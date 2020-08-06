Thyme Recipes

Find recipes that include fragrant thyme, including herbes de Provence, marinades, poultry seasoning, and other savory dishes.

Cheddar-Thyme Flaky Biscuits

Anxious to utilize my herb garden, I took advantage of my favorite biscuit recipe -- excellent with chicken and salad!
By laura902

Thyme-Rubbed Steaks with Sauteed Mushrooms

This is an easy recipe. My family just loves the mushroom topping. Add some boiled carrots and mashed potatoes to make a wonderful meal.
By LEMONPIE

Pork Roast with Thyme

This savory recipe is easy and delicious. It is my favorite recipe for cooking a pork roast. Serve with autumn apples and sweet potatoes.
By Teresa C. Rouzer

Hugh's Dry Rub

Use this dry rub on your favorite meat before grilling. It stores well in an airtight container, and I've had a lot of positive feedback no matter what I cook it on.
By Hugh

Roast Chicken with Thyme and Onions

People are always raving about chicken and rosemary, when I think chicken and fresh thyme is superior. This is so easy it's criminal, and the results are fabulous. I sometimes add four or five bulbs of green garlic if I find it at the farmers' market.
By SABRINATEE

Lemon Thyme Rice

This is a recipe that my neighbor taught me when I was young. It is very good and goes with any chicken dish. Even my picky 4 year old eater eats it!
By LASUG

Coq Au Vin with Rosemary and Thyme

My take on the classic French dish. I loved to experiment and didn't follow a recipe. I know the main idea was braising chicken in wine, and you need to flavor to your tastes. Thyme and rosemary always go great with chicken, and bacon...well it's bacon. My favorite side dish is mashed potatoes and French/Italian bread to soak up the juices. One time I forgot I didn't have potatoes, so on the fly I shredded the chicken, tossed the bones, and we had a great soup/stew on a cold night. A lot of flavor with very little work. Enjoy.
By Moon78ta

Chef John's Peach Blackberry Flognarde

I was looking around for a name for this unusual clafoutis-like combination of peaches, blackberries, thyme, and black pepper. I saw an article that said in France a clafoutis that uses fruit other than cherries is called a flognarde. I enjoy saying flognarde so much that I think even if this recipe hadn't come out as well as it did I would still make it regularly, just to say 'flognarde'.
By Chef John

Authentic Mole Sauce

Hot chiles and rich chocolate make this authentic mole sauce perfect for topping stewed meats or enchiladas.
By Allrecipes

Perfect Simple Roasted Pork Chops

Don't let the simplicity of this recipe fool you. Served with a salad and a fast side dish, these pork chops are perfect for a busy weeknight, and my children love it.
By Rhonda Elaine

Creole Seasoning Blend

This Creole seasoning blend is great for seasoning rice, meats, soups and stews, or anything that needs a flavor boost. Also makes a great gift when placed in a decorative jar with recipe attached.
By JOSLYN

Homemade Poultry Seasoning

Why buy pre-mixed spices for just one recipe!
By Mandee Klein
Rice with Herbes de Provence
"What wonderful and surprising flavors! And so simple." – WannaCook
Grilled Chicken and Herbs
"This is a great recipe. It's simple, quick, and delicious." – SkyPhantom
Baked Brie with Pears, Shallots & Thyme
Baked Haddock
Italian Seasoning I
Excellent seasoning for all recipes that call for italian seasoning, I like to use it for just about everything Italian or not! Store in an airtight container; it keeps for about 12 weeks. You can use fresh herbs you dry yourself, or store bought dried herbs - of course, the ones you grow and dry yourself are better!

Spicy Chicken Breasts

This is a great skinless, chicken breast recipe that can be served over salad greens or as an entree! If serving over salad greens, cut chicken into strips and top with your favorite salsa or dressing.
By Barbara Radford

Lemon Thyme Chicken Tenders

Sauteed chicken tenders get a flavor boost from fresh lemon and thyme. Great as a main meal or as a salad topper.
By BEE_QUEEN

Grilled Beef Tenderloin with Herb-Garlic-Pepper Coating

Rosemary, thyme, and garlic season a whole beef tenderloin which is then grilled to a rosy pink.
By USA WEEKEND Pam Anderson

Roast Pheasant

This is a quick simple recipe for fresh pheasant that has a very autumn feel to it. It is very good with potatoes, carrots and seasonal squash (I like acorn squash) diced and roasted in the pan with it. You can cook it at a higher temperature for a shorter time; just be sure to baste often since it is a very dry meat.
By kelly13jane

Slow-Cooked Pork Tenderloin

Most tender, flavorful pork you will ever have! The slow cooking and overnight marinade is worth the time and the sauce is amazing!
By Leanna Beth

Jamaican Oxtail

This hearty and flavorful Jamaican oxtail recipe with celery, carrot, and onion makes a satisfying stew perfect for a chilly evening.
By Verifydis

Smothered Beef Short Ribs

Here's a great stove top recipe for cooking beef short ribs. They are cooked in beef stock with mixed vegetables. This dish is great served over mashed potatoes.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Chef John's Quiche Lorraine

In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious--not some kind of dense, baked omelet. This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience.
By Chef John

Herb-Crusted Pork Sirloin Roast

Skip store-bought rubs and use lemon zest and fresh herbs to make your own fresh, homemade rub which adds a flavorful crust to this easy pork sirloin roast.
By VMB

All-Purpose No-Salt Seasoning Mix

I got this recipe from my mother-in-law, Helen. I make it up in big batches. It's scrumptious on most everything, I use it often, and I make it for teacher gifts also.
By PJango

Pork Osso Buco

Pork shank isn't as rich as veal, but I like it better in osso buco. Still, if you want veal you can use it here too.
By Chef John

Slow Cooker Lamb Chops

Tender lamb chops slow cooked in a deep and rich red wine reduction gravy.
By walliser

Jamaican Fried Snapper

We cooked this traditional 'escovitch' dish of fried fish with my grandmother the night before church, so we could serve it after the service the next day at a large communal meal.
By Chef Robert

Airline Chicken Breast

Since food for air travel needs to be prepared far in advance, airlines back in the day created a special cut of chicken breast that wouldn't dry out as much as normal.
By Chef John

Country Cooking Slow Cooker Neck Bones

This is a country, budget-friendly recipe that everyone will enjoy. Serve over rice with a side of green beans.
By CasSandra Brown

The Best Roasted Chicken

This is the best chicken I have ever made. My husband liked this so much that, because I had leftover potatoes, gravy, and cornbread stuffing, I had to make another chicken.
By Patricia Feeney Monson

Chef John's Chicken a la King

Chicken à la King is one of my favorite classic comfort foods. This recipe is easy to adapt--you can make it thicker or thinner by changing the amount of roux and having a little extra stock on hand. Usually I make this with leftovers from a large roasted chicken. Serve over pasta, toast, rice, or mashed potatoes.
By Chef John

Sonte's Slow Cooker Potato Soup

While doin' time in Apple Tree Creek I found myself cooking without a stove! Thank the heavens for slow cookers and electric frypans! Serve topped with a bit of shredded Cheddar cheese and cooked, crumbled veggie bacon. Bannock made in an electric frypan is a nice accompaniment to this soup.
By Ay Sontespli

Roasted White Asparagus with Herbes de Provence

White asparagus roasted with herbes de Provence. Nice accompaniment to your favorite French Dish.
By Howard

The Best Prime Rib Ever

This is the best recipe for boneless prime rib I know. Seasoned with a simple garlic and herb rub, it cooks in about 90 minutes and the meat comes out oh so tender.
By Annabelle Kennedy

Instant Pot® Garlic Roasted Potatoes

Soft on the inside and crispy on the outside, these garlic roasted potatoes are simply delicious, and take no time in your Instant Pot®.
By Fioa

Chef John's Sausage Rolls

People often bake the sausage roll whole, then cut it up. But I've found that if you cut them into individual rounds first, the crispier results more than make up for the extra work. I like to eat mine dipped in a bit of mustard.
By Chef John

Beef and Prime Rib Rub

Great for any beef and especially on prime rib that is roasted low and slow.
By Joe Werner

Spicy Red Bell Pepper Soup

I love this recipe because it uses fresh, sweet red bell peppers, as opposed to roasted red peppers. It's full of other fresh vegetables and thyme, too, and it freezes exceptionally well. Rice is used as the thickening agent, rather than cream. If you don't like a lot of spice, reduce the amount of cayenne and red pepper flakes.
By QUIRKYIQ
