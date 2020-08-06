Seafood Appetizer Recipes

Browse more than 700 trusted seafood appetizer recipes, including ceviche, calamari, shrimp cocktail, clams casino, oysters Rockefeller, seafood dip, crab cakes, and more.

Staff Picks

Cory's Best Calamari

16
My mom always cooked this recipe when I was a kid: deep fried calamari. This is one of our family's favorite foods. Simple yet very delicious.
By Cory Folchi

Chef John's Shrimp Cocktail

125
Before I knew much about food or dining out, I knew that if they brought shrimp cocktails to the table as an appetizer, we were eating at a 'fancy' restaurant. I'm sure I enjoyed the shrimp, but what I really loved was dipping the crackers in the spicy, horseradish-spiked cocktail sauce.
By Chef John

City Ceviche

16
A wonderful appetizer to enjoy with friends when San Francisco's Indian summer warms the city. The true way to 'cook' the fish is to marinate it in citrus juice overnight, but I find that the poaching process is faster and an easy way to judge if it is indeed cooked. I often buy precooked shrimp (but NOT frozen!) and just poach the scallops. Best when served with cold beer (we prefer Pacifico®) and fresh limes. Using quality and sturdy tortilla chips is essential. Please note that the serving size is meant for appetizer portions.
By LADYJANE1

Crab and Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms

176
This is the result of trying to duplicate a seafood chain's recipe. Comes close enough, they're gone the minute they hit the table!
By MINNESOTAMOM

Teriyaki Bacon Wrapped Scallops

37
Bacon-wrapped scallops lightly marinated in a teriyaki, fresh grated ginger, and brown sugar sauce. These are always a huge hit at every party I go to. They disappear fast and then I'm always asked for the recipe. I often hear comments such as, What an awesome combination!!! and These are so additive!!
By Mimi Calo

Maggie's Clams Casino

11
These are delicious Clams Casino that my girlfriend makes for me, with a few of my own refinements. Great for the game on Sunday.
By Al Peacock

Chef John's Crab Rangoon

69
While not 'authentic,' these crispy crab and cream cheese wontons are one of the most addictive, delicious, and crowd-pleasing appetizers ever created. That is, if the filling has enough crab in it. I'm using a 1 to 1 ratio of crab to cream cheese.

Best Hot Crab Dip

197
Very easy to make and absolutely wonderful! I am from Maryland and this is truly the best crab dip around. I have been making it for years.
By JOELLEFLYNN

Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls

729
With fresh vegetables wrapped in rice paper, these Vietnamese spring rolls are a refreshing appetizer for an Asian-inspired meal.
By Allrecipes Member

Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes

388
Simple and tasty pan fried salmon cakes! Just salmon, eggs, onion and black pepper. Mix it all up, shape into patties and you are ready to go! Great with macaroni and cheese.
By JESS4UANDME

Easy Tuna Patties

525
Serve these crispy tuna patties as an appetizer or make delicious hot sandwiches.
By Phyllis Spencer Brixey

Crunchy Fried Shrimp

131
The panko bread crumbs give these fried shrimp just the right amount of crunch.
By Kikkoman
Sponsored By Kikkoman
Inspiration and Ideas

Best Ever Crab Cakes
527
Authentic Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones estilo Mexicano)
184
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
335
Rockin' Oysters Rockefeller
156

This is a slight variation on the classic dish Oysters Rockefeller. Serve this delicious dish and watch your guests cry, 'I love you!!!'

More Seafood Appetizer Recipes

Best Ever Crab Cakes

527
A quick and easy crab cake that features buttery round crackers, tarragon, green onions, and red pepper flakes.
By LINDACHEK

Authentic Mexican Shrimp Cocktail (Coctel de Camarones estilo Mexicano)

184
A refreshing and authentic Mexican shrimp cocktail with plenty of spicy flavors makes a perfect starter or a light meal. Serve it chilled with saltine crackers on the side. The trick is to start with well-chilled shrimp, ketchup, and clam-tomato juice so it can be ready after only chilling 1 hour in the fridge.
By Mexican Sweetheart

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

335
A crab stuffing seasoned with thyme, oregano, and savory fills mushrooms for a tasty appetizer.
By Allrecipes Member

Rockin' Oysters Rockefeller

156
This is a slight variation on the classic dish Oysters Rockefeller. Serve this delicious dish and watch your guests cry, 'I love you!!!'
By Allrecipes Member

Maryland Crab Cakes II

405
Maryland is famous for its crab cakes! After you've tried this recipe, you'll know why.
By Bea Gassman

How to Make Coquilles Saint-Jacques

87
For something fancy, this is pretty easy to make. It's one of the world's most delicious dishes. It's rich and decadent, and yet still light.
By Chef John

Coconut Shrimp I

1974
These crispy shrimp are rolled in a coconut beer batter before frying. For dipping sauce, I use orange marmalade, mustard and horseradish mixed to taste.
By LINDAV10

Crab Rangoon

217
This is said to be the closest to the rangoon served at a certain Asian food chain. The rangoon can also be deep-fried instead of baked.
By Carol Belle

Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

20
Coconut shrimp come out great in the air fryer, and are served with a simple spicy honey-lime dip.
By SUSUMILLER

The Best Smoked Salmon Spread

149
Smoked salmon beaten into cream cheese with fresh herbs and seasonings makes a delicious spread you'll be sure to enjoy.
By Jay

Oysters Rockefeller

30
A traditional recipe for oysters Rockefeller.
By Barrett

Air Fryer Calamari

1
Guilt-free crispy air-fried calamari! Serve with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Spanish Garlic Shrimp (Gambas al Ajillo)

61
Every Spanish restaurant serves this dish of shrimp cloaked in garlic-infused olive oil with smoky hints of paprika and a touch of sweetness from sherry. Make sure you have all your ingredients together before you head to the stove since, start to finish, this cooks in mere minutes. It's great for a tapas party, since you can prep everything ahead of time. Just spoon the shrimp and sauce over toasted bread and sprinkle more cayenne and parsley on top to enjoy.
By Chef John

Copycat Bang Bang Shrimp®

97
Just like the appetizer at Bonefish Grill®!
By linzleel

Smoked Fish Dip

93
This recipe for smoked fish dip is world class, puts most others to shame, and is served in several prominent restaurants on the gulf coast of Florida. We used smoked whitefish, well boned, but any other smoked fish should work. Serve with crackers, lemon or lime wedges, and capers.
By KPERKINS100

Baked Maryland Lump Crab Cakes

294
Having lived by the Chesapeake Bay on Kent Island, MD nearly my whole life, I was challenged to develop this authentic Maryland style crab cake about a year ago. Many people claim to have the true Maryland crab cake, but this one uses all lump meat with almost no filler added and tastes incredible! Let me know what you think!
By T Kent

Conch Fritters

49
This is a traditional Bahamian recipe that is made with conch, this wonderful shellfish that is delicious but so hard to find out from the Bahamas. These fritters are great as an appetizer, finger food or as a very tasty hors d'oeuvre to accompany your favorite tropical drink!
By Cynthia Russell

Super Easy Salmon Cakes

118
This recipe is a great way to used canned or leftover salmon, and is easily adapted to include whatever spices you like.
By Marianna

Authentic Vietnamese Spring Rolls (Nem Ran Hay Cha Gio)

17
This is a recipe I learned while traveling through Vietnam. The ingredients are relatively simple and easy to find in any grocery store. I've cooked this a number of times since getting back and it's always been a hit. They taste great with dipping sauce.
By agoldstone

Jamaican Saltfish Fritters (Stamp and Go)

35
A popular Jamaican appetizer. Just stamp them out in the kitchen, take some for the road and go! Saltcod can be prepared the day before for a quicker cook time. These are also good served with a spicy dipping sauce.
By Monique C
