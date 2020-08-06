Brussels Sprouts Recipes

Rustle up tasty Brussels sprout dishes, like roasted Brussels sprouts and Brussels sprouts with bacon, with our top recipes for a very healthy, versatile veggie.

Community Picks

Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

460
Brussels sprouts and bacon are oven-roasted for a smoky, caramelized dish.
By stefychefy

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

4335
These roasted Brussels sprouts come out perfectly every time.
By JAQATAC

Shredded Brussels Sprouts

698
Not too often do you hear 'fantastic' and 'Brussels sprouts' in the same sentence but this recipe is deserving of that. When I mentioned I was bringing Brussels sprouts to a holiday get together, my mom told me not to bother. After eating this dish, my family now requests I bring it to every get together!
By MOMZRIGHT

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Pistachios

352
I had never tried Brussels sprouts before I tasted this recipe, and immediately wondered why everyone hates them ...
By GODGIFU

Brussels Sprouts in Mustard Sauce

155
The Brussels sprouts are cooked in chicken broth and therefore do not have the bitter aftertaste they have when cooked in water. My children love this recipe.
By Marilyn McCormack

Sweet and Sour Brussels Sprouts

12
We love Brussels sprouts at my house, especially with lamb. This is a great do-ahead recipe.
By MARILYN PERZIK

Garlic Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Bacon

107
Pan-fry Brussels sprouts in butter and crispy bacon for a smoky addition to your vegetable side dish. You can add a little of the bacon grease to the dish if you prefer.
By smokey14903

Chicken and Brussels Sprouts Casserole

19
I know not many people are fans of Brussels sprouts, but I love them! This tasty casserole combines the flavors of chicken, garlic, Brussels sprouts and Swiss cheese. If you are not a fan of Brussels sprouts, sub in broccoli!
By Christi Fredrick

Baked Brussels Sprouts

53
A very simple and tasty way to serve Brussels sprouts. Everyone asks for seconds when I serve these! Even the kids!
By britishcolumbiagirl

Pan Fried Brussels Sprouts

89
Pan-fried Brussels sprouts with a sweet, nutty flavor and crispy edges.
By Connie Fabian Byrnes

Simple Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts

18
Crispy, tender, and deliciously caramelized, with only a little oil needed!
By FrackFamily5 CACT

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Parmesan

54
Balsamic vinegar adds a punch of flavor to these easy roasted Brussels sprouts, while the Parmesan provides a melty, cheesy finish.
By Juliana Hale
Inspiration and Ideas

11 Simple One-Pot Meals Starring Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts aren't just supporting players, here: they're equal partners in the pursuit of the perfect weeknight dinner.
Spicy Brussels Sprout Chips
32
"Our family loves these; I have made these many times." – Gordon
Top Tips to Make the Best Brussels Sprouts
12 Ways to Cook With Brussels Sprouts Beyond Just Roasting Them
12 Brussels Sprout Salad Recipes
Warm Brussels Sprout Salad with Hazelnuts and Cranberries
48
Sriracha Honey Brussels Sprouts
71

Healthy and full of flavor, sriracha honey Brussels sprouts are crispy and coated with a delicious sweet and spicy sauce. Perfect side dish for any meal! Top with a drizzle of sriracha sauce if desired.

More Brussels Sprouts Recipes

Brussels Sprouts Gratin

486
A great way to have Brussels sprouts with a little more flair. The cream takes away the bitterness you usually find in Brussels. This is a family favorite during the holidays!
By Creative Caterer

Kielbasa with Brussels Sprouts

337
Kielbasa slices and baby Brussels sprouts cooked with red onion make a hearty main dish. I serve this with macaroni and cheese and a loaf of French bread. Even the kids love it! My husband likes to eat his with spicy brown mustard.
By Challengergurl

Chopped Brussels Sprout Salad

46
Don't be scared of raw Brussels sprouts - they are delicious!
By Ann Freele

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic and Honey

10
Easy and tasty oven-roasted Brussels sprouts have a sweet and savory flavor that is sure to please!
By cdbruss

Truly Delicious Brussels Sprouts

278
If you think you don't like Brussels sprouts, give this recipe a try and discover the cooking technique that makes Brussels sprouts irresistible.
By Chef John

Grilled Brussels Sprouts

25
I grill anything and just tried this recipe one night for a change. Works great on your indoor plug-in, lean-mean grill also. These are great with a wasabi dipping sauce (half wasabi paste and half sour cream).
By CHEF CLAY

Instant Pot® Roasted Brussels Sprouts

61
Try these crispy roasted Brussels sprouts made in just 5 minutes in your Instant Pot®; they're a quick and easy low-carb side dish that's family-friendly.
By Fioa

Balsamic Brussels Sprouts

43
My mom gave me a taste of this recipe and after never having previously liked Brussels sprouts, I was hooked and begged her for the recipe!
By Melissa

Honey Dijon Brussels Sprouts

127
My mother made this for Thanksgiving. It's a wonderful twist on Brussels sprouts!
By Stacy

Chef John's Roasted Brussels Sprouts

85
This makes a very nice side dish to your holiday feast, and I can't think of a main course, especially one made from some type of succulent animal, that this wouldn't pair wonderfully with.
By Chef John

Zesty Pickled Brussels Sprouts

20
Pickled Brussels sprouts that stay crunchy and are slightly spicy.
By pelicangal

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Balsamic

55
Delicious glazed sprouts. Our family loves them with lots of bacon. While we do enjoy them prepared lighter, this is a great quick side dish for a special meal. Also perfect for holiday get-togethers.
By JW

Balsamic-Glazed Brussels Sprouts

105
A tasty way to serve Brussels sprouts.
By Barbara Zernicke

Ranch-Baked Chicken Thighs with Bacon, Brussels Sprouts, and Potatoes

35
Savory, zesty ranch-seasoned chicken thighs cook together with potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and bacon in this one-pan dinner. The vegetables cook with the bacon on top of them, infusing them with bacon-y deliciousness.
By fabeveryday

Sheet Pan Smoked Sausage, Apple, and Root Veggie Dinner

151
The smoked sausage flavor you love joins your favorite winter produce in this easy meal, in partnership with Hillshire Farm® Brand.
By Hillshire FarmR Brand

Quick Brussels and Bacon

110
This very quick and flavorful side dish is easy for everyday dinner, but nice enough to serve for Thanksgiving!
By MARNZ01

Easy Smashed Brussels Sprouts

9
These smashed Brussels sprouts are par-boiled and then roasted in the oven with olive oil and Pecorino cheese, creating a delicious side for any occasion.
By Jonathan Charbz

Roasted Vegetables for a Crowd

6
Next time you want to cook a hearty meal for a big crowd, try this massive roasted veggie combo recipe including Brussels sprouts, bell peppers, sweet potatoes, and onions.
By SZYQ1

Roasted Apples and Brussels Sprouts

181
Apple, onion, and Brussels sprouts are roasted together with a hint of lemon. My wife and I can go through an entire tray of these by ourselves. Yummo!
By Jacob French
Air-Fried Brussels Sprouts With Balsamic-Honey Glaze and Feta

10
These air fryer Brussels sprouts with balsamic have a tender bite and crispy exterior, for the perfect combo of sweet, salty, and spicy. Great with chicken and rice or roasted turkey, ham, or pork.
By NicoleMcmom

Broccoli and Brussels Sprout Delight

69
Broccoli and Brussels sprouts combine and come together in delightful way. If you love Brussels sprouts, this is a nice way to reintroduce them to your friends and family. Use fresh Brussels sprouts and broccoli. If the sprouts are large, trim and quarter them.
By Howard

Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Almonds

119
Brussels Sprouts are shredded like cabbage and quickly sauteed in bacon drippings with garlic and almonds. This recipe has made Brussels sprouts lovers out of haters.
By Boomdog02

Oven-Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Garlic

6
This is a very easy and yummy way to eat Brussels sprouts.
By Pam Heller Griffith

Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs

23
A little maple syrup brings life to chicken thighs and caramelizes Brussels sprouts and sweet potato wedges. Dried cranberries and pecans add tartness and crunch.
By Jamie
