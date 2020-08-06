Tarragon Recipes

This creamy, herby, addictively delicious sauce is not only my favorite salad dressing, but is one of my favorite dips as well. You can of course tweak the acidity with more or less lemon, as well as play with the salt and pepper, but please do not change the trio of herbs. The way the parsley and chive play against the sweet tarragon makes this unlike any other herb dressing.
This recipe is from my mom, and the best bearnaise I ever tasted. Although it is a fattening treat, it is worth every calorie! Best served over a good steak and really good on asparagus too! Or can be used instead of hollandaise on eggs Benedict. To keep warm, keep it in double boiler over hot water (removed from heat) until ready to serve.
This deliciously creamy herb sauce is so simple to make using a microwave, but if you do not have one, place your bowl over a pan of simmering water to heat it gently. Excellent German recipe for Bernaise sauce. Great on steaks, chicken, vegetables and fish.
One secret of this beef tenderloin is the slow oven, which allows for a gentle roasting, and produces an even, rosy hue throughout the muscle. The other trick is roasting the beef on top of the pan sauce, which not only flavors the meat, but also humidifies the oven for a moist, aromatic cooking environment.
When I make this soup, I always get rave reviews. The tarragon gives it a special taste. Tastes great the next day for leftovers! To be honest I don't measure the ingredients when I make this recipe, so this is my best guess at how much of each I use. This makes a very thick soup, with a bite of something in every spoonful. If too thick, add more water or chicken broth.
A tomato sauce recipe for mussels is great if you don't like the usual wine recipes (like me!). There is no salt or butter. Here's a tip to make sure mussels are fresh: tap the opening of the mussel on a hard surface, if the shell closes you've got yourself some nice fresh mussels!
You'll notice a glaring lack of ingredients in this recipe. Thanks to the intensely flavored cured lemons, the aioli sauce needs little more than some fresh tarragon to reach its full potential. Having said that, you are well within your rights to toss in some garlic or hot pepper if you're in the mood.
Bearnaise sauce is delicious, but can be difficult to make over a stove because it breaks (much like hollandaise). Here is a fool-proof recipe that will surely impress your dinner guests! Keeps for 1 week in the refrigerator.
Even if you think you don't like asparagus you have to try this. It is a wonderfully easy quiche-like casserole to throw together for breakfast. This can be prepared the night before, covered, and put in the refrigerator overnight. Just be sure to allow extra cook time.
This has come out perfect every time I have made it. You need to get your hands greasy on this one, but it's well worth it! It's succulent and savory - just what a prime rib should be! Pan juices from the roast can be added to the Au Jus at the last minute if need be.
Watch your back, Caesar! This salad could be the next national favorite and was inspired by a salad I had at a seafood restaurant in Healdsburg, CA. With apple slices, romaine lettuce, Cheddar cheese, fresh herbs, toasted pecans, and Dijon vinaigrette, it's amazing.
We're heading straight into grilling season, and for me, tabbouleh is one of the all-time great cold side dishes, since it pairs so perfectly with all those highly-seasoned, smoky meats. Maybe it's the size of quinoa, or the less wheaty flavor, but for me this vibrant, bracing salad is significantly better with quinoa instead of the traditional bulgur wheat. Blanching the herbs keeps this fresh and green for several days.
Chicken breasts and drumsticks baked with artichoke hearts and black olives in white wine and chicken broth; a light seasoning of tarragon, salt and pepper provides a perfect finish to this savory Mediterranean-inspired dish.
These spicy lobster tails are so easy to make. Just a note on the lobster tails in supermarkets: if they're not frozen, they've been frozen and then thawed. So, bypass the 'fresh' for the frozen, which are fresher.