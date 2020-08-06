Eggplant Recipes

Eggplant parmesan, baked eggplant, and more than 460 trusted eggplant recipes, including easy and healthy options.

Staff Picks

Eggplant Parmesan II

This is a no fry variation of this popular dish, and is just as delicious!
By Dolores Gentner-Ryan

Roasted Eggplant and Bell Pepper Salad

10
This chilled roasted eggplant and bell pepper salad is a great side dish or an appetizer in the summer. Perfect for parties; just add a bowl of tortilla chips next to it. You can also serve this hot with grilled chicken or fish. Either way, it's delicious! Garnish with dill or parsley.
By Allrecipes Member

14 Delicious Grilled Eggplant Recipes

By Allrecipes Editors

Moussaka

Here is a great recipe for moussaka, a Greek dish. It includes sliced eggplant baked in a ground beef sauce and then smothered in a thin white sauce.
By PEGGY AYSCUE

Armenian Stuffed Eggplant (Imam Bayildi)

6
Served as an easy vegetarian side dish or entree, this eggplant will delight even the most picky eater. The eggplant becomes tender in the oven and absorbs the flavors of tomato, onion, and bell pepper for a wonderful Middle Eastern dish. I made this dish for Thanksgiving; it was a big hit with my Armenian grandmother! Serve with sides of tabuli salad, hummus, and a whole wheat pita. I hope you enjoy this taste of Armenia from my family to yours!
By Chef Joanna

Italian Baked Eggplant with Parmesan (Parmigiana di Melanzane)

23
Eggplant parmigiana or eggplant Parmesan is one of the most popular and iconic vegetarian Italian dishes and this recipe is straight from Italy. Use ripe eggplant without seeds and salt them for 1 hour to remove the bitterness.
By Beatrice

Eggplant Rolls with Bell Pepper Sauce

This is a vegetarian, low-carb, Greek-style recipe for rolled eggplant filled with the fresh flavor of mozzarella cheese and served with a fun, vibrant bell pepper sauce. Ideal as a starter for a vegetarian dinner party.
By Natasha Titanov

Vegan Eggplant Curry with Fresh Mint

7
Delicious eggplants are gently cooked with peppers, spring onions, and mint then simmered in coconut milk with curry to create this vegan curry. Best served over rice.
By Natasha Titanov

Ratatouille

This terrific dish is loaded with succulent Mediterranean vegetables.
By LYNETTE MARIE

Easy Caponata

4
Caponata is a Sicilian dish with eggplant, zucchini, tomato, and peppers traditionally cooked in oil and vinegar and flavored with sugar, raisins, capers, olives, and pine nuts. It's tangy, sweet, crunchy, and salty all at the same time. Serve at room temperature as a side dish to grilled fish or as a starter on toasted bread. Store leftovers in fridge and reheat gently. It will taste even better the next day!
By Carmencita

Easy Fried Eggplant

An easy and quick way to prepare eggplant, and tasty too! I serve it with sliced fresh tomatoes, fresh green beans and bread and butter. An inexpensive meal from my childhood and still a favorite!
By WALLEN

Olive Oil Roasted Eggplant with Lemon

Quick and easy eggplant slices are roasted in the oven with olive oil and lemon to garnish.
By Sandra
Traditional Baba Ghanoush
61
More Eggplant Recipes

Healthy Turmeric Chicken Stew

66
This is one of my favorite 30-minute weeknight recipes. Turmeric (curcuma) is a bright yellow spice primarily found in India and Indonesia, and is one of the main ingredients in curry. It adds an exotic color and flavor to any dish.
By Stephanie

Air Fryer Eggplant Parmesan

38
These eggplant Parmesan rounds are oil free and grease free, yet they are crispy and crunchy. All due to cooking it in an air fryer. They are good eaten right out of the air fryer or topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Either way they are delicious.
By Yoly

Disney's Ratatouille

436
The beautiful ratatouille served up in the movie by the same name. Long and narrow vegetables work best. Serve over a bed of brown rice, couscous, pasta or other starch, or with crusty bread.
By Juli Warfel Bitler

Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables

136
Your favorite vegetables such as zucchini, eggplant, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers and onions roasted in olive oil with herbs, garlic and lemon
By JRCROSBY31

Eggplant Caponata (Sicilian Version)

62
Delicious relish or appetizer that can be served hot or cold! Serve with toasted crusty bread.
By rocks_67

Lentil and Eggplant Moussaka

2
With layers of spiced lentils, tomatoes, and tender eggplant, this vegetarian Mediterranean-inspired moussaka is topped with a creamy mixture of yogurt and feta cheese.
By chefdavidgeisser

Eggplant Lasagna

358
It is a delicious lasagna using eggplant instead of pasta.
By GENKIANNA

Vegetarian Moussaka

382
Eggplant, zucchini, potatoes and onion are layered with tomatoes and lentils, and baked with a béchamel white sauce.
By Anne Buchanan

Baked Eggplant Parmesan

272
Eggplant slices are coated with bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese and baked between layers of tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese for a filling Italian-inspired meal. Add fresh garlic and basil to taste. I use 2 to 4 cloves fresh garlic and 5 to 10 leaves of freshly harvested basil in the sauce. Fresh basil layered in one of the layers adds lots of 'fresh' flavor!
By Dollface

Eggplant Bolognese

21
Italian recipes are my favorite especially when eggplant is included. This is a hearty bolognese and a paleo recipe that is prepared in one pot! You can add any of your favorite vegetables such as peppers or zucchini. You serve over spaghetti squash, zucchini noodles, or your favorite pasta! Enjoy!
By Cindy Anschutz Barbieri

Baked 'Fried' Breaded Eggplant

5
This oven-fried eggplant is a delicious alternative to deep-fried eggplant; easy and quick to make in the oven! Came up with this idea when looking for an easier way to make this family dish.
By Sunnydae

Pan-Fried Eggplant

10
This pan-fried eggplant recipe is a delicious way to use some eggplant, fresh or older! While it may say it serves four, you might want all this to yourself.
By Kidchen

Baked Eggplant

299
Great baked vegetable side dish with slices of eggplant and tomato seasoned with oregano and Parmesan cheese.
By JEZZI16

Eggplant Pasta

22
Easy and quick pasta dish!
By alands18

Quick Eggplant Parmesan

137
This eggplant goes well with some steamed green beans and French or Italian bread. Although the recipe calls for seasoned bread crumbs, you can use regular bread crumbs if you wish. Adjust the amount of red pepper flakes according to your taste.
By Candice

Aunt Mary's Eggplant Balls

284
These hearty, delicious eggplant morsels can be used as a replacement for meatballs, or they can be fried into patties and eaten like burgers.
By LYNETTE MARIE

Eggplant Sandwiches

245
Roasted eggplant in a French roll with feta cheese, basil and garlic mayonnaise. This was my favorite sandwich of all time, adapted from a cafe at the University of California, Irvine.
By Jamie

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

284
A mildly spicy (or very spicy if you like) eggplant dish. My mother has been making this for me since I was a child. It is SO GOOD!!
By Whats that Burning smell
