Fennel Recipes

With the flavor of sweet anise, fennel is a great addition in soups, pasta, salads, and more.

Community Picks

Fennel Risotto

35
Don't let the strong taste of fennel scare you: it fades down after cooking. This is a rich and creamy risotto, just like it ought to be! You can use chicken stock in place of the vegetable stock, as well as olive oil for the butter.
By SunFlower

Potatoes Au Gratin with Fennel and Bacon

30
Delectable creamy Au Gratin Potatoes are enhanced with subtle flavors of fennel and bacon. Caution: this recipe will make people break your door down for some more. I never measure unless baking, always use eyeball judgement, so feel free to adjust to your personal feel and taste. To create a more crispy top, sprinkle some Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs over the top when there is about 15 minutes left to cook.
By TX_Brad

Fresh Green Beans, Fennel, and Feta Cheese

Fresh green beans and fresh fennel cooked until crisp-tender are then briefly sauteed in extra-virgin olive oil, along with fresh basil and crumbled feta cheese.
By FOXLAIRFARM

Fennel Cucumber Salsa

70
This is a fresh and unusual salsa. Use it as an appetizer or on grilled meats. The fennel has a surprisingly light flavour. Perfect for summer. Serve with tortillas or sliced baguette.
By Jenny

Carrot and Fennel

61
A great accompaniment for any dinner. It uses very basic ingredients and is slightly Indian-inspired.
By Megan Holbrook

Fennel Soup

This soup is so easy to prepare and tastes better than most soups you could buy. Mild onion and anise flavored - it's awesome!
By ADAMGODES

Steamed Mussels with Fennel, Tomatoes, Ouzo, and Cream

60
Pick good fresh and alive mussels for this dish, preferably Penn Cove. The fresher the better. This recipe is simply amazing in flavor. You will love it. Serve with a slice of bread.
By DJFoodie

Fennel Coleslaw

2
Refreshing and easy. The subtle fennel flavor classes up an otherwise average summer picnic dish. It's cole slaw for those who don't usually like it! Save some fennel leaves for garnishing. Especially delicious with grilled tuna steaks.
By Clarissa

Fennel and Onion Pot Roast

2
Roasted onions and fennel are made into a gravy served over a moist pot roast. We had a loaf of French bread with this, and it was a hit (even with the kids).
By Allrecipes Member

Baked Rigatoni with Italian Sausage and Fennel

88
This is a deliciously sweet and spicy baked rigatoni recipe that I whipped up, and thought I'd share.
By Boog

Pan-Fried Fennel

3
This is an easy way to prepare fennel bulbs. Fennel tastes great pan-fried and you don't need a lot of seasoning as fennel has so much flavor on its own, which just intensifies while sauteeing.
By Marianne
Inspiration and Ideas

Jennifer's Fennel and Grapefruit Salad
9
"This salad was an adventure for me since I'd never had fennel before. Wow, yum! What a crisp, flavorful, refreshing salad! It's so pretty, too." – Dianne
Our Easiest Fennel Recipes
Fennel is very delicious and easy to use in recipes, so it's worthwhile to experiment with it in the kitchen. 
Garbanzos with Fennel
17
Roasted Beet, Goat Cheese and Fennel Salad
Zucchini and Fennel Soup
8
Arugula-Fennel Salad
35
Spring Salad with Fennel and Orange
67

The gorgeous colors of green, bright orange, purple, white, and red make this delicious salad so enticing! The combination of the sweet citrus taste with the tangy salad dressing is always a big hit with all of my guests!

More Fennel Recipes

Arugula, Fennel, and Orange Salad

75
I grew up eating fennel, but I've noticed it's not very common in the US. For all the fennel lovers like me, here is a delicious and good looking recipe. For the non fennel lovers, you can easily substitute celery.
By MsP

Sweet Potato and Fennel Hash

62
A favorite breakfast hash in our home. It's sweet, savory, spicy, and fantastic with eggs!
By littlewummer

Roasted Fennel and Carrots

Fennel and multi-colored carrots are roasted in the oven, highlighting their natural flavor and sweetness. I serve this with chickpea cassava couscous for a vegan and gluten-free meal.
By Buckwheat Queen

Leek and Fennel Soup

69
A hearty soup which is filling, tasty, and very easy to make.
By Fiona G

Tomato Fennel Soup

20
This is an excellent, quick-cooking, tomato soup perfect for the early days of fall!
By Trisha Benson

Baked Fennel with Parmesan

95
A very simple but totally delicious dish. Fennel is baked with cream, creme fraiche and parmesan cheese. An ideal accompaniment to many tomato based italian dishes as the creaminess balances nicely with the tomato.
By RUPERTLSSMITH

Ketchup

29
It's the only ketchup recipe that I've ever had that stood up even close to as good as popular brands! It's different, but it's REALLY good! It's important to reduce this for a long time, like 4 hours or so. It will thicken just a bit as it cools.
By DJFoodie

Grilled Fennel

7
A great way to prepare fennel! Serve hot as a side dish, or cool and serve as a salad.
By Marcia

Creamy Cannellini Soup

41
This soup takes advantage of canned cannellini beans, but feel free to adjust and use dry beans. The addition of Italian sausage is completely optional.
By thedailygourmet

Orange and Fennel Salad

14
Salty kalamata olives balance the sweet orange in this salad. The tangy orange vinaigrette brings it all together.
By Dole
Pasta with Fennel and Onions

10
We took a cooking class and this is the recipe that we learned. We LOVE it! The fennel gives the flavor palette a unique twist. We combine it with Allrecipes' Grilled Sausage with Pepperonatta for a family-style feast!
By cookinwithmom

Fennel in Wine and Honey

59
A great side dish for fennel lovers, originally from a friend in Israel. I have used water instead of broth, with some added salt and seasoning. I have also replaced the mustard seed with regular mustard.
By shari p

Zucchini Fenchel Suppe (Zucchini and Fennel Soup)

8
A very refined soup and so easy to make! Zucchini and fennel combine with chicken stock and simple pantry spices for a soup that is great to make when in season.
By Diana

Orange-Maple Roasted Carrots and Fennel

Roasting carrots and fennel brings out their natural sweetness; tossing them with maple and orange zest takes them to a whole other level! This simple recipe pairs well with roasted pork or grilled fish.
By France C

Greek Burgers

26
My mother never really cooked ground meat, but I have given these burgers the flavor of her Greek cooking. I like a lot of pepper on mine, coating each side liberally, but the kids prefer these burgers with just a very little finely ground pepper. Serve with a garlic mayonnaise.
By Bosco

Fennel and Watercress Salad

29
This salad would be a welcome addition to any Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner table.
By Allrecipes Member
