Arugula Recipes

Arugula salad, arugula pasta, and arugula pesto are only a few of the delicious recipes that highlight arugula's slightly-bitter note.

Staff Picks

Goat Cheese and Arugula over Penne

313
This is a quick, easy, and elegant dish. Serve as a main course with a good loaf of bread, or as a side dish.
By Christine L.

Jen's Tomato Arugula Bruschetta

14
This is a wonderful combination of ripe plum tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, fresh garlic and arugula that together pack a punch when served on a slice of French bread.
By Esmee Williams

Pesto with Arugula

59
This pesto is unique due to the arugula, which gives it a peppery bite. I also like the lack of cheese, but add it if you must. Use as a spread or on pasta. My favorite is on baguette slices or on whole wheat crackers. It's addictive!
By Mark Caron
Potato Arugula Salad

74
A different and yummy potato salad; it uses no mayonnaise. This is a nice alternative to use arugula, rather than just adding it to a green salad.
By JDAVIS3662

Authentic Lebanese Fattoush

31
Fattoush is a Lebanese salad, good for hot weather. This recipe uses two unusual ingredients: sumac and purslane. Sumac, usually sold ground, is ground red berries and used in Middle Eastern, particularly Lebanese, cooking. Purslane is succulent with a lemony flavor, and makes a nice salad green. I find them at farmer's markets.
By George

Arugula Salad with Cannellini Beans

26
This is a quick and delicious warm salad that can be either a light lunch, or a side dish to a nice steak or pork chop dinner.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Linguine with Asparagus, Bacon, and Arugula

66
A must try, this recipe combines sauteed asparagus, bacon, and arugula with linguine; a special bright flavor comes from fresh lemon juice. It's simple and tasty!
By Asiangirl

Quinoa Salad with Grapefruit, Avocado, and Arugula

42
Intriguing combination of quinoa, arugula, dried cranberries, avocado and grapefruit with a spicy dressing make this a snazzy side dish or lovely summer lunch main dish.
By Always Cooking Up Something

Chicken and Tomato Stew with Arugula and Cannellini

22
A hearty tomato and white wine-based stew for cold winter nights. For lovers of the peppery arugula plant!
By amanda1432

Fab Summer Blackened Chicken Salad

24
This is perfect for summer. You can even buy cooked chicken if it's too hot to cook your own. This makes two large dinner portions.
By devilsdancefloor

Arugula Salad with Asiago and Cranberries

1
This simple arugula salad features nutty Asiago cheese, sweet cranberries, and buttery pine nuts, paired with a simple vinaigrette.
By France C

Berry and Arugula Salad with Homemade Blueberry Vinaigrette

A fresh arugula salad, brimming with peppery greens, mixed summer berries, walnuts, and cranberries, is paired with a homemade vinaigrette featuring blueberries and raspberries.
By Tierra_Beloved
Inspiration and Ideas

5 Arugula Pesto Recipes That Are Fresh and Flavorful
Put your latest spring farmers' market haul with a fun twist on traditional basil pesto.
Arugula Pasta Salad
Toss arugula, your favorite pasta, and summer cherry tomatoes with a simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic for a quick and easy meal for one.
Arugula Salad with Prosciutto, Blue Cheese, and Pear
1
Quinoa and Arugula Salad with Chicken
Chicken Paillard
36

This is a super-easy dinner and very refreshing for an outdoor barbeque or spring dinner. The lemon adds a fresh taste to a simple chicken dish.

More Arugula Recipes

Easy Arugula Salad

354
So easy even I could make it, and I am a beginning cook! It looks very presentable for guests and takes only minutes
By KELLID26

Chef John's Almond Arugula Pesto

20
Arugula is also quite a beautiful herb. Fragrant, spicy, crisp; it makes a great pesto. I paired it with raw almonds for a combo that was just amazing on a grilled hanger steak. Subtle it's not, but that's okay sometimes.
By Chef John

Wild Rocket (Arugula) and Parmesan Salad

21
Quick, easy, healthy, looks like the salad dishes you'd find in an upscale restaurant. You can serve it as a salad before the meal or on the plate with the meal.
By HDN

Arugula and Strawberry Salad with Feta Cheese

9
Very easy salad to throw together and the taste is so refreshing.
By acali07

Baked Veal Milanese

3
This meal is great for a quick dinner after work. Veal comes out of oven moist and delicious! I paired with baked yams and broccoli. All ingredients are commonly found in the house and can be put together last minute.
By DaniCook914

Fig and Arugula Salad

44
So simple and so delicious!
By Serena123

Pasta with Arugula and Tomatoes

7
This is a super-simple, quick pasta recipe that tastes best with cherry tomatoes or other sun-ripened tomatoes. It is perfect during the summer months when tomatoes are in season.
By ChristyM

Sheet Pan BLT Salad

Having guests over for lunch or dinner? Try this fun sheet pan meal that makes BLTs fancy and fitting for any company. Enjoy crisp, toasted bread that's full of flavor from the bacon grease, cherry tomatoes bursting with juice, fresh arugula with a spicy bite, and savory peppered bacon-all tied together with a creamy avocado mayo! Serve it straight from the pan for easy, one-pan clean up.
By NicoleMcmom

Oven-Baked Beef Tagliata

3
This beef tagliata cooks in the oven and is perfect for those following a low-carb diet!
By thedailygourmet

Bocconcini Salad

17
Bite-size balls of fresh mozzarella, known as bocconcini, make up this great salad. If possible, seek out mozzarella di bufala, made from water buffalo's milk; a specialty of central and southern Italy, it is a softer, creamier mozzarella than that made from cow's milk.
By Christine L.

Pineapple Rocket Salad

19
This salad is perfect for warmer weather and is my favorite healthy recipe.
By skonkle

Open Faced Egg Sandwiches with Arugula Salad

34
Eggs and arugula are a delicious combination. This dish is great for brunch!
By Joy

5 Arugula Pesto Recipes That Are Fresh and Flavorful

Put your latest spring farmers' market haul with a fun twist on traditional basil pesto.
By Corey Williams

Arugula, Fennel, and Orange Salad

75
I grew up eating fennel, but I've noticed it's not very common in the US. For all the fennel lovers like me, here is a delicious and good looking recipe. For the non fennel lovers, you can easily substitute celery.
By MsP

Gruyere and Mushroom Pasta Salad

1
I created this recipe as I was using up leftover ingredients, and it was a delicious surprise! The dressing gives it just the right amount of tanginess, while the Gruyere, mushrooms, arugula, and dill combine for a mouthwatering flavor!
By jkoltov

Watermelon and Feta Salad with Arugula and Spinach

62
Sweet, salty, and refreshing salad with a little bite.
By BamaHaole
