Corn Recipes

This is one of the most popular corn dishes during Thanksgiving and Christmas. It is not your traditional boring old corn. This recipe includes butter, cream and shallots. I always get rave reviews when I make this.
Black beans, kidney beans, and cannellini beans combine with corn, bell pepper, and red onion in this easy and colorful salad. It's tossed with a sensational dressing made with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and cumin.
This is a slightly spicy, smoky, hearty corn chowder. The recipe was given to me by a dear friend many years ago and the original source is unknown. I have adapted it to suit my family's tastes. If you prefer a thicker chowder, you can stir in a can of creamed corn. Serve this with cornbread or a crusty French loaf for a lovely meal, enjoy!
A dear friend gave me this spicy recipe. It has since become a must have for the Holidays and all special occasions!! My husband and 3 brothers can finish it all in one sitting!! Everyone that tries it wants the recipe!
This is Mexican street food at its finest. Anytime I visit El Paso or Mexico the craving of elote en vaso steps into high gear. Now anytime I crave this I whip it up at home, except I make it fancy by serving it in a pretty glass instead of the traditional Styrofoam® cup. No matter how you serve it the taste is sweet, crunchy, fiery, and juicy. This is a very loose recipe. Feel free to adjust the proportions of lime juice, crema, cheese, and spices to taste!
This is NOTHING like canned creamed corn! My husband is not a fan of corn or creamed dishes, but he thinks this is great. Easy and quick to prepare and is an especially delicious side dish for chicken or pork. Everyone always asks for the recipe.
This is NOTHING like canned creamed corn! My husband is not a fan of corn or creamed dishes, but he thinks this is great. Easy and quick to prepare and is an especially delicious side dish for chicken or pork. Everyone always asks for the recipe.
This is an extremely hearty and satisfying soup, made from scratch with beef bones, cabbage, potatoes, corn, chayote, and cilantro. Garnish with slivered raw onion, lime juice, jalapenos, and more cilantro.
Some simple modifications can make this delicious soup even healthier! I reduce the sodium by using low-sodium chicken broth and fresh chilies instead of canned. Also, using vegetable cooking spray instead of oil helps reduce the fat content. Adding some tasty fresh toppings helps my family get more vitamins. I also reduce fat by using boneless, skinless chicken breasts.
This soup is really easy to make, lower in fat than most cream soups, and delicious—especially if you are fighting off a cold! Try adding a chopped green chile pepper sautéed in the initial onion mixture or some small slices of chicken stirred in.
You can call this soup or chili, but either way it is wonderful! This recipe is also very adaptable to your personal taste. I recommend using Bill Echols' Taco Seasoning from this website. Serve topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, a dollop of sour cream, and crushed tortilla chips, if you like. I hope you enjoy!
Chicken breast simmered with a spicy black bean and corn mixture, then topped with cheese and tortilla chip crumbs and baked. Easy and quick to fix weekday casserole with a Mexican flair. Nutritious and kid friendly.