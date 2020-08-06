Arugula Recipes

This pesto is unique due to the arugula, which gives it a peppery bite. I also like the lack of cheese, but add it if you must. Use as a spread or on pasta. My favorite is on baguette slices or on whole wheat crackers. It's addictive!
Fattoush is a Lebanese salad, good for hot weather. This recipe uses two unusual ingredients: sumac and purslane. Sumac, usually sold ground, is ground red berries and used in Middle Eastern, particularly Lebanese, cooking. Purslane is succulent with a lemony flavor, and makes a nice salad green. I find them at farmer's markets.
Arugula is also quite a beautiful herb. Fragrant, spicy, crisp; it makes a great pesto. I paired it with raw almonds for a combo that was just amazing on a grilled hanger steak. Subtle it's not, but that's okay sometimes.
This meal is great for a quick dinner after work. Veal comes out of oven moist and delicious! I paired with baked yams and broccoli. All ingredients are commonly found in the house and can be put together last minute.
Having guests over for lunch or dinner? Try this fun sheet pan meal that makes BLTs fancy and fitting for any company. Enjoy crisp, toasted bread that's full of flavor from the bacon grease, cherry tomatoes bursting with juice, fresh arugula with a spicy bite, and savory peppered bacon-all tied together with a creamy avocado mayo! Serve it straight from the pan for easy, one-pan clean up.
Bite-size balls of fresh mozzarella, known as bocconcini, make up this great salad. If possible, seek out mozzarella di bufala, made from water buffalo's milk; a specialty of central and southern Italy, it is a softer, creamier mozzarella than that made from cow's milk.
I grew up eating fennel, but I've noticed it's not very common in the US. For all the fennel lovers like me, here is a delicious and good looking recipe. For the non fennel lovers, you can easily substitute celery.
I created this recipe as I was using up leftover ingredients, and it was a delicious surprise! The dressing gives it just the right amount of tanginess, while the Gruyere, mushrooms, arugula, and dill combine for a mouthwatering flavor!