dough.
By SILVERWOLF
Avocado, Beet and Arugula Salad
Rating: Unrated
37
"Couldn't ask for a finer salad. Elegant and delicious. I used a mix of romaine, arugula, and spinach (what I had in the fridge). Awesome good." – naple34102
Greens with Cannellini Beans
Rating: Unrated
94
"Really good! We sprinkled a little balsamic vinegar on it as we ate. I used kale and rainbow chard." – pmorin217
Penne Pasta with Spinach and Bacon
Rating: Unrated
1075
Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II

Rating: 4.73 stars
3080

This dip is amazing -- so cheesy and fragrant. If you don't like artichokes, don't worry -- you'll never know they're in there! My only question is: Is it okay to just eat it with a spoon right out of the dish?

More Greens Recipes

Spinach and Ricotta Puff Pastry Christmas Tree

Rating: 4.17 stars
29
Puff pastry pinwheels are a great appetizer or finger food for any occasion but for Christmas I like to arrange them as a Christmas tree.
By tea

Crustless Spinach Quiche

Rating: 4.73 stars
3301
I serve this in the summer for brunch with a side of sausage links and a fresh fruit bowl!
By ANY14TNS

Southern Style Collard Greens

Rating: 4.79 stars
155
Southern-style greens like my mama use to make.
By tybright31

Asian Lettuce Wraps

Rating: 4.65 stars
2822
Delicious and bursting with flavor, Asian lettuce wraps are a great idea for entertaining or a family style meal. Each person can build their own fresh, delicious wrap. Just be sure to have plates or napkins available since the mixture can sometimes drip a little. To serve, allow each person to spoon a portion of the meat into a lettuce leaf. Wrap the lettuce around the meat like a burrito and enjoy!
By Rachel Castro

Spinach Rolls with Puff Pastry

Rating: 4.77 stars
13
A vegetarian version of mini sausage rolls but made with a spinach and feta filling. I used frozen spinach because it was a better buy than fresh at the time but the equivalent amount of fresh spinach, chopped and wilted, would do the job.
By cassandra

Italian Wedding Soup I

Rating: 4.61 stars
998
Coming from Rhode Island, this soup was traditionally served at Italian weddings. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese.
By Star Pooley

Spinach and Mushroom Egg Casserole

Rating: 4.75 stars
135
A nice meatless breakfast or brunch main course.
By Karen Hibbert

Holiday Hot Spinach Dip

Rating: 4.18 stars
87
A yummy hot vegetable dip! Serve with your favorite crackers.
By Michelle Barr

Sausage, Potato and Kale Soup

Rating: 4.66 stars
556
A lovely soup full of flavor and vitamins.
By Dianna Jacobs-Fresh

Jamie's Cranberry Spinach Salad

Rating: 4.79 stars
4361
Everyone I have made this for RAVES about it! It's different and so easy to make!
By Jamie Hensley

Creamy Cheesy Spinach Dip

Rating: 4.42 stars
92
This recipe doesn't contain mayo or sour cream like most, so it's very cheesy and very delicious. I'm asked for the recipe every time I make it. For those who don't want a strong cheese like Cheddar, you can replace it with anything you like or even leave it out altogether. I like adding the Cheddar because it adds color and a little more flavor.
By missbriannacarline

Spinach Pinwheels

Rating: 4.46 stars
107
Here's a great looking and great tasting appetizer. It's easy, too! You can substitute any flavor of cheese spread for garlic herb.
By BDEGER

Green Salad

Rating: 4.6 stars
15
This salad is good for a side dish or a meal on its own. I make it often for my family and they always enjoy it.
By anonymous

Spinach Lasagna III

Rating: 4.67 stars
720
Fresh spinach and plenty of ricotta, Romano and mozzarella make this a cheesy and hearty dish. This lasagna can also be made without the spinach.
By Robbie Rice

Beet Salad with Goat Cheese

Rating: 4.71 stars
556
This is a delicious and easy salad which takes little time and is a great meatless main course. It uses beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts and baby greens. For a main dish salad, add chicken. Feel free to include more of your favorite vegetables too.
By Donna

Chef John's Hot Spinach Artichoke Dip

Rating: 4.7 stars
173
I've always enjoyed hot spinach artichoke dip, but it always struck me as a little oily. I decided to try a mayo-less version, and then raised the stakes even higher by excluding the sour cream as well. To counter this, a bit more cheese was added, and the results were amazing. A rich, creamy, cheesy, not greasy dip.
By Chef John

Fast and Easy Creamed Spinach

Rating: 4.75 stars
239
This is a little easier, a little quicker, a little more contemporary, and believe it or not, a little lighter than traditional creamed spinach. Have all your ingredients ready to go ahead of time. It's a classic steak side dish.
By Chef John

Pasta Fazool (Pasta e Fagioli)

Rating: 4.75 stars
215
This classic Italian-American comfort food works with any kind of sausage, but I like the fennel and anise flavors of sweet Italian sausage with the beans--it's a hearty soup that's fast and easy to put together.
By Chef John

Spinach Pomegranate Salad

Rating: 4.7 stars
131
A very quick and nutritious salad made with pomegranate seeds and feta cheese.
By SarieNickle

Spinach Balls

Rating: 4.36 stars
258
Yum Yum.
By JEN VINYARD

Cheesy Creamed Spinach

Rating: 4.69 stars
477
This is a recipe for a delicious and cheesy creamed spinach. It's easy and tastes much better than any store bought or frozen versions. I made it for Thanksgiving and it was great!
By BREN3205

Emily's Excellent Taco Casserole

Rating: 4.29 stars
214
This is a super speedy dinner I like to make when it is getting late and I haven't cooked yet. Chili, corn chips and cheese are topped with lettuce and tomato. Spice it up with your favorite salsa. Vegetarian chili can be found with the regular chili - it is often labeled as 'fat free'. This recipe can easily be doubled, and cooked in a 9x13 inch baking dish.
By your mom

Slow Cooker Chicken Chili with Greens and Beans

Rating: 4.54 stars
35
Beans, greens and chicken come together with tomatoes in a thick and creamy broth. This recipe, as with most chili recipes, doesn't need to be exact and can be altered to fit your taste or what you have on hand. The choice of greens is up to you - my first choice is kale, but you can use spinach, turnip greens, collards or a combination (my favorite)! If you use fresh greens, wash and chop them very fine before adding them to the slow cooker.
By Valerie Bagwell McGreevy

Healthy Sweet Potato and Bacon Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.6 stars
5
This casserole is a way to have healthy fats and delicious veggies without all the bad stuff. There is a punch of flavor in this and you can even package individually to eat throughout the week. One of my favorite go-to recipes. Top with cheese if desired.
By The Noshologist
