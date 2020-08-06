Garlic Recipes

From stir fries and baked potato to grilled chicken and pasta, garlic makes just about everything taste better. Find over 1,670 garlic recipes on Allrecipes.com.

Easy Garlic Broiled Chicken

This very easy dish works with any cut of chicken, skin on or off...even with whole split chickens. My family loves this and it takes no time at all. Don't omit the parsley.
By AVASEWELL

Roasted Garlic

Roasted garlic is great served with bread, crackers or apples. People can peel off a clove of the garlic and literally squeeze the garlic out of it's shell onto their bread or cracker. Delicious!
By Becky

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower

Wonderful roasted cauliflower, my 11 year old son loves this! Add more spices and herbs to suit your taste.
By SHELLERY
World's Best Honey Garlic Pork Chops

A quick and simple grilled pork chop that everyone will love featuring a simple and easy glaze.
By John Chandler

By Corey Williams

Chicken with 20 Cloves of Garlic

There's a famous recipe called Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic; this one is twice as good! We're going to cook chicken in a garlic marinade and a glaze. This is for garlic lovers only.
By Chef John

Garlic Butter

Sometimes the basics are the best! I've used this simple recipe for years to make garlic bread, and any leftovers go great on barbequed steaks, pasta, rice or potatoes. You can use any butter or margarine you like. Also, fresh or minced garlic in a jar works well. Adjust the amount of garlic to your taste.
By Denyse

Air Fryer Lobster Tails with Lemon-Garlic Butter

Don't wait for your next Maine vacation to indulge in lobster tails! You can enjoy meaty lobster tails at home--cooked in your air fryer--with a lemon-garlic butter sauce.
By Allrecipes

Thick-Style Lebanese Garlic Sauce

This version is a fail-safe recipe that our family has perfected for the Lebanese Garlic Sauce. It can be used as a condiment on grilled meats, as a salad dressing, and in dishes that require good garlic flavor. We have found immersion blending works much better than using the blender. If you double the batch, don't double the salt, rather use 1 1/2 tablespoons.
By )

Great Garlic Bread

Garlic bread is always great with pasta! This cheese-covered garlic bread is ready in minutes.
By Noelle C

Ginger Garlic Paste

After finding tons of recipes calling for ginger-garlic paste, but only finding ginger paste or garlic paste, but not both, at local grocery stores, I decided to find a recipe for it myself. Basically it is just equal amounts of ginger root and garlic pulsed together. Store in the refrigerator or freezer. You may use water in place of the oil, but it will not keep as long.
By DC Girly Girl

'Chinese Buffet' Green Beans

Every time my family and I go to a Chinese buffet we make a bee line for the green beans! This is a simple and tasty re-creation of that much loved side dish, goes well with any Asian meal. Make sure to slice the garlic, don't use a garlic press. Oyster sauce can be found in the Asian section of your grocery store, at an Asian grocery store, and online.
By roweena
Easy Garlic Kale
"This is a great delicious recipe for kale, which is so healthy for you, as is garlic." – Kami
Tangy Lemon-Garlic Shrimp

This simple shrimp dish can be used as a pre-meal snack or the appetizer course. It's easy and quick to make on the stovetop, especially when the lemon juice, zest, and garlic are measured ahead of time.

Baked Garlic Parmesan Chicken

A wonderful baked chicken recipe that's quick and easy! Using just a few handy ingredients, create a delicious main dish, that also makes great leftovers - if there are any! Serve with a salad and pasta or rice for a quick, scrumptious dinner.
By KAREN

Grilled Beef Tenderloin with Herb-Garlic-Pepper Coating

Rosemary, thyme, and garlic season a whole beef tenderloin which is then grilled to a rosy pink.
By USA WEEKEND Pam Anderson

Daddy Eddie's Roast Pork (Pernil), Puerto Rican-Style

Pernil is roasted pork shoulder, seasoned to the max. It is served with rice and beans, salad, or sweet plantains.
By Daddy Eddie

Fried Cabbage with Bacon, Onion, and Garlic

This is a family favorite that is put into every cookbook for my kids when they move out and get married. It is a beautiful dish with many colors and full of flavor. Warning, it is addictive.
By Kathi Richards Smith

White Chicken Enchilada Slow-Cooker Casserole

An easy, creamy chicken enchilada casserole. Slow cooking gently melds together the flavors of chicken thigh meat, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and green chiles.
By TRISTA5

Crab Legs with Garlic Butter Sauce

I ended up getting some snow crab legs on sale at the market. I wanted something a little different from plain steamed, boiled, or grilled crab legs, so I ended up throwing a few things together to make this awesome crab leg dish. Enjoy! This would be great with shrimp as well.
By Tamaralynn

Easy Standing Rib Roast

The rub will form a crust of flavor for the meat.
By SharoninTN

Garlic Parmesan Wing Sauce

Zesty copy of Buffalo Wild Wings® sauce.
By JennaFerguson

Instant Pot® Corned Beef

Corned beef used to be a weekend only treat for me due to how long it took to cook, until I discovered the Instant Pot®. Save yourself time and hassle by letting your Instant Pot® do all of the work for you, and in a fraction of the time. You can have it and all of the fixings on your table in 2 hours. If you decide to fix cabbage, be sure to keep it in large wedges so that it does not overcook.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Pork Chops in Garlic Mushroom Sauce

This recipe is my twist on a fancy restaurant meal we got on Valentine's Day. The recipe has half the amount of garlic than was originally used. Hope everyone else enjoys it just as much as we do. Garnish with fresh parsley, chives, or thyme leaves.
By April Broxton

Creamy Garlic Pasta

Best garlic pasta I have ever had. Add prawns and/or scallops to make an amazing seafood Alfredo.
By Celestial

Air Fryer Roasted Garlic

Roasted garlic adds so much flavor to all dishes. Now it's super easy to make in an air fryer. Once roasted, the cloves easily pop out of their paper casings and are soft as butter. Try spreading on crusty bread or crackers, or use for garlic toast.
By Yoly

Bow Tie Pasta with Broccoli, Garlic, and Lemon

Pasta tossed with a garlic & lemon sauce. So simple, yet so delicious.
By Maryann D.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

These garlic mashed potatoes are rich and very tasty! For a creamier texture, use heavy cream in place of the milk. These are also terrific topped with green onions.
By LORNASCHMALZ

Top Sirloin Roast

This is a wonderful garlic-infused roast that has replaced my traditional pot roast recipe. Be sure to use a good-quality top sirloin roast for the most tenderness and flavor. I love using the traditional potatoes and carrots but also add the red pepper and mushrooms for more nutritional value. Use an amber beer or a medium slightly-darker beer, such as Yuengling® Black and Tan.
By BJT1968

Creamy Garlic Sauce

This sauce is great on steak and chips. We have it a lot through the summer in Australia. Serve with a nice crisp salad makes a wonderful meal. Dried parsley may be used in place of the fresh.
By AUSSIEDAVE1

The Best Homemade Honey Garlic Sauce

This recipe has been used in our family for years. It's better than any store-bought sauce and so quick and easy to make! Have extra sauce on hand because people will want to use it as a dipping sauce too.
By Belinda Carter McDowell

Garlic Butter Sauce I

A rich, buttery sauce for pasta with herbs and garlic. Great with grated Parmesan or Romano cheese. Try serving it over your favorite pasta. Easy to double or triple.
By Christine

Bacon Garlic Parmesan Cauliflower Casserole

This twist on cauliflower casserole combines the traditional green bean casserole-style dish with a tastier, spicier flavor. Fresh cauliflower, bacon, and Italian ingredients make this casserole just delicious. This casserole really celebrates the cauliflower therefore should not be soupy and doesn't overdo the flavorings and cheese.
By 2smarty

Air Fryer Hasselback Potatoes

Hasselback potatoes were created at the Hotel Hasselbacken in Stockholm, Sweden in the 1940's, and they're still a popular side dish today. Not only are they delicious, and easy to make with lovely presentation, they take half the time to cook in an air fryer.
By lutzflcat

Parmesan Garlic Orzo

This is something my son even enjoys making.
By Colleen Volcjak

Garlic Bread Spread

I must say this recipe goes great with most Italian dishes. I usually make it with chicken Parmesan. Delicious!!
By mika4269

Bacon-Wrapped Venison Tenderloin with Garlic Cream Sauce

This recipe originated via other recipe suggestions for filet mignon. I made this recipe on my own to celebrate my hunter-husband's Valentine's!
By Huntmom

Lamb Tagine

When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.
By BenevolentEmpress
