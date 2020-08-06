Garlic Recipes

Sometimes the basics are the best! I've used this simple recipe for years to make garlic bread, and any leftovers go great on barbequed steaks, pasta, rice or potatoes. You can use any butter or margarine you like. Also, fresh or minced garlic in a jar works well. Adjust the amount of garlic to your taste.
This version is a fail-safe recipe that our family has perfected for the Lebanese Garlic Sauce. It can be used as a condiment on grilled meats, as a salad dressing, and in dishes that require good garlic flavor. We have found immersion blending works much better than using the blender. If you double the batch, don't double the salt, rather use 1 1/2 tablespoons.
After finding tons of recipes calling for ginger-garlic paste, but only finding ginger paste or garlic paste, but not both, at local grocery stores, I decided to find a recipe for it myself. Basically it is just equal amounts of ginger root and garlic pulsed together. Store in the refrigerator or freezer. You may use water in place of the oil, but it will not keep as long.
Every time my family and I go to a Chinese buffet we make a bee line for the green beans! This is a simple and tasty re-creation of that much loved side dish, goes well with any Asian meal. Make sure to slice the garlic, don't use a garlic press. Oyster sauce can be found in the Asian section of your grocery store, at an Asian grocery store, and online.
This simple shrimp dish can be used as a pre-meal snack or the appetizer course. It's easy and quick to make on the stovetop, especially when the lemon juice, zest, and garlic are measured ahead of time.
A wonderful baked chicken recipe that's quick and easy! Using just a few handy ingredients, create a delicious main dish, that also makes great leftovers - if there are any! Serve with a salad and pasta or rice for a quick, scrumptious dinner.
I ended up getting some snow crab legs on sale at the market. I wanted something a little different from plain steamed, boiled, or grilled crab legs, so I ended up throwing a few things together to make this awesome crab leg dish. Enjoy! This would be great with shrimp as well.
Corned beef used to be a weekend only treat for me due to how long it took to cook, until I discovered the Instant Pot®. Save yourself time and hassle by letting your Instant Pot® do all of the work for you, and in a fraction of the time. You can have it and all of the fixings on your table in 2 hours. If you decide to fix cabbage, be sure to keep it in large wedges so that it does not overcook.
This recipe is my twist on a fancy restaurant meal we got on Valentine's Day. The recipe has half the amount of garlic than was originally used. Hope everyone else enjoys it just as much as we do. Garnish with fresh parsley, chives, or thyme leaves.
Roasted garlic adds so much flavor to all dishes. Now it's super easy to make in an air fryer. Once roasted, the cloves easily pop out of their paper casings and are soft as butter. Try spreading on crusty bread or crackers, or use for garlic toast.
This is a wonderful garlic-infused roast that has replaced my traditional pot roast recipe. Be sure to use a good-quality top sirloin roast for the most tenderness and flavor. I love using the traditional potatoes and carrots but also add the red pepper and mushrooms for more nutritional value. Use an amber beer or a medium slightly-darker beer, such as Yuengling® Black and Tan.
This recipe has been used in our family for years. It's better than any store-bought sauce and so quick and easy to make! Have extra sauce on hand because people will want to use it as a dipping sauce too.
This twist on cauliflower casserole combines the traditional green bean casserole-style dish with a tastier, spicier flavor. Fresh cauliflower, bacon, and Italian ingredients make this casserole just delicious. This casserole really celebrates the cauliflower therefore should not be soupy and doesn't overdo the flavorings and cheese.
Hasselback potatoes were created at the Hotel Hasselbacken in Stockholm, Sweden in the 1940's, and they're still a popular side dish today. Not only are they delicious, and easy to make with lovely presentation, they take half the time to cook in an air fryer.
When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.