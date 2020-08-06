My own recipe, a summertime tradition with all home-grown ingredients. No onions, but uses a couple of herbs not found in a traditional bruschetta. Dicing the tomatoes is the time-consuming part. It is a major hit with friends and family! Serve on toasted Tuscan bread slices or crackers.
This tasty appetizer seasoned with thyme, oregano, and savory. Choose good sized mushrooms, about 2 inches across. When cleaning mushrooms, don't run them under water. They are like little sponges, and will absorb it; just wipe them clean with a damp towel. The filling can be made with fresh, canned, or imitation crabmeat. If using canned, be sure to rinse it first.
This is a very good substitute for your regular potatoes or rice when you serve any kind of meat. Your pasta can be fresh or dry; so can your herbs. Let me tell you that fresh or homemade pasta with fresh herbs will taste out of this world.
Excellent seasoning for all recipes that call for italian seasoning, I like to use it for just about everything Italian or not! Store in an airtight container; it keeps for about 12 weeks. You can use fresh herbs you dry yourself, or store bought dried herbs - of course, the ones you grow and dry yourself are better!
I learned this from my Bulgarian mother in law though it's probably Turkish in origin. The recipe calls for 'chubritsa', a Bulgarian herb that can be difficult to find in the states, so basil can be substituted in its place.
This beef rub is great for beef, pork and lamb. Once you mix the spices they'll keep about 4 months in an airtight jar. When ready to use, just rub into the meat, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate the night before grilling.
This recipe for fougasse, the French version of the Italian focaccia bread, is topped with mixed herbs. The flat bread can be slashed to form shapes (a leaf, tree, or wheat stalk), or the slits can be cut to form a lattice, making the bread easy to pull apart.
This recipe for delicious Southern remoulade sauce has been in my family for many decades. A big bowl of this wonderful sauce, made by my grandmother, always graced the table at our big family seafood boils. It is delicious with every kind of fried and boiled seafood, and even jazzes up your plain-jane sandwiches. Once you taste this, you'll want to put it on everything!
This recipe was given to me as part of a bridal shower gift. My husband loves meat and pies, so he was practically in heaven when I made this for him! I have also used a refrigerated pie crust and it is just as good. Originally submitted to PieRecipe.com.
This recipe came from the Burrows side of our family and nothing gives you better satisfaction than knowing you made your own breakfast rounds. It's quick and easy, the mixture can be made in advance, and the cooked patties can be thrown in the freezer and then microwaved for a quick minute. This recipe easily doubles.
A hearty vegetarian breakfast or brunch casserole. I made it up in a pinch during a brunch party, and it was the only dish that was finished! I like to use a dense buttermilk bread for this recipe, and a thick blue cheese dressing.
This is an incredibly delicious and guilt-free alternative to the traditional bird, and I make it every holiday. I've even tried this out on meat eaters, and they were asking for seconds! The directions may seem a bit daunting at first glance, but don't worry!! It is much, much easier than it appears and the actual preparation time you spend in the kitchen is under fifteen minutes.
Easy, tasty fried chicken! I love this recipe. I made it up by reading various seasoning labels at the grocery store and trying the ones for poultry. This was my favorite. It is heavenly chicken and melts in your mouth. The seasoning amounts are approximate, add as little or as much as you desire (I like a lot).
This recipe is a result of many years of experimentation to come up with a dressing that my whole family loves. It is a wonderful complement to the requisite holiday turkey, but is equally delicious when served with a smoked pork loin or leg of lamb.