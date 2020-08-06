Fennel Recipes

Don't let the strong taste of fennel scare you: it fades down after cooking. This is a rich and creamy risotto, just like it ought to be! You can use chicken stock in place of the vegetable stock, as well as olive oil for the butter.
Delectable creamy Au Gratin Potatoes are enhanced with subtle flavors of fennel and bacon. Caution: this recipe will make people break your door down for some more. I never measure unless baking, always use eyeball judgement, so feel free to adjust to your personal feel and taste. To create a more crispy top, sprinkle some Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs over the top when there is about 15 minutes left to cook.
Refreshing and easy. The subtle fennel flavor classes up an otherwise average summer picnic dish. It's cole slaw for those who don't usually like it! Save some fennel leaves for garnishing. Especially delicious with grilled tuna steaks.
The gorgeous colors of green, bright orange, purple, white, and red make this delicious salad so enticing! The combination of the sweet citrus taste with the tangy salad dressing is always a big hit with all of my guests!
Don't let the strong taste of fennel scare you: it fades down after cooking. This is a rich and creamy risotto, just like it ought to be! You can use chicken stock in place of the vegetable stock, as well as olive oil for the butter.
The gorgeous colors of green, bright orange, purple, white, and red make this delicious salad so enticing! The combination of the sweet citrus taste with the tangy salad dressing is always a big hit with all of my guests!
I grew up eating fennel, but I've noticed it's not very common in the US. For all the fennel lovers like me, here is a delicious and good looking recipe. For the non fennel lovers, you can easily substitute celery.
A very simple but totally delicious dish. Fennel is baked with cream, creme fraiche and parmesan cheese. An ideal accompaniment to many tomato based italian dishes as the creaminess balances nicely with the tomato.
It's the only ketchup recipe that I've ever had that stood up even close to as good as popular brands! It's different, but it's REALLY good! It's important to reduce this for a long time, like 4 hours or so. It will thicken just a bit as it cools.
We took a cooking class and this is the recipe that we learned. We LOVE it! The fennel gives the flavor palette a unique twist. We combine it with Allrecipes' Grilled Sausage with Pepperonatta for a family-style feast!
A great side dish for fennel lovers, originally from a friend in Israel. I have used water instead of broth, with some added salt and seasoning. I have also replaced the mustard seed with regular mustard.
Roasting carrots and fennel brings out their natural sweetness; tossing them with maple and orange zest takes them to a whole other level! This simple recipe pairs well with roasted pork or grilled fish.
My mother never really cooked ground meat, but I have given these burgers the flavor of her Greek cooking. I like a lot of pepper on mine, coating each side liberally, but the kids prefer these burgers with just a very little finely ground pepper. Serve with a garlic mayonnaise.