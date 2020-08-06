Savory

Dried and fresh savory, summer and winter savory--browse great recipes using this fragrant herb.

Summer Savory Bruschetta Topping

My own recipe, a summertime tradition with all home-grown ingredients. No onions, but uses a couple of herbs not found in a traditional bruschetta. Dicing the tomatoes is the time-consuming part. It is a major hit with friends and family! Serve on toasted Tuscan bread slices or crackers.
By Keith Dallmer

Vegetarian Cassoulet

This is a vegetarian version of the traditional French dish. If you are home while this is cooking, give the beans a stir every couple of hours.
By Syd

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

This tasty appetizer seasoned with thyme, oregano, and savory. Choose good sized mushrooms, about 2 inches across. When cleaning mushrooms, don't run them under water. They are like little sponges, and will absorb it; just wipe them clean with a damp towel. The filling can be made with fresh, canned, or imitation crabmeat. If using canned, be sure to rinse it first.
By Wilma Scott

Pasta and Herbs

This is a very good substitute for your regular potatoes or rice when you serve any kind of meat. Your pasta can be fresh or dry; so can your herbs. Let me tell you that fresh or homemade pasta with fresh herbs will taste out of this world.
By Lise Peter

Lemon Caper Butter Sauce

This simple lemon caper butter sauce is the perfect accompaniment to sauteed sole.
By Chef John

White Bean Soup

A hearty and flavorful winter meal that can easily be made vegetarian, if desired.
By MEADOWG

Italian Seasoning I

Excellent seasoning for all recipes that call for italian seasoning, I like to use it for just about everything Italian or not! Store in an airtight container; it keeps for about 12 weeks. You can use fresh herbs you dry yourself, or store bought dried herbs - of course, the ones you grow and dry yourself are better!
By Suzanne

Herbs de Provence

This is my version of Herbs de Provence after looking at many different recipes. This goes great in salads, fish, chicken, beef and pork. The fragrance is amazing!
By Mariposa

Turkey Brine

This is a tasty brine for any poultry. It will make your bird very juicy, and gravy to die for!! This is enough brine for a 10 to 18 pound turkey.
By SHERI GAILEY

All-Purpose No-Salt Seasoning Mix

I got this recipe from my mother-in-law, Helen. I make it up in big batches. It's scrumptious on most everything, I use it often, and I make it for teacher gifts also.
By PJango

Mushroom Lentil Barley Stew

This crock pot recipe is easy to assemble and needs no attention while it cooks. The flavors blend nicely to give it a wholesome earthy flavor that is unbelievably vegetarian. Serve with garlic bread.
By diggergirl
Musaka

I learned this from my Bulgarian mother in law though it's probably Turkish in origin. The recipe calls for 'chubritsa', a Bulgarian herb that can be difficult to find in the states, so basil can be substituted in its place.
By Lisa
Bubba's Best BBQ Sauce

A hot-sweet sauce that is good on just about anything. You can use any kind of cola in this recipe, just don't use diet cola. It makes the sauce bitter.

Deviled Chicken Breasts

Quick and easy, this is an excellent mid-week dish.
By Velva Knapp

Reveillon Tourtiere

A French Canadian meat pie usually served Christmas Eve, this pie has a lightly spiced and herbed pork filling with a pastry crust.
By Nicole

Jim Goode's BBQ Beef Rub

This beef rub is great for beef, pork and lamb. Once you mix the spices they'll keep about 4 months in an airtight jar. When ready to use, just rub into the meat, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate the night before grilling.
By Martha

Spicy Herb Seasoning

Keep this mixture in salt shakers to serve instead of salt. Excellent for a salt-free diet!!
By sal

Sarah's Pea Soup

Pea soup is very popular in Quebec, Canada. It is a staple of our kitchens, actually!
By SarahCooks

Rice with Herbes de Provence

This is a fragrant, yummy rice. It is great with chicken and green beans! This is very easy to make. Substitute a mixture of thyme, marjoram, savory, and rosemary for dried herbes de Provence.
By Jennifer Green

Fougasse

This recipe for fougasse, the French version of the Italian focaccia bread, is topped with mixed herbs. The flat bread can be slashed to form shapes (a leaf, tree, or wheat stalk), or the slits can be cut to form a lattice, making the bread easy to pull apart.
By Connie

Mardi Gras Gator Meat Balls

These excellent meatballs are especially great for those that have easy access to alligator meat.
By Surf Wookie

Granny's Remoulade Sauce

This recipe for delicious Southern remoulade sauce has been in my family for many decades. A big bowl of this wonderful sauce, made by my grandmother, always graced the table at our big family seafood boils. It is delicious with every kind of fried and boiled seafood, and even jazzes up your plain-jane sandwiches. Once you taste this, you'll want to put it on everything!
By CAKEPRO

French Tourtiere

This recipe was given to me as part of a bridal shower gift. My husband loves meat and pies, so he was practically in heaven when I made this for him! I have also used a refrigerated pie crust and it is just as good. Originally submitted to PieRecipe.com.
By Jessica LaFramboise

Roast Turkey With Tasty Chestnut Stuffing

Simple but seriously yummy.
By Christine L.

Breakfast Sausage Patties

This recipe came from the Burrows side of our family and nothing gives you better satisfaction than knowing you made your own breakfast rounds. It's quick and easy, the mixture can be made in advance, and the cooked patties can be thrown in the freezer and then microwaved for a quick minute. This recipe easily doubles.
By Sneakyteaky

Mushroom Spinach Soup

This is an elegant soup and a great first course before a game main course. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese.
By Karena

Wilma's Fish Casserole

This casserole can be changed by varying the herbs used to flavor it.
By Wilma Scott

Roast Goose with Wild Rice Stuffing

Another great roasted goose recipe. Perfect for Christmas dinner!
By Ann

Broccoli Blue Cheese Strata

A hearty vegetarian breakfast or brunch casserole. I made it up in a pinch during a brunch party, and it was the only dish that was finished! I like to use a dense buttermilk bread for this recipe, and a thick blue cheese dressing.
By AMANDA250

Zucchini Soup with Herbs

A fragrant zucchini soup that makes a very satisfying light meal.
By Esla Stopp

Tofu Turkey II

This is an incredibly delicious and guilt-free alternative to the traditional bird, and I make it every holiday. I've even tried this out on meat eaters, and they were asking for seconds! The directions may seem a bit daunting at first glance, but don't worry!! It is much, much easier than it appears and the actual preparation time you spend in the kitchen is under fifteen minutes.
By Holly

Spice Mix for Chicken

This was given to me by a friend and it is wonderful.
By Shauna

Savory Sausage Toad-in-the-Hole

Taste it up with chunky applesauce, maple syrup or cranberry sauce.
By SALLYCOOKS

Tracie's Savory Fried Chicken

Easy, tasty fried chicken! I love this recipe. I made it up by reading various seasoning labels at the grocery store and trying the ones for poultry. This was my favorite. It is heavenly chicken and melts in your mouth. The seasoning amounts are approximate, add as little or as much as you desire (I like a lot).
By Tracie Carlson

Christmas Stuffing

A favorite in our family for years, adjusted to cook in a pressure cooker before baking.
By Dar

Perfect Polenta Dressing

This recipe is a result of many years of experimentation to come up with a dressing that my whole family loves. It is a wonderful complement to the requisite holiday turkey, but is equally delicious when served with a smoked pork loin or leg of lamb.
By C. Portteus

Greek Yogurt Cornish Game Hens

Perfect for a nice summertime meal on the patio. Serve with extra Greek yogurt or some chile sauce for dipping.
By Shyla Lane
