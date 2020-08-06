Tarragon Recipes

Browse recipes for the classic sauces--bearnaise and aioli--that are flavored with tarragon, along with other delicious dishes.

Tarragon and Spice Deviled Eggs

2
No holiday meal is complete without deviled eggs. These are a great twist on the classic.
By Jason Warne

Chef John's Green Goddess Dressing

48
This creamy, herby, addictively delicious sauce is not only my favorite salad dressing, but is one of my favorite dips as well. You can of course tweak the acidity with more or less lemon, as well as play with the salt and pepper, but please do not change the trio of herbs. The way the parsley and chive play against the sweet tarragon makes this unlike any other herb dressing.
By Chef John

Bearnaise Gramma's Recipe

6
This recipe is from my mom, and the best bearnaise I ever tasted. Although it is a fattening treat, it is worth every calorie! Best served over a good steak and really good on asparagus too! Or can be used instead of hollandaise on eggs Benedict. To keep warm, keep it in double boiler over hot water (removed from heat) until ready to serve.
By chrispied

Warm Steak and Potato Salad

74
Comfort food without the guilt.
By frank11

Dijon-Tarragon Cream Chicken

787
Chicken breasts bathed in a delicate mustard tarragon sauce. A quick and simple recipe that you can serve on a weeknight but tastes like a French chef came to your house!
By DELTAQUEEN50

Best Ever Crab Cakes

525
These are the fastest, easiest crab cakes I have ever made and some of the best I have ever eaten! Serve with coarse mustard on the plate or your favorite mustard sauce.
By LINDACHEK

Herbs de Provence

52
This is my version of Herbs de Provence after looking at many different recipes. This goes great in salads, fish, chicken, beef and pork. The fragrance is amazing!
By Mariposa

Bearnaise Sauce II

112
This deliciously creamy herb sauce is so simple to make using a microwave, but if you do not have one, place your bowl over a pan of simmering water to heat it gently. Excellent German recipe for Bernaise sauce. Great on steaks, chicken, vegetables and fish.
By CHELSEAROBERTSON

Steve's Chicken Noodle Soup

86
Easily made, this is a wonderfully flavorful chicken noodle soup that will cure any common disease and make your guests happy.
By Steve Grooms

Braised Beef Shank with Wine and Tarragon

67
Was at the grocery store and beef shanks were on sale, brought it home and this was the result.
By zuklaak

Celery and Carrot Soup

48
A quick and simple recipe for a light tasting soup that makes an excellent first course. The celery and carrots lend a warm, sweet taste.
By BZARNETT

Roast Beef Tenderloin

154
One secret of this beef tenderloin is the slow oven, which allows for a gentle roasting, and produces an even, rosy hue throughout the muscle. The other trick is roasting the beef on top of the pan sauce, which not only flavors the meat, but also humidifies the oven for a moist, aromatic cooking environment.
By Chef John
Grilled Tarragon Mustard Chicken
"The result was moist, sweet and tangy grilled chicken. The best part is that it requires no oil, so it's low in fat as well." – Jillian
Chef John's Tarragon Aioli
27
Watch how to make Chef John's Tarragon Aioli.
Dijon-Tarragon Cream Chicken
787
Oven-Baked Cod with Bread Crumbs
30
Tarragon Chicken and Rice Soup
34

When I make this soup, I always get rave reviews. The tarragon gives it a special taste. Tastes great the next day for leftovers! To be honest I don't measure the ingredients when I make this recipe, so this is my best guess at how much of each I use. This makes a very thick soup, with a bite of something in every spoonful. If too thick, add more water or chicken broth.

More Tarragon Recipes

Creamy Mustard and Tarragon Chicken

42
These lightly breaded chicken breasts are bathed in a creamy tarragon and mustard sauce. They're quick to fix as a weeknight meal yet fancy enough for company!
By blancdeblanc

Lobster Scrambled Eggs

14
When and if you find yourself in possession of some leftover lobster meat, I suggest you make these eggs.
By Chef John

Avocado Cream Sauce

2
I like this avocado cream sauce over really smoky grilled chicken and some pasta... It's a really basic easy sauce you can play with based on your own preferences.
By KSANFORD77

Mussels Provencal

23
A tomato sauce recipe for mussels is great if you don't like the usual wine recipes (like me!). There is no salt or butter. Here's a tip to make sure mussels are fresh: tap the opening of the mussel on a hard surface, if the shell closes you've got yourself some nice fresh mussels!
By Corinne Hobin

Grilled Shrimp with Lemon Aioli

46
You'll notice a glaring lack of ingredients in this recipe. Thanks to the intensely flavored cured lemons, the aioli sauce needs little more than some fresh tarragon to reach its full potential. Having said that, you are well within your rights to toss in some garlic or hot pepper if you're in the mood.
By Chef John

Blender Bearnaise Sauce

15
Bearnaise sauce is delicious, but can be difficult to make over a stove because it breaks (much like hollandaise). Here is a fool-proof recipe that will surely impress your dinner guests! Keeps for 1 week in the refrigerator.
By BRIDGETCLARK

Grilled Salmon Fillets with a Lemon, Tarragon, and Garlic Sauce

104
This is perfect for summer grilling, especially if you want something different than the same old same old.
By Austin Geraldson

Cheesy Ham and Asparagus Bake

91
Even if you think you don't like asparagus you have to try this. It is a wonderfully easy quiche-like casserole to throw together for breakfast. This can be prepared the night before, covered, and put in the refrigerator overnight. Just be sure to allow extra cook time.
By bettina

Baked Haddock with Spinach and Tomatoes

40
Delicious baked haddock with spinach, diced tomatoes, smothered in a rich, tangy tomato sauce.
By Mia

Matthew's Bearnaise Sauce

46
Bearnaise is a perfect sauce for red meat, fish, or chicken. It is great even on veggies.
By Matthew

Ben's Bearnaise Sauce

12
This is the most flavorful bearnaise sauce you will find. Using fresh tarragon is key.
By C R Henning

Green Goddess Dip

6
You can use 'lite' sour cream and mayonnaise, but the flavor seems a bit flatter.
By TerryWilson

Prime Rib with Au Jus

2
This has come out perfect every time I have made it. You need to get your hands greasy on this one, but it's well worth it! It's succulent and savory - just what a prime rib should be! Pan juices from the roast can be added to the Au Jus at the last minute if need be.
By Laura Reichartz

The Brutus Salad

21
Watch your back, Caesar! This salad could be the next national favorite and was inspired by a salad I had at a seafood restaurant in Healdsburg, CA. With apple slices, romaine lettuce, Cheddar cheese, fresh herbs, toasted pecans, and Dijon vinaigrette, it's amazing.
By Chef John

Tamra's Microwave Tilapia

34
Tarragon infused tilapia, cooked with butter, garlic and apple cider vinegar. Surprisingly fast and easy.
By KITTEN

Green Quinoa Tabbouleh

11
We're heading straight into grilling season, and for me, tabbouleh is one of the all-time great cold side dishes, since it pairs so perfectly with all those highly-seasoned, smoky meats. Maybe it's the size of quinoa, or the less wheaty flavor, but for me this vibrant, bracing salad is significantly better with quinoa instead of the traditional bulgur wheat. Blanching the herbs keeps this fresh and green for several days.
By Chef John

Chicken Soup with Drop-In Noodles

10
Chicken soup that you can let simmer in a slow cooker all day then make homemade drop noodles just before serving. Quick and easy.
By Alexis DeMonte

Herbed Lamb Chops

39
Get those lamb chops ready for grilling with a tangy tarragon marinade!
By Debra

Artichoke and Black Olive Baked Chicken

148
Chicken breasts and drumsticks baked with artichoke hearts and black olives in white wine and chicken broth; a light seasoning of tarragon, salt and pepper provides a perfect finish to this savory Mediterranean-inspired dish.
By Barbara

Creamy Chicken Salad

22
Chicken salad made with whipping cream and smoked almonds.
By Kristen

Broiled Asparagus with Lemon Tarragon Dressing

37
Asparagus broiled with a Dijon, lemon, and tarragon dressing. The dressing really brightens the taste. Quick to assemble and make.
By Jill815

Tarragon Champagne Sauce

This sophisticated and delicious sauce is perfect paired with fish of any sort, especially baked or poached salmon.
By brandon

Tarragon Lover's Scallops

79
Lightly browned sea scallops complemented by a smooth brown butter sauce with fresh tarragon. All you fans of tarragon, this is the recipe for you!
By Stompy

Deviled Lobster Tails

17
These spicy lobster tails are so easy to make. Just a note on the lobster tails in supermarkets: if they're not frozen, they've been frozen and then thawed. So, bypass the 'fresh' for the frozen, which are fresher.
By Chef John
