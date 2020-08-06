Green Bean Recipes

There are two ways you can do this recipe. You can boil your beans, dress them and serve immediately. I prefer it dressed and left to marinate in the fridge overnight, which gives you something closer to a pickled bean.
This is a simple yet delicious recipe to use some of the local farmers' market ingredients and common pantry items. Add more or less of any ingredient to cater to your crew! It's a great combination of fresh crispy veggies, salty feta cheese, and nutty walnuts!
These are tasty alternatives to both regular french fries and also a way to get in your veggies! I make them by the truckload and freeze them. My husband hates green beans but gobbles these up! Serve with Ranch dressing or another favorite dipping sauce.
Fasolakia are Greek green beans stewed with olive oil and tomato, with a few pieces of potato added for good measure. This is a main dish in Greece, not a side dish, and a prime example of plant-based eating! Good crusty bread is essential for mopping up the sauce and I always need to have a healthy chunk of feta on the side. Serve fasolakia warm or at room temperature for best flavor.
Feed a crowd with a Cajun-style crawfish boil prepared outside over propane heat or inside atop the stove. Use your largest stockpot and boil artichokes, potatoes, corn, onions, mushrooms, green beans, and sausage with crawfish in a spicy broth brimming with traditional seasonings.
I love one-pan meals, especially when no measuring and exact ingredients are involved. I made this one Sunday when I didn't want to babysit my food in the kitchen! Turned out great, and I served it with tzatziki sauce.
I just whipped this up one day when I felt like a stir-fry but did not have all the ingredients called for in some of the stir-fry recipes on this site. I used certain veggies I had on hand, but any seasonal veggies may be used. It has a mild ginger flavor that can be enhanced according to taste, and is filling yet light on the tummy! Tofu may be added. Serve over a bed of steamed jasmine rice.
Filipino soup cooked with pork. Serve with rice and for additional sauce, use soy or fish sauce. If you want to, you can add what Filipinos call gabi gabi, which is a small taro root. When peeled they look like potatoes. You can add 5 to 6 of them when you add the water and make sure they are cooked through. Take them out when they are cooked because they can get too soft.
I make this dish often; I have never really measured the ingredients, but can give you a reasonable approximation. Note: Freeze leftover cooking liquid, and then add to bean soup, ham or cabbage dishes, or use to cook dumplings in. It's delicious!
My mom made this soup when I was young. I have always loved her soups. When I was able to start cooking by myself I fell in love and have added and taken items away, but my fiance love my soups. And he isn't even big on soups. I hope your family enjoys the soup as much as mine does.