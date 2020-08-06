Eggplant Recipes

This chilled roasted eggplant and bell pepper salad is a great side dish or an appetizer in the summer. Perfect for parties; just add a bowl of tortilla chips next to it. You can also serve this hot with grilled chicken or fish. Either way, it's delicious! Garnish with dill or parsley.
Served as an easy vegetarian side dish or entree, this eggplant will delight even the most picky eater. The eggplant becomes tender in the oven and absorbs the flavors of tomato, onion, and bell pepper for a wonderful Middle Eastern dish. I made this dish for Thanksgiving; it was a big hit with my Armenian grandmother! Serve with sides of tabuli salad, hummus, and a whole wheat pita. I hope you enjoy this taste of Armenia from my family to yours!
Eggplant parmigiana or eggplant Parmesan is one of the most popular and iconic vegetarian Italian dishes and this recipe is straight from Italy. Use ripe eggplant without seeds and salt them for 1 hour to remove the bitterness.
This is a vegetarian, low-carb, Greek-style recipe for rolled eggplant filled with the fresh flavor of mozzarella cheese and served with a fun, vibrant bell pepper sauce. Ideal as a starter for a vegetarian dinner party.
Caponata is a Sicilian dish with eggplant, zucchini, tomato, and peppers traditionally cooked in oil and vinegar and flavored with sugar, raisins, capers, olives, and pine nuts. It's tangy, sweet, crunchy, and salty all at the same time. Serve at room temperature as a side dish to grilled fish or as a starter on toasted bread. Store leftovers in fridge and reheat gently. It will taste even better the next day!
This is one of my favorite 30-minute weeknight recipes. Turmeric (curcuma) is a bright yellow spice primarily found in India and Indonesia, and is one of the main ingredients in curry. It adds an exotic color and flavor to any dish.
These eggplant Parmesan rounds are oil free and grease free, yet they are crispy and crunchy. All due to cooking it in an air fryer. They are good eaten right out of the air fryer or topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Either way they are delicious.
Eggplant slices are coated with bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese and baked between layers of tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese for a filling Italian-inspired meal. Add fresh garlic and basil to taste. I use 2 to 4 cloves fresh garlic and 5 to 10 leaves of freshly harvested basil in the sauce. Fresh basil layered in one of the layers adds lots of 'fresh' flavor!
Italian recipes are my favorite especially when eggplant is included. This is a hearty bolognese and a paleo recipe that is prepared in one pot! You can add any of your favorite vegetables such as peppers or zucchini. You serve over spaghetti squash, zucchini noodles, or your favorite pasta! Enjoy!
This eggplant goes well with some steamed green beans and French or Italian bread. Although the recipe calls for seasoned bread crumbs, you can use regular bread crumbs if you wish. Adjust the amount of red pepper flakes according to your taste.
A traditional recipe for this eggplant dip. It consists of baked eggplant with garlic, lemon juice, and tahini sauce. Dip into this with pita bread and you have yourself a delicious-and-light appetizer.