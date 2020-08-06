Green Bean Recipes

Whether you call them green beans, string beans, or snap beans, or you grow pole beans, runner beans, or bush beans, delicious recipes abound for the entire family of green beans.

Buttery Garlic Green Beans

Try this easy, sautéed green bean recipe with a garlicky butter sauce.
By LookWhatsCooking

Balsamic Green Bean Salad

My kids don't like regular green beans, so I came up with this recipe to help with the flavor.
By K Douglas

Lemon String Beans

This dish is simple and delicious for a hot summer day. Serve cold as a side dish.
By melinda

Romano Bean Salad

There are two ways you can do this recipe. You can boil your beans, dress them and serve immediately. I prefer it dressed and left to marinate in the fridge overnight, which gives you something closer to a pickled bean.
By Chef John

A Guide to Different Types of Green Beans 
It turns out that not all green beans are green.
By Melanie Fincher

Crisp Pickled Green Beans

This grandmother's pickle recipe produces crisp pickles with a wonderful dill flavor and a red pepper flake punch.
By Jani Whitsett

Green Beans with Feta and Walnuts

This is a simple yet delicious recipe to use some of the local farmers' market ingredients and common pantry items. Add more or less of any ingredient to cater to your crew! It's a great combination of fresh crispy veggies, salty feta cheese, and nutty walnuts!
By Linds

Green Bean Fries

These are tasty alternatives to both regular french fries and also a way to get in your veggies! I make them by the truckload and freeze them. My husband hates green beans but gobbles these up! Serve with Ranch dressing or another favorite dipping sauce.
By Rinne77

Kentucky Wonder Beans

Use your favorite pole beans or heirloom runner beans for this family favorite.
By L Gascco

Sauteed Green Beans

These sauteed green beans take only minutes and are a great healthy side dish.
By Cookin Ray

Southern Green Beans

I just love these beans! What could be better than green beans, potatoes, and bacon, all in one dish?!
By Erica Anderson

Fasolakia (Greek Green Beans)

Fasolakia are Greek green beans stewed with olive oil and tomato, with a few pieces of potato added for good measure. This is a main dish in Greece, not a side dish, and a prime example of plant-based eating! Good crusty bread is essential for mopping up the sauce and I always need to have a healthy chunk of feta on the side. Serve fasolakia warm or at room temperature for best flavor.
By Diana Moutsopoulos
15 Fresh Green Bean Recipes to Mix Up Your Dinner Sides
With bright color and bold flavor, fresh green beans make an excellent side dish for any meal.
Dinners That Start With Frozen Green Beans
Brightly colored and with the perfect crisp but tender texture, frozen green beans are just waiting to be added to your next dinner.
Green Beans with Cherry Tomatoes
How to Cook Fresh Green Beans 5 Ways
Savory Green Beans

How to Make the Absolute Best Green Bean Casserole

By Leslie Kelly

Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup

A package of onion soup mix flavors the tomato broth in which six different vegetables are combined with shredded cabbage in this fat free, low-calorie soup.
By Shearyah Hawkins

Roasted Green Beans

Simply roast fresh green beans with olive oil, salt, and black pepper until browned to bring out their nutty flavor.
By samanathon

Best Green Bean Casserole

This great variation of the traditional green bean casserole is topped with French fried onions and Cheddar cheese.
By Shearyah Hawkins

Louisiana Crawfish Boil

Feed a crowd with a Cajun-style crawfish boil prepared outside over propane heat or inside atop the stove. Use your largest stockpot and boil artichokes, potatoes, corn, onions, mushrooms, green beans, and sausage with crawfish in a spicy broth brimming with traditional seasonings.
By IMANKAY
Greek Lemon Chicken and Potato Bake

I love one-pan meals, especially when no measuring and exact ingredients are involved. I made this one Sunday when I didn't want to babysit my food in the kitchen! Turned out great, and I served it with tzatziki sauce.
By Chef V

Three Bean Salad

We like a buffet with all the family here. We serve a variety of salads. This is also great for summer picnics and cookouts. Keeps well, and serves a lot of people.
By JJOHN32

Dad's Leftover Turkey Pot Pie

Left over turkey meat joins forces with peas, carrots, and green beans in a savory pot pie. The recipe makes 2 pies to feed a good-sized family or to have a pie for later.
By Rob Neil

'Chinese Buffet' Green Beans

You'll make a bee line for these Chinese buffet favorites—green beans stir-fried with garlic and tossed with a sweet and savory sauce.
By roweena

Pinakbet

This is a vegetable dish from the Philippines that can be served as an everyday dish or when you have company. Since it also contains pork and prawns, you can eat it as a one-pot meal.
By lola

Quick and Easy Vegetable Soup

A low calorie, but filling, tomato-based vegetable soup. I use fresh vegetables when in season, frozen or canned in winter.
By Shearyah Hawkins

Ginger Veggie Stir-Fry

I just whipped this up one day when I felt like a stir-fry but did not have all the ingredients called for in some of the stir-fry recipes on this site. I used certain veggies I had on hand, but any seasonal veggies may be used. It has a mild ginger flavor that can be enhanced according to taste, and is filling yet light on the tummy! Tofu may be added. Serve over a bed of steamed jasmine rice.
By veggigoddess

Pork Sinigang

Filipino soup cooked with pork. Serve with rice and for additional sauce, use soy or fish sauce. If you want to, you can add what Filipinos call gabi gabi, which is a small taro root. When peeled they look like potatoes. You can add 5 to 6 of them when you add the water and make sure they are cooked through. Take them out when they are cooked because they can get too soft.
By Robyn Michelle

Veggie Pot Pie

A mouthwatering-good vegetable pot pie.
By PATTECAKE

Green Beans for a Special Occasion

Green beans are tossed with garlic and pine nuts in this delightfully simple side dish!
By ISBLESSED

Ground Beef Vegetable Soup

This is a satisfying, very easy, and delicious vegetable soup to serve anytime of the year. Serve with saltine crackers and chunks of sharp cheese.
By Sue's recipes

Best Bean Salad

I'd turned my nose up at this for years, but suddenly I can't get enough of it. Thanks, Momma D!
By chemjo
Slow Cooker Green Beans, Ham and Potatoes

I make this dish often; I have never really measured the ingredients, but can give you a reasonable approximation. Note: Freeze leftover cooking liquid, and then add to bean soup, ham or cabbage dishes, or use to cook dumplings in. It's delicious!
By GRAMMYROSE

Pan Fried Green Beans

These green beans were the side dish my grandmother served most often because we all love them. They are done but not mushy like canned beans.
By Shearyah Hawkins

Ground Beef Shepherd's Pie

Here's a quick, throw together recipe for shepherd's pie. Browned meat smothered in rich mashed potatoes with your favorite vegetables. A quick and easy dinner to make for your family.
By GINGER P

Homemade Vegetable Beef Soup

My mom made this soup when I was young. I have always loved her soups. When I was able to start cooking by myself I fell in love and have added and taken items away, but my fiance love my soups. And he isn't even big on soups. I hope your family enjoys the soup as much as mine does.
By renee

Spicy Szechuan Green Beans

I modified this recipe to be less oily. It is almost as good as take-out Chinese green beans. It tastes wonderful with ham and a baked yam.
By Tasha
