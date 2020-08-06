Seafood Appetizer Recipes

Before I knew much about food or dining out, I knew that if they brought shrimp cocktails to the table as an appetizer, we were eating at a 'fancy' restaurant. I'm sure I enjoyed the shrimp, but what I really loved was dipping the crackers in the spicy, horseradish-spiked cocktail sauce.
A wonderful appetizer to enjoy with friends when San Francisco's Indian summer warms the city. The true way to 'cook' the fish is to marinate it in citrus juice overnight, but I find that the poaching process is faster and an easy way to judge if it is indeed cooked. I often buy precooked shrimp (but NOT frozen!) and just poach the scallops. Best when served with cold beer (we prefer Pacifico®) and fresh limes. Using quality and sturdy tortilla chips is essential. Please note that the serving size is meant for appetizer portions.
Bacon-wrapped scallops lightly marinated in a teriyaki, fresh grated ginger, and brown sugar sauce. These are always a huge hit at every party I go to. They disappear fast and then I'm always asked for the recipe. I often hear comments such as, What an awesome combination!!! and These are so additive!!
While not 'authentic,' these crispy crab and cream cheese wontons are one of the most addictive, delicious, and crowd-pleasing appetizers ever created. That is, if the filling has enough crab in it. I'm using a 1 to 1 ratio of crab to cream cheese.
A refreshing and authentic Mexican shrimp cocktail with plenty of spicy flavors makes a perfect starter or a light meal. Serve it chilled with saltine crackers on the side. The trick is to start with well-chilled shrimp, ketchup, and clam-tomato juice so it can be ready after only chilling 1 hour in the fridge.
Every Spanish restaurant serves this dish of shrimp cloaked in garlic-infused olive oil with smoky hints of paprika and a touch of sweetness from sherry. Make sure you have all your ingredients together before you head to the stove since, start to finish, this cooks in mere minutes. It's great for a tapas party, since you can prep everything ahead of time. Just spoon the shrimp and sauce over toasted bread and sprinkle more cayenne and parsley on top to enjoy.
This recipe for smoked fish dip is world class, puts most others to shame, and is served in several prominent restaurants on the gulf coast of Florida. We used smoked whitefish, well boned, but any other smoked fish should work. Serve with crackers, lemon or lime wedges, and capers.
Having lived by the Chesapeake Bay on Kent Island, MD nearly my whole life, I was challenged to develop this authentic Maryland style crab cake about a year ago. Many people claim to have the true Maryland crab cake, but this one uses all lump meat with almost no filler added and tastes incredible! Let me know what you think!
This is a traditional Bahamian recipe that is made with conch, this wonderful shellfish that is delicious but so hard to find out from the Bahamas. These fritters are great as an appetizer, finger food or as a very tasty hors d'oeuvre to accompany your favorite tropical drink!
This is a recipe I learned while traveling through Vietnam. The ingredients are relatively simple and easy to find in any grocery store. I've cooked this a number of times since getting back and it's always been a hit. They taste great with dipping sauce.
A popular Jamaican appetizer. Just stamp them out in the kitchen, take some for the road and go! Saltcod can be prepared the day before for a quicker cook time. These are also good served with a spicy dipping sauce.