Thyme Recipes

People are always raving about chicken and rosemary, when I think chicken and fresh thyme is superior. This is so easy it's criminal, and the results are fabulous. I sometimes add four or five bulbs of green garlic if I find it at the farmers' market.
My take on the classic French dish. I loved to experiment and didn't follow a recipe. I know the main idea was braising chicken in wine, and you need to flavor to your tastes. Thyme and rosemary always go great with chicken, and bacon...well it's bacon. My favorite side dish is mashed potatoes and French/Italian bread to soak up the juices. One time I forgot I didn't have potatoes, so on the fly I shredded the chicken, tossed the bones, and we had a great soup/stew on a cold night. A lot of flavor with very little work. Enjoy.
I was looking around for a name for this unusual clafoutis-like combination of peaches, blackberries, thyme, and black pepper. I saw an article that said in France a clafoutis that uses fruit other than cherries is called a flognarde. I enjoy saying flognarde so much that I think even if this recipe hadn't come out as well as it did I would still make it regularly, just to say 'flognarde'.
Excellent seasoning for all recipes that call for italian seasoning, I like to use it for just about everything Italian or not! Store in an airtight container; it keeps for about 12 weeks. You can use fresh herbs you dry yourself, or store bought dried herbs - of course, the ones you grow and dry yourself are better!
This is a great skinless, chicken breast recipe that can be served over salad greens or as an entree! If serving over salad greens, cut chicken into strips and top with your favorite salsa or dressing.
This is a quick simple recipe for fresh pheasant that has a very autumn feel to it. It is very good with potatoes, carrots and seasonal squash (I like acorn squash) diced and roasted in the pan with it. You can cook it at a higher temperature for a shorter time; just be sure to baste often since it is a very dry meat.
In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious--not some kind of dense, baked omelet. This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience.
Chicken à la King is one of my favorite classic comfort foods. This recipe is easy to adapt--you can make it thicker or thinner by changing the amount of roux and having a little extra stock on hand. Usually I make this with leftovers from a large roasted chicken. Serve over pasta, toast, rice, or mashed potatoes.
While doin' time in Apple Tree Creek I found myself cooking without a stove! Thank the heavens for slow cookers and electric frypans! Serve topped with a bit of shredded Cheddar cheese and cooked, crumbled veggie bacon. Bannock made in an electric frypan is a nice accompaniment to this soup.
People often bake the sausage roll whole, then cut it up. But I've found that if you cut them into individual rounds first, the crispier results more than make up for the extra work. I like to eat mine dipped in a bit of mustard.
I love this recipe because it uses fresh, sweet red bell peppers, as opposed to roasted red peppers. It's full of other fresh vegetables and thyme, too, and it freezes exceptionally well. Rice is used as the thickening agent, rather than cream. If you don't like a lot of spice, reduce the amount of cayenne and red pepper flakes.