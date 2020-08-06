Corn Recipes

Find over 840 trusted corn recipes at Allrecipes, including grilled corn, corn chowder, corn salad, and so much more!

Baked Corn Casserole for Potlucks

19
A baked corn casserole that's great for potluck.
By TUBB

Taco Lettuce Wraps

3
Easy taco lettuce wraps.
By Kristina72913

Creamy Skillet Corn

30
This is one of the most popular corn dishes during Thanksgiving and Christmas. It is not your traditional boring old corn. This recipe includes butter, cream and shallots. I always get rave reviews when I make this.
By AGALL

Mexican Bean Salad

2707
Black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans combine with corn, bell pepper, and red onion in this easy and colorful salad. It's tossed with a sensational dressing made with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and cumin.
By Karen Castle

10 Elote Recipes That Are Full of Color and Flavor

Whether you're enjoying it on the cob, as a salad, or in a cup, here are 10 ways to use fresh corn all summer long in elote-inspired recipes. 
By Hayley Sugg

Zesty Hominy and Cheese

103
A different sidedish using hominy, sour cream, cheese and green chilies. Friends who say they don't like hominy eat it and ask for more. It's fast and tasty. Adjust chili peppers to taste.
By JEANIE BEAN

Andouille Sausage and Corn Chowder

58
This is a slightly spicy, smoky, hearty corn chowder. The recipe was given to me by a dear friend many years ago and the original source is unknown. I have adapted it to suit my family's tastes. If you prefer a thicker chowder, you can stir in a can of creamed corn. Serve this with cornbread or a crusty French loaf for a lovely meal, enjoy!
By Wyattdogster

Sweet Tamale Pie

51
This is a recipe I've been playing with and modifying for 20 years, It's a favorite at work for pot luck dinners. Quick and easy to make.
By bcummings221

Hot Corn

134
A dear friend gave me this spicy recipe. It has since become a must have for the Holidays and all special occasions!! My husband and 3 brothers can finish it all in one sitting!! Everyone that tries it wants the recipe!
By IXIPIXIE

Dave's Low Country Boil

523
Famous in the Low Country of Georgia and South Carolina. This boil is done best on an outdoor cooker. It has sausage, shrimp, crab, potatoes and corn for an all-in-one pot all-you-can-eat buffet!
By Lisa

Corn Fritters

Nothing warms up a cool night like a plateful of old-time corn fritters! Dig in, these are delicious!
By Joan Zaffary

Corn in a Cup (Elote en Vaso)

This is Mexican street food at its finest. Anytime I visit El Paso or Mexico the craving of elote en vaso steps into high gear. Now anytime I crave this I whip it up at home, except I make it fancy by serving it in a pretty glass instead of the traditional Styrofoam® cup. No matter how you serve it the taste is sweet, crunchy, fiery, and juicy. This is a very loose recipe. Feel free to adjust the proportions of lime juice, crema, cheese, and spices to taste!
By Muy Bueno
Tomalito (Sweet Corn Pudding)
10
Cornmeal, masa harina, and frozen corn get mixed into a sweet creamy batter and baked for a terrific side dish for pulled pork, chili, Mexican food—you name it!
Ba'corn Cheese Corn
See how Chef John makes this bacon- and cheese-filled bar snack.
Instant Pot® Creamed Corn
4
Hot Cream Cheese-Corn Casserole
Fresh Corn Recipes
Recipes That Start With a Bag of Frozen Corn
Cream Corn Like No Other
2221

This is NOTHING like canned creamed corn! My husband is not a fan of corn or creamed dishes, but he thinks this is great. Easy and quick to prepare and is an especially delicious side dish for chicken or pork. Everyone always asks for the recipe.

The Best Vegetarian Chili in the World

2154
Break out your soup pot and fix up a batch of this delicious, spicy vegetarian chili today! It's ready in no time, and packed with vegetables, beans - and flavor!
By calead910

Baked Cowboy Dip

8
Whether you eat it cold, piping hot right out of the oven, or after it's cooled a bit, you'll agree that Chef John's creamy, cheesy dip full of corn, tomatoes, and chile peppers is so addictive!
By Chef John

Caldo de Res (Mexican Beef Soup)

324
This is an extremely hearty and satisfying soup, made from scratch with beef bones, cabbage, potatoes, corn, chayote, and cilantro. Garnish with slivered raw onion, lime juice, jalapenos, and more cilantro.
By LKONIS

Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob

427
Use a little sugar and lemon juice in the water to make the sweetest, quickest, tastiest boiled corn on the cob.
By heatherjane

Grandma's Corn Pudding

907
This corn pudding is definitely comfort food.
By Karen Castle

Chicken Tortilla Soup I

1936
This chicken tortilla soup is quick to make, flavorful, and filling, plus it freezes well. Garnish with avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, or green onion!
By Karen Castle

Microwave Corn on the Cob

515
This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space.
By Karen Castle

Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole

3782
Whole kernel corn, cream style corn, sour cream, eggs, butter, and muffin mix makes this yummy corn casserole a side dish everyone will love.
By LETSGGGO

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

5551
A quick, no-fuss version of chicken tortilla soup! All you do is put everything into the slow cooker, and turn it on. Then garnish with baked corn tortilla strips!
By Elena

Microwave Popcorn

462
Believe it or not, you can make your own delicious, low-fat microwave popcorn using standard popping corn and a brown paper lunch bag. It works perfectly.
By ACONTORER

Healthier Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

198
Some simple modifications can make this delicious soup even healthier! I reduce the sodium by using low-sodium chicken broth and fresh chilies instead of canned. Also, using vegetable cooking spray instead of oil helps reduce the fat content. Adding some tasty fresh toppings helps my family get more vitamins. I also reduce fat by using boneless, skinless chicken breasts.
By MakeItHealthy
Absolute Mexican Cornbread

1325
This has got to be the tastiest and the most moist cornbread I have ever made. It is the most requested thing I cook, so I am sharing it. Don't let the ingredients fool you. It's unbelievable.
By Karen Castle

Creamy Corn Soup

129
This soup is really easy to make, lower in fat than most cream soups, and delicious—especially if you are fighting off a cold! Try adding a chopped green chile pepper sautéed in the initial onion mixture or some small slices of chicken stirred in.
By Karen Castle

Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Soup

7353
You can call this soup or chili, but either way it is wonderful! This recipe is also very adaptable to your personal taste. I recommend using Bill Echols' Taco Seasoning from this website. Serve topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, a dollop of sour cream, and crushed tortilla chips, if you like. I hope you enjoy!
By RaisinKane aka Patti

Instant Pot® Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Soup

2
With zesty diced tomatoes, beans, and corn, this cheesy chicken enchilada soup is easy to make in your Instant Pot®.
By Gary Michael Hess

Mexican Street Corn Dip

1
Mexican street corn dip from Aunt Kay. Serve with chips or in taco shells.
By Amanda Uher

Personal Shepherd's Pies

14
These shepherd's pies are prepared just like regular shepherd's pie, but this classic comfort food is made in small cake pans, so everyone gets their own!
By Chelsey Carr

Black Bean and Corn Salad II

1910
A tasty lime dressing, with cayenne and garlic added for kick, make this salad a bit different from the usual.
By Jen

Cowboy Caviar

259
Black beans absorb other flavors superbly, so try to leave this for at least 20 minutes before serving to allow the different flavors to blend together.
By Ben S.

Mexican Casserole

1063
Chicken breast simmered with a spicy black bean and corn mixture, then topped with cheese and tortilla chip crumbs and baked. Easy and quick to fix weekday casserole with a Mexican flair. Nutritious and kid friendly.
By SUEZQZ_64

Quick and Easy Vegetable Soup

521
A low calorie, but filling, tomato-based vegetable soup. I use fresh vegetables when in season, frozen or canned in winter.
By Karen Castle
