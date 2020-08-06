Brussels Sprouts Recipes

Not too often do you hear 'fantastic' and 'Brussels sprouts' in the same sentence but this recipe is deserving of that. When I mentioned I was bringing Brussels sprouts to a holiday get together, my mom told me not to bother. After eating this dish, my family now requests I bring it to every get together!
I know not many people are fans of Brussels sprouts, but I love them! This tasty casserole combines the flavors of chicken, garlic, Brussels sprouts and Swiss cheese. If you are not a fan of Brussels sprouts, sub in broccoli!
Healthy and full of flavor, sriracha honey Brussels sprouts are crispy and coated with a delicious sweet and spicy sauce. Perfect side dish for any meal! Top with a drizzle of sriracha sauce if desired.
Kielbasa slices and baby Brussels sprouts cooked with red onion make a hearty main dish. I serve this with macaroni and cheese and a loaf of French bread. Even the kids love it! My husband likes to eat his with spicy brown mustard.
I grill anything and just tried this recipe one night for a change. Works great on your indoor plug-in, lean-mean grill also. These are great with a wasabi dipping sauce (half wasabi paste and half sour cream).
Savory, zesty ranch-seasoned chicken thighs cook together with potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and bacon in this one-pan dinner. The vegetables cook with the bacon on top of them, infusing them with bacon-y deliciousness.
Broccoli and Brussels sprouts combine and come together in delightful way. If you love Brussels sprouts, this is a nice way to reintroduce them to your friends and family. Use fresh Brussels sprouts and broccoli. If the sprouts are large, trim and quarter them.